Warriors optimistic about retaining Draymond Green

The Warriors are privately optimistic about their chances of retaining Green if he opts out of the final year and $27.6 million of his contract, sources say. Thompson and his expiring $43 million contract might make it seem he would be a logical trade candidate, but sources say Thompson still has strong internal support.
Source: Ramona Shelburne @ ESPN
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
A rare early playoff exit for the Warriors’ trio of champions didn’t prompt nostalgia or reflection. But defiance.
“Everybody will say we’re done and all that. But they said that last year, too.” — Draymond Green
theathletic.com/4516635/2023/0… – 11:22 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Warriors plan to discuss new contract with Draymond Green; Jonathan Kuminga seeking a larger role, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/warri… – 3:02 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
if contract talks break down between the warriors and draymond green, he’d be a fascinating fit in dallas: theringer.com/nba/2023/5/13/… – 2:53 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors’ Draymond Green on if Bob Myers’ future will affect how he handles his player option: ” Yes, that is one of the things that matters. All right? But ultimately, I can’t hinge my whole decision on that. But f— right it matters.” bit.ly/44Uz7mO pic.twitter.com/u4T5EUCUJo – 12:11 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Draymond Green can opt out of his contract this summer, but he says he wants to finish his career as a Warrior. pic.twitter.com/TVKLhEf5Nf – 11:03 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
new @ringer: on where the warriors go from here, including thoughts on draymond, poole, and a few trade ideas for a team that may have one more run left: theringer.com/nba/2023/5/13/… – 10:50 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Despite early elimination, both Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are now Top 25 in playoff wins.
Klay tied with John Havlicek at No. 19. Draymond tied with Bill Russell at No. 21.
(Far fewer playoff games back in the day, though). – 10:07 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Klay Thompson: “It’s gonna sting all summer. The first time in a long time that Dray, Steph and I were healthy and not making the Finals. It’s rare to be off during this time of year. We gave everything we had. It stings but I believe that we have greatness in our future still.” pic.twitter.com/KK1I2PF7BM – 9:20 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Draymond Green: “It doesn’t matter when you’re not having success, but when you are, every little thing matters and so the clock is on us, just because we’ve been successful for so long. That’s cool. I think that’s the position that you wanna be in.” pic.twitter.com/VxGQg5Xulh – 9:00 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Draymond Green: “We’ll see what happens as far as my contract goes. Obviously, I have an opt-out, everybody knows about that. I know about that. I’m aware of that. But, you know, as I’ve told you guys for years, I wanna be a Warrior for the rest of my life.” pic.twitter.com/WQNd5pdjrt – 8:30 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
the lakers are the first w.c. team to eliminate steph, klay, and draymond before the finals under steve kerr. they did it being +42 with lebron on the bench.
their no. 1 defense (led by an invaluable AD) has been great, ham pushed every button. i was dead wrong about this team – 8:16 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
After the Warriors were eliminated from playoff contention Friday night, I talked to Draymond Green about his future and the impact of his preseason punch.
I also chatted with Stephen Curry about why he wants Green back in San Francisco.
sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… pic.twitter.com/6hAsRkYdcP – 4:48 AM
Clutch Points: “Ultimately, your team has to get better to win back-to-back championships. I’m not sure this team got better… This wasn’t a better team than we had last year… Like Steve [Kerr] said, it maxed out.” Draymond Green on the Warriors (via @TheVolumeSports) pic.twitter.com/Si0REoTurS -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / May 14, 2023
NBA on ESPN: Respect between two competitors 🤝 (via @DS17_FG, @Money23Green) pic.twitter.com/f4HbU86mhp -via Twitter @ESPNNBA / May 13, 2023
Draymond Green’s punch didn’t just knock out Jordan Poole. It laid bare the tension between the older championship core and the younger players the organization hoped would supersede them one day. And it has never really gone away, sources say, despite Poole’s relative silence on the matter this season. “I don’t speak on it much,” Poole told ESPN this week in his most extensive comments since the incident. “But I will say that … you’ve got to have a different level of maturity. “We had a season to play. You’re going to have to play with these people in the locker room, and that’s why I said maturity is a big thing. What I know for a fact is there aren’t many people who would be able to think logically and understand the magnitude of the situation, you know?” -via ESPN / May 13, 2023