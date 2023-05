Jaylen Brown on Georges Niang incident: Scott Foster comes in and just gives me a tech

Tucker becomes frustrated when his teammates lack focus. He wants the Sixers to work on building great habits instead of being careless with the ball and becoming content as they wait for Monday’s game. “P.J. is really intelligent when it comes to knowing little things matter where other teams … kind of look past them,” Georges Niang said. “They think their talent will get them through where P.J. [knows], more or less, we need to devour the details and win the little details for when it does come time.” -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / April 26, 2023