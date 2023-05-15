Stephen A. Smith: I've got people in the league telling me Ja Morant should be suspended for the year

First Take: Stephen A. Smith: “You can’t make this up… Ja Morant has been associated with guns more than he’s been associated with winning… I’ve got people in the league texting me saying Ja Morant should be suspended for the year.”
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Discussed the Ja Morant situation with @dpshow. If this is what it seems, expect the NBA to hand Morant a significant suspension next season. pic.twitter.com/N6ernRs3T0 – 12:20 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Shannon Sharpe took a different approach this morning. He went after the people who have defended Ja Morant over the past two months.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 12:00 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
On Ja Morant, lessons not learned and why the Grizzlies/NBA are also at fault here, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4519232/2023/0… – 12:00 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Ja Morant could face ‘significant’ suspension to start 2023-24 NBA season over latest controversy, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/ja-mo… – 11:15 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
The Hoop Collective (without @WindhorstESPN) focuses on the Sixers’ Game 7 no-show not being the biggest NBA embarrassment of the day, thanks to more IG idiocy from Ja Morant. @TimBontemps @NickFriedell youtu.be/kmjKp83ViBQ – 10:36 AM
David Locke @DLocke09
Busy morning means lots of content for you
LOCKED ON JAZZ – open.spotify.com/episode/4PHc2m…
If Luka Doncic were avaliable what do you do?
LOCKED ON NBA with @HowardBeck
open.spotify.com/show/4WnLuqG3N…
Tatum’s historical night, Harden’s legacy, coaching carousel, Lakers v. Nugs and Ja Morant – 9:56 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Eli Savoie @Eli560
We’re talking a lot about Ja Morant this morning. Up next @Matt_Infield joins us. Join us!
98.5FM/AM560
sports56whbq.com or the app – 9:05 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST W/ @TheBoxAndOne_!
-Deep Diving Game 7 of Celtics-76ers!
-FILM: How BOS attacked PHI on Defense
-FILM: How Tatum hammered PHI/Embiid in ball-screens for 51
-Where does Philly go from here?
-Ja Morant
-PHX fires Monty Williams
youtube.com/watch?v=uoxtnK… pic.twitter.com/zpbiG3KPnx – 8:52 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
NEW #thisleague UNCUT pod w/@ChrisBHaynes already OUT on this Sunday night. Covering:
🏀 What Next for Philly after its Game 7 flop
🏀 Monty Williams ousted
🏀 The defending champs are out, too
🏀 West and East finals previews
🏀 Ja Morant
LISTEN: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi… – 12:36 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST here will go live at 5:20 PT/8:20 ET with @TheBoxAndOne_
-Celtics blow out Sixers. Film on how they did it on both ends.
-What now for Philly?
-Quick Ja Morant thoughts
-Phoenix fires Monty Williams, and now the uncertainty begins
youtube.com/live/uoxtnKXUr… pic.twitter.com/WJZvZXlOeZ – 8:08 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime: PHI/BOS Game 7, Ja Morant, Monty is Out. Join @DannyLeroux and me duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 7:48 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Column: Ja Morant promised to make better decisions. Instead he made the exact same one. The NBA was lenient last time. It won’t be again. si.com/nba/2023/05/14… – 6:31 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
COLUMN: Ja Morant was apparently holding up a gun on Instagram Live – AGAIN!?! – but he might as well have been spitting in the faces of everybody that should matter to him.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 5:54 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Players, media and others in the sports world react to Ja Morant being suspended while the NBA reviews another incident including an apparent gun in an Instagram live video.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 4:32 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Grizzlies suspend Ja Morant after another gun video appears on social media (from @AP) apnews.com/article/7fe15d… – 2:40 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Everything Ja Morant has done, was done because he showed us. Literally. – 2:40 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Grizzlies suspend Ja Morant, NBA investigates… sportando.basketball/en/grizzlies-s… – 2:12 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Grizzlies suspend Ja Morant after another incident where he appears to flash gun on Instagram nba.nbcsports.com/2023/05/14/gri… – 2:12 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Late but, Ja Morant suspended from team activities with the Grizzlies after video of him flashing gun (again) and…
NBA spokesperson Mike Bass: “We are aware of the social media post involving Ja Morant and are in the process of gathering more information.” pic.twitter.com/p52K5eGNYb – 1:28 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I hope Ja Morant gets whatever help he needs to avoid ruining his career and his life. That’s all I got – 1:26 PM
Scott Cacciola @ScottCacciola
Here’s @taniaganguli on Ja Morant’s latest mess: nytimes.com/2023/05/14/spo… – 1:15 PM
More on this storyline
Get Up: Woj speaks on Ja Morant after his latest video: “If the league finds out this was not a doctored or enhanced video… if that was indeed a gun in his hand, he’s facing a significant suspension to start next season. I think the feeling all around the league is that Adam Silver, there was so leniency with that eight-game suspension. He took Morant at his word that he was contrite and understood his behavior had to change and it wasn’t just the gun incident with the gun at the bar in Denver, it had been a pattern that the league had spent the better part of a year-plus investigating the concerning behavior that concerned the Grizzlies and the league. -via Twitter @GetUpESPN / May 15, 2023
Woj: “The eight-game suspension that was really just two games retroactively, Silver let Morant off fairly easy. I don’t think that’s going to be the case this time, I think Ja Morant is facing a lengthy, significant suspension to start next season if indeed that was a firearm in his hand in that video. I think there’s going to be some pressure from other teams around the NBA that this isn’t just harmful to the Grizzlies but it is harmful at a league level. I don’t think Adam Silver is going to take this one lightly, I think there’s going to be real consequences in this case.” -via Twitter @GetUpESPN / May 15, 2023
The Grizzlies, who announced on Sunday that they’ve suspended Morant from all team activities while the league investigates, have created a classic small-market culture where the fear of upsetting the star supersedes all and undermines any chance they might have at being holistically sound. We’ve seen this on the court, where the team’s lack of poise has long since become a hallmark of this once-promising era. We’ve seen it in the way the Grizzlies handle the media, with league-mandated rules being routinely circumvented long before any of these incidents took place and excuses made all along the way in an attempt to cater to their superstar. -via The Athletic / May 15, 2023