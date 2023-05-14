Jayson Tatum goes off for 51 points and propels Celtics to conference finals

Kevin O’Connor: Instant classic performance by Jayson Tatum 51 points 13 rebounds 5 assists 0 turnovers 17/28 FG 74.6% TS +33 in a Celtics Game 7 win over the Sixers pic.twitter.com/V1MYysEMWV
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Jason Tatum breaks Steph Curry’s record with 51 points leading the Celtics to the #NBA Eastern Conference Finals
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
The latest iconic moment on an iconic day….
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Initial observations after Jayson Tatum scored a record-setting 51 points and the Sixers suffered a dismal Game 7 loss to the Celtics:
Mark Followill @MFollowill
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Jayson Tatum scores record-setting 51 points as Celtics crush 76ers in Game 7
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
StatMuse @statmuse
Most wins against Embiid all-time (including playoffs):
23 — Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown
22 — Marcus Smart
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics lead to the Eastern Conference Finals with a resounding 112-88 win over the #76ers. Tatum 51, Brown 25, Brogdon 12, Smart 7, RWilliams 6, Horford 6; Harris 19, Maxey 17, Embiid 15, Tucker 11 (all in 1Q).
Embiid & Harden: 8 for 29 FG
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics crush 76ers 112-88 behind a Game 7 record 51 points by Jayson Tatum to take the series 4-3. Four takeaways on the historic performance and much more masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 6:04 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
The 2022-23 Conference Finals will
be a repeat of the matchups from the 2019-20 season:
West: Lakers vs. Nuggets
East: Celtics vs. Heat
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Instant classic performance by Jayson Tatum
51 points
13 rebounds
5 assists
0 turnovers
17/28 FG
74.6% TS
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Jayson Tatum is a self-admitted Mama’s Boy.
Just gave @Brandy_N_Cole one heck of a Mother’s Day present.
StatMuse @statmuse
Tatum today:
— 51/13/5
— Most points ever in a Game 7
— First ever 50-point playoff game on 0 TOV
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Jayson Tatum. Perfect game. Maybe his best ever. pic.twitter.com/DnLwDEycCJ – 5:59 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown buries a shot over James Harden and hits him with the too small.
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Jayson Tatum now holds the record for most points scored in a Game 7 👏
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Jayson Tatum drops a Game 7 record 51 points in the “Zoo” Tatum 1, a tribute to his son.
Frank Isola @TheFrankIsola
Starting with the last 4:14 of Game 6, Tatum has scored 63 points, Embiid 15. – 5:57 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
So that’s essentially 70 points in the last 48 minutes of game action for Jayson Tatum vs. the Sixers. What a stretch from the end of Game 6 through Game 7. – 5:57 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Tatum today:
51 PTS (Game 7 record)
13 REB
5 AST
6 3P
0 TOV
+33
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Sixers in Game 7s:
The Kawhi shot
The Simmons miss
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Most points in Game 7 NBA History
2023 Jayson Tatum 51
2023 Stephen Curry 50
2021 Kevin Durant 48
2023 Jayson Tatum 48
1988 Dominique Wilkins 47
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jayson Tatum with the air guitar celebration as the 76ers take timeout. C’s up 108-78. We’ll see you Wednesday for Game 1 of the East Finals against the Heat. – 5:56 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Dominique Wilkins’ 47 pts in an ’88 game 7 stood for a while before Kevin Durant’s 48-point outburst in 2021 vs. MIL. Steph Curry broke the record again vs. SAC with 50 in round one.
Now – Jayson Tatum’s 51 points and counting stand as the most points ever in an #NBA Game 7. – 5:56 PM
Dominique Wilkins’ 47 pts in an ’88 game 7 stood for a while before Kevin Durant’s 48-point outburst in 2021 vs. MIL. Steph Curry broke the record again vs. SAC with 50 in round one.
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
New record for most Game 7 points in NBA history: Jayson Tatum – 51 on the 76ers. – 5:56 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
The Celtics regulars still being in this game, especially after Tatum got his 50, is certainly a choice. – 5:54 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Has anybody mentioned the Sixers could have drafted Jayson Tatum? – 5:54 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Why are Tatum and Brown still in this game. You have a Conference Finals to prepare for. – 5:54 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Given how Joe Mazzulla handles garbage time minutes, not ruling out 70 for Tatum. – 5:53 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
jayson tatum must be having flashbacks to his mvp performance in the all-star game, right down to the opposing team’s defensive effort – 5:53 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Stephen Curry’s record of 50 in Game 7 didn’t last long… Jayson Tatum now has 51 with more than six minutes to go in the 4th quarter against the 76ers. – 5:52 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Joel Embiid doesn’t have to give back his Michael Jordan MVP award. He earned that. But Jayson Tatum has also earned the right to at least ask to take the trophy home for one night. – 5:52 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Steph Curry’s NBA record for most points scored in a Game 7 (50) reigned for 2 weeks. Jayson Tatum is now the new record holder (51, and counting). – 5:52 PM
Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne
Jayson Tatum did this last year, too. None of this should be surprising. And yet it always feels revelatory when a player has a performance like this in a Game 7. – 5:52 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Tatum is up to 51 points. After he hit *another* 3 over Embiid, he holds up five fingers on one hand and a fist on the other. – 5:52 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Jayson Tatum hits a 3-pointer over MVP Joel Embiid to get to the 51 points and gestures 5-0 with his hands on the way up the court. – 5:51 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Tatum just passed Steph Curry for most points in a close-out Game 7 in NBA history
John Karalis @John_Karalis
And now a Tatum 3, 51 for him, and he runs back making a 5 0 with his hands. No one has scored more in a Game 7 for Boston – 5:51 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jayson Tatum
Most points ever in Game 7 NBA history
Passed Stephen Curry ALREADY.
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jayson Tatum hits the 3-pointer over the MVP to get to 51 points. New playoff career-high in points for him. – 5:51 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Jayson Tatum is now the Boston Celtics franchise record holder for most points scored in a Game 7 (48 points, and counting) passing Sam Jones. – 5:50 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Tatum’s 2 free throws give him 48 points. That’s exactly double the 24 Embiid and Harden have combined – 5:50 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jayson Tatum has set a new franchise record for most points in a Game 7 with 48. – 5:50 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Jayson Tatum now has the most points by a Celtics player in a Game 7, passing Sam Jones (47).
David Locke @DLocke09
Which game 7 performance is better Steph Curry v. Sacramento or Jayson Tatum v. Philadelphia – 5:40 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
This defense today has been incredible. They took Embiid out of this game with late double teams and just amazing straight up defense from Horford. Tatum eliminated him on the offensive end by taking him out to the perimeter. – 5:40 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jayson Tatum leading Celtics in points (42), rebounds (11), and assists (5). This is going to be up there as one of the best all-around playoff performances in franchise history. – 5:38 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
GAME 7 JAYSON TATUM 🗣️
42 points entering the fourth quarter. Boston up BIG.
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics outscore #76ers 33-10 in 3Q, lead 88-62. Tatum 43, Brown 19, Smart 7, Horford 6, RWilliams 6; Embiid 13, Harris 13, Maxey 12, Tucker 11. PHL went on 6:23 scoring skid in 3Q. – 5:34 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
The final damage: 33-10 Celtics in the third. 17 points in the quarter for Tatum, so he has outscored the entire Sixers team in two of the last four quarters – 5:33 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Celtics 88, Sixers 62 at the end of the third. In what will likely be the defining quarter of this Sixers season, Boston ambushed them 33-10. Tatum has 42-10-4. Sixers are shooting 33.9 percent from the floor. – 5:33 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
After the buzzer Mazzulla ran right over to Tatum and said something.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
They say the third quarter is the adjustment quarter and Tatum outscored them 17-10 BY HIMSELF. – 5:32 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Celtics with a 40/10 playoff game:
— Larry Bird
— John Havlicek
— Paul Pierce
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics up 88-62 on the Sixers after the 3rd quarter. Almost the same script as last season’s Bucks series, except it’s Jayson Tatum going off and not Grant Williams lol – 5:32 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Boston just outscored Philly 33-10 in the third quarter
Celtics lead 88-62 with one quarter to play
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Are we sure Jayson Tatum doesn’t have that Kobe Bryant armband on today? Guy is cookin – 5:31 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After 3: Celtics 88, Sixers 62.
Boston wins the third quarter 33-10, and Jayson Tatum nearly doubles up Philadelphia by himself, outscoring the Sixers 17-10.
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
More Tatum-induced “Breen BANGS” than total Sixers points in the third quarter – 5:31 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Jayson Tatum will never pay for a Wahlburger for the rest of his life. AK – 5:31 PM
Howard Chen @TheHoChen
Tatum by himself has 42 points already. Sixers as a team – 60 points. – 5:31 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
A rare third quarter BANG! from Mike Breen.
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
42 points is the third-highest postseason scoring performance in Jayson Tatum’s career and there’s still a whole quarter to play – 5:30 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Jayson Tatum just became the 3rd Celtic in franchise history to score 40 in Game 7.
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
The Sixers’ franchise has had a lot of heartache in recent years, but they’ll lament Game 6, at home, up 3-2, with Jayson Tatum simply awful for three-plus quarters, and not finishing the job, for a very, very long time. – 5:27 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Philly was at home with a chance to close out Boston with Tatum having the worst game of his life… they squandered that opportunity & this is what they get.
Mike Lynch @SportInfo247
It’d wild that Tatum hasn’t even outscored the Sixers over the last two quarters. Wonder when he’ll show up – 5:21 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Tatum channeling game 7 Grant Williams was the most predictable thing possible – 5:21 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
76ers started double teaming Tatum and here come the Game 7 3s 🕰 – 5:21 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
Can’t double Tatum when Embiid is already guarding him – you just have to live with the contested looks Tatum was getting vs the wide open looks for capable shooters. – 5:20 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
At this point if you told me Tatum and Brown spent the series playing possum just so they could inflict maximum possible humiliation in Game 7 I might believe it. – 5:20 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Tatum takes the double, stays patient, makes the right pass, leading to wide-open Jaylen 3. – 5:19 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have a combined 57 points midway through the 3rd quarter. Sixers are at 58 points. – 5:19 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#76ers decide to trap Tatum, and Brown cans an open 3. #Celtics – 5:19 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Jayson Tatum has 38 points – midway through the third quarter. Sixers have no answers defending him. Took it to the basket in first half, now making 3’s. – 5:18 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Everyone is going to try and have curls this summer now because of Tatum. – 5:18 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
In case you were wondering: Jayson Tatum’s playoff career-high in points is 50, which he put up in the Game 3 win over the Nets in 2021. – 5:17 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
The greatest six minutes of basketball Jayson Tatum has ever played. My goodness. This is a master class on both ends. Embiid and Harden are cowering under the weight of it. – 5:17 PM
Jabari Davis @JabariDavisNBA
me to my step pops at halftime: hey, we got a game here…
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
That 1-13 shooting Jayson Tatum was through 3 qtrs of G6 seems light years ago. Steph Curry’s 50 in G7 at SAC two weeks ago today, the most ever in a G7 is very much in jeopardy. – 5:16 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
Celts have scored 1.67 on 16 Tatum PNR –
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Tatum is a killer when everything is on the line, Embiid & Harden are not. It’s that simple. – 5:16 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
It’s an 18-6 open to the third quarter. Tatum is up to 38 points. Embiid is tuck on 13 with 4-15 shooting and 3 turnover – 5:16 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
For those waiting to see who the Heat will face in the East finals: Celtics leading the 76ers by 15 points with 6:14 left in the third quarter of Game 7. Jayson Tatum with 38 points on 20 shots. – 5:16 PM
Frank Isola @TheFrankIsola
Tatum with 38 points….after putting up 16 in the fourth quarter of Game 6. Wow. – 5:16 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Don’t you need a strategy that makes things a little tougher than whatever the 76ers were doing on that last possession against Tatum after a guy has 35 in 2 1/2 quarters? – 5:16 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
I don’t know how good we expected Jayson Tatum to be, but he’s exceeded my expectations for his ceiling already. And I thought he’d be pretty damn good – 5:16 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Boston has Jayson Tatum
Philadelphia doesn’t
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Tatum and brown showed up. Harden and Embiid didn’t. On a macro scale, that’s what this game is coming down to – 5:16 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Jayson Tatum has scored 54 pts in his past four Qs. There are still six minutes left in the 3rd… – 5:15 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Tatum. Just an incredible experience watching him put on a clinic right now. – 5:15 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Al Horford blocks Embiid then fires up the crowd. Jayson Tatum clapping his hands with a smile like it’s Christmas morning. Then he hits another bucket.
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Tatum p&r vs. Emdiid was NOT very successful (0.87 points per chance) through the first 6 games, but it has absolutely destroyed the Sixers today. – 5:15 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
What if Jayson Tatum plays Game 7 like he did in the first 43 minutes of Game 6 except it’s the complete opposite? – 5:15 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
This is right up there with any Jayson Tatum game ever. Took the game and ran with it, demoralizing the 76ers, who don’t look like they want to be out there anymore. – 5:14 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Haven’t seen Tatum have this kind of joy and swagger since pre-All Star game. – 5:14 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
This is already Jayson Tatum’s sixth highest scoring performance in the postseason and we’re halfway through the 3rd quarter – 5:13 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
For as good as Jayson Tatum has been offensively, he’s been just as great on D to start this half. Terrific closeout on 3 by Harris out of time out and then just to help force 24-second violation with the deflection on Maxey. – 5:13 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Tatum barbecuing Embiid on the switch. Gotta throw a different coverage – 5:12 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
They gon have to double Tatum at this point. And Harden creating offense for everyone else can only go so far. Stars gotta be stars – 5:12 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Tatum pulling the league MVP to the ball for switches and is torching him – 5:12 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Jayson Tatum dominating the switch vs. Joel Embiid pic.twitter.com/41P0k8biRL – 5:10 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Tatum has snatched the 76ers Souls!!! Embiid and Harden body language says it all. – 5:09 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Such a stark contrast between Brown, Tatum and Harden, Embiid’s play in this game so far. The Sixers’ stars have looked like they’re down 20. – 5:08 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Jayson Tatum is putting on an absolute show. His corner step-back 3 over Joel Embiid forces a timeout, and he stands at center court, firing up the crowd for more. – 5:07 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
7-3 open to the 3rd by the Celtics and Tatum is just taking Embiid to the perimeter on switches and abusing him right now – 5:07 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jayson Tatum got Embiid on him for a couple possessions. Blew by him then just hit the step-back 3. 30-point night for Tatum with 9 mins left in the 3rd quarter still. – 5:06 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Celtics (Tatum especially) are exposing Embiid’s defensive limitations today. – 5:06 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
7-0 Boston run, the latest a tough step-back 3 from Jayson Tatum in the corner. Timeout Sixers, as Boston has opened up a 62-55 lead with 9:09 left in the 3rd. – 5:06 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Jayson Tatum is back. Vintage step back in the corner. @DrewHanlen – 5:06 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Embiid can’t shake Horford on 3 straight possessions to start the 2nd half. Tatum goes right by Embiid and scores on a switch. 4 point game. – 5:05 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
I have no idea how to view that first half.
Tatum was incredible, Embiid and Harden were subpar, and the Sixers only trailing by 3 could be looked at as a win for the Sixers.
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Tatum has really benefited from Robert Williams being in the lineup. Having that dynamic roller and Lob threat at the basket opens everything up offensively – 4:59 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tatum was responsible for more buckets in that 2nd quarter (8, including 3 assists) than 76ers had buckets total (7/19 FGs)
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
If you’re the Sixers gotta tell yourselves you’re in a decent spot at half down 3 when Harden and Embiid have combined to shoot 6-for-20. For the Celtics, hard to feel you can lose with Tatum going like this and Brown having big moments too. Shaping up to be a Game 7 classic. – 4:52 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tatum isn’t just getting buckets… he’s leading Celtics with 4 assists
And he has ZERO turnovers
Embiid/Harden: 19 points, 6/20 FGs, 5 turnovers
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
I’m not sure which side it’s better for that Tatum has been on fire and Embiid and Harden have been awful and it’s a 3-point game at halftime.
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
25 points in the first half is the 2nd highest postseason mark in Tatum’s career
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Love Tatum’s mindset. Came out with the thought of imposing his will on the game. The more shots fall, the more the confidence becomes contagious. Philly outplayed the Celtics and Tatum wouldn’t let them be down at halftime – 4:49 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
One of the most impressive all-around halves of basketball I’ve ever seen Jayson Tatum play.
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics lead #76ers 55-52 at half following 32pt 2Q. Tatum 25, Brown 13, Horford 6, RWilliams 6, Smart 5; Embiid 13, Tucker 11, Maxey 10, Harris 8, Harden 6. – 4:49 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Through one half: Tatum has showed up. Embiid & Harden, not so much. – 4:48 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Celtics 55, Sixers 52. Tatum has 25-7-4 in a masterful Game 7 performance thus far. Embiid has 13 but is 4-of-12 from the field. Harden with 6-5-6 but is 2-of-8 from the floor. – 4:48 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Celtics lead 55-52 heading into half, with a late Tatum 3 giving them the lead.
Sixers aren’t in a bad spot considering how poorly both Embiid (13 points, 4-12 shooting, 2 TOs) and Harden (6 points, 2-8 shooting, 3 TOs) have played.
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics up 55-52 on the Sixers at halftime. Jayson Tatum with 25 points. C’s ended the half on a 29-17 run. – 4:47 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Sixers really had cold Tatum at home Thursday and didn’t finish the job – 4:46 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Halftime: Boston 55, Philadelphia 52
Jayson Tatum has 25 points at the break for Boston, fully snapping out of his funk in Game 6.
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
One of the Celtics coaches told me before the game Jayson Tatum was going for 50 tonight. He’s halfway there at halftime. – 4:46 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jayson Tatum with 25 first-half points. He’s on pace for 50. – 4:45 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tatum abandoned the 3 tonight and is playing forceful basketball. Huge buffer with C’s at 4/11 3PT. Season-saving first half. – 4:43 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Tatum said he’s one of the Best Players in the World… and damn if he’s showing it in this first half – 4:42 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Tatum’s now taken 12 two-pointers and been fouled on four others. Just one 3-point attempt.
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Can’t ask for much more from Tatum and Brown so far. One of the guards needs to do something. – 4:42 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
I never want Tatum and Brown to be split up. Maybe my favorite star duo in a long time. Really like how they play off each other. The offense doesn’t have to change for either one to go off, and they let the other cook when they’re going. – 4:41 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tatum abandoned the 3 tonight and is playing forceful basketball. Huge buffer with C’s at 4/11 3PT. – 4:40 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Gorgeous lefty finish here by Jayson Tatum pic.twitter.com/Bf5OlCUjIH – 4:39 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Jayson Tatum far more confident and aggressive taking it at Embiid today. – 4:37 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Niang stopping Brown 1-on-1 one game after doing same to Tatum. Things I did not expect to see – 4:13 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Sixers finished the 1st quarter on a 27-15 run. C’s shot just 36% from the field. PJ Tucker and Jayson Tatum with 11 points each early, like everyone expected. – 4:08 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After 1: Sixers 29, Celtics 23.
P.J. Tucker – who scored at least 11 points in an entire game twice this entire season – has scored 11 to lead Philly.
Jayson Tatum, after 3 straight awful first quarters, has 11 to lead Boston.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers lead 29-23 after one quarter. They’re shooting 50%, including 4 of 9 on threes. Tucker has 11 points on 3 of 5 shooting from three. Tatum leads to the Celtics with 11 points. – 4:07 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Tatum’s been really active early. Already 7 shots and 4 free throws. – 4:01 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Love how many touches Rob’s getting early. Crafty touch on the Tatum kick-out to redirect the ball to Smart for 3. Just pulverized a Harden layup on defense – 3:59 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jayson Tatum with a much better start today already with 6 points and about to shoot 2 more FTs. – 3:55 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Tobias Harris is back up and walking off under his own power, albeit gingerly. Looked to be grabbing his left knee after going down on that last play while defending Tatum. – 3:54 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Tobias Harris is down holding his left knee after Tatum kneed him on a crossover. He’s limping back to the bench now after being down for a few minutes, but he is barely moving. – 3:54 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Harris is down holding his knee after contact with Jayson Tatum – 3:53 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tatum tears through the defense and scores for his first make as the Garden goes into a frenzy. – 3:44 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jayson Tatum won’t start 0-for tonight. Dunks it for his first bucket and the Garden’s rocking. – 3:44 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Gotta be a big night on the boards for Smart, Brown, and Tatum, the Sixers are trying to get Rob and Horford away from the basket – 3:42 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown get introduced with their All-NBA honors as part of pregame intros. Game 7 coming right up from a juiced Garden. – 3:39 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Sixers at Celtics – TD Garden – May 14, 2023 – Game 7 Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Philadelphia – James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, P.J. Tucker, Joel Embiid
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Huge legacy games for Tatum and Harden today, but I’d argue a possibly even bigger one for the MVP.
Just gonna leave this here:
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Tito Horford giving Tatum some advice ahead of Game 7 pic.twitter.com/8EwHY1DRhS – 2:27 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and the guy singing tonight’s National Anthem warming up ahead of Game 7 pic.twitter.com/10uAlfBS5W – 2:18 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Tatum came straight from bowling practice right to Game 7, apparently pic.twitter.com/3oqzx9Kytk – 1:59 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
In the least surprising news in, you know, ever, the Celtics will stick with the same starting lineup today in Game 7.
Smart
Brown
Tatum
Horford
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Give Em To Me! I want your Game 7 predictions for the #Sixers vs. #celtics #NBAPlayoffs East semis. I want the winner, final score, points for Joel Embiid, James Harden, Jayson Tatum and who will be the X-factor. #BrotherlyLove #BleedGreen #ForTheLoveOfPhilly pic.twitter.com/WJs54EJKsF – 7:22 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“What Tatum was able to do is really hard”
Celtics legend Kevin McHale breaks down Jayson Tatum’s 4th quarter performance in Game 6 with Frank Isola & Brian Scalabrine
StatMuse: Jaylen Brown is 6-1 in career Game 7s. Jayson Tatum is 5-1 in career Game 7s. pic.twitter.com/hJAWhdsSjA -via Twitter @statmuse / May 14, 2023
StatMuse: Jayson Tatum: First player in franchise history with 40+ PTS 10+ REB 5+ 3P in a playoff game. pic.twitter.com/jzoXxv2ysv -via Twitter @statmuse / May 14, 2023