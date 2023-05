Russell Westbrook: I want to be a billionaire... It took 75 years for someone to average a triple-double, I did it four times

With clients like AT&T;, Nike, PepsiCo, American Airlines, Varo Bank and A+E Networks, Westbrook expects RW Digital to bring in $37 million in revenue this year and turn a profit. He’s also invested an undisclosed amount in a real estate fund focused on urban development in South L.A., which broke ground on its first project in late 2022. “When people think of Los Angeles and think of the underserved, the inner city,” Westbrook says, “I want the first thing that pops up to be Russell Westbrook and the things we’re doing in the community.” -via Forbes.com / May 14, 2023