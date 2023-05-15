LeBron James: The Nuggets are a better team now than in 2020

Harrison Wind: LeBron James on the Nuggets: “They’re a better team (than they were in 2020). We come in with the utmost respect for them.”
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
LeBron James on the Nuggets: “They’re a better team (than they were in 2020). We come in with the utmost respect for them.” – 3:19 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone on the similarities between Nikola Jokic and LeBron James: “The athleticism is a striking difference, but their IQ, their feel for the game, seeing things before they happen, work ethic, very, very similar players. There are a lot of ways to be great.” – 2:58 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone on the similarities between Nikola Jokic and LeBron James: “The athleticism is a striking difference, but their IQ, their feel for the game, seeing things before they happen, very, very similar players. It shows you that there are a lot of ways to be great.” – 2:56 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone expands on his comparison of LeBron and Jokić:
“There’s a lot of ways to be great…both of those guys take the greatest joy in making others better.”
“LeBron never got enough credit for his work ethic…that’s what allows both guys to be as great as they are.” – 2:55 PM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
Victor Wenbanyama could completely change an NBA franchise’s financials
Look at the affect that LeBron had on the Cavs’ attendance when he was first drafted in 2003, and then when he returned to the team in 2015 pic.twitter.com/Ocp8HrR0eY – 10:24 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
1. tatum, 2059 points
2. curry, 2001
3. giannis, 1887
4. kd, 1830
5. harden, 1817
6. lebron, 1749
7. jaylen, 1693
8. jimmy, 1614
9. jokic, 1607
10. klay, 1507 – 7:36 AM
Mike Lynch @SportInfo247
Worst 3-Pt FG% in Losses
Single Best-of-7 Series, Min. 20 3PA in Losses
LeBron James 11.5 2008 Conf Semis
Trevor Ariza 12.0 2018 Conf Finals
Paul Pierce 12.0 2013 1st Rd
James Harden 12.5 2023 Conf Semis – 9:02 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers says Jayson Tatum’s game was second only to LeBron in 2012 in Game 6. – 6:21 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
The 2022-23 Conference Finals will
be a repeat of the matchups from the 2019-20 season:
West: Lakers vs. Nuggets
East: Celtics vs. Heat
All four teams feature the same headline duos from three years prior: LeBron/AD; Jokic/Murray; Tatum/Brown; Butler/Bam. – 6:03 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Heat vs. Celtics, again.
Jokic vs. LeBron.
The Bubble Final Four, revisited.
The easiest job in the NBA over the next month is “next TV deal negotiator.”
This is going to be fun. – 5:31 PM
Harrison Wind: LeBron James on the Denver altitude: “It is real. You get tired a lot faster than you would if you weren’t in it.” -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / May 15, 2023
StatMuse: LeBron this playoffs: 23.4 PPG 10.0 RPG 5.3 APG The oldest player in NBA history to average 20/10/5 in a playoff run. pic.twitter.com/1GNsue4GVg -via Twitter @statmuse / May 15, 2023