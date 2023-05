Jimmy Butler got permission from Pat Riley to wear retired No. 23 with Heat

But Butler erupted in Game 6, and Grimes — playing through a minor knee injury — was invisible on the offensive end as well. Butler had 24 points and eight rebounds, sending the Knicks into the offseason. “He was really aggressive,” Grimes told The Post. “I knew he came out and he was going to be really aggressive. I tried to make it tough as I can for him, but he was making the right play, hitting his teammates who were open when we doubled him and [Friday] he was making all the right plays.” -via New York Post / May 13, 2023