James Harden: 'I just want to have a chance to compete'

The finances in Philadelphia are predicated on Harden’s $35.6 million player option. If Harden declines his option by June 29 but signs a max contract starting at $46.9 million, the 76ers would be $9 million over the tax and nearing the $179.5 million second apron. They would not have access to use the $5 million taxpayer midlevel exception and would be restricted with how much money they could take back in a trade . -via ESPN / May 14, 2023