Mo Bamba ruled out for Game 1

Dan Woike: Lakers say Mo Bamba will be OUT tomorrow. His travel plans won’t allow for him to make it on time. He’s still dealing with fallout from ankle stuff, anyways.
Source: Twitter @DanWoikeSports
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Lakers Game 1 injury report:
– LeBron James is probable (right foot soreness)
– Anthony Davis is probable (right foot stress injury)
– Mo Bamba is out (left ankle soreness) – 6:50 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Apparently it’s Mo Bamba’s 25th birthday. You can hear the team singing happy birthday to him through the walls of the Warriors interview room. They are now blasting the song Mo Bamba by Sheck Wes – 12:57 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
You can hear the Lakers loudly singing happy birthday to Mo Bamba in the locker room right now. – 12:56 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers says Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury) and LeBron James (right foot soreness) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game vs. Golden State.
Mo Bamba (left ankle soreness) has been downgraded to OUT. – 9:14 PM
Mike Trudell: LAL list LeBron and AD as probable for Game 1 at Denver on Tuesday, as expected, with Mo Bamba (left ankle soreness) the only player ruled out. -via Twitter @LakersReporter / May 15, 2023
Dave McMenamin: Mo Bamba was not with the Lakers for Monday’s practice in Denver, according to the team. He has a follow-up appointment on his left ankle in L.A. on Tuesday and will fly to Denver after that. He’s going to be listed as doubtful for Game 1 of the Western Conference finals. -via Twitter @mcten / May 15, 2023
Marc J. Spears: Lakers center Mo Bamba (left ankle soreness) told @andscape he believes he could be available for the Western Conference Finals if his team advances. -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / May 11, 2023