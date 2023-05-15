James Harden: 'I just want to have a chance to compete'

When asked a short time later what he hoped his next opportunity would look like after free agency, Harden said, “I just want to have a chance to compete.”
Source: Tim Bontemps @ ESPN
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Joel Embiid: “Me and James Harden, we just can’t win alone” #NBAPlayoffs eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 5:20 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
James Harden Post-Elimination: I Haven’t Thought About My Future Yet
sportando.basketball/en/james-harde… – 2:53 AM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Just recorded a new episode of the H-Town Hoops Podcast with @brandonkscott. Spent a lot of time talking about a possible James Harden reunion and talked about alternatives if they don’t go that route. – 12:40 AM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
The Sultan delivers an understandably Tatum-heavy selection… with a shot at the Embiid-Harden combination that’s gonna leave a mark.
The Game 7 offering from the Sultan of Stat, Dick Lipe: pic.twitter.com/C9vGWagZvx – 10:44 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
New story from TD Garden: With a too-familiar ending, Harden’s future in spotlight again
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 10:20 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Same old Sixers: Joel Embiid, James Harden sink as Celtics’ Jayson Tatum soars in Game 7 loss inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 9:26 PM
Mike Lynch @SportInfo247
76ers shot 16-71 from 3 in Games 6-7 (8-34 and 8-37).
Their 22.5% 3-pt shooting over this 2-game span was their worst over any 2-game span all season
Previous worst was 25.5% on a back-to-back on Nov. 12-13 when Harden was out hurt – 9:22 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
James Harden has a decision to make this summer. He discussed a bit after the Game 7 loss to the Celtics on the road. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/14/jam… via @SixersWire – 9:11 PM
Mike Lynch @SportInfo247
James Harden shot 14-25 (56.0%) from 3 in the Sixers 3 wins in the Conf Semis. He shot 3-24 (12.5%) in the 4 losses.
He’s the 1st player in NBA history to shoot over 50% from deep in wins and under 15% losses in a single playoff series (min. 20 3PA in both wins and losses) – 9:09 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Also, here’s the full quote from Joel Embiid on James Harden. I asked him what the next step is for the 2 of them and about Harden’s future. #Sixers pic.twitter.com/BzWPWPGt53 – 9:08 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
New BS Podcast w/ @ryenarussillo
Part 1: Tatum knocks out Philly, best Boston Game 7s, the Harden/Embiid duo flames out, and what happens to Philly now? Plus: Celts-Zombies, the Rematch.
open.spotify.com/episode/1xMMr2… – 9:03 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
After the Sixers swept the Nets, James Harden said “This year, man, I’m all big on sacrifice. Whether it’s the money or my role, just letting everything go and just sacrificing and seeing what it gives me.” [1/2] – 8:38 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Breaking down Boston’s defensive strategy against Philadelphia today. Loved what they did today against Harden and Embiid.
youtube.com/live/uoxtnKXUr… – 8:35 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
James Harden’s fourth-quarter scoring drought vs. Celtics worse than Ben Simmons’ infamous 2021 performance
by @ColinCBSSports
cbssports.com/nba/news/james… – 8:07 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“Me and James [Harden], we just can’t win alone. That’s why basketball is played 5-on-5. We just need everybody to try to keep finding ways to get better.”
Joel Embiid after losing Game 7 to the Celtics.
pic.twitter.com/43I59lFRzA – 8:00 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Full Joel Embiid quote when he was asked about James Harden below. pic.twitter.com/BBnXrP1fIZ – 7:49 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Here’s something fun
If you take Brown, Tatum, Harden, Embiid out of this series
Celtics outscored 76ers 412-406
Brown/Tatum scored 363 points
Harden/Embiid scored 307 points – 7:39 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Celtics vs. 76ers takeaways: Jayson Tatum lifts Boston to Game 7 blowout; Joel Embiid, James Harden disappoint
By: @therealmikekb
cbssports.com/nba/news/celti… – 7:36 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“uhhh… our relationship is OK.”
Not exactly a ringing endorsement from Harden towards Doc Rivers after Game 7 🤔
pic.twitter.com/ow06EIXZJ5 – 7:26 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
It’s kinda wild how often the Harden-to-Houston rumors have popped up. It’s almost being treated as an inevitability. This offseason is going to be very interesting. pic.twitter.com/mv7CVYzR2I – 7:23 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Embiid on his message to Harden with big decisions looming: “We got an unfinished job. We haven’t won anything, and we got the chance to win. Going to 7 games and having a chance to close it out at home, which we didn’t do, I still believe we have the chance to win” – 7:16 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid said he and James Harden still have an “unfinished job” in front of them and that he still believe they can win a championship together. – 7:14 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Embiid on Harden: “We’ve got an unfinished job…obviously I don’t know what’s going on and I know he has a player option but that’s on those guys to figure it out, I’m going to stay out of it, but I still believe we have the chance to win.” – 7:13 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Asked about Harden, Embiid says, “We have an unfinished job. We haven’t won anything. We have a chance to win … I still believe we have what it takes to win.” – 7:12 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid credited Boston’s adjustment to playing Robert Williams and taking away the Harden-Embiid pick and roll as part of why the Celtics were able to shut Philly down. – 7:09 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
James Harden postgame said he hasn’t thought about his player option. Wants an opportunity “to compete” next year.
Noted he and Joel Embiid have only played one full season together, have room to improve as a duo. He said his relationship with Doc Rivers is “OK.” – 7:01 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
James Harden when asked to reflect on this season: “The season is over.” Also said he hasn’t thought about his looming decision but wants to be somewhere he can “compete.” – 6:54 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Sixers control two of their next three first-round picks. James Harden is a free agent, and they can let him walk if they want to.
I don’t think Joel Embiid is gonna ask out this summer. If he does, there’s room for a pivot into Process 2.0. – 6:52 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
James Harden said he hasn’t thought about his future & he wants to compete wherever he plays next year. Said he’s only a year in with Embiid and sees a ceiling beyond this. As for Doc Rivers: “Our relationship is OK.” – 6:51 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
James Harden, when asked about what he wants in his next opportunity, be that Philly or elsewhere: “I just want to have a chance to compete.”
Asked about his relationship with Doc Rivers, and whether he wants Rivers to be back, Harden said, “Our relationship is OK.” – 6:50 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
James Harden, asked about his relationship with Doc Rivers and if he wants Rivers back, says “our relationship is OK.” – 6:49 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Joel Embiid and James Harden stared the chances to change their playoff narratives in the face and exorcise playoff demons in Game 7 in Boston.
They laid a collective egg, shredding fan equity and putting *everything* on the table this offseason:
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
James Harden was asked how his relationship with Doc Rivers is and if he’d like to see him return as Sixers coach.
Harden: “Our relationship is OK.” – 6:49 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
James Harden says he hasn’t thought about what will go into his free agency plans this summer.
Harden says he believes in this group’s potential. “It’s only Year 1 for us together.” – 6:47 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid, James Harden produce lackluster performance as Sixers lose Game 7 inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 6:34 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Mazzulla on his timeout after White’s foul on Harden: “You lose sight of the reality sometimes, our guys have such the right intentions.”
Emphasized “here’s how the game’s going. We had to shift the momentum, get it back … our offensive intentionality … our management.” – 6:26 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers says he thought James Harden adapted well to the role he was asked to play, and that he believes this group has a higher ceiling to reach but that it’s not up to him to decide that, saying that’s instead for Daryl Morey and ownership to determine. – 6:23 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Harden in the 4Q of Games 5-7:
0 points in 32 minutes pic.twitter.com/eNDqTFUL6Y – 6:21 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @Underdog__NBA
– Jayson Tatum’s historic performance
– Bubble Conference Finals, the sequel
– Futures of James Harden and Doc Rivers
– Embiid
Taking your calls!
📺 youtube.com/watch?v=iI9btZ… pic.twitter.com/434mX3xNYz – 6:17 PM
Austin Burton @AmaarBurton
Sixers lost badly. James Harden played badly.
Bad enough to increase the volume on talk of a Harden return to Houston. Part of me wants that, but it would remove Harden from championship contention for the foreseeable future… pic.twitter.com/4IOWvi68r5 – 6:16 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers gave Boston credit for the defense on James Harden and Joel Embiid. “I thought we had opportunities … I don’t know what else we could have done.” – 6:15 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
James Harden in the final game of the playoffs (career averages):
Points: 21.57
Rebounds: 5.36
Assists: 6.07
Turnovers: 4.86
FG%: 42.20%
3P%: 30.28%
FT%: 82.52% pic.twitter.com/s8Fo5zAFsy – 6:14 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
All of James Harden’s biggest playoff performances are footnotes and all his worst playoff performances are exclamation points. – 6:14 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The 76ers could pivot really easily if they wanted to. With just one year of pain, they could bring max cap space into the 2024 offseason by letting Harden and Harris walk.
Problem is that I don’t think Joel Embiid is interested in any more years of pain. Have to remain all-in. – 6:12 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
James Harden and Joel Embiid are regular season Hall-of -Famers but man … – 6:08 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
FINAL: Celtics 112, Sixers 88 in a Game 7 face plant for the Sixers. Tatum with 51 points, the most in a Game 7 in NBA history, 13 rebounds and 5 assists. Embiid with 15 and 8 on 5-of-18 from the floor. Harden with 9-6-6 on 3-of-11 from the field. – 6:05 PM
FINAL: Celtics 112, Sixers 88 in a Game 7 face plant for the Sixers. Tatum with 51 points, the most in a Game 7 in NBA history, 13 rebounds and 5 assists. Embiid with 15 and 8 on 5-of-18 from the floor. Harden with 9-6-6 on 3-of-11 from the field. – 6:05 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics lead to the Eastern Conference Finals with a resounding 112-88 win over the #76ers. Tatum 51, Brown 25, Brogdon 12, Smart 7, RWilliams 6, Horford 6; Harris 19, Maxey 17, Embiid 15, Tucker 11 (all in 1Q).
Embiid & Harden: 8 for 29 FG
Tatum & Brown: 26 for 47 FG – 6:05 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
James Harden and Doc Rivers in an elimination game: pic.twitter.com/VPUoMXDU3T – 6:01 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Fourth quarter stats in their last 3 playoff games for Philly
Harden: Simmons:
0 PTS 5 PTS
0 FGM 0 FGM
0 FTM 5 FTM pic.twitter.com/XiWWhyRG6R – 5:58 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Embiid and Harden combined in Game 7:
8 buckets
9 turnovers pic.twitter.com/hlgjdjo2X3 – 5:58 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown buries a shot over James Harden and hits him with the too small.
This game is over. Celtics-Heat Game 1 Wednesday night. Another incredible second round series ends in a blowout as Jayson Tatum put on a record-setting classic and he gets a massie ovation. – 5:58 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers pulls his starters, as Gino Time plays here at TD Garden.
Joel Embiid finishes 5-for-18 for 15 points, to go with 8 boards and two blocks, while James Harden was 3-for-11 and had 9 points, 6 rebounds and 7 assists. – 5:57 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Brown with the three in Harden’s face and then the “he too small” gesture and we’re about done here in Boston. BOS 108, PHL 78 with 3:52 left.
#Celtics #76ers – 5:56 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
As good as Harden was in Games 1 and 4, two abysmal no-shows after the Sixers took a 3-2 lead is yet another stain on his shaky playoff resume.
Really interesting summer ahead in Philadelphia. – 5:56 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Doc trying to get this under 20 just for the optics at this point? Or maybe Embiid and Harden could use a few FGs for their stat lines in posterity? – 5:54 PM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
James Harden with more turnovers than made field goals.
Joel Embiid currently 5-17 and still hasn’t reached a Conference Finals.
Doc Rivers on the verge of extending an NBA all time record for most blown series leads.
At some point you are who you are. – 5:53 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Tatum’s 2 free throws give him 48 points. That’s exactly double the 24 Embiid and Harden have combined – 5:50 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
This question this summer isn’t whether or not the Rockets want to bring James Harden back, the question is more how many years will they be willing to give him? The good news is that I’m not sure any other team will be willing to give him more than 2 years, Sixers included – 5:49 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Oh God I want to see Nick Nurse try to get James Harden to play pressure defence. – 5:45 PM
Howard Chen @TheHoChen
To be fair, today is not all on Harden, of course. The entire 76ers team is not on the same level as the Celtics for today. Just that with Harden, it’s a legacy thing that continues in the biggest of games. His legacy is an elite talent who fumbles it in the biggest of stages. – 5:39 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Harden has been pretty bad today, but holy hell, Joel Embiid is 4-of-16 with 4 rebounds, 1 assist and 4 turnovers while getting cooked defensively – 5:31 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
James Harden and Doc Rivers in a game 7.
It’s like giving away money. – 5:29 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Imagine watching this game as the Rockets and thinking “yea, maxing out 34-year-old James Harden is our plan.”
I’m begging Houston to just let the young guys grow. That team has real talent. – 5:28 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Joe Mazzulla calls a timeout to cap off a 25-3 Celtics run to completely blow this game open. James Harden looks scared to shoot, Embiid hasn’t gotten good position on a post-up in an hour, and the Celtics are shooting 52.4 percent from 3. It’s turning into a bloodbath. – 5:27 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Philly hasn’t hit a shot since Harden’s 3 at the 8:06 mark.
They’ve only hit two shots this whole quarter and there’s 2:39 left – 5:27 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Brace yourselves. The James Harden-to-Houston rumors are about to kick into overdrive. – 5:26 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Philly was at home with a chance to close out Boston with Tatum having the worst game of his life… they squandered that opportunity & this is what they get.
Also, Harden has somehow found a way to undo all the goodwill from Games 1 & 4 with his performances in Games 6 & 7. – 5:25 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
James Harden is a performance artist, man. He knew we were bored of his typical elimination game nonsense so he threw us all off the scent with the two best playoff games of his career first. – 5:25 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Harden and Embiid are SCARED!!! Ain’t no other way around it. They should be EMBARRASSED – 5:24 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Joel Embiid and James Harden have combined to score 22 points on 24 attempts. Throw in nine turnovers between them, too.
Disaster showing in Game 7. – 5:23 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Doc pulling Harden there felt like a mercy substitution. These last few minutes have been awful for him. I never thought we’d see him play with so much indecisiveness and so little confidence – 5:22 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Harden and Embiid are out of sync even after a timeout while the Celtics are making it rain from deep. Boston is running away with Game 7 in the second round for the second straight year with one of their best games of the season. – 5:22 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Wow. Philly is melting down right now. Harden throws it out of bounds, and Embiid pitches a pass back over the half court line to Harden for another turnover.
21 points game. – 5:21 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Embiid and Harden teaming up for a backcourt violation basically sums up the Sixers’ day – 5:21 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
This is some truly, truly dreadful stuff from Joel Embiid and James Harden. – 5:20 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
The Celtics’ unconventional peel switching scheme on the Harden/Embiid pick-and-roll has more than had its desired effect. – 5:19 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
The greatest six minutes of basketball Jayson Tatum has ever played. My goodness. This is a master class on both ends. Embiid and Harden are cowering under the weight of it. – 5:17 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Tatum is a killer when everything is on the line, Embiid & Harden are not. It’s that simple. – 5:16 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
PJ Tucker making a few early corner 3s obscured just how bad this Sixers offense has looked for the last 3.5 quarters. No rhythm, no flow. Harden hasn’t looked at the rim off a drive in games, Embiid looks gassed, frustrated and uncomfortable. 73-58 Celtics with 18 minutes left. – 5:16 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Tatum and brown showed up. Harden and Embiid didn’t. On a macro scale, that’s what this game is coming down to – 5:16 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
The Steve Nash imitation is not what the 76ers need from James Harden right now. Needs to drive to score, not pass. – 5:15 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Call me crazy but I think the Sixers need to get Tobias some iso touches. Harden and Embiid have been bad trying to create offense – 5:14 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Harden is passing on so many layups that the Celtics are playing the pass. They aren’t respecting him finishing drives and it’s working – 5:13 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
They gon have to double Tatum at this point. And Harden creating offense for everyone else can only go so far. Stars gotta be stars – 5:12 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Tatum has snatched the 76ers Souls!!! Embiid and Harden body language says it all. – 5:09 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Such a stark contrast between Brown, Tatum and Harden, Embiid’s play in this game so far. The Sixers’ stars have looked like they’re down 20. – 5:08 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
I have no idea how to view that first half.
Tatum was incredible, Embiid and Harden were subpar, and the Sixers only trailing by 3 could be looked at as a win for the Sixers.
But Tatum was incredible, Embiid and Harden were subpar and there’s no guarantee that changes. – 4:59 PM
I have no idea how to view that first half.
Dave Early @DavidEarly
I know I’m behind but man, Harden getting dispatched for that loose ball by Brown leading to double techs… cmon – 4:58 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
With the way this Harden rollercoaster is trending in this series, he will singlehandedly carry the Sixers to victory in Game 8. – 4:58 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
If you’re the Sixers gotta tell yourselves you’re in a decent spot at half down 3 when Harden and Embiid have combined to shoot 6-for-20. For the Celtics, hard to feel you can lose with Tatum going like this and Brown having big moments too. Shaping up to be a Game 7 classic. – 4:52 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tatum isn’t just getting buckets… he’s leading Celtics with 4 assists
And he has ZERO turnovers
Embiid/Harden: 19 points, 6/20 FGs, 5 turnovers
Also: Tatum 2/2 in midrange… 76ers 0/6 (Embiid 0/3, Harden 0/2, Maxey 0/1) – 4:51 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
I’m not sure which side it’s better for that Tatum has been on fire and Embiid and Harden have been awful and it’s a 3-point game at halftime.
Either way, this is set up to be an incredible second half of the biggest game of this season so far with an even better atmosphere. – 4:50 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics lead #76ers 55-52 at half following 32pt 2Q. Tatum 25, Brown 13, Horford 6, RWilliams 6, Smart 5; Embiid 13, Tucker 11, Maxey 10, Harris 8, Harden 6. – 4:49 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Through one half: Tatum has showed up. Embiid & Harden, not so much. – 4:48 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Celtics 55, Sixers 52. Tatum has 25-7-4 in a masterful Game 7 performance thus far. Embiid has 13 but is 4-of-12 from the field. Harden with 6-5-6 but is 2-of-8 from the floor. – 4:48 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Celtics lead 55-52 heading into half, with a late Tatum 3 giving them the lead.
Sixers aren’t in a bad spot considering how poorly both Embiid (13 points, 4-12 shooting, 2 TOs) and Harden (6 points, 2-8 shooting, 3 TOs) have played.
Non-Tucker Sixers are shooting 2-11 from 3. – 4:48 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Just an embarrassing half from Embiid and Harden. Everyone else acquitted themselves fine. – 4:48 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Generally the 76ers haven’t had a chance when Harden has been awful.
Trending in that direction. – 4:47 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @sixers trail, 55-52, at halftime.
Embiid: 13 PTS / 2 BLK
Tucker: 11 PTS / 4-6 fg / 3-5 3fg
Maxey: 10 PTS / 3 REB / 2 AST
Harris: 8 PTS / 3 REB / 1 STL
Harden: 6 PTS / 5 REB / 6 AST
Melton: 4 PTS / 4 REB / 2 BLK – 4:47 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Some really bad decision making from Harden in that first half. Seems hesitant and unsure. – 4:47 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Embiid and Harden combined at the half:
– 19 pts
– 6-for-20 shooting
– 5 turnovers
Sixers VERY lucky to only be down 3 – 4:47 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
James Harden has six assists and five rebounds in the first half. But he’s 2-8 from the floor and some of these shots … not close. – 4:46 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Halftime: Boston 55, Philadelphia 52
Jayson Tatum has 25 points at the break for Boston, fully snapping out of his funk in Game 6.
Philly, meanwhile, has survived James Harden and Joel Embiid going a combined 6-for-20 in the first half to remain in this game. – 4:46 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Wow, this is a struggle for Harden. He just airball three and is shooting 2-8 – 4:46 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
James Harden is in a custom “UNO” snakeskin Harden Vol 7 for Game 7 👀 pic.twitter.com/RHoNuhnnml – 4:44 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
James Harden doesn’t want to finish at the rim anymore. He’d have 20 already if he shot all the layups he’s passed up – 4:39 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
It’s going to be hard for the Sixers to win unless something changes. Embiid is shooting 2-9 and Harden is 2-7 – 4:36 PM
It’s going to be hard for the Sixers to win unless something changes. Embiid is shooting 2-9 and Harden is 2-7 – 4:36 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
That’s a fair outcome given JB fouled this sh*t out of Harden lol – 4:35 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
None of this happens if the refs call the blantant let obvious foul on Jaylen Brown on Harden right in front of the ref. – 4:35 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Still a long way to go but circle the Harden flagrant 1 as a turning point in this game.
Up 9 and on a fast break when the F1 occurred. – 4:30 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Jaylen Brown was probably missing the mask after this flagrant from Harden 🫣 pic.twitter.com/gZGpKSzdqr – 4:29 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Joel Embiid is 2-7 and James Harden is 1-6 for a combined 9 points. Sixers also shooting 1-7 in the 2nd quarter thus far. – 4:29 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
we can debate what is and isn’t a flagrant foul but that giant swing in the game only happens because Harden was flailing all over the place instead of playing basketball. He has avoided this nonsense during his good games in the series. Cut the shit and hoop – 4:29 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Tucker about to rupture Embiid and Harden’s eardrums with a stern talking-to during the timeout. – 4:29 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Embiid/Harden have as many turnovers (3) as buckets 16 minutes into Game 7 – 4:29 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Reminder: after getting hit with a flagrant-two in Game 3 of Philly’s first round series against the Nets, James Harden now has 3 flagrant foul points in these playoffs.
If Philly advances, another flagrant foul will result in Harden receiving a one-game suspension. – 4:28 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
That Harden play has lit a fire under the Celtics and this crowd.
Sixers were using their defense to survive a half so far with Harden/Embiid/Maxey combining to shoot 4-for-16. But need to be continuously elite on that end to do that. – 4:28 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Harden is playing Philly out of a game they’ve largely controlled. – 4:25 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
That’s a rough swing for Harden, who looked like he’d have a relatively easy layup, lost the ball, then gets a flagrant for elbowing Brown in the face. – 4:25 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Jaylen Brown played the 1st quarter in his mask, then ditched it. Then got smacked by Harden. Flagrant 1 on Harden. – 4:24 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Flagrant one on James Harden, as he hit Jaylen Brown in the face on that last drive to the basket. – 4:24 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Flagrant 1 on Harden. Two shots for Brown and #Celtics ball. #76ers – 4:24 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Flagrant 1 on James Harden for elbowing Jaylen Brown in the face. – 4:24 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
After Harden turned the ball over, they’re reviewing the play to see if there was a possible flagrant act on his hitting Brown in the face. The C’s fans are chanting ‘F— You Harden!” – 4:24 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Harden definitely chucked Brown in the face with an elbow. It’s being reviewed. #Celtics #76ers – 4:24 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jaylen Brown took a hard hit to the face, looks like a James Harden elbow? It’s under review. Garden crowd wasn’t happy without the shot: “Fuck you Harden” chant. Also, Brown was without his mask – 4:23 PM
Scott Cacciola @ScottCacciola
Jaylen Brown ditched his face mask after the first quarter. He just took a shot from Harden in that vicinity. – 4:23 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Refs are reviewing this last play to see if there’s a flagrant foul on James Harden.
Won’t be surprised if he gets a flagrant-one for an arm/elbow up near the face of Jaylen Brown, who was down for a bit before coming back to the bench. – 4:23 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Harden and Embiid have both been absolutely horrendous in this half. And yet, the Sixers role players have bailed them out. – 4:22 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Officialy review upcoming after Jaylen Brown took a shot to the face from James Harden. – 4:22 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown just went down and his holding his face in pain. Looked like Harden elbowed him in the face in midair. – 4:22 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Defense and role players the story of the game so far. Embiid and Harden need to tighten up. – 4:21 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Not only is Harden foul grifting, but he’s doing it on weird mid-range pull-ups not even attacks to the rim – 4:20 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Harden doing a great job communicating defensively in the paint – 4:20 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Harden is shooting 1-5 overall and 0-2 on threes. He’s 2-2 from the foul line and has 4 points to go with four assists. – 4:18 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Not made clear in the arena but this is a timeout called by Joe Mazzulla…not a coach’s challenge. Harden will shoot the free throws with Philadelphia up 31-26. – 4:16 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
This has been a crazy start. Embiid and Harden have both been pretty bad, but the support players have stepped up. – 4:12 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 29, Celtics 23 at the end of the first. Will be interesting to see how Boston adjusts to cover Tucker in the corner, after he scored 11 points in that period. Harden had four assists in nine minutes. Embiid is 2-of-6 from the floor. Celtics shot just 36 percent. – 4:08 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @sixers lead, 29-23, at the end of Q1:
Tucker: 11 PTS / 4-6 fg / 3-5 3fg
Maxey: 5 PTS / 3 REB / 2 AST
Embiid: 5 PTS / 1 BLK
Harris: 4 PTS / 2 REB
Harden: 2 PTS / 4 AST
Melton: 2 PTS / 2 BLK – 4:07 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After 1: Sixers 29, Celtics 23.
P.J. Tucker – who scored at least 11 points in an entire game twice this entire season – has scored 11 to lead Philly.
Jayson Tatum, after 3 straight awful first quarters, has 11 to lead Boston.
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Love how many touches Rob’s getting early. Crafty touch on the Tatum kick-out to redirect the ball to Smart for 3. Just pulverized a Harden layup on defense – 3:59 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Tobias Harris checked out for all of one free-throw, and is now back in the game. Sixers going Harden, Maxey, Melton, Harris and Embiid. – 3:57 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Interesting how much of an effort Harden is making to kick the ball out on his drives. There have been a few where it looked like he had room to go up and instead passed out. Tucker so far has mostly rewarded those plays – 3:54 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Name all the players you’ve seen who are both better scorers and passers than James Harden. – 3:53 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Credit to PJ Tucker, who has hit two corner 3s early on. Rob Williams continues to leave him so he can turn the Embiid/Harden pick-and-roll into a three defender matchup, and so far Tucker has made them pay for that. – 3:52 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
No idea why Harden stopped driving for that PJ Tucker kickout. Looked like an open path to the basket. – 3:46 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Letting James Harden see one go through because Marcus Smart threw him the ball in the backcourt was less than ideal for Boston. – 3:44 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
James Harden with more dunks this week (2) than he had the entire season (1) – 3:43 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
ICYMI, I wrote earlier this morning about how Boston’s two-big lineup, and Robert Williams’ ability to roam off of PJ Tucker, blew up the Embiid/Harden two-man game in Game 6.
dailysix.com/sixers-vs-celt… – 3:20 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Sixers keep their starting lineup intact heading into Game 7: James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, PJ Tucker and Joel Embiid.
Boston is sticking with the two-big lineup after winning with it in Game 6. – 3:17 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Sixers at Celtics – TD Garden – May 14, 2023 – Game 7 Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Philadelphia – James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, P.J. Tucker, Joel Embiid
OUT: Boston: Gallinari Philadelphia: None pic.twitter.com/HmjbvPFnWJ – 3:12 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Huge legacy games for Tatum and Harden today, but I’d argue a possibly even bigger one for the MVP.
Just gonna leave this here:
theathletic.com/4481067/2023/0… – 3:06 PM
Huge legacy games for Tatum and Harden today, but I’d argue a possibly even bigger one for the MVP.
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Sixers starters remain the same:
Embiid
Tucker
Harris
Maxey
Harden
Either Tucker makes shots early, or they will likely need Rivers to have a quick hook for him. – 3:06 PM
Sixers starters remain the same:
Embiid
Tucker
Harris
Maxey
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
James Harden says hey to John Hao, who is in house for Celtics-Sixers Game 7
Hao was paralyzed in February after a campus shooting at MSU, and Harden has been supporting Hao in his recovery ever since pic.twitter.com/fr8vppeyhp – 2:55 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Michigan State’s John Hao is in the building. Could that be a great thing for the Sixers? He’s been James Harden’s good luck piece. – 2:44 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Harden getting shots up in Boston ahead of Game 7 pic.twitter.com/5OZsJv8FPB – 2:40 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Has anyone looked up Scott Foster’s record officiating James Harden or Eric Lewis’s record officiating Celtics games?
Not asking for any reason. Happy Mother’s day! – 11:23 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Give Em To Me! I want your Game 7 predictions for the #Sixers vs. #celtics #NBAPlayoffs East semis. I want the winner, final score, points for Joel Embiid, James Harden, Jayson Tatum and who will be the X-factor. #BrotherlyLove #BleedGreen #ForTheLoveOfPhilly pic.twitter.com/WJs54EJKsF – 7:22 AM
Harden, meanwhile, was asked directly about what his plans are for the summer after spending his first full season in Philadelphia, where he led the league in assists and helped Embiid win MVP but ultimately fell short in the playoffs once again. “I haven’t even thought about it,” Harden said. -via ESPN / May 15, 2023
Clutch Points: “I can’t win alone. Me and James [Harden], we just can’t win alone. That’s why basketball is played 5-on-5.” Joel Embiid after the Sixers’ Game 7 loss to the Celtics 👀 pic.twitter.com/L3KB6geaUT -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / May 14, 2023
The finances in Philadelphia are predicated on Harden’s $35.6 million player option. If Harden declines his option by June 29 but signs a max contract starting at $46.9 million, the 76ers would be $9 million over the tax and nearing the $179.5 million second apron. They would not have access to use the $5 million taxpayer midlevel exception and would be restricted with how much money they could take back in a trade. -via ESPN / May 14, 2023