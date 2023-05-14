Jaylen Brown on Georges Niang incident: Scott Foster comes in and just gives me a tech

After the game, Jaylen Brown was asked about the incident and made it clear he wasn’t in agreement with the double-tech call. According to Brown, “He made a play and I responded to it. And here comes Scott Foster. Right away before even deciphering the situation, gives me a tech.”
Source: James Salmon @ Clutch Points
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
There was an odd play in the 1st half involving Georges Niang and Jaylen Brown. The Minivan gave his perspective on the play. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/14/six… via @SixersWire – 9:07 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Jaylen Brown did not hold back with his displeasure when asked about how the Georges Niang bench grab incident was handled in Game 7 masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 8:34 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown with some high praise for Joel Embiid: “(He) came out and was unbelievable all series with a bad knee. He was just dominant from the midrange, from 2, at the basket, making his free throws, Joel Embiid is a hell of a player…nothing but respect for him as well.” – 7:28 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown praises Garden Game 7 crowd: “We felt you guys tonight.” – 7:03 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jaylen Brown on Game 7s: “1. 7 is my favorite number and 2. You gotta come with that fire. You can’t be waiting around and get hit first. you gotta throw the first punch and ask questions later.” – 7:03 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jaylen Brown on 4th ECF with Jayson Tatum:
It’s a blessing for real. To get to this position is really hard to get to.
We both are extremely grateful to be in this position. pic.twitter.com/rzUQL1Rlyd – 7:02 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown on Niang incident: “If I didn’t do anything, they would have played on. Then here comes Scott Foster…” – 6:59 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown on getting hit in face after dumping mask in Game 6: “My mom will probably be like, see you should have kept it on.’” – 6:58 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown praised Celtics fans after calling out Garden crowd before Game 7: “Way to respond. That was fun” – 6:56 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jaylen Brown on Jayson Tatum’s big night:
Get out of that man’s way
I think everybody should go buy his new JTs pic.twitter.com/3QbcMUuFp7 – 6:56 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most wins against Embiid all-time (including playoffs):
23 — Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown
22 — Marcus Smart
18 — Al Horford pic.twitter.com/OdpWsHy0XA – 6:05 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown buries a shot over James Harden and hits him with the too small.
This game is over. Celtics-Heat Game 1 Wednesday night. Another incredible second round series ends in a blowout as Jayson Tatum put on a record-setting classic and he gets a massie ovation. – 5:58 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jaylen Brown exclamation point. He has 23. it’s a 30 point game with 3:52. They’re playing Gino. Al Hoford is getting hugs on the bench. Boston vs. Miami Wednesday night – 5:57 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have a combined 57 points midway through the 3rd quarter. Sixers are at 58 points. – 5:19 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jaylen Brown for 3 and it’s 76-58 Celtics
Philly is running out of rope y’all – 5:19 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Another stop… Jaylen Brown 3-pointer… then Al Horford blocks Embiid straight up. This is the game right here. – 5:14 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Big fella was PUMPED about Jaylen Brown’s post-drive flex 💪 pic.twitter.com/yIiMhm6EQT – 4:47 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
The FIRST person to pick Jaylen Brown up after that dive?
Joe Mazzulla – 4:38 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Did Jaylen Brown taunt? No he was pissed, and he should have been. That should have been rescinded immediately. – 4:36 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Why is Jaylen Brown getting a technical for “unnecessarily” talking to the bench after he was grabbed BY A PLAYER ON THE BENCH?!?! – 4:36 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Georges Niang basically doing what last year’s Miami Heat did in the playoffs😆 – 4:35 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
None of this happens if the refs call the blantant let obvious foul on Jaylen Brown on Harden right in front of the ref. – 4:35 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Looks like Niang held/made contact with Jaylen Brown down on the bench briefly when he dove for that loose ball. Brown got hot afterwards – 4:33 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jaylen Brown, after saving the ball, had some words for the 76ers bench after he got up. Rob Williams came over to get him as play was stopped and it’s under review now. – 4:32 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Jaylen Brown got a tech for yelling something at the Sixers bench. Now, the refs are reviewing the play. – 4:32 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Jaylen Brown was probably missing the mask after this flagrant from Harden 🫣 pic.twitter.com/gZGpKSzdqr – 4:29 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
4 point swing on that play with the lob… then a Jaylen Brown steal… 2 point game. Critical answer at a critical point – 4:27 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown taking a shot to the face just one game after he stopped wearing his protective face mask. He appears to be okay, will be staying in the game. – 4:25 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Jaylen Brown played the 1st quarter in his mask, then ditched it. Then got smacked by Harden. Flagrant 1 on Harden. – 4:24 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Flagrant one on James Harden, as he hit Jaylen Brown in the face on that last drive to the basket. – 4:24 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Flagrant 1 on James Harden for elbowing Jaylen Brown in the face. – 4:24 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jaylen Brown took a hard hit to the face, looks like a James Harden elbow? It’s under review. Garden crowd wasn’t happy without the shot: “Fuck you Harden” chant. Also, Brown was without his mask – 4:23 PM
Scott Cacciola @ScottCacciola
Jaylen Brown ditched his face mask after the first quarter. He just took a shot from Harden in that vicinity. – 4:23 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Refs are reviewing this last play to see if there’s a flagrant foul on James Harden.
Won’t be surprised if he gets a flagrant-one for an arm/elbow up near the face of Jaylen Brown, who was down for a bit before coming back to the bench. – 4:23 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Officialy review upcoming after Jaylen Brown took a shot to the face from James Harden. – 4:22 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown just went down and his holding his face in pain. Looked like Harden elbowed him in the face in midair. – 4:22 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown get introduced with their All-NBA honors as part of pregame intros. Game 7 coming right up from a juiced Garden. – 3:39 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Energy in TD Garden is already better than Game 5. During the pregame video, they included the Jaylen Brown soundbite calling the atmosphere “OK.” – 3:36 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Lively crowd gave each #Celtics player a loud ovation as they walked on, and of course, as part of the intro montage — they played Jaylen Brown calling on the crowd to get loud from the G6 post-game presser. – 3:33 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jaylen Brown’s post Game 6 call out of the fans just played on the jumbotron and the crowd went nuts. Needless to say, this crowd is pretty hyped – 3:33 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Georges Niang was signing autographs and some kid was like “only hit a couple 3s today, okay?” hahaha – 2:39 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and the guy singing tonight’s National Anthem warming up ahead of Game 7 pic.twitter.com/10uAlfBS5W – 2:18 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Georges Niang will enter the game for the Sixers after this timeout. His shooting has been indispensable in this one. – 9:37 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Georges Niang absolutely clamped Tatum, this series has everything – 9:15 PM
