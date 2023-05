Kwame Brown rips Ja Morant: 'You gotta be the dumbest mother****er in the league'

“You’re gonna be bouncing around with ni**as all day long just listening to music in the backyard of a goddamn shack if you keep on being a jackass. You’re an NBA dumb boy and your friends ain’t your goddamn friends. I’ve done dumb shit before. You know when I notice a real friend? A real friend, they’re gonna tell you when you’re wrong and they ain’t gonna argue with you but they just not gonna participate and go with you in the bull**it,” Brown explained. “See, a real friend don’t keep telling a man what’s right and what’s wrong. You just tell him and you let them make their own decision.” -via BasketNews / May 15, 2023