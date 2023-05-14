Juan Toscano-Anderson: Why are Ja Morant's friends always recording?

Juan Toscano-Anderson: Ja Morant friends really the police. Why they always recording?
Source: Twitter @juanonjuan10
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Two months after an 8-game suspension for flashing a gun in an IG Live video, Ja Morant appeared to do it again Saturday.
The Grizzlies on Sunday suspended Morant from all team activities pending league review.
More ➡️ yhoo.it/42QQZgA pic.twitter.com/SpxMJdDm7L – 12:41 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Grizzlies star Ja Morant suspended (again) for appearing to flash a gun in social media video nj.com/sports/2023/05… – 12:13 PM
Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones
I saw the Ja Morant news alert and thought there had to be a glitch … no way he did that again, right? Well damn I was wrong 🤦🏾♂️ – 12:06 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Ja Morant got a $39 million lesson. And he apparently didn’t learn a thing. Column: dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 12:04 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Ja Morant’s quick rehab and return to play as well as the Jalen Rose interview all felt very token-y. Adam Silver may be left with no choice but to severely punish now, Ja needs to know and feel there are major consequences for these actions just to save him from himself. – 12:03 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Ja Morant, after the Grizzlies were eliminated with a 40-point loss to the Lakers: “I’ve just got to be better with my decision-making. That’s pretty much it. Off-the-court issues affected us as an organization pretty much. Just [need] more discipline.” – 11:59 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Ja Morant was suspended eight games for flashing a gun at a Denver nightclub last March. Safe to assume the punishment this time will be more significant. 15 games? 20? It’s May and the Grizzlies could already be looking at missing Morant for a quarter of next season. – 11:48 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Ja Morant involved in new gun incident
Memphis Grizzlies suspend him from all team activities #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 11:47 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Ja Morant has been suspended from all Grizzlies team activities after an Instagram Live video showed him with a gun in a car
cbssports.com/nba/news/ja-mo… – 11:43 AM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Rockets fans:
Would you include Jalen Green in a Ja Morant trade? – 11:39 AM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Grizzlies have suspended Ja Morant from all team activities after he was seen in another social media video flashing an apparent gun. This incident is under league review. pic.twitter.com/UPZc6pfmrT – 11:38 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
NBA spokesperson Mike Bass: “We are aware of the social media post involving Ja Morant and are in the process of gathering more information.” – 11:35 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Re: the Ja Morant situation…
Prob worth noting that ppl cry out for help in different ways.
Re: the Ja Morant situation…
Prob worth noting that ppl cry out for help in different ways.
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NBA spokesman Mike Bass on the IG video that appears to show Ja Morant brandishing a gun: “We are aware of the social media post involving Ja Morant and are in the process of gathering more information.” – 11:35 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant has been suspended from all team activities pending league review. – 11:35 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Memphis Grizzlies say star Ja Morant is suspended from all team activities pending league review after he allegedly flashed a gun during an IG Live session over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/m8LNYiqRtm – 11:34 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Grizzlies suspend Ja Morant from all team activities after another video with a gun on social media. pic.twitter.com/ojJCikC2XX – 11:34 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant is suspended from all team activities pending league review, per the Grizzlies. – 11:33 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Ja Morant appeared to flash a gun in an Instagram Live video posted yesterday.
(Via _dtap2/IG) pic.twitter.com/b320UrpKGp – 11:10 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
My reaction to the latest Ja Morant development. pic.twitter.com/KRWjBk7ifN – 8:15 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Ja Morant has been involved in numerous scandals that forced him to be suspended. The player had also entered counseling during the season.
Now, Morant has flashed a gun on yet another Instagram Live video 😬
basketnews.com/news-189477-ja… – 6:55 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski: NBA spokesperson Mike Bass: “We are aware of the social media post involving Ja Morant and are in the process of gathering more information.” -via Twitter @wojespn / May 14, 2023