Anthony Edwards to play at the World Cup with Team USA?

Edwards plans on being in Minnesota for most of the summer, but there may be some international travel in his future as well. He could play in the FIBA World Cup for Team USA ahead of the 2024 Olympics, a source said.
Source: Chris Hine, Star Tribune @ Minneapolis Star-Tribune
I spoke with Anthony Edwards for a wide-ranging interview about the end of his third season and how he plans to improve his game this summer.
Edwards won’t be too far behind in that department. He is entering the final year of his rookie deal, but he will be eligible to sign an extension that will kick in for the 2024-25 season, and that extension is likely to be a maximum contract. “I’m ready to play. I’m not even — that’s cool. The money cool. But I love the game of basketball,” Edwards said about his potential new deal. “I don’t do it for the money. I do it because I just want to be known who they say, ‘He was a great player.’ ” -via Minneapolis Star-Tribune / May 14, 2023
The first overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft, however, had his sights set sky high. “He said he wanted to be the best shooting guard to ever play,” Hines said. “I said, ‘You know there’s a guy named Michael Jordan?’ He said, ‘I know. I got to get him.’ ” On Thursday, Edwards spoke to the Star Tribune via Zoom, and though he wasn’t visible on the call, his voice betrayed the hint of a smile on the other end when asked about that conversation. “I’m chasing my boy M.J., for sure,” Edwards said. “It’ll be hard, but I’m chasing him.” -via Minneapolis Star-Tribune / May 14, 2023
Going hand-in-hand with late-game execution is Edwards’ conditioning. “I want to be in better shape than everybody else in the league,” he said. “The basketball stuff is going to come. It’s like second nature to me. I just want to be in the best shape ever.” -via Minneapolis Star-Tribune / May 14, 2023