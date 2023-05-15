Jordan Poole on future with Warriors: I don't know why I wouldn't be back, it wasn't a bad year... I had career-highs in two categories

“I don’t know why I wouldn’t be [back],” Jordan Poole told me a day after the Warriors’ season ended. “It wasn’t a bad year. I mean, career highs in two categories. I was able to make history with Klay and Steph. My first game-winner. It was a lot of good things that happened this season. It wasn’t a bad season. Yes, I’m in the fabric. Yes, I belong here in this organization, bridging the gap. And I’m a young guy who was drafted here. We won a championship last year, and we have another chance to do it again. And I don’t know why anybody else would feel otherwise. I don’t think anybody is thinking like that.”
Source: Logan Murdock @ The Ringer
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Jordan Poole to @loganmmurdock on his relationship with Draymond Green:
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Jordan Poole: “It’s not always about scoring. It’s about finding ways to help our team be successful.”
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors coach Steve Kerr said team ‘maxed out’ in the postseason. He’s right not wrong in some ways. They went from 24 over .500 last season to 6 over this season.
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Bonus notes in GSW:
Kevon Looney had a $1M bonus for reaching the NBA Finals. That is now deemed unlikely in 23-24.
Cap hit in 23-24 is $7.5M
Jordan Poole cap hit in 23-24 is reduced from $28.45M to $27.95M.
Poole had likely playoff bonuses now deemed unlikely. – 1:05 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Your 2023-24 Warriors!
Rick Noland @RickNoland
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
We can get more nuanced and breakdown other things but at the end of the day, Klay Thompson & Jordan Poole were outplayed by Austin Reaves & Lonnie Walker this series.
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
GSW still hanging around after hitting their final 4 shots of the 3rd Q, down by 14.
Dan Favale @danfavale
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
PLAYOFF POOLE 🥶
Last 4 games:
30% FG / 7% 3FG / 5.5 PPG
Game 6 1st Half:
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jordan Poole looked at Austin Reaves, those 4 fouls must have been in mind, and that was all Reaves needed to see a heave opportunity
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jordan Poole with 4 fouls and no points… headed towards cancellation
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors to start the second quarter
Poole
Klay
DiVincenzo
Draymond
Looney – 10:53 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
However, some within the Warriors organization say those relationships haven’t recovered, and that the incident furthered a growing divide between the members of each timeline within the team. “I don’t have no answer for you,” Jordan Poole tells me when asked where his relationship with Green stands now. “Other than that, we was just on the court and teammates, and we was out there trying to win games. “What I do recall saying at the beginning of the season is that, ‘We’re coming. We’re going to come out here. We’re going to play on the court. We’re going to try to win a championship.’ We were teammates. It’s just business, honestly. And that’s really all it was, it is, it has been. It’s just been business. It’s been basketball.” -via The Ringer / May 15, 2023
But throughout the series, Poole’s dismal performance provided the most fodder. “It caught me by surprise,” Poole tells me of the attention he’s attracted this postseason. “I don’t be on social media during the playoffs, so if I’m seeing it, that means it’s everywhere.” -via The Ringer / May 15, 2023
He says he tried to block out the noise, hoping his play would make the news cycle subside. “You can’t do anything about it,” he says. “That’s what you have to resort to, that’s what you have to tell yourself, that you can’t do anything about it. Like, what are you going to stress out about it for? This is all from regular people. Most of it is from regular people. Obviously, you have commentators or analysts who will go and say something, but these guys aren’t in the rooms, they’re not in the front office.” -via The Ringer / May 15, 2023