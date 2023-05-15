DeMar DeRozan: 75 to 100 players in the NBA stink

DeMar DeRozan: 75 to 100 players in the NBA stink

Main Rumors

DeMar DeRozan: 75 to 100 players in the NBA stink

May 15, 2023- by

By |

DeMar DeRozan: It’s so frustrating. We played in the era where you had to earn everything. So you got so many guys coming in thinking they should be playing because their friend told them they’re good at basketball. Bro, you’re not good. I definitely got LeBron James’ standpoint of that, because you’d be surprised. 75 to 100 players in the NBA stink.
Source: YouTube

More on this storyline

DeMar DeRozan describes his mother, Diane, simply. “She’s everything,” the Chicago Bulls star said. His best friend. His dog. His rider. Their bond runs deep, and DeRozan marvels at how his appreciation for her grows stronger each year. He knows how much she’s been through and how much she’s done for him. From her losing siblings to the streets, to birthing him later in life, to battling lupus, to her overprotection and tough love, DeRozan knows his mother never had it easy. But she was always there. -via The Athletic / May 12, 2023

Main Rumors

, , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home