Suns to pursue Tyronn Lue?

Marc Stein: The Suns, league sources say, are expected to explore the feasibility of trying to lure Tyronn Lue away from the Clippers after tonight’s abrupt dismissal of Monty Williams as coach.
Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Since 2015, 9 coaches have taken teams to the NBA Finals.
Of those, 7 have since been fired by the team they took there.
Not fired: Steve Kerr and Erik Spoelstra.
Fired: Ime Udoka, Monty Williams, Mike Budenholzer, Frank Vogel, Nick Nurse, Tyronn Lue, David Blatt. – 10:33 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
As a refresher on where things stood publicly at season’s end, Tyronn Lue stated his intention to return for his 4th season while Lawrence Frank praised Lue:
“Why wouldn’t he be back? Of course he’s back. Ty is a terrific coach, and we’re excited to have him as our coach.” – 10:26 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I called Nurse/Monty/Bud/Vogel top 10-12 coaches, so while we’re here, here’s my unordered top 12:
Spoelstra, Kerr, Snyder, Carlisle, Lue, Udoka, Daigneault, Pop, Monty, Bud, Nurse, Vogel.
Darvin Ham and Will Hardy too small a sample. Udoka defied that by making the Finals. – 9:59 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Suns, league sources say, are expected to explore the feasibility of trying to lure Tyronn Lue away from the Clippers after tonight’s abrupt dismissal of Monty Williams as coach.
The Suns, league sources say, are expected to explore the feasibility of trying to lure Tyronn Lue away from the Clippers after tonight’s abrupt dismissal of Monty Williams as coach.
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Warriors have lost three playoff series under Steve Kerr. Weirdly, all three have come against rookie head coaches.
2016 Finals to Ty Lue
2019 Finals to Nick Nurse
2023 Second Round to Darvin Ham – 12:44 AM
More on this storyline
Andrew Greif: I’ve been dubious about some speculation around Tyronn Lue (read: Milwaukee), but within league circles Phoenix’s interest in Lue has been talked about for days, never seeming to go away. Lue is obviously under contract with LAC, though potential extension talk has been quiet. -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / May 14, 2023
That sense of security, though, has not prevented Williams’ name from gaining steam among league personnel — including several figures present at Game 6 — when discussing potential candidates for the Bucks’ head coaching vacancy, sources said. Milwaukee is expected to pursue various experienced coaches who are currently employed by rival franchises. Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue is another opposing play-caller on the Bucks’ radar, league sources said. -via Yahoo! Sports / May 13, 2023