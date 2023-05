Joel Embiid defends Doc Rivers: 'Coach has been fantastic and he's done a great job'

Embiid, meanwhile, was effusive of his praise of Rivers, though the center also said that — as the league has seen with the recent firings of Monty Williams in Phoenix and Mike Budenholzer in Milwaukee — the coaching business is a tough one and he is glad he isn’t the one making these decisions. “Coach has been fantastic,” Embiid said, “and he’s done a great job, in my opinion.” Source: Tim Bontemps @ ESPN