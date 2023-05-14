Bucks to interview Mark Jackson for head coaching job

Shams Charania: The Milwaukee Bucks are interviewing former Golden State coach Mark Jackson for their open head coaching job, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Jackson, who had a .526 winning percentage in three seasons as Warriors coach, was a finalist for the Kings job last year.
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
The Bucks are interviewing Mark Jackson for their head coach opening, per @ShamsCharania. pic.twitter.com/FZFkycoWYu – 2:17 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Bucks coaching search: Mark Jackson, Scott Brooks, James Borrego, Kenny Atkinson to interview, per report
Bucks coaching search: Mark Jackson, Scott Brooks, James Borrego, Kenny Atkinson to interview, per report
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Jimmy Haslam hasn’t had enough dysfunction with the Browns so now he might bring Mark Jackson to the Bucks. – 1:45 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Milwaukee Bucks are interviewing former Golden State coach Mark Jackson for their open head coaching job, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Jackson, who had a .526 winning percentage in three seasons as Warriors coach, was a finalist for the Kings job last year. – 1:39 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Mark Jackson just casually saying LeBron has to play all 12 in the 4th, which would mean 47 minutes in Year 20, is really a perfect encapsulation of what we’ve all come to expect from the greatest player to ever live. – 12:18 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Mark Jackson apologizes for ‘absolute mistake’ leaving Jokić off MVP ballot nba.nbcsports.com/2023/05/12/mar… – 12:00 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Can we give Hubie another game this weekend? Maybe let him replace Mark Jackson as punishment for leaving Jokic off his MVP ballot? I just need to hear “painted area” one more time this season – 12:41 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Nikola Jokic, with a photo of Mark Jackson in his locker (kidding), went for 14 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds in the first quarter – 10:47 PM
Eli Savoie @Eli560
Everybody talking about Mark Jackson leaving Jokic off MVP ballot but how about the voter that left Jaren Jackson Jr off of his all-defensive team ballot but voted for Desmond Bane as 2nd team forward? – 10:46 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Pregame show is live!! Come join.
✅ Murray in, Ayton out
✅ Jokic vs Jock
✅ Mark Jackson snubs Jokic, apologizes
youtube.com/live/7qN-lSwbg… – 9:29 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Mark Jackson apologizes for leaving Jokić off his MVP ballot, says he made a mistake, and calls Jokić a top 10 Center of all time pic.twitter.com/QyVdEsLfBs – 7:23 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Mark Jackson, on @SiriusXMNBA, explaining why he left Nikola Jokic off his MVP ballot. pic.twitter.com/oCP88iuxwE – 6:52 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Mark Jackson was quick to realize the error of his ways after not including Nikola Jokic on his MVP ballot 🤦
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
I think Mark Jackson just forgot. And that would be an honest mistake – 6:10 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Mark Jackson next time he has a game in Denver. pic.twitter.com/66YojQbN3r – 5:21 PM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
Mark Jackson calls games as part of ESPN’s number 1 broadcast crew and didn’t put Nikola Jokic in the top-5 on his MVP ballot.
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
The voter who left Nikola Jokic off his MVP ballot entirely?
ESPN’s Mark Jackson.
His ballot: 1) Embiid, 2) Giannis, 3) Tatum, 4) SGA, 5) Mitchell – 4:05 PM
More on this storyline
Mark Jackson: Made an honest mistake with my MVP votes. My apologies to the Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokic. He’s not only a legitimate MVP candidate who deserved my vote, but he is truly one of the all time greats! Again my apologies -via Twitter @MarkJackson13 / May 11, 2023
Sirius XM NBA: “I apologize to Nikola Jokić. I apologize to the Denver Nuggets” 🏀 @MarkJackson13 explains his mistake of leaving Nikola Jokić off his MVP ballot on NBA Radio @TermineRadio | @Jumpshot8 | @nuggets pic.twitter.com/wO7KZJN2mo -via Twitter @SiriusXMNBA / May 11, 2023
Harrison Wind: One voter left Nikola Jokic off their MVP ballot entirely: ESPN’s Mark Jackson -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / May 11, 2023