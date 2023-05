No update on Tyler Herro injury status besides he still can't shoot or dribble

Despite missing production from Butler (right ankle sprain), Tyler Herro (right hand fracture) and Victor Oladipo (torn left patellar), the Heat were still in the mix for most of the night. But in the end, the lead slipped away as the Knicks pulled out the 111-105 victory to even their conference semifinals series at one game apiece. “We just got to find a way to try and win without our main guy,” Heat guard Kyle Lowry said about not having Butler. “We were close and we had an opportunity. We didn’t win the game so it doesn’t really matter. But we did a good job of just going out there and playing hard.” -via ESPN / May 3, 2023