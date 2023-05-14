Woj: Ja Morant facing possibility of a lengthy suspension to start next season

Adrian Wojnarowski: “Ja Morant is facing the real possibility of a suspension, a lengthy suspension to start next season after this latest incident when he ended up [with] an apparent firearm in his possession. This is twice in two months now. The league suspended him for 8 games, really two of them retroactively to just two games this season.
Source: Twitter @ESPNNBA
Source: Twitter @ESPNNBA
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
COLUMN: Ja Morant was apparently holding up a gun on Instagram Live – AGAIN!?! – but he might as well have been spitting in the faces of everybody that should matter to him.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 5:54 PM
COLUMN: Ja Morant was apparently holding up a gun on Instagram Live – AGAIN!?! – but he might as well have been spitting in the faces of everybody that should matter to him.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 5:54 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Players, media and others in the sports world react to Ja Morant being suspended while the NBA reviews another incident including an apparent gun in an Instagram live video.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 4:32 PM
Players, media and others in the sports world react to Ja Morant being suspended while the NBA reviews another incident including an apparent gun in an Instagram live video.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 4:32 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Grizzlies suspend Ja Morant after another gun video appears on social media (from @AP) apnews.com/article/7fe15d… – 2:40 PM
Grizzlies suspend Ja Morant after another gun video appears on social media (from @AP) apnews.com/article/7fe15d… – 2:40 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Everything Ja Morant has done, was done because he showed us. Literally. – 2:40 PM
Everything Ja Morant has done, was done because he showed us. Literally. – 2:40 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Grizzlies suspend Ja Morant, NBA investigates… sportando.basketball/en/grizzlies-s… – 2:12 PM
Grizzlies suspend Ja Morant, NBA investigates… sportando.basketball/en/grizzlies-s… – 2:12 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Grizzlies suspend Ja Morant after another incident where he appears to flash gun on Instagram nba.nbcsports.com/2023/05/14/gri… – 2:12 PM
Grizzlies suspend Ja Morant after another incident where he appears to flash gun on Instagram nba.nbcsports.com/2023/05/14/gri… – 2:12 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Late but, Ja Morant suspended from team activities with the Grizzlies after video of him flashing gun (again) and…
NBA spokesperson Mike Bass: “We are aware of the social media post involving Ja Morant and are in the process of gathering more information.” pic.twitter.com/p52K5eGNYb – 1:28 PM
Late but, Ja Morant suspended from team activities with the Grizzlies after video of him flashing gun (again) and…
NBA spokesperson Mike Bass: “We are aware of the social media post involving Ja Morant and are in the process of gathering more information.” pic.twitter.com/p52K5eGNYb – 1:28 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I hope Ja Morant gets whatever help he needs to avoid ruining his career and his life. That’s all I got – 1:26 PM
I hope Ja Morant gets whatever help he needs to avoid ruining his career and his life. That’s all I got – 1:26 PM
Scott Cacciola @ScottCacciola
Here’s @taniaganguli on Ja Morant’s latest mess: nytimes.com/2023/05/14/spo… – 1:15 PM
Here’s @taniaganguli on Ja Morant’s latest mess: nytimes.com/2023/05/14/spo… – 1:15 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Two months after an 8-game suspension for flashing a gun in an IG Live video, Ja Morant appeared to do it again Saturday.
The Grizzlies on Sunday suspended Morant from all team activities pending league review.
More ➡️ yhoo.it/42QQZgA pic.twitter.com/SpxMJdDm7L – 12:41 PM
Two months after an 8-game suspension for flashing a gun in an IG Live video, Ja Morant appeared to do it again Saturday.
The Grizzlies on Sunday suspended Morant from all team activities pending league review.
More ➡️ yhoo.it/42QQZgA pic.twitter.com/SpxMJdDm7L – 12:41 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Grizzlies star Ja Morant suspended (again) for appearing to flash a gun in social media video nj.com/sports/2023/05… – 12:13 PM
Now on @njdotcom
Grizzlies star Ja Morant suspended (again) for appearing to flash a gun in social media video nj.com/sports/2023/05… – 12:13 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
The Grizzlies have suspended Ja Morant following his Instagram Live video, where he appears to be flashing a gun again 😳 pic.twitter.com/u36SbcRoky – 12:09 PM
The Grizzlies have suspended Ja Morant following his Instagram Live video, where he appears to be flashing a gun again 😳 pic.twitter.com/u36SbcRoky – 12:09 PM
Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones
I saw the Ja Morant news alert and thought there had to be a glitch … no way he did that again, right? Well damn I was wrong 🤦🏾♂️ – 12:06 PM
I saw the Ja Morant news alert and thought there had to be a glitch … no way he did that again, right? Well damn I was wrong 🤦🏾♂️ – 12:06 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Ja Morant got a $39 million lesson. And he apparently didn’t learn a thing. Column: dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 12:04 PM
Ja Morant got a $39 million lesson. And he apparently didn’t learn a thing. Column: dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 12:04 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Ja Morant’s quick rehab and return to play as well as the Jalen Rose interview all felt very token-y. Adam Silver may be left with no choice but to severely punish now, Ja needs to know and feel there are major consequences for these actions just to save him from himself. – 12:03 PM
Ja Morant’s quick rehab and return to play as well as the Jalen Rose interview all felt very token-y. Adam Silver may be left with no choice but to severely punish now, Ja needs to know and feel there are major consequences for these actions just to save him from himself. – 12:03 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Ja Morant, after the Grizzlies were eliminated with a 40-point loss to the Lakers: “I’ve just got to be better with my decision-making. That’s pretty much it. Off-the-court issues affected us as an organization pretty much. Just [need] more discipline.” – 11:59 AM
Ja Morant, after the Grizzlies were eliminated with a 40-point loss to the Lakers: “I’ve just got to be better with my decision-making. That’s pretty much it. Off-the-court issues affected us as an organization pretty much. Just [need] more discipline.” – 11:59 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Ja Morant was suspended eight games for flashing a gun at a Denver nightclub last March. Safe to assume the punishment this time will be more significant. 15 games? 20? It’s May and the Grizzlies could already be looking at missing Morant for a quarter of next season. – 11:48 AM
Ja Morant was suspended eight games for flashing a gun at a Denver nightclub last March. Safe to assume the punishment this time will be more significant. 15 games? 20? It’s May and the Grizzlies could already be looking at missing Morant for a quarter of next season. – 11:48 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Ja Morant involved in new gun incident
Memphis Grizzlies suspend him from all team activities #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 11:47 AM
Ja Morant involved in new gun incident
Memphis Grizzlies suspend him from all team activities #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 11:47 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Ja Morant has been suspended from all Grizzlies team activities after an Instagram Live video showed him with a gun in a car
cbssports.com/nba/news/ja-mo… – 11:43 AM
Ja Morant has been suspended from all Grizzlies team activities after an Instagram Live video showed him with a gun in a car
cbssports.com/nba/news/ja-mo… – 11:43 AM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Rockets fans:
Would you include Jalen Green in a Ja Morant trade? – 11:39 AM
Rockets fans:
Would you include Jalen Green in a Ja Morant trade? – 11:39 AM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Grizzlies have suspended Ja Morant from all team activities after he was seen in another social media video flashing an apparent gun. This incident is under league review. pic.twitter.com/UPZc6pfmrT – 11:38 AM
Grizzlies have suspended Ja Morant from all team activities after he was seen in another social media video flashing an apparent gun. This incident is under league review. pic.twitter.com/UPZc6pfmrT – 11:38 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
NBA spokesperson Mike Bass: “We are aware of the social media post involving Ja Morant and are in the process of gathering more information.” – 11:35 AM
NBA spokesperson Mike Bass: “We are aware of the social media post involving Ja Morant and are in the process of gathering more information.” – 11:35 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Re: the Ja Morant situation…
Prob worth noting that ppl cry out for help in different ways.
Kid seems lost. – 11:35 AM
Re: the Ja Morant situation…
Prob worth noting that ppl cry out for help in different ways.
Kid seems lost. – 11:35 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NBA spokesman Mike Bass on the IG video that appears to show Ja Morant brandishing a gun: “We are aware of the social media post involving Ja Morant and are in the process of gathering more information.” – 11:35 AM
NBA spokesman Mike Bass on the IG video that appears to show Ja Morant brandishing a gun: “We are aware of the social media post involving Ja Morant and are in the process of gathering more information.” – 11:35 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant has been suspended from all team activities pending league review. – 11:35 AM
Ja Morant has been suspended from all team activities pending league review. – 11:35 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Memphis Grizzlies say star Ja Morant is suspended from all team activities pending league review after he allegedly flashed a gun during an IG Live session over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/m8LNYiqRtm – 11:34 AM
Memphis Grizzlies say star Ja Morant is suspended from all team activities pending league review after he allegedly flashed a gun during an IG Live session over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/m8LNYiqRtm – 11:34 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Grizzlies suspend Ja Morant from all team activities after another video with a gun on social media. pic.twitter.com/ojJCikC2XX – 11:34 AM
Grizzlies suspend Ja Morant from all team activities after another video with a gun on social media. pic.twitter.com/ojJCikC2XX – 11:34 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant is suspended from all team activities pending league review, per the Grizzlies. – 11:33 AM
Ja Morant is suspended from all team activities pending league review, per the Grizzlies. – 11:33 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
NBA spokesperson Mike Bass: “We are aware of the social media post involving Ja Morant and are in the process of gathering more information.” – 11:33 AM
NBA spokesperson Mike Bass: “We are aware of the social media post involving Ja Morant and are in the process of gathering more information.” – 11:33 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Ja Morant has been suspended from all Grizzlies activities after the Memphis star was seen flashing an apparent gun in recent social media video. – 11:33 AM
Ja Morant has been suspended from all Grizzlies activities after the Memphis star was seen flashing an apparent gun in recent social media video. – 11:33 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Ja Morant appeared to flash a gun in an Instagram Live video posted yesterday.
(Via _dtap2/IG) pic.twitter.com/b320UrpKGp – 11:10 AM
Ja Morant appeared to flash a gun in an Instagram Live video posted yesterday.
(Via _dtap2/IG) pic.twitter.com/b320UrpKGp – 11:10 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
My reaction to the latest Ja Morant development. pic.twitter.com/KRWjBk7ifN – 8:15 AM
My reaction to the latest Ja Morant development. pic.twitter.com/KRWjBk7ifN – 8:15 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Ja Morant has been involved in numerous scandals that forced him to be suspended. The player had also entered counseling during the season.
Now, Morant has flashed a gun on yet another Instagram Live video 😬
basketnews.com/news-189477-ja… – 6:55 AM
Ja Morant has been involved in numerous scandals that forced him to be suspended. The player had also entered counseling during the season.
Now, Morant has flashed a gun on yet another Instagram Live video 😬
basketnews.com/news-189477-ja… – 6:55 AM
More on this storyline
Adrian Wojnarowski: “I sense already today Adam Silver is going to feel increasing pressure from other teams in the league who see this. As much as it impacts the Grizzlies, that impacts them and their ability to market their players and their teams. There was a sense with that 8 game suspension earlier this season that Adam Silver showed some restraint in that edict with Ja Morant, took him at his word that he would make better decisions [when] they met in league headquarters.” -via Twitter @ESPNNBA / May 14, 2023
NBA Central: Chandler Parsons says the Grizzlies should suspend Ja Morant for all of next season pic.twitter.com/RDRTnxYVFo -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / May 14, 2023
Kendrick Perkins: Ja Morant ain’t go stop until he’s OUT the League. SMH -via Twitter @KendrickPerkins / May 14, 2023