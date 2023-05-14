Ja Morant in trouble again?

After the season ended, Morant was seen on one of his friends’ Instagram Live. The man was showing himself and Morant in the car. At first, the two are seen showing the sign of a gun with their hands. Moments later, Morant can be seen flashing what looks like a gun. It is currently when or where the video was taken. Earlier in the season, Morant got into trouble in early March after he hosted an Instagram live from a nightclub where he showed a gun to thousands of spectators. The team suspended the player.
Source: BasketNews
Ja Morant has been involved in numerous scandals that forced him to be suspended. The player had also entered counseling during the season.
Now, Morant has flashed a gun on yet another Instagram Live video 😬
basketnews.com/news-189477-ja… – 6:55 AM
Random thought that may or may mot apply to the Grizzlies: Go look at Denver’s roster from Jokic’s 4th season when he was same age as Ja Morant and Nuggets finished 2nd in west. Everyone is gone now except for Jokic and Jamal Murray. Entire supporting cast is different today. – 12:49 AM
COLUMN: There are legitimate reasons Ja Morant should have made all-NBA, and there are legitimate reasons he shouldn’t have. There are also enough reasons for Morant – or you, for that matter – to believe he got snubbed. That’s good for the Grizzlies.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 12:15 PM
Aaron Gordon over Landry Shamet beat out the Ja Morant dunk over Jalen Smith?? Ain’t no way. pic.twitter.com/CimF3ZGdDe – 11:42 AM
Drew Hill: Ja Morant did not make an all-NBA team. His contract will stay at $194 million, instead of bumping to $233 million. -via Twitter @DrewHill_DM / May 10, 2023
The Lakers wanted Vanderbilt due to his reputation as a versatile defender. Since his arrival, the five-year NBA veteran has had success guarding NBA All-Stars such as Curry, Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Dončić and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant. “That is my calling on the team. I like those matchups. Those challenges. That is what I’m here to do,” Vanderbilt said. Said Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy: “Vanderbilt has been major for us since he’s been here [and] has taken the tough defensive assignments. He’s an unbelievable athlete to guard Ja and Steph at his height. His energy and activity are at an elite level. -via Andscape / May 4, 2023
Damichael Cole: Ja Morant said when he first came back in March that he was going to be more “humble” in his interviews. He added today that since he’s doing less trash talking now, the team will probably follow. “I feel like that’s a good thing for us.” -via Twitter @DamichaelC / April 30, 2023