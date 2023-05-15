No update on Tyler Herro injury status besides he still can't shoot or dribble

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Spo was asked if Tyler Herro could return in this series. Wasn’t able to provide much of an update but did refer to how Herro has still been able to keep up his conditioning, but he can’t yet dribble or shoot. pic.twitter.com/85kEOu8OX6 – 1:37 PM
Spo was asked if Tyler Herro could return in this series. Wasn’t able to provide much of an update but did refer to how Herro has still been able to keep up his conditioning, but he can’t yet dribble or shoot. pic.twitter.com/85kEOu8OX6 – 1:37 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Survey says! Heat’s Adebayo watched Family Feud with mom instead of finish of Celtics-76ers. sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/15/sur… Turns out Spoelstra also literally walked away from the game. Also: Spoelstra on Herro’s hand; Love on picking Heat over 76ers. – 1:30 PM
Survey says! Heat’s Adebayo watched Family Feud with mom instead of finish of Celtics-76ers. sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/15/sur… Turns out Spoelstra also literally walked away from the game. Also: Spoelstra on Herro’s hand; Love on picking Heat over 76ers. – 1:30 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra says Tyler Herro won’t play in Game 1 of the East finals, as expected. But Spoelstra declined to give an update beyond that, noting that Herro still can’t shoot or dribble. – 12:43 PM
Erik Spoelstra says Tyler Herro won’t play in Game 1 of the East finals, as expected. But Spoelstra declined to give an update beyond that, noting that Herro still can’t shoot or dribble. – 12:43 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Herro isn’t shooting or dribbling yet. So no return imminent obviously – 12:42 PM
Herro isn’t shooting or dribbling yet. So no return imminent obviously – 12:42 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Spoelstra’s declines update on Herro. Then with a smile confirms the known of Herro won’t be playing Wednesday. (Almost assuredly also out for series with the broken hand.) – 12:42 PM
Spoelstra’s declines update on Herro. Then with a smile confirms the known of Herro won’t be playing Wednesday. (Almost assuredly also out for series with the broken hand.) – 12:42 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kevin Love cites Celtics’ depth. Notes how this could be when absences of Herro and Oladipo could be felt most. – 12:30 PM
Kevin Love cites Celtics’ depth. Notes how this could be when absences of Herro and Oladipo could be felt most. – 12:30 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Could the schedule of NBA East finals cramp the Heat’s style? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/15/ask… Plus: Will Celtics stay with big lineup vs. Heat? Is this where Heat will miss Tyler Herro? – 8:19 AM
Could the schedule of NBA East finals cramp the Heat’s style? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/15/ask… Plus: Will Celtics stay with big lineup vs. Heat? Is this where Heat will miss Tyler Herro? – 8:19 AM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
I know there’s still Darius Garland and Tyler Herro but not completely outrageous to think RJ Barrett could have the best career from the 2019 draft. – 11:48 AM
I know there’s still Darius Garland and Tyler Herro but not completely outrageous to think RJ Barrett could have the best career from the 2019 draft. – 11:48 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Has Heat winning without Tyler Herro gone overlooked? sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/13/ask… – 5:15 PM
From earlier — ASK IRA: Has Heat winning without Tyler Herro gone overlooked? sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/13/ask… – 5:15 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Has Heat winning without Tyler Herro gone overlooked? sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/13/ask… – 11:31 AM
ASK IRA: Has Heat winning without Tyler Herro gone overlooked? sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/13/ask… – 11:31 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Has Heat winning without Tyler Herro gone overlooked? Latest” Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/13/ask… Plus: Is this all a bit remarkable? How important is this rest for Jimmy Butler? – 9:14 AM
Has Heat winning without Tyler Herro gone overlooked? Latest” Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/13/ask… Plus: Is this all a bit remarkable? How important is this rest for Jimmy Butler? – 9:14 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Kyle Lowry’s nine assists tie a Heat record for a reserve in a playoff game. Tyler Herro had nine in 2020 vs. Boston. – 10:32 PM
Kyle Lowry’s nine assists tie a Heat record for a reserve in a playoff game. Tyler Herro had nine in 2020 vs. Boston. – 10:32 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat announce that everyone but Tyler Herro (hand) and Victor Oladipo (knee) are good to go for tonight. – 5:44 PM
Heat announce that everyone but Tyler Herro (hand) and Victor Oladipo (knee) are good to go for tonight. – 5:44 PM
More on this storyline
Chris Mannix: “Every time you see kind of Duncan Robinson running around there defensively or Tyler Herro before him, you know they could use a defensive-minded wing [like Dillon Brooks], and I could see him finding his way down there and the Heat being aggressive and trying to get a guy at a relatively bargain basement price,” he said. “That, to me, that feels like a frontrunner right now.” -via Spotify / May 3, 2023
Despite missing production from Butler (right ankle sprain), Tyler Herro (right hand fracture) and Victor Oladipo (torn left patellar), the Heat were still in the mix for most of the night. But in the end, the lead slipped away as the Knicks pulled out the 111-105 victory to even their conference semifinals series at one game apiece. “We just got to find a way to try and win without our main guy,” Heat guard Kyle Lowry said about not having Butler. “We were close and we had an opportunity. We didn’t win the game so it doesn’t really matter. But we did a good job of just going out there and playing hard.” -via ESPN / May 3, 2023
Can the Knicks win this series? Marv Albert: I think if Julius Randle can come back and be somewhat like when he was uninjured … that’s the question mark there, and the question mark with Miami is do they have enough? Because Tyler Herro was such a key guy. It’s a well-coached team like the Knicks. It’s one of these toss-up series, it should be a great series. It will be aggressive, there’s no question. I don’t think we’re gonna see astronomical high-scoring games. -via New York Post / April 30, 2023