Warriors, Jonathan Kuminga to discuss future this offseason

The Warriors and Kuminga’s representatives are expected to discuss his future this offseason, league sources say. Golden State will need to decide whether Kuminga will receive a full-time role moving forward, and, if not, league sources say the No. 7 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft will want to be somewhere he can play more.
Source: Anthony Slater, Shams Charania, Anthony Slater and Shams Charania @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Johnathan Kuminga could be traded 👀 pic.twitter.com/uXI37zEpEQ – 12:57 AM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Kuminga’s postseason:
1 DNP vs Kings, with 4 games of fewer than 4 mins
2 DNPs vs Lakers (with game 6 still TBD), no rotation minutes – 12:09 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Absolutely amazing that we have this farce of SG Moses Moody trying to guard LeBron in a desperation situation with Wiggins and Klay out. What a fail that they couldn’t get 1 meaningful minute out of Kuminga in this series. – 12:04 AM
After Jonathan Kuminga showed major improvement at both ends of the court during the regular season for the Golden State Warriors, there were hopes that second-year forward was ready to graduate into a breakout star this postseason. Instead, the 20-year-old has spent most of the Warriors’ playoff run up to this point riding the bench. “It’s tough going through this season and being in (the game) most of the time and then things just flip out of nowhere without you knowing what’s going on,” Kuminga told The Chronicle. -via San Francisco Chronicle / May 4, 2023
“It’s still tough to lock in every single time. It’s still tough to smile every single time,” Kuminga said. “But knowing where I’ve come from, seeing how many things that I’ve actually been through that a lot of people don’t know that got me to this point… I feel like throughout my career, throughout my life, I’ve never been given anything. I’ve seen so many people just get handed stuff. That’s never happened to me. -via San Francisco Chronicle / May 4, 2023
“He’s fine; he’s healthy and he’s working out. But he has to have the space to do what he needs for his family, and we’re supporting that.” I asked: Can you win a title without Wiggins? “I think so; I really believe in this team,” Kerr said. “I think the fact that we traded for Gary and the way that JK has stepped up in Wigs’ absence. If you look at last year’s team, we had the two on-ball defenders in Wigs and Gary. And you plug JK into that Wigs spot now. It’s not as seamless as it was a year ago because we had a whole season together and we had all that rhythm and continuity, but I do feel good about our chances just with the talent that we have and the experience that we have.” -via The Athletic / March 31, 2023