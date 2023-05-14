Jimmy Butler got permission from Pat Riley to wear retired No. 23 with Heat

“You can’t wear 23 here because of Michael Jordan,” Jimmy Butler said in reference to the Heat organization. “Literally, Pat Riley retired it. But I will say this: Whenever I did come here, Pat told me that I could wear 23, but I said no.”
It turns out Pat Riley would have had Heat unretire Michael Jordan’s No. 23 for Jimmy Butler. sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/14/it-… “You can’t wear 23 here, because of M.J. Literally, Pat Riley retired it. But, I will say this, whenever I did come here, Pat told me that I could wear 23.” – 2:20 PM
As the Heat waits to learn its East finals opponent later today, the time off before Game 1 on Wednesday comes at a good time for Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 2:09 PM
Nobody cares less about the winner of this game 7 today than Jimmy Butler probably LOL – 11:20 AM
NEW: As the Heat waits to learn its East finals opponent later today, the time off before Game 1 on Wednesday comes at a good time for Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:29 AM
Monty Williams & Mike Budenholzer were the head coaches in the 2021 Finals
Both are no longer with their respective teams
This is the first time head coaches who faced off in the Finals BOTH lasted no more than 2 seasons after that Finals since 2006
Avery Johnson & Pat Riley – 10:01 PM
Based on the rest of the NBA, Miami Heat’s Erik Spoelstra should have been fired 5 times by now. But here they are back in the East Finals.
Pat Riley gets it. pic.twitter.com/fMGUN34Nqz – 9:59 PM
Postgame w/ Jimmy Butler after The Heat advance to the Eastern Conference Finals after beating the Knicks in Game 6 in Miami! #NBAPlayoffs 🏀🔥🎤 pic.twitter.com/lb6Z52sGec – 3:58 PM
Getting Jimmy Butler to admit Playoff Jimmy is a thing when he wins a championship this year >>>>>>
That would be my peak content lol – 3:19 PM
Crazy stat from second round: The Heat’s bench combined to outscore the Knicks’ reserves 183-90 in the series.
Heat’s depth has been a big strength. Miami has outscored opponents by 14.7 points per 100 possessions when Jimmy Butler is off the court in the playoffs. – 3:11 PM
Most PPG by quarter/half among remaining players:
1st Q — Jimmy Butler
2nd Q — LeBron James
3rd Q — Nikola Jokic
4th Q — Jimmy Butler
1st H — Jimmy Butler
2nd H — Nikola Jokic pic.twitter.com/9K8tV9S3dX – 2:30 PM
I was told the Jimmy Butler-Bam Adebayo combo wasn’t a good fit
Both producing as scorers right now, but:
I’m watching this duo defensively right now, and wondering how that was a take
These 2 are dominating on that end – 1:08 PM
Erik Spoelstra is probably the Best Coach in basketball and the Heat has the Best Culture in basketball. Their eye for talent and developing players is like no other!!! Btw Jimmy Butler is a Damn SUPERSTAR. Good morning and Carry the hell on… – 10:32 AM
The Heat beat the Knicks in game 6 off a single offensive base:
Jimmy Butler reacting to his doubles
Among the final 8 field goals for the Heat, 6 of them were directly impacted by Butler seeing that extra help
Thread on the control and reads of Butler in that 2nd half: – 9:32 AM
Sunday notes on a Saturday: Biggest day of postseason for Heat could be Tuesday (as spectators). sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/13/ira… Plus: The Heat’s electorate; Jimmy Butler as a winner; P.J. Tucker reunion looming?; And a Dedmon one, too?; more. – 9:18 AM
Has Heat winning without Tyler Herro gone overlooked? Latest” Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/13/ask… Plus: Is this all a bit remarkable? How important is this rest for Jimmy Butler? – 9:14 AM
Kyle Lowry to Jimmy Butler after beating Knicks: “I would take my shirt off but I don’t want to embarrass him.” pic.twitter.com/gzQHwJvGFd – 8:05 AM
Winderman’s view: Jimmy Butler gets help when needed and when deserved. sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/12/win… – 7:32 AM
Jimmy is Eastern Conference bound 😅
(via jimmybutler/IG) pic.twitter.com/VBgtvB6QZQ – 1:37 AM
Jimmy Butler with one more bruise after Heat-Knicks for good measure. pic.twitter.com/SiKbEZCZAd – 1:19 AM
Darvin Ham joins
John Kundla
Bill van Breda Kloff
Joe Mullaney
Bill Sharman
Paul Westhead
Pat Riley
Mike Dunleavey
Phil Jackson
Frank Vogel as coaches to take Lakers to conference finals in first season with the team – 12:50 AM
Jimmy Butler asked about the double-teams Knicks threw at him in 2nd half but jumps in to say: “Quadruples.”
“I’m glad that portion of it is over. We got to look forward to whoever we have next. If that’s the gameplan of whoever then we’re going to swing that ball around again.” – 12:00 AM
Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry are too funny 😂 pic.twitter.com/dfu2z634fB – 11:46 PM
Talked to Jimmy Butler about the second half offense being reactions to the doubles he saw
Cuts in: “Quadruples.”
Jimmy Butler, sans shirt, doing a victorious post game press conference, and Kyle Lowry is giving him crap for it pic.twitter.com/tSAsKM7fzd – 11:05 PM
Jimmy Butler walks up to the podium with no shirt on
Kyle Lowry at podium with him:
“I’d take my shirt off but I don’t want to embarrass him.” – 11:04 PM
Erik Spoelstra on a very gritty, hardscrabble Game 6 win for the Heat: “This close out game was a nod to our president. It was fully in his image and personality.”
Yeah, Pat Riley has seen a few of those kinds of Knicks-Heat playoff games. – 10:36 PM
Saying it again, but Jimmy Butler went 7 for 22 while seeing 3 defenders essentially off every catch
Yet he looked controlled at every moment
Most looks in that second half were from his set-up
Insane stuff – 10:32 PM
Jayson Tatum last night, 5/21.
Jimmy Butler tonight, 7/22.
Very impressive by the Celtics and Heat to win under those circumstances over the last two nights. – 10:28 PM
From the play-in round to the Eastern Conference finals: Jimmy Butler and No. 8 Miami outlast Jalen Brunson and No. 5 New York in six games.
Early 2023-24 prediction: Brunson will be in Indianapolis as an Eastern Conference All-Star.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 10:21 PM
Winderman’s view: Jimmy Butler gets help when needed and when deserved. sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/12/win… – 10:19 PM
Jimmy Butler completely controlled this game offensively with the way he dealt with the doubles
Bam Adebayo took over on both ends to even put them in any position to win
Kyle Lowry made winning play after winning play
Game time – 10:19 PM
Jimmy Butler and Jalen Brunson share a hug and some words for each other at center court. What a battle all series between those two. – 10:17 PM
Tom Thibodeau blew that series.
He refused to attack the clearly injured Jimmy Butler at the end of Game 1.
He gave up a free 8-0 run by refusing to stagger Brunson and Randle in the second quarter. Heat won by four.
Erik Spoelstra coached circles around him all series. – 10:17 PM
Jimmy Butler basically let Brunson drive into his help defense, shading Brunson’s dominant hand.
Incredibly smart defender. – 10:14 PM
Double teaming Jimmy Butler 35 feet from the hoop on a 7-of-21 night doesn’t appear to be working out for the Knicks – 10:08 PM
Jimmy Butler 1st half: 3/10 FGs
Jimmy Butler 2nd half (3:24 left): 3/10 FGs – 9:57 PM
Well at least your trap 30 feet from the hoop prevented Jimmy Butler from beating you – 9:48 PM
Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo on the court to start the fourth quarter. – 9:34 PM
Have to think Jimmy Butler plays the entire fourth quarter. He got a good break in the 2Q. Heat nursing a three-point lead with a chance to close out the series. – 9:32 PM
End of third quarter: Heat 74, Knicks 71. Jimmy Butler scored eight of his 17 points in that third quarter. Heat still shooting just 5 of 21 on threes. – 9:30 PM
Heat shooting just 4 of 17 on threes, but outscoring the Knicks 28-10 in the paint.
Heat leads by five and Jimmy Butler is about to go to the line with a chance to push that lead to seven midway through the third quarter. – 9:13 PM
Knicks have gotten nothing from Mitch Rob and iHart
Also bad sign that the Heat up despite a bad half from Jimmy Butler – 8:53 PM
Unless Jimmy Butler has something unholy planned in this second half that we didn’t see in the first half
Game 7 at MSG. – 8:48 PM
This is peak Jimmy Butler. Never goes faster than a jog, before you know it he’s exactly where he wants to be and drawing a foul. pic.twitter.com/KNbx9YlJZt – 8:03 PM
Heat remaining with their starting lineup of Bam Adebayo, Kevin Love, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent.
Knicks again starting Quentin Grimes ahead of Josh Hart. The other New York starters remain Mitchell Robinson, Julius Randle, R.J. Barrett and Jalen Brunson. – 7:00 PM
I think there’s something to this theory (from the @LockedOnHeat YouTube mentions)…
Heat have lost every game Jimmy Butler has worn a black headband. Undefeated in games with a white headband in this series. #WhiteHotHeadband pic.twitter.com/DGRwzjRQ7T – 6:47 PM
Spo was asked if he thinks Jimmy Butler will take the Grimes matchup personally.
“Jimmy is about winning and he’s about doing whatever’s necessary.” pic.twitter.com/CpdGg05Kl7 – 6:05 PM
Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin, and Haywood Highsmith all officially available per Heat – 5:45 PM
Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin and Haywood Highsmith are all available tonight. – 5:44 PM
Is Knicks’ young core wearing down Jimmy Butler?
@YourManDevine and @JakeLFischer discuss on the latest episode of “No Cap Room”
Full episode 👇
🍎: apple.co/3MlKRHU
✳️: spoti.fi/3NWRWzM
📺: youtu.be/iplkip32PhQ pic.twitter.com/kiFiexYY25 – 3:51 PM
My PrizePicks for tonight
Feels like an all around Jimmy Butler game, plus I think Caleb Martin sees added floor time by guarding Brunson more often
Use code “five”
PrizePicks.com pic.twitter.com/JjWsXGEC27 – 2:28 PM
Most PPG in the playoffs among remaining players:
31.9 – Jimmy Butler
30.7 – Nikola Jokic
30.3 – Steph Curry
26.5 – Jalen Brunson pic.twitter.com/bTDEbwtRjo – 12:50 PM
Jimmy Butler says ‘Playoff Jimmy’ isn’t a thing. Udonis Haslem agrees. Only because Jimmy says so though.
But others see it. And the numbers back it up.
Playoff Jimmy is definitely a thing.
And as Kevin Love says, “It’s an amazing thing to watch.”
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:24 PM
Bam was asked if Jimmy Butler might take the Grimes matchup personally.
His chuckle said enough, but then he continued:
“I feel like he’s going to come out in that mode tonight, and you might see a different type of him that we didn’t see in New York.” pic.twitter.com/bsstb4JMPi – 12:10 PM
I expect an ultra aggressive Jimmy Butler to start this game, knowing he needs to set the tone
But here’s my main point:
High usage Butler incoming: he can be affected by low/mid post doubles, but he doesn’t care about your blitzing
What does that mean?
More on-ball Jimmy – 11:56 AM
Caleb Martin this AM on the Knicks loading up vs. Jimmy Butler in this series: “No matter what type of scheme that you have, he’s going to figure out a way to manipulate it and we just got to do our job on the weak side and make shots.” – 11:35 AM
One thing the Heat made clear is they liked the shots they got against the Knicks in Game 5. They hit just 13-of-43 3s but liked what the looks.
“Every time. Continue to take those shots. We’re going to make those shots,” Jimmy Butler said after. Caleb Martin reiterated it today. – 11:28 AM
Most total points scored in the playoffs since the start of the 2022 postseason:
1. Stephen Curry (966)
2. Jayson Tatum (911)
3. Jaylen Brown (832)
4. Jimmy Butler (753)
5. Jalen Brunson (653) – 5:24 PM
Heat injury report for Friday vs. Knicks:
Available: Bam Adebayo (shoulder), Cody Zeller (nose).
Probable: Jimmy Butler (ankle), Haywood Highsmith (knee), Caleb Martin (back).
Out: Tyler Herro (hand), Victor Oladipo (knee). – 4:33 PM
Heat injury report for tomorrow’s Game 6:
Probable: Jimmy Butler, Haywood Highsmith and Caleb Martin.
Out: Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo. – 4:32 PM
Heat’s Jimmy Butler (ankle) upgraded from previous “questionable” listing on injury reports to “probable” for Friday vs. Knicks. – 4:31 PM
