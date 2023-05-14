Knicks targeting Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma and OG Anunoby?

Other big names suggested as potential Knicks targets include Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma (expected to be a free agent this summer) and OG Anunoby. Generally speaking, the Knicks could be a suitor for the next star who demands a trade.
Source: Eric Pincus @ Bleacher Report
Ask Sam about Ayton, Poeltl, Kuzma, Wembanyama, Toppin, Brooks and the others who may or may not become Bulls.
Ask Sam about Ayton, Poeltl, Kuzma, Wembanyama, Toppin, Brooks and the others who may or my not become Bulls.
A fan is suing Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal and the team over a postgame incident March 21 in Orlando, Florida, alleging battery and assault and asking for damages exceeding $50,000. -via ESPN / April 19, 2023
Plaintiff Kyler Briffa of Orange County, Florida, filed suit Tuesday in Florida’s 9th Circuit Court. The suit alleges that after the Wizards lost to the Orlando Magic at Amway Center, Beal was headed to the locker room when he reacted to a remark made by a friend of Briffa’s about losing a bet, turned around and hit Briffa on the side of his head, knocking his hat off. According to the police report on the incident, Briffa’s friend remarked to Beal, “You made me lose $1,300, you f—.” -via ESPN / April 19, 2023
The suit alleges that during the confrontation, Beal told Briffa, “When you disrespect me, I’m going to press you about it. Do you think this is a joke, do you think this is a joke, do you think this is a joke, do you think this is a joke … because when I press you about it, what are we doing? What are we doing? What are we doing?” -via ESPN / April 19, 2023
Shams Charania: 2022-23 NBA All-Defensive teams: First team: Jaren Jackson Jr., Brook Lopez, Alex Caruso, Evan Mobley, Jrue Holiday Second team: Bam Adebayo, OG Anunoby, Dillon Brooks, Draymond Green, Derrick White -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / May 9, 2023
NBA Communications: Voting results for the 2022-23 Kia NBA All-Defensive Team ⬇️ Complete voting results available here: on.nba.com/3B9nwT5 -via Twitter / May 9, 2023
“There will be changes for sure; I have no idea to what extent,” said a league executive. “I don’t think they have that many pieces to trade that are that good, just because (Pascal) Siakam has one year left on a $38 million dollar deal. Same thing with OG (Anunoby), one year left ($18.6 million) and a player option. I just don’t know if they’re going to get much in return for those guys. I don’t know if the value is there. And they didn’t get value for OG this trade deadline either. Masai was holding out for a big package, and there was nothing there that he wanted. It’ll be interesting to see what happens there.” -via Heavy.com / May 9, 2023
Kevin O’Connor: It’s a weak free agent class too. Jerami Grant or Kyle Kuzma would be a great fit next to KD in small ball lineups. Fred VanVleet or Kyrie Irving could be a better PG fit next to Booker rather than Paul’s on-ball dominance. -via Twitter @KevinOConnorNBA / May 12, 2023
NBA star and Flint native Kyle Kuzma took part in a groundbreaking celebration in the Vehicle City Thursday, May 4. “I grew up at the YMCA and I know how much it shaped my life and it’s my hope that it will do the same for a young athlete, artist, or valedictorian,” said Kuzma. The ceremony was the first step in the development of the LiveWell on Harrison project which will feature a new YMCA, and include a central location for health, education, and dozens of apartments. -via WNEM TV 5 / May 5, 2023
Kuzma, a Flint native and player on the Washington Wizards NBA, team donated $1 million for the new gym inside the Y, which will also include a pool, a splash pad, a weight room, and more. -via WNEM TV 5 / May 5, 2023
