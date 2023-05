Warriors optimistic about retaining Draymond Green

Draymond Green’s punch didn’t just knock out Jordan Poole. It laid bare the tension between the older championship core and the younger players the organization hoped would supersede them one day. And it has never really gone away, sources say, despite Poole’s relative silence on the matter this season . “I don’t speak on it much,” Poole told ESPN this week in his most extensive comments since the incident. “But I will say that … you’ve got to have a different level of maturity. “We had a season to play. You’re going to have to play with these people in the locker room, and that’s why I said maturity is a big thing. What I know for a fact is there aren’t many people who would be able to think logically and understand the magnitude of the situation, you know?” -via ESPN / May 13, 2023