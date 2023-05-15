DeMar DeRozan: 75 to 100 players in the NBA stink

DeMar DeRozan: It’s so frustrating. We played in the era where you had to earn everything. So you got so many guys coming in thinking they should be playing because their friend told them they’re good at basketball. Bro, you’re not good. I definitely got LeBron James’ standpoint of that, because you’d be surprised. 75 to 100 players in the NBA stink.
Source: YouTube
Source: YouTube
DeMar DeRozan on LeBron James saying Bronny James is better than some current NBA players: We do got some sorry motherf****** in the league, I’m gonna be honest. I keep my opinions to myself, I chill, but being in the league so long, you realize how many motherf****** don’t love the game of basketball, who take it for granted, who feel entitled, who just want everything that comes with it but don’t wanna put the work in. -via YouTube / May 15, 2023
A more likely swap for the Suns and Bulls would center on sending out Ayton for DeMar DeRozan. The Bulls have not shopped their star wing but that could be coming, considering he is 33 and heading into the final year of his contract. Chicago, according to league sources, is open to reshaping its roster with guard Zach LaVine as the clear No. 1 go-to option. -via Heavy.com / May 12, 2023
DeMar DeRozan describes his mother, Diane, simply. “She’s everything,” the Chicago Bulls star said. His best friend. His dog. His rider. Their bond runs deep, and DeRozan marvels at how his appreciation for her grows stronger each year. He knows how much she’s been through and how much she’s done for him. From her losing siblings to the streets, to birthing him later in life, to battling lupus, to her overprotection and tough love, DeRozan knows his mother never had it easy. But she was always there. -via The Athletic / May 12, 2023