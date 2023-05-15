Jordan Poole on relationship with Draymond Green: We were just on the court and teammates... It's just been business

However, some within the Warriors organization say those relationships haven’t recovered, and that the incident furthered a growing divide between the members of each timeline within the team. “I don’t have no answer for you,” Jordan Poole tells me when asked where his relationship with Green stands now. “Other than that, we was just on the court and teammates, and we was out there trying to win games. “What I do recall saying at the beginning of the season is that, ‘We’re coming. We’re going to come out here. We’re going to play on the court. We’re going to try to win a championship.’ We were teammates. It’s just business, honestly. And that’s really all it was, it is, it has been. It’s just been business. It’s been basketball.”
Jordan Poole commented on where his relationship with Draymond stands. pic.twitter.com/08SQnjhvuI – 1:32 PM
Jordan Poole to @loganmmurdock on his relationship with Draymond Green:
Draymond Green 2023-2024 Team Odds (via Bookies.com):
Golden State Warriors +200 (33.3%)
Los Angeles Lakers +300 (25%)
Detroit Pistons +450 (18.2%)
Houston Rockets +500 (16.7%)
Milwaukee Bucks +800 (11.1%)
The Field +550 (15.4%) – 11:19 AM
Following Jayson Tatum’s scoring 51-point performance in Game 7 against the Sixers, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala took to Twitter with reactions. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/14/dra… – 10:00 AM
A rare early playoff exit for the Warriors’ trio of champions didn’t prompt nostalgia or reflection. But defiance.
“Everybody will say we’re done and all that. But they said that last year, too.” — Draymond Green
Jordan Poole wraps up tumultuous season with the Warriors ahead of uncertain offseason mercurynews.com/2023/05/13/jor… via @AlexSimonSports – 5:16 PM
Warriors plan to discuss new contract with Draymond Green; Jonathan Kuminga seeking a larger role, per report
if contract talks break down between the warriors and draymond green, he’d be a fascinating fit in dallas: theringer.com/nba/2023/5/13/… – 2:53 PM
‘I’ll ride with Jordan til the wheels fall off.’ – Donte DiVincenzo on Warriors teammate Jordan Poole – 2:37 PM
Donte DiVincenzo on Jordan Poole: “I’ll ride with Jordan until the wheels fall off.” – 2:37 PM
This was never going to be the Warriors’ “Last Dance.” But there are reasons this team never came together and they begin with the punch that nearly tore them apart in training camp. “I don’t speak on it much,” Jordan Poole told ESPN. “But… espn.com/nba/insider/in… – 2:05 PM
Jordan Poole: “It’s not always about scoring. It’s about finding ways to help our team be successful.”
Warriors’ Draymond Green on if Bob Myers’ future will affect how he handles his player option: ” Yes, that is one of the things that matters. All right? But ultimately, I can’t hinge my whole decision on that. But f— right it matters.” bit.ly/44Uz7mO pic.twitter.com/u4T5EUCUJo – 12:11 PM
Draymond Green can opt out of his contract this summer, but he says he wants to finish his career as a Warrior. pic.twitter.com/TVKLhEf5Nf – 11:03 AM
new @ringer: on where the warriors go from here, including thoughts on draymond, poole, and a few trade ideas for a team that may have one more run left: theringer.com/nba/2023/5/13/… – 10:50 AM
Jordan Poole also had more fouls (14) than field goals (13) in the last five games of the series. pic.twitter.com/Bp1H0WgYnc – 10:32 AM
Despite early elimination, both Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are now Top 25 in playoff wins.
Klay tied with John Havlicek at No. 19. Draymond tied with Bill Russell at No. 21.
Klay Thompson: “It’s gonna sting all summer. The first time in a long time that Dray, Steph and I were healthy and not making the Finals. It’s rare to be off during this time of year. We gave everything we had. It stings but I believe that we have greatness in our future still.” pic.twitter.com/KK1I2PF7BM – 9:20 AM
Draymond Green: “It doesn’t matter when you’re not having success, but when you are, every little thing matters and so the clock is on us, just because we’ve been successful for so long. That’s cool. I think that’s the position that you wanna be in.” pic.twitter.com/VxGQg5Xulh – 9:00 AM
Draymond Green: “We’ll see what happens as far as my contract goes. Obviously, I have an opt-out, everybody knows about that. I know about that. I’m aware of that. But, you know, as I’ve told you guys for years, I wanna be a Warrior for the rest of my life.” pic.twitter.com/WQNd5pdjrt – 8:30 AM
the lakers are the first w.c. team to eliminate steph, klay, and draymond before the finals under steve kerr. they did it being +42 with lebron on the bench.
After the Warriors were eliminated from playoff contention Friday night, I talked to Draymond Green about his future and the impact of his preseason punch.
I also chatted with Stephen Curry about why he wants Green back in San Francisco.
Draymond Green on his future: “I want to be a Warrior for the rest of my life. I want to ride out with the same dudes I rode in with. I think we’ve put the work in to make that happen.”
Stephen Curry remains great, Draymond Green will likely be back, but Warriors have to change their ways
by @bradbotkincbs
Warriors’ Steph Curry on he, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green and the importance of them still playing together pic.twitter.com/u9p7rDq5fS – 1:45 AM
Ahead of big offseason, Draymond Green says ‘I want to be Warrior for the rest of my life’ mercurynews.com/2023/05/12/ahe… – 1:44 AM
Steph Curry on the trio of him, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green: “The trust that we’re all going to compete until the wheels fall off. That’s something that should not be taken for granted in this league.” – 1:40 AM
After paying his respect to Steph, Draymond and Klay first after yet another playoff battle against them, LeBron said it was LAL’s defense that got the job done in Game 6:
Warriors forward Draymond Green tells @andscape that he hasn’t made a decision on his player option for next season and he is going to take his time deciding after deliberating with agent Rich Paul. – 1:31 AM
Interesting line tonight from Draymond Green for fans of international basketball: Green said after tonight’s season-ending defeat for Golden State that he might “possibly play FIBA” for @usabasketball and a coach named Steve Kerr in the @FIBAWC in the late summer. – 1:30 AM
Warriors coach Steve Kerr said team ‘maxed out’ in the postseason. He’s right not wrong in some ways. They went from 24 over .500 last season to 6 over this season.
But they probably beat the Lakers IF Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole shoot near their norms. LA’s defense is real – 1:30 AM
Draymond Green: “We’re not done yet. Lost this year. We’ll be back next year.” pic.twitter.com/4h4CsrZtLa – 1:27 AM
Draymond Green agreed with Kerr that this team “maxed out” but added “this wasn’t a championship group but we have champions with a championship mindset.” – 1:24 AM
Draymond Green said, “we’ll see what happens” with his contract situation. “I want to be a Warriors for the rest of my life. I want to ride out with the same dudes I rode in with.” – 1:21 AM
Draymond Green: “I want to be a Warrior the rest of my life.” Draymond says he knows about his opt out and knows we all know about it, too.
Draymond Green: “I want to be a Warrior for the rest of my life.” – 1:21 AM
Warriors’ Draymond Green diagnosed what went wrong pic.twitter.com/59ko5yN0Dz – 1:21 AM
Draymond Green: We’ll see what happens as far as my contract goes. I have an opt out, everyone knows that I know that … I want to be a Warrior for the rest of my life. I want to ride with the same dudes.” – 1:20 AM
“I want to be a Warrior the rest of my life. I want to ride out with the same dudes I rode in with,” Warriors forward Draymond Green, who has a player option next season, said. – 1:20 AM
Draymond Green: “I wanna be a Warrior for the rest of my life. I want to ride out with the same guys I rode in with.” – 1:19 AM
Draymond reemphasizes that he wants to be a Warriors for the rest of his life. He wants to ride out to the sunset as a Warrior. – 1:19 AM
Draymond reiterates, “I want to be a Warrior for the rest of my life.” – 1:19 AM
Draymond: “I want to be a Warrior for the rest of my life.” – 1:19 AM
Draymond Green: “I want to be a Warrior for the rest of my life. I want to ride out with the same dudes I rode in with.” – 1:19 AM
Draymond Green: “I want to be a Warrior for the rest of my life. I want to ride out with the same dudes I rode in with.” – 1:19 AM
Draymond Green said Bob Myers told him not to go back in the game, but he was fine. – 1:18 AM
Warriors’ Draymond Green: “We’re not done yet. We’ll be back next year.” – 1:16 AM
Draymond Green: “We’re not done yet. Lost this year, we’ll be back next year.” – 1:16 AM
Draymond Green: “We’re not done yet. Lost this year, we’ll be back next year.” – 1:16 AM
“We not done yet. We lost last year. We will be back next year,” Draymond Green said. – 1:16 AM
“Definitely disappointing. We just don’t know how to feel. It’s been a long time since we’ve finished in May,” Warriors forward Draymond Green said. – 1:14 AM
Draymond Green: “It’s been a long time since we finished in May. Just trying to process the feelings and move forward. ” – 1:14 AM
“I don’t know how to feel. It’s been a long time since we were finished in May. I am still processing it.” -Dray – 1:14 AM
Educated instincts proclaim the following: team won’t be rebuilt (Klay, Dray and Dead Poole figure to relocate) by Pres/GM Bob Myers, replaced by owner Joe Lacob’s sons, Kent & Kirk. Also expect Steve Kerr to turn over head job to Kenny Atkinson & focus on coaching Olympic team. – 1:12 AM
Steve Kerr says it is “too raw” to fully evaluate where the Warriors go from here. Adds: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green still have “plenty in the tank…. I still feel like this team has championship potential… it’s not like this is the end of the road… but this… – 1:11 AM
Kerr believes that Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green still have plenty left in the tank. In his mind, this isn’t the end of the road. – 1:09 AM
“Draymond, Klay, Steph, our core guys, they’ve got plenty left to offer,” Kerr said. “I still feel like this team has championship potential… But it’s not like this is the end of the road.” – 1:08 AM
“Draymond, Klay and Steph have plenty left to offer and have plenty left in the tank,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said. Kerr believes the Warriors still have “championship potential” in the future. – 1:08 AM
Warriors Coach Steve Kerr: “Draymond, Klay, Steph — our core guys have plenty left to offer. … All three guys are still high-level players, and I still feel like this team has championship potential. We didn’t get there this year, but it’s not like this is the end of the road.” – 1:08 AM
Steve Kerr: “Draymond. Klay. Steph. Our core guys, they have plenty left to offer.” – 1:07 AM
Bonus notes in GSW:
Kevon Looney had a $1M bonus for reaching the NBA Finals. That is now deemed unlikely in 23-24.
Cap hit in 23-24 is $7.5M
Jordan Poole cap hit in 23-24 is reduced from $28.45M to $27.95M.
I still believe in Jordan Poole, and if he winds up being the player Golden State has to move to trim their luxury tax bill, I would be at the front of the line trying to trade for him. – 12:57 AM
Draymond and LeBron embrace after the Lakers’ Game 6 win 🫂
I know there were a lot more issues in play (injuries, etc), and I get that this is a horrible oversimplification……. but didn’t the Warriors’ season just seem doomed from the moment Draymond Green’s haymaker connected with Jordan Poole? – 12:57 AM
With the reigning NBA champions now eliminated, an inside look at future of critical members of the Warriors dynasty – Draymond Green, Bob Myers, Klay Thompson, more – as Stephen Curry’s greatness remains focal point.
Your 2023-24 Warriors!
draymond arriving for game 1 of the western conference finals pic.twitter.com/0ZCQi9F81f – 12:52 AM
With the reigning NBA champions now eliminated, an inside look at future of critical members of the Warriors dynasty – Draymond Green, Bob Myers, Klay Thompson, more – as Stephen Curry’s greatness remains focal point.
Lakers finished with a 122-101 Game 6 win over the Warriors. Lakers & Nuggets to meet in the Western Conference Finals beginning Tuesday for the second time in four seasons. LeBron James giving deep hugs to Draymond Green and Stephen Curry afterwards – 12:46 AM
End of great era for GSW. Draymond dropoff significant, Klay can’t guard anyone when he’s shooting 5-22, Poole maddening, Wiggins unpredictable. Steph’s sustainability remarkable, but who’s going to help him? – 12:43 AM
LeBron has won 8 of the last 10 postseason games against Steph, Klay & Draymond without Kevin Durant. – 12:41 AM
Klay looking a shadow of himself, Draymond’s contract status and his lack of individual offence becoming a bigger factor, very much feels like the end of an era for that Big 3 alongside Steph.
Warriors empty the bench
Draymond Green is dealing with right calf tightness. His return is doubtful, team says.
Warriors say Draymond Green (Right calf tightness) is doubtful to return to tonight’s game. – 12:37 AM
Steph, Klay & Draymond are 23-2 in playoff series when they’re all healthy… both losses are to LeBron James.
We can get more nuanced and breakdown other things but at the end of the day, Klay Thompson & Jordan Poole were outplayed by Austin Reaves & Lonnie Walker this series.
Klay in the post vs Russell gets waved off so Poole can iso Hachimura? – 12:23 AM
Draymond Green just walked down the Warriors tunnel followed by Rick Celebrini and Bob Myers – 12:15 AM
Draymond Green said something the head trainer Rick Celebrini as he made his way to the bench after picking up his fifth foul and the two immediately made their way down the tunnel. – 12:15 AM
GSW still hanging around after hitting their final 4 shots of the 3rd Q, down by 14.
How the refs see Draymond Green… AK pic.twitter.com/nZZ0HOqLtV – 12:11 AM
jordan poole is a chaos grenade that’s, like, 73% likely go off in your hand but sometimes hits the intended target – 12:10 AM
Dennis Schroder ejected after Draymond Green shoves ball in face
Drama I mean Draymond Green gives us another playoff memory. pic.twitter.com/olOG4OsZOg – 12:03 AM
The announcers said that was a double technical, but Steph shot a technical free throw so it absolutely wasn’t. That was called purely a tech on Schroeder and nothing on Draymond. – 12:02 AM
Don’t like the tech but Schroder has to be smarter than that. You stop, stare/yell at Draymond right in front of the referee, you can’t be surprised when that happens. Now LA has to play 18 minutes without a top perimeter defender. – 11:56 PM
Draymond Green is now -33 (Looney is +20).
Anthony Davis scores a dunk on a lob, then steals the inbounds and is fouled by Draymond Green. In the moments that followed, Green pushed the ball into Dennis Schroder’s forehead and the two were both called for a tech. It was Schroder’s second of the game, so he’s gone. – 11:55 PM
Draymond and Schroder drawing techs, with Schroder being tossed because it’s his second. Lakers lead by 18 – 11:54 PM
A costly interchange for the Lakers, as Dennis Schröder, the key man in LAL’s smaller starting lineup tonight, who’s been guarding Steph Curry, is ejected as he and Draymond Green get matching technicals.
Draymond switches to LeBron and picks up 3 fouls in 3 possessions, 2 of them not guarding LeBron. – 11:54 PM
Draymond Green and Dennis Schroder both hit with technicals, DS ejected for second tech – 11:54 PM
Dennis Schroder just got ejected with his second technical foul. Double tech on Draymond Green and Schroder. – 11:53 PM
Anthony Davis is hyped both after his finish and after Draymond Green got called for a technical. – 11:53 PM
Double technicals called on Draymond and Schröder. Dennis is tossed – 11:53 PM
Draymond is -32 in 18 mins. But he’s gonna make a great podcast about it! – 11:51 PM
To Jordan Poole’s credit, through it all he averaged a career high 20 points, 4.5 assists on 43% FG/87% FT while playing all 82 games. – 11:51 PM
Lakers completely locked in on defense. Also just really hate the Warriors playing these GP2/Draymond/reduced-version-of-Wiggins lineups. Lakers just don’t care at all if any of those three are outside of the paint. So the Dubs have to get predictable with AD on-ball actions – 11:49 PM
LeBron has contested 3 Draymond layups, with a huge block and 2 airmailed finishes. Steph and Draymond missed layups lead to back to back layups for LeBron and a 17 point Laker lead. – 11:47 PM
Warriors outscored by 25 points in Draymond’s first half minutes, and foul trouble isn’t even the problem – 11:38 PM
PLAYOFF POOLE 🥶
Kerr played Looney over Draymond some in that half, with Green only playing 15 mins. I think that’s a mistake because Warriors have no chance of getting transition with Looney out there. Need Draymond to push the pace. – 11:31 PM
Jordan Poole can’t wait till this season is over. In his head he’s already gone. – 11:28 PM
Jordan Poole looked at Austin Reaves, those 4 fouls must have been in mind, and that was all Reaves needed to see a heave opportunity
Warriors need one of Poole or Klay to show up to have a chance tonight. Said it going in. Not looking great. – 11:20 PM
Kerr went straight to Draymond after that Reaves dunk intransition. – 11:20 PM
Jordan Poole with 4 fouls and no points… headed towards cancellation
A merciful 4th foul for Poole. Donte headed in for him (who also has 3). – 11:18 PM
Lakers gotta be careful. They don’t want Jordan Poole to pick up his fourth foul – 11:18 PM
A huge aspect of this series has been that every guard the Lakers play can do something with the ball. Steph and Poole are getting worn out. – 11:11 PM
Donte DiVincenzo is giving the Warriors exactly what the Warriors need from Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole. Huge minutes by him to keep this close. – 11:02 PM
Over 40% orebs for Golden State so far. 4 by Looney, 3 for Draymond, 2 for GPII. – 10:59 PM
Klay is 1-10…it doesn’t matter what Steph does if he gets nothing from Klay and Poole – 10:54 PM
Warriors to start the second quarter
That’s now two fouls on Jordan Poole, two fouls on Draymond and two fouls on GP2 – 10:45 PM
Dennis Schroder was taunting Draymond Green when he was on the ground. Draymond shoved him away. – 10:34 PM
Andrew Wiggins is starting Game 6 against the Lakers
Andrew Wiggins is starting tonight. Same starters for Warriors: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Gary Payton II, Wiggins, Draymond Green. – 9:32 PM
Kerr on Draymond podcasting during the playoffs: “It’s 2023, twenty years ago coaches would have been furious…I trust Draymond implicitly. He’s a champion. If he wants to have a podcast, he can have a podcast.” – 8:39 PM
Steph, Dray, and Klay hoping this isn’t their last shootaround of the season. And maybe even teammates. You never know in this crazy league. pic.twitter.com/6ePNagifYJ – 3:34 PM
Jordan Poole was back in the Kobes on Friday morning at shootaround. Good sign that he’s ditching those GT Cuts. pic.twitter.com/al5k8SMvbJ – 3:20 PM
Warriors G League head coach Seth Cooper is wearing a “Poole Party” shirt at shootaround ahead of Game 6 – 2:39 PM
But throughout the series, Poole’s dismal performance provided the most fodder. “It caught me by surprise,” Poole tells me of the attention he’s attracted this postseason. “I don’t be on social media during the playoffs, so if I’m seeing it, that means it’s everywhere.” -via The Ringer / May 15, 2023
He says he tried to block out the noise, hoping his play would make the news cycle subside. “You can’t do anything about it,” he says. “That’s what you have to resort to, that’s what you have to tell yourself, that you can’t do anything about it. Like, what are you going to stress out about it for? This is all from regular people. Most of it is from regular people. Obviously, you have commentators or analysts who will go and say something, but these guys aren’t in the rooms, they’re not in the front office.” -via The Ringer / May 15, 2023
“I don’t know why I wouldn’t be [back],” Jordan Poole told me a day after the Warriors’ season ended. “It wasn’t a bad year. I mean, career highs in two categories. I was able to make history with Klay and Steph. My first game-winner. It was a lot of good things that happened this season. It wasn’t a bad season. Yes, I’m in the fabric. Yes, I belong here in this organization, bridging the gap. And I’m a young guy who was drafted here. We won a championship last year, and we have another chance to do it again. And I don’t know why anybody else would feel otherwise. I don’t think anybody is thinking like that.” -via The Ringer / May 15, 2023