Jamal Murray listed as questionable for Game 1 against Lakers

Denver: Jamal Murray (non-COVID illness) has been downgraded to questionable for Tuesday’s Game 1 against LA Lakers.
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets Game 1 injury report: Jamal Murray (non-COVID illness) is questionable – 4:50 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Jamal Murray is listed as questionable for Game 1 with a non-COVID illness. He was added to the injury report on the day of Game 6 against Suns with non-COVID illness after he felt terrible in the morning but played that night. – 4:50 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jamal Murray’s questionable (non-COVID illness) for tomorrow’s Game 1. – 4:48 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nuggets guard Jamal Murray is listed as questionable for Game 1 against the Lakers with a non-COVID illness. – 4:47 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
In Game 7, Jayson Tatum became the 5th player in NBA history to finish with at least 50 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists in a playoff game 😲
– Wilt Chamberlain (1964)
– Rick Barry (1967)
– Russell Westbrook (2017)
– Jamal Murray (2020)
– Tatum (2023) pic.twitter.com/JDwi1nLs3g – 1:31 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Jayson Tatum in Game 7:
1st half: 25 points
2nd half: 26 points
He is the 4th player since play-by-play was first tracked in 1996-97 to score 25+ points in each half of a playoff game, joining…
Jamal Murray (2020)
Allen Iverson (2001 & 2003)
Michael Jordan (1997) – 10:11 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG by a remaining player this playoffs:
31.1 — Jimmy Butler
30.7 — Nikola Jokic
28.2 — Jayson Tatum
25.9 — Jamal Murray
24.6 — Jaylen Brown pic.twitter.com/L9xPpci5cU – 9:23 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Jayson Tatum was 🔥 today:
✅ 51 PTS
✅ 13 REB
✅ 5 AST
He’s the fifth player in NBA history to record at least 50p/10r/5a in a playoff game:
— Wilt Chamberlain (4/10/1964)
— Rick Barry (4/18/1967)
— Russell Westbrook (4/19/2017)
— Jamal Murray (8/23/2020)
— Tatum (5/14/2023) pic.twitter.com/844wT98RLs – 8:27 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jayson Tatum’s 51 points today is not just an NBA record for a Game 7
It is also an NBA postseason record for most points without a turnover. Passed Jamal Murray’s 50 in the bubble – 6:20 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Obviously Jokic is a major issue for the Lakers, but I don’t know if the lakers have a good matchup for Jamal Murray either. The people who give him issues are typically bigger and longer guys and the lakers have vando, but you have to play him offensively – 2:07 AM
More on this storyline
Anyonymous scout No. 2: If Anthony Davis can stay healthy, I think it’s the Lakers in seven. It’s going to be a great series. Nobody can stop Nikola Jokic, but AD probably has the best chance of many in the league to at least affect his game a little bit. … If you can negate him a little bit then I think you’re starting to rely on other guys, Jamal Murray, who’s really good but maybe not good enough to help win a playoff series in the Western Conference finals. You’re relying on some guys to do things that you’re just not going to get out of them. -via Los Angeles Times / May 15, 2023
StatMuse: Only players in NBA history with 50+ PTS 10+ REB 5+ AST 5+ 3P in a playoff game. pic.twitter.com/fTSWqFie2k -via Twitter @statmuse / May 14, 2023
Gerald Bourguet: Michael Malone confirmed Jamal Murray should be good to go tonight. There’s been a bug going around the Nuggets and he’s been dealing with it for a few days -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / May 11, 2023