Russell Westbrook: I want to be a billionaire... It took 75 years for someone to average a triple-double, I did it four times

It’s hard to imagine too many other aspiring business moguls making a similar fashion choice, but then again, most don’t have the body of a nine-time NBA All-Star, or the flair for fashion. It’s a fitting look for the 34-year-old Los Angeles Clippers point guard, who is straddling two worlds, playing out the final years of his NBA career while working tirelessly to build a business empire that he hopes will eventually eclipse his triple-double records on the court. “I want to be a billionaire,” Russell Westbrook says. “Sooner than later.”
Source: Matt Craig @ Forbes.com
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Nikola Jokic in the conference semifinals:
✅ 34.5 PPG
✅ 13.2 RPG
✅ 10.3 APG
Jokic is just the third player in NBA history to average a 30-point triple-double in a playoff series, joining Russell Westbrook (2017 EC1) and LeBron James (2017 FIN).
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:11 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Today is the 19th anniversary of the passing of Khelcey Barrs III, Russell Westbrook’s teammate at Leuzinger and best friend.
Westbrook remembers him here today, and has his initials on his wristbands every time he’s in the gym. (H/t @Cydreams13) pic.twitter.com/3ED9VH093f – 7:20 PM
It’s a work ethic he brings from basketball, where the odds were similarly stacked against him as he grew up in a poor neighborhood in southwestern Los Angeles, 15 miles and a world away from Crypto.com Arena, where he now stars. “My mantra is ‘Why not?’ I live by that,” he says. “It took 75 years for somebody to average a triple-double. Well, I did it four times.” -via Forbes.com / May 14, 2023
With clients like AT&T;, Nike, PepsiCo, American Airlines, Varo Bank and A+E Networks, Westbrook expects RW Digital to bring in $37 million in revenue this year and turn a profit. He’s also invested an undisclosed amount in a real estate fund focused on urban development in South L.A., which broke ground on its first project in late 2022. “When people think of Los Angeles and think of the underserved, the inner city,” Westbrook says, “I want the first thing that pops up to be Russell Westbrook and the things we’re doing in the community.” -via Forbes.com / May 14, 2023
Justin Kubatko: Nikola Jokic last night: ✅ 32 PTS ✅ 10 REB ✅ 12 AST Jokic became the third player in NBA history to be the outright leader in all three categories in back-to-back playoff games, joining LeBron James (twice) and Russell Westbrook. Read and subscribe: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… -via Twitter @jkubatko / May 12, 2023