Ron Harper moves past Klay Thompson, now has the best winning percentage in NBA playoffs history

Klay Thompson and Draymond Green entered the 2023 postseason as the players with the best winning percentage in NBA playoffs history (minimum: 100 games played). That is no more after the Warriors’ second-round elimination against the Lakers. At No. 1 now is Ron Harper, a role player for both Bulls and Lakers, which is quite fitting given the list is filled with players from Chicago’s and L.A.’s dynasties at the top. (Not to mention Celtics and Warriors).
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Game 4: 9 points
Game 5: 10 points
Game 6: 8 points
This is the first time under Steve Kerr that Klay Thompson scored 10 points or fewer in three straight games. pic.twitter.com/Q7JAqCKmLr – 10:24 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Despite early elimination, both Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are now Top 25 in playoff wins.
Klay tied with John Havlicek at No. 19. Draymond tied with Bill Russell at No. 21.
(Far fewer playoff games back in the day, though). – 10:07 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Klay Thompson: “It’s gonna sting all summer. The first time in a long time that Dray, Steph and I were healthy and not making the Finals. It’s rare to be off during this time of year. We gave everything we had. It stings but I believe that we have greatness in our future still.” pic.twitter.com/KK1I2PF7BM – 9:20 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
the lakers are the first w.c. team to eliminate steph, klay, and draymond before the finals under steve kerr. they did it being +42 with lebron on the bench.
their no. 1 defense (led by an invaluable AD) has been great, ham pushed every button. i was dead wrong about this team – 8:16 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Klay Thompson no longer has the best record in NBA playoffs history (minimum: 100 games) after losing to the Lakers.
At No. 1 now, it’s @harper04_5 (of Bulls and Lakers fame) with 68.75 percent of his playoff games won.
(Michael Jordan is at No. 14. LeBron at 19). – 2:11 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Klay Thompson: “I got so many great looks. That’s why it hurts.” – 1:46 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors’ Steph Curry on he, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green and the importance of them still playing together pic.twitter.com/u9p7rDq5fS – 1:45 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
After paying his respect to Steph, Draymond and Klay first after yet another playoff battle against them, LeBron said it was LAL’s defense that got the job done in Game 6:
“I thought we were locked in for as close to 48 minutes as possible tonight.” – 1:40 AM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors coach Steve Kerr said team ‘maxed out’ in the postseason. He’s right not wrong in some ways. They went from 24 over .500 last season to 6 over this season.
But they probably beat the Lakers IF Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole shoot near their norms. LA’s defense is real – 1:30 AM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Educated instincts proclaim the following: team won’t be rebuilt (Klay, Dray and Dead Poole figure to relocate) by Pres/GM Bob Myers, replaced by owner Joe Lacob’s sons, Kent & Kirk. Also expect Steve Kerr to turn over head job to Kenny Atkinson & focus on coaching Olympic team. – 1:12 AM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Steve Kerr says it is “too raw” to fully evaluate where the Warriors go from here. Adds: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green still have “plenty in the tank…. I still feel like this team has championship potential… it’s not like this is the end of the road… but this… – 1:11 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Kerr believes that Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green still have plenty left in the tank. In his mind, this isn’t the end of the road. – 1:09 AM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
“Draymond, Klay, Steph, our core guys, they’ve got plenty left to offer,” Kerr said. “I still feel like this team has championship potential… But it’s not like this is the end of the road.” – 1:08 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“Draymond, Klay and Steph have plenty left to offer and have plenty left in the tank,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said. Kerr believes the Warriors still have “championship potential” in the future. – 1:08 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Warriors Coach Steve Kerr: “Draymond, Klay, Steph — our core guys have plenty left to offer. … All three guys are still high-level players, and I still feel like this team has championship potential. We didn’t get there this year, but it’s not like this is the end of the road.” – 1:08 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr: “Draymond. Klay. Steph. Our core guys, they have plenty left to offer.” – 1:07 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
With the reigning NBA champions now eliminated, an inside look at future of critical members of the Warriors dynasty – Draymond Green, Bob Myers, Klay Thompson, more – as Stephen Curry’s greatness remains focal point.
At @TheAthletic with @anthonyVslater: theathletic.com/4515361/2023/0… – 12:55 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
With the reigning NBA champions now eliminated, an inside look at future of critical members of the Warriors dynasty – Draymond Green, Bob Myers, Klay Thompson, more – as Stephen Curry’s greatness remains focal point.
At @theathetic with @anthonyVslater: theathletic.com/4515361/2023/0… – 12:47 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Steph and Klay in the series loss:
32 PTS 8 PTS
11-28 FG 3-19 FG
4-14 3P 2-12 3P
Warriors shot a collective 13-48 from three. pic.twitter.com/M4s7ffezgb – 12:45 AM
Rick Noland @RickNoland
End of great era for GSW. Draymond dropoff significant, Klay can’t guard anyone when he’s shooting 5-22, Poole maddening, Wiggins unpredictable. Steph’s sustainability remarkable, but who’s going to help him? – 12:43 AM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
LeBron has won 8 of the last 10 postseason games against Steph, Klay & Draymond without Kevin Durant. – 12:41 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Steph out, Klay out. Green out for the rest of the night with calf tightness. A 20-point game. Their season ends in 6 – 12:40 AM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Klay looking a shadow of himself, Draymond’s contract status and his lack of individual offence becoming a bigger factor, very much feels like the end of an era for that Big 3 alongside Steph.
Fitting that LeBron’s team does it (if this is indeed the end). – 12:40 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors empty the bench
The night is over for Steph, Klay and Draymond and the Warriors now will face an avalanche of offseason questions – 12:40 AM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Steph, Klay & Draymond are 23-2 in playoff series when they’re all healthy… both losses are to LeBron James.
Steph, Klay & Draymond were 19-0 in the Western Conference playoffs… until they played LeBron James in the West. – 12:36 AM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Gonna call this a 5% loss on the Warriors. Outplayed all night and a horrible shooting performance from Klay Thompson. Can’t win them all but this was a rough watch. Congrats to the Lakers. – 12:26 AM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
We can get more nuanced and breakdown other things but at the end of the day, Klay Thompson & Jordan Poole were outplayed by Austin Reaves & Lonnie Walker this series.
Really what it came down to. Everything else broke out about even. Tough pill. – 12:23 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Klay in the post vs Russell gets waved off so Poole can iso Hachimura? – 12:23 AM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
The Klay that showed up tonight pic.twitter.com/6e4tUFdu8v – 12:21 AM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
At this point, this is Klay Thompson’s worst shooting game of his playoff career (minimum 10 attempts).
3 of 18 (16.7%)
150+ games
stathead.com/tiny/4KQDN – 12:20 AM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
We can probably retire Game 6 Klay at this point.
Dudes been dining off 2016, the statute of limitations is expired. – 12:16 AM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Klay certainly got the looks tonight
He’s 10-for-36 since going 8-for-11 in Game 2 – 12:16 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Absolutely amazing that we have this farce of SG Moses Moody trying to guard LeBron in a desperation situation with Wiggins and Klay out. What a fail that they couldn’t get 1 meaningful minute out of Kuminga in this series. – 12:04 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Austin Reaves’ halfcourt heave beats the halftime buzzer to put LAL up 56-46 at the break. The Lakers are 6-for-11 from 3; the Warriors are 5-for-23 from deep. LeBron leads all scorers with 15p; Reaves 13p; AD 9p 12r. GSW: Steph 12p; DiVincenzo 10p; Klay 8p on 3-for-13. – 11:27 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Austin Reaves with a longggg buzzer beater to end the first half. Lakers 56, Warriors 46. The Lakers led by as much as 17 points. Klay and Steph are a combined 6-for-26 from the field. – 11:24 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Seismic swing to close the half. Klay Thompson misses a wing 3 that would’ve cut Lakers lead to four, Anthony Davis blocks DiVincenzo putback and Austin Reaves cans a halfcourter at the buzzer. Lakers up 10. – 11:24 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Warriors need one of Poole or Klay to show up to have a chance tonight. Said it going in. Not looking great. – 11:20 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Getting AD switched onto Klay is the result the Warriors want–because they can then run their offense with AD stuck on a guy you need to guard. But Klay holds the ball and nobody moves to give him an outlet. – 11:04 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors assistant coaches have been furious at some of these foul calls, especially that one on Klay – 11:03 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Donte DiVincenzo is giving the Warriors exactly what the Warriors need from Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole. Huge minutes by him to keep this close. – 11:02 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Klay is 1-10…it doesn’t matter what Steph does if he gets nothing from Klay and Poole – 10:54 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors to start the second quarter
Poole
Klay
DiVincenzo
Draymond
Looney – 10:53 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
great comeback by the warriors but they’ll need klay to come alive at some point. he’s 1-for-8. – 10:51 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Taking Klay out and putting in future #Cavs swingman (maybe, possibly) Donte DiVincenzo completely flipped that quarter. – 10:51 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Before the playoffs we questioned if Anthony Davis’ and LeBron’s legs would hold up playing heavy minutes every other day. We should have asked if Klay Thompson’s would hold up (1-8, he’s been cold the second half of the series). – 10:44 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
I doubt it matters if things continue like this, but Lakers have gotten away from attacking with 3 straight jumpers. LeBron had Steph and Klay in the post and settled for fadeaways. – 10:42 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Warriors have no chance if Klay continues to be a zero on offense – 10:38 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson and Steph Curry a combined 1-of-7 from 3. Two quick fouls on Gary Payton II. Andrew Wiggins looks a bit hesitant with that injury. Two stop the bleeding Steve Kerr timeouts already. Danger time early for the Warriors. Lakers up 27-10. – 10:37 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay’s shot is still way off. Nothing from the Warriors’ offense so far – 10:31 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Lakers haven’t missed early. 6-6. Steph and Klay 1-6, Lakers up 18-7 in the opening 5 minutes – 10:27 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Andrew Wiggins is starting Game 6 against the Lakers
Warriors starters
Steph
Klay
Wiggins
GP2
Draymond – 9:32 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Andrew Wiggins is starting tonight. Same starters for Warriors: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Gary Payton II, Wiggins, Draymond Green. – 9:32 PM
Drew Shiller @DrewShiller
Klay Thompson in 14 career Game 6s:
-Last two = 17 points, 24 percent 3s (4-for-17)
-Prior seven = 28.1 points, 54.4 percent 3s (43-for-79)
-First five = 10.2 points, 31.8 percent 3s (7-for-22)
#Game6Klay – 5:15 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Steph, Dray, and Klay hoping this isn’t their last shootaround of the season. And maybe even teammates. You never know in this crazy league. pic.twitter.com/6ePNagifYJ – 3:34 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
With Andrew Wiggins unavailable/compromised, burden gets heavier for Klay Thompson. Warriors can’t overcome a third consecutive dreadful shooting performance in LA nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 2:55 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
2-man lineup net ratings in the playoffs so far…
murray-jokic: +11.8
curry-klay: +10.7
brown-tatum: +4.1
lebron-davis: +3.2
durant-booker: -0.2 – 9:58 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Game 6 Klay Thompson? The Warriors need him to show up against the Lakers on Friday
(By @JasmynWimbish)
cbssports.com/nba/news/game-… – 4:53 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
The Warriors survived Game 5 and the stage is now set for Game 6 Klay.
The trick, though, is not trying too hard to bring him out.
https://t.co/0sXb6u5MEG pic.twitter.com/MPYr60ONH8 – 12:44 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Everyone should gas the Game 6 Klay thing as much as possible over the the next 30 hours to set up an epic Twitter night on Friday. – 11:38 AM
Still, these situations will be delicate. Both Green and Thompson are eligible for extensions. Both will likely have to be open to more team-friendly contracts to stay. Myers is known for his skill in navigating the human factors around such negotiations. But there’s the possibility he might not be there to handle them. “That’s the one thing that could f— this all up,” one source close to the situation said after Friday’s elimination game. -via ESPN / May 13, 2023
The Warriors have to figure out how to get younger and cheaper, and the only plausible way is to shed at least one of their core pieces. There’s a really obvious place to start, at the shooting guard position, where Thompson and Poole will combine to make $71 million next season. Even by the money-out-the-firehose standards of the Warriors, that’s way too much for one position, and they aren’t even getting surplus production from it. Thompson finished the playoffs with a PER of 9.4; for Poole it was 9.7. -via The Athletic / May 13, 2023
Melissa Rohlin: Steph Curry on the trio of him, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green: “The trust that we’re all going to compete until the wheels fall off. That’s something that should not be taken for granted in this league.” -via Twitter @melissarohlin / May 13, 2023
