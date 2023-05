Knicks targeting Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma and OG Anunoby?

NBA star and Flint native Kyle Kuzma took part in a groundbreaking celebration in the Vehicle City Thursday, May 4. “I grew up at the YMCA and I know how much it shaped my life and it’s my hope that it will do the same for a young athlete, artist, or valedictorian,” said Kuzma. The ceremony was the first step in the development of the LiveWell on Harrison project which will feature a new YMCA, and include a central location for health, education, and dozens of apartments. -via WNEM TV 5 / May 5, 2023