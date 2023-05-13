Suns interested in Fred VanVleet, Terry Rozier

The Suns already left rival teams with the impression they were searching for a long-term replacement for Paul before they pulled off that trade deadline blockbuster for Durant, league sources told Yahoo Sports, and have been linked by league personnel to ball-handlers from Fred VanVleet to Terry Rozier.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Yahoo! Sports
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart just threw a lob to Rob off the back of the rim like he was Terry Rozier – 8:20 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
More players super max eligible if named All-NBA:
🏀Pascal Siakam
🏀Fred VanVleet
🏀Jamal Murray
Not eligible because they were traded/short of 7 years service criteria:
🏀Domantas Sabonis
🏀Donovan Mitchell
🏀Lauri Markkanen
🏀De’Aaron Fox
🏀Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 5:02 PM
More on this storyline
Chris Paul’s Phoenix future is also in serious doubt after he was foiled for the 18th successive season in his quest for a championship ring. The 38-year-old was forced to miss the last four games of the Suns’ six-game exit to Denver in Round 2 because of a groin strain and holds a trade-friendly contract for next season in which only $15.8 million of the $30.8 million he is owed is guaranteed if the team option to escape the deal is exercised by June 28. -via marcstein.substack.com / May 12, 2023
Gerald Bourguet: Work doesn’t stop for Chris Paul pic.twitter.com/agodTep4bN -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / May 12, 2023
That included skepticism that Paul would stay healthy for the postseason run. More than one source said the Suns were looking to trade him for a replacement before the deadline then shifted gears when Durant became available. -via Bleacher Report / May 12, 2023
Kevin O’Connor: It’s a weak free agent class too. Jerami Grant or Kyle Kuzma would be a great fit next to KD in small ball lineups. Fred VanVleet or Kyrie Irving could be a better PG fit next to Booker rather than Paul’s on-ball dominance. -via Twitter @KevinOConnorNBA / May 12, 2023
With Nick Nurse gone, the only prominent front-facing figures that remain from that 2019 team are Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam and O.G. Anunoby, and their futures are very much uncertain as well. VanVleet will opt out of his contract and join Jakob Poeltl and Gary Trent Jr. as unrestricted free agents this summer. Siakam and Anunoby have been and will continue to be featured in trade speculation. Outside of Scottie Barnes, who is coming off a disappointing follow up to his Rookie of the Year campaign, everybody and everything is on the table as the off-season kicks into high gear ahead of the draft in late June and free agency at the beginning of July. -via TSN / April 21, 2023
From the scouts: “I think Fred Van Vleet is a really good fit, too. The Rockets need a point guard. Ideally, for them with where they are, you want a point guard that’s more of a facilitator, more of a run-your-team kind of point guard. Just to help the young guys grow and get the shots they need. I think Fred is a really high-level target for a team that needs some scoring punch. The way the Rockets are assembled, a lot of their scoring is coming from the wings or other ball handlers. He’s not an ideal fit for them, but he’s a really damn good player. Super smart and he’ll figure it out.” -via The Athletic / April 18, 2023
