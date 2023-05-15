Kwame Brown rips Ja Morant: 'You gotta be the dumbest mother****er in the league'

After the scandal broke out, a video surfaced where former NBA player Kwame Brown passionately talks about the subject, calling Morant stupid. “So, Ja Morant, you like to play with guns, huh? You like to play with guns, huh boy? You like to play with guns… Instead of you just being at your house buying all the guns you want, playing with all the guns you want off camera, you want to get in trouble for having a gun at a club, give a bull**it apology and show a gun on Instagram Live. I’ve heard of NBA Youngboy but you NBA dumb boy. You gotta be the dumbest mother****er in the league,” Kwame began.
Source: BasketNews
Source: BasketNews
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
NEW #thisleague UNCUT pod w/@ChrisBHaynes already OUT on this Sunday night. Covering:
🏀 What Next for Philly after its Game 7 flop
🏀 Monty Williams ousted
🏀 The defending champs are out, too
🏀 West and East finals previews
🏀 Ja Morant
LISTEN: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi… – 12:36 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST here will go live at 5:20 PT/8:20 ET with @TheBoxAndOne_
-Celtics blow out Sixers. Film on how they did it on both ends.
-What now for Philly?
-Quick Ja Morant thoughts
-Phoenix fires Monty Williams, and now the uncertainty begins
youtube.com/live/uoxtnKXUr… pic.twitter.com/WJZvZXlOeZ – 8:08 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime: PHI/BOS Game 7, Ja Morant, Monty is Out. Join @DannyLeroux and me duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 7:48 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Column: Ja Morant promised to make better decisions. Instead he made the exact same one. The NBA was lenient last time. It won’t be again. si.com/nba/2023/05/14… – 6:31 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
COLUMN: Ja Morant was apparently holding up a gun on Instagram Live – AGAIN!?! – but he might as well have been spitting in the faces of everybody that should matter to him.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 5:54 PM
COLUMN: Ja Morant was apparently holding up a gun on Instagram Live – AGAIN!?! – but he might as well have been spitting in the faces of everybody that should matter to him.
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Players, media and others in the sports world react to Ja Morant being suspended while the NBA reviews another incident including an apparent gun in an Instagram live video.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 4:32 PM
Players, media and others in the sports world react to Ja Morant being suspended while the NBA reviews another incident including an apparent gun in an Instagram live video.
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Grizzlies suspend Ja Morant after another gun video appears on social media (from @AP) apnews.com/article/7fe15d… – 2:40 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Everything Ja Morant has done, was done because he showed us. Literally. – 2:40 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Grizzlies suspend Ja Morant, NBA investigates… sportando.basketball/en/grizzlies-s… – 2:12 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Grizzlies suspend Ja Morant after another incident where he appears to flash gun on Instagram nba.nbcsports.com/2023/05/14/gri… – 2:12 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Late but, Ja Morant suspended from team activities with the Grizzlies after video of him flashing gun (again) and…
NBA spokesperson Mike Bass: “We are aware of the social media post involving Ja Morant and are in the process of gathering more information.” pic.twitter.com/p52K5eGNYb – 1:28 PM
Late but, Ja Morant suspended from team activities with the Grizzlies after video of him flashing gun (again) and…
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I hope Ja Morant gets whatever help he needs to avoid ruining his career and his life. That’s all I got – 1:26 PM
Scott Cacciola @ScottCacciola
Here’s @taniaganguli on Ja Morant’s latest mess: nytimes.com/2023/05/14/spo… – 1:15 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Two months after an 8-game suspension for flashing a gun in an IG Live video, Ja Morant appeared to do it again Saturday.
The Grizzlies on Sunday suspended Morant from all team activities pending league review.
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Grizzlies star Ja Morant suspended (again) for appearing to flash a gun in social media video nj.com/sports/2023/05… – 12:13 PM
Now on @njdotcom
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
The Grizzlies have suspended Ja Morant following his Instagram Live video, where he appears to be flashing a gun again 😳 pic.twitter.com/u36SbcRoky – 12:09 PM
Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones
I saw the Ja Morant news alert and thought there had to be a glitch … no way he did that again, right? Well damn I was wrong 🤦🏾♂️ – 12:06 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Ja Morant got a $39 million lesson. And he apparently didn’t learn a thing. Column: dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 12:04 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Ja Morant’s quick rehab and return to play as well as the Jalen Rose interview all felt very token-y. Adam Silver may be left with no choice but to severely punish now, Ja needs to know and feel there are major consequences for these actions just to save him from himself. – 12:03 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Ja Morant, after the Grizzlies were eliminated with a 40-point loss to the Lakers: “I’ve just got to be better with my decision-making. That’s pretty much it. Off-the-court issues affected us as an organization pretty much. Just [need] more discipline.” – 11:59 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Ja Morant was suspended eight games for flashing a gun at a Denver nightclub last March. Safe to assume the punishment this time will be more significant. 15 games? 20? It’s May and the Grizzlies could already be looking at missing Morant for a quarter of next season. – 11:48 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Ja Morant involved in new gun incident
Memphis Grizzlies suspend him from all team activities #NBA
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Ja Morant has been suspended from all Grizzlies team activities after an Instagram Live video showed him with a gun in a car
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Rockets fans:
Would you include Jalen Green in a Ja Morant trade? – 11:39 AM
Rockets fans:
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Grizzlies have suspended Ja Morant from all team activities after he was seen in another social media video flashing an apparent gun. This incident is under league review. pic.twitter.com/UPZc6pfmrT – 11:38 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
NBA spokesperson Mike Bass: “We are aware of the social media post involving Ja Morant and are in the process of gathering more information.” – 11:35 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Re: the Ja Morant situation…
Prob worth noting that ppl cry out for help in different ways.
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NBA spokesman Mike Bass on the IG video that appears to show Ja Morant brandishing a gun: “We are aware of the social media post involving Ja Morant and are in the process of gathering more information.” – 11:35 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant has been suspended from all team activities pending league review. – 11:35 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Memphis Grizzlies say star Ja Morant is suspended from all team activities pending league review after he allegedly flashed a gun during an IG Live session over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/m8LNYiqRtm – 11:34 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Grizzlies suspend Ja Morant from all team activities after another video with a gun on social media. pic.twitter.com/ojJCikC2XX – 11:34 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant is suspended from all team activities pending league review, per the Grizzlies. – 11:33 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
NBA spokesperson Mike Bass: “We are aware of the social media post involving Ja Morant and are in the process of gathering more information.” – 11:33 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Ja Morant has been suspended from all Grizzlies activities after the Memphis star was seen flashing an apparent gun in recent social media video. – 11:33 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Ja Morant appeared to flash a gun in an Instagram Live video posted yesterday.
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
My reaction to the latest Ja Morant development. pic.twitter.com/KRWjBk7ifN – 8:15 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Ja Morant has been involved in numerous scandals that forced him to be suspended. The player had also entered counseling during the season.
Now, Morant has flashed a gun on yet another Instagram Live video 😬
More on this storyline
“You got 231 million dollars promised to you and you want to be a fu**ing thug? It’s ok for you to have a gun,” Brown continued. “You have a right, you have a 2nd Amendment right to have a gun, but what the f**k do you keep pulling it out menacing for? What is up with all this music you keep listening to? Is this music putting you in a trance, dumbass boy? Because that music is gonna cost you your fu**ing career.” -via BasketNews / May 15, 2023
“You’re gonna be bouncing around with ni**as all day long just listening to music in the backyard of a goddamn shack if you keep on being a jackass. You’re an NBA dumb boy and your friends ain’t your goddamn friends. I’ve done dumb shit before. You know when I notice a real friend? A real friend, they’re gonna tell you when you’re wrong and they ain’t gonna argue with you but they just not gonna participate and go with you in the bull**it,” Brown explained. “See, a real friend don’t keep telling a man what’s right and what’s wrong. You just tell him and you let them make their own decision.” -via BasketNews / May 15, 2023
“You wanna be the new Gilbert Arenas. You wanna be the new motherfucking Gilbert Arenas. It’s just fu**ed up-ass culture where a black man just can’t be a fu**ing black man. He gotta be a dumb ni**a, pulling out guns and shit just because he’s listening to a goddamn song,” Kwame continued. “Since when music and a gun go together, you dumb motherfu**er? Why all you ni**as gotta have a gun, menacing in the air the goddamn gun like that mean anything?” -via BasketNews / May 15, 2023