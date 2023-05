Ja Morant in trouble again?

The Lakers wanted Vanderbilt due to his reputation as a versatile defender. Since his arrival, the five-year NBA veteran has had success guarding NBA All-Stars such as Curry, Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Dončić and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant. “That is my calling on the team. I like those matchups. Those challenges. That is what I’m here to do,” Vanderbilt said. Said Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy: “Vanderbilt has been major for us since he’s been here [and] has taken the tough defensive assignments. He’s an unbelievable athlete to guard Ja and Steph at his height. His energy and activity are at an elite level. -via Andscape / May 4, 2023