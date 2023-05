Ron Harper moves past Klay Thompson, now has the best winning percentage in NBA playoffs history

The Warriors have to figure out how to get younger and cheaper, and the only plausible way is to shed at least one of their core pieces. There’s a really obvious place to start, at the shooting guard position, where Thompson and Poole will combine to make $71 million next season. Even by the money-out-the-firehose standards of the Warriors, that’s way too much for one position, and they aren’t even getting surplus production from it. Thompson finished the playoffs with a PER of 9.4; for Poole it was 9.7 . -via The Athletic / May 13, 2023