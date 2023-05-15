Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green continuing in Golden State next season likeliest scenario

Sources close to the situation have consistently insisted that Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green all continuing to be Warriors next season is the most likely scenario.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul was named as one of five finalists for the NBA’s 2022-23 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Award, along with Steph Curry, Jaren Jackson Jr., Grant Williams and Tre Jones: pic.twitter.com/7hzPMrREzO – 2:03 PM
Chris Paul was named as one of five finalists for the NBA’s 2022-23 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Award, along with Steph Curry, Jaren Jackson Jr., Grant Williams and Tre Jones: pic.twitter.com/7hzPMrREzO – 2:03 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Jordan Poole commented on where his relationship with Draymond stands. pic.twitter.com/08SQnjhvuI – 1:32 PM
Jordan Poole commented on where his relationship with Draymond stands. pic.twitter.com/08SQnjhvuI – 1:32 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steph Curry gifted Lonnie Walker IV a signed jersey with a hilarious message regarding his performance from Game 4 against the Warriors. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/13/ste… – 1:00 PM
Steph Curry gifted Lonnie Walker IV a signed jersey with a hilarious message regarding his performance from Game 4 against the Warriors. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/13/ste… – 1:00 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Jordan Poole to @loganmmurdock on his relationship with Draymond Green:
“I don’t have no answer for you. We was just on the court and teammates…It’s just business, honestly. And that’s really all it was, it is, it has been. It’s just been business.” theringer.com/nba/2023/5/15/… – 12:43 PM
Jordan Poole to @loganmmurdock on his relationship with Draymond Green:
“I don’t have no answer for you. We was just on the court and teammates…It’s just business, honestly. And that’s really all it was, it is, it has been. It’s just been business.” theringer.com/nba/2023/5/15/… – 12:43 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
New feature going behind the scenes of Jayson Tatum’s record-breaking Game 7:
From a cartoon Steph Curry to a coach foretelling he would drop 50, this night was “a movie.”
“Everyone saw from the jump that he was going to put the team on his back.”
theathletic.com/4519682/2023/0… pic.twitter.com/xYKxgBljuF – 12:04 PM
New feature going behind the scenes of Jayson Tatum’s record-breaking Game 7:
From a cartoon Steph Curry to a coach foretelling he would drop 50, this night was “a movie.”
“Everyone saw from the jump that he was going to put the team on his back.”
theathletic.com/4519682/2023/0… pic.twitter.com/xYKxgBljuF – 12:04 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Draymond Green 2023-2024 Team Odds (via Bookies.com):
Golden State Warriors +200 (33.3%)
Los Angeles Lakers +300 (25%)
Detroit Pistons +450 (18.2%)
Houston Rockets +500 (16.7%)
Milwaukee Bucks +800 (11.1%)
The Field +550 (15.4%) – 11:19 AM
Draymond Green 2023-2024 Team Odds (via Bookies.com):
Golden State Warriors +200 (33.3%)
Los Angeles Lakers +300 (25%)
Detroit Pistons +450 (18.2%)
Houston Rockets +500 (16.7%)
Milwaukee Bucks +800 (11.1%)
The Field +550 (15.4%) – 11:19 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Warriors star Stephen Curry, Suns star Chris Paul, Grizzlies star Jaren Jackson Jr., Spurs guard Tre Jones and Celtics forward Grant Williams have been selected as the five finalists for 2022-23 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion award. – 10:42 AM
Warriors star Stephen Curry, Suns star Chris Paul, Grizzlies star Jaren Jackson Jr., Spurs guard Tre Jones and Celtics forward Grant Williams have been selected as the five finalists for 2022-23 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion award. – 10:42 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
The NBA says Warriors guard Stephen Curry, Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr., Spurs guard Tre Jones,Suns guard Chris Paul and Celtics forward Grant Williams have been selected as the five finalists for the 2022-23 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion award. – 10:02 AM
The NBA says Warriors guard Stephen Curry, Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr., Spurs guard Tre Jones,Suns guard Chris Paul and Celtics forward Grant Williams have been selected as the five finalists for the 2022-23 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion award. – 10:02 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Following Jayson Tatum’s scoring 51-point performance in Game 7 against the Sixers, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala took to Twitter with reactions. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/14/dra… – 10:00 AM
Following Jayson Tatum’s scoring 51-point performance in Game 7 against the Sixers, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala took to Twitter with reactions. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/14/dra… – 10:00 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
1. tatum, 2059 points
2. curry, 2001
3. giannis, 1887
4. kd, 1830
5. harden, 1817
6. lebron, 1749
7. jaylen, 1693
8. jimmy, 1614
9. jokic, 1607
10. klay, 1507 – 7:36 AM
1. tatum, 2059 points
2. curry, 2001
3. giannis, 1887
4. kd, 1830
5. harden, 1817
6. lebron, 1749
7. jaylen, 1693
8. jimmy, 1614
9. jokic, 1607
10. klay, 1507 – 7:36 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
The highest scoring Game 7s in NBA History came just 15 days apart. Steph Curry’s 50 (4/30/23) and Jayson Tatum’s 51 today. – 11:42 PM
The highest scoring Game 7s in NBA History came just 15 days apart. Steph Curry’s 50 (4/30/23) and Jayson Tatum’s 51 today. – 11:42 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Sam Jones held the NBA record for points in a Game 7 for 25 years until Dominique Wilkins tied it in 1988.
They held it for 33 more years until Kevin Durant broke it in 2021.
Steph Curry recorded the first 50-point Game 7 on May 1st.
His record lasted 336 hours. – 8:34 PM
Sam Jones held the NBA record for points in a Game 7 for 25 years until Dominique Wilkins tied it in 1988.
They held it for 33 more years until Kevin Durant broke it in 2021.
Steph Curry recorded the first 50-point Game 7 on May 1st.
His record lasted 336 hours. – 8:34 PM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
Game 7 scoring records and how long they held it.
Sam Jones: 47 points
Held it for 21,255 days until broken by…
Kevin Durant: 48 points
Held it for 680 days until broken by…
Steph Curry: 50 points
Held it for 14 days until broken by…
Jayson Tatum: 51 points.
We’ll see! – 6:44 PM
Game 7 scoring records and how long they held it.
Sam Jones: 47 points
Held it for 21,255 days until broken by…
Kevin Durant: 48 points
Held it for 680 days until broken by…
Steph Curry: 50 points
Held it for 14 days until broken by…
Jayson Tatum: 51 points.
We’ll see! – 6:44 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Jason Tatum breaks Steph Curry’s record with 51 points leading the Celtics to the #NBA Eastern Conference Finals
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 6:10 PM
Jason Tatum breaks Steph Curry’s record with 51 points leading the Celtics to the #NBA Eastern Conference Finals
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 6:10 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Jayson Tatum now holds the record for most points scored in a Game 7 👏
He broke the previous record (50) set by Stephen Curry earlier this postseason. pic.twitter.com/TaXcZUMmIv – 5:58 PM
Jayson Tatum now holds the record for most points scored in a Game 7 👏
He broke the previous record (50) set by Stephen Curry earlier this postseason. pic.twitter.com/TaXcZUMmIv – 5:58 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Most points in Game 7 NBA History
2023 Jayson Tatum 51
2023 Stephen Curry 50
2021 Kevin Durant 48
2023 Jayson Tatum 48
1988 Dominique Wilkins 47
1963 Sam Jones 47 pic.twitter.com/e4RWmod3hi – 5:57 PM
Most points in Game 7 NBA History
2023 Jayson Tatum 51
2023 Stephen Curry 50
2021 Kevin Durant 48
2023 Jayson Tatum 48
1988 Dominique Wilkins 47
1963 Sam Jones 47 pic.twitter.com/e4RWmod3hi – 5:57 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Dominique Wilkins’ 47 pts in an ’88 game 7 stood for a while before Kevin Durant’s 48-point outburst in 2021 vs. MIL. Steph Curry broke the record again vs. SAC with 50 in round one.
Now – Jayson Tatum’s 51 points and counting stand as the most points ever in an #NBA Game 7. – 5:56 PM
Dominique Wilkins’ 47 pts in an ’88 game 7 stood for a while before Kevin Durant’s 48-point outburst in 2021 vs. MIL. Steph Curry broke the record again vs. SAC with 50 in round one.
Now – Jayson Tatum’s 51 points and counting stand as the most points ever in an #NBA Game 7. – 5:56 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The last MVP to win the championship in the same season is Steph Curry in 2015. pic.twitter.com/x4sJ2U6sZv – 5:53 PM
The last MVP to win the championship in the same season is Steph Curry in 2015. pic.twitter.com/x4sJ2U6sZv – 5:53 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Stephen Curry’s record of 50 in Game 7 didn’t last long… Jayson Tatum now has 51 with more than six minutes to go in the 4th quarter against the 76ers. – 5:52 PM
Stephen Curry’s record of 50 in Game 7 didn’t last long… Jayson Tatum now has 51 with more than six minutes to go in the 4th quarter against the 76ers. – 5:52 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Steph Curry’s NBA record for most points scored in a Game 7 (50) reigned for 2 weeks. Jayson Tatum is now the new record holder (51, and counting). – 5:52 PM
Steph Curry’s NBA record for most points scored in a Game 7 (50) reigned for 2 weeks. Jayson Tatum is now the new record holder (51, and counting). – 5:52 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Tatum just passed Steph Curry for most points in a close-out Game 7 in NBA history
JT has 51 and counting – 5:51 PM
Tatum just passed Steph Curry for most points in a close-out Game 7 in NBA history
JT has 51 and counting – 5:51 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jayson Tatum
Most points ever in Game 7 NBA history
Passed Stephen Curry ALREADY.
The disrespect! – 5:51 PM
Jayson Tatum
Most points ever in Game 7 NBA history
Passed Stephen Curry ALREADY.
The disrespect! – 5:51 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Which game 7 performance is better Steph Curry v. Sacramento or Jayson Tatum v. Philadelphia – 5:40 PM
Which game 7 performance is better Steph Curry v. Sacramento or Jayson Tatum v. Philadelphia – 5:40 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
That 1-13 shooting Jayson Tatum was through 3 qtrs of G6 seems light years ago. Steph Curry’s 50 in G7 at SAC two weeks ago today, the most ever in a G7 is very much in jeopardy. – 5:16 PM
That 1-13 shooting Jayson Tatum was through 3 qtrs of G6 seems light years ago. Steph Curry’s 50 in G7 at SAC two weeks ago today, the most ever in a G7 is very much in jeopardy. – 5:16 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
A rare early playoff exit for the Warriors’ trio of champions didn’t prompt nostalgia or reflection. But defiance.
“Everybody will say we’re done and all that. But they said that last year, too.” — Draymond Green
theathletic.com/4516635/2023/0… – 11:22 PM
A rare early playoff exit for the Warriors’ trio of champions didn’t prompt nostalgia or reflection. But defiance.
“Everybody will say we’re done and all that. But they said that last year, too.” — Draymond Green
theathletic.com/4516635/2023/0… – 11:22 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Warriors plan to discuss new contract with Draymond Green; Jonathan Kuminga seeking a larger role, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/warri… – 3:02 PM
Warriors plan to discuss new contract with Draymond Green; Jonathan Kuminga seeking a larger role, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/warri… – 3:02 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
if contract talks break down between the warriors and draymond green, he’d be a fascinating fit in dallas: theringer.com/nba/2023/5/13/… – 2:53 PM
if contract talks break down between the warriors and draymond green, he’d be a fascinating fit in dallas: theringer.com/nba/2023/5/13/… – 2:53 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors’ Draymond Green on if Bob Myers’ future will affect how he handles his player option: ” Yes, that is one of the things that matters. All right? But ultimately, I can’t hinge my whole decision on that. But f— right it matters.” bit.ly/44Uz7mO pic.twitter.com/u4T5EUCUJo – 12:11 PM
Warriors’ Draymond Green on if Bob Myers’ future will affect how he handles his player option: ” Yes, that is one of the things that matters. All right? But ultimately, I can’t hinge my whole decision on that. But f— right it matters.” bit.ly/44Uz7mO pic.twitter.com/u4T5EUCUJo – 12:11 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Draymond Green can opt out of his contract this summer, but he says he wants to finish his career as a Warrior. pic.twitter.com/TVKLhEf5Nf – 11:03 AM
Draymond Green can opt out of his contract this summer, but he says he wants to finish his career as a Warrior. pic.twitter.com/TVKLhEf5Nf – 11:03 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
new @ringer: on where the warriors go from here, including thoughts on draymond, poole, and a few trade ideas for a team that may have one more run left: theringer.com/nba/2023/5/13/… – 10:50 AM
new @ringer: on where the warriors go from here, including thoughts on draymond, poole, and a few trade ideas for a team that may have one more run left: theringer.com/nba/2023/5/13/… – 10:50 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Game 4: 9 points
Game 5: 10 points
Game 6: 8 points
This is the first time under Steve Kerr that Klay Thompson scored 10 points or fewer in three straight games. pic.twitter.com/Q7JAqCKmLr – 10:24 AM
Game 4: 9 points
Game 5: 10 points
Game 6: 8 points
This is the first time under Steve Kerr that Klay Thompson scored 10 points or fewer in three straight games. pic.twitter.com/Q7JAqCKmLr – 10:24 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Despite early elimination, both Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are now Top 25 in playoff wins.
Klay tied with John Havlicek at No. 19. Draymond tied with Bill Russell at No. 21.
(Far fewer playoff games back in the day, though). – 10:07 AM
Despite early elimination, both Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are now Top 25 in playoff wins.
Klay tied with John Havlicek at No. 19. Draymond tied with Bill Russell at No. 21.
(Far fewer playoff games back in the day, though). – 10:07 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Klay Thompson: “It’s gonna sting all summer. The first time in a long time that Dray, Steph and I were healthy and not making the Finals. It’s rare to be off during this time of year. We gave everything we had. It stings but I believe that we have greatness in our future still.” pic.twitter.com/KK1I2PF7BM – 9:20 AM
Klay Thompson: “It’s gonna sting all summer. The first time in a long time that Dray, Steph and I were healthy and not making the Finals. It’s rare to be off during this time of year. We gave everything we had. It stings but I believe that we have greatness in our future still.” pic.twitter.com/KK1I2PF7BM – 9:20 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Draymond Green: “It doesn’t matter when you’re not having success, but when you are, every little thing matters and so the clock is on us, just because we’ve been successful for so long. That’s cool. I think that’s the position that you wanna be in.” pic.twitter.com/VxGQg5Xulh – 9:00 AM
Draymond Green: “It doesn’t matter when you’re not having success, but when you are, every little thing matters and so the clock is on us, just because we’ve been successful for so long. That’s cool. I think that’s the position that you wanna be in.” pic.twitter.com/VxGQg5Xulh – 9:00 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Draymond Green: “We’ll see what happens as far as my contract goes. Obviously, I have an opt-out, everybody knows about that. I know about that. I’m aware of that. But, you know, as I’ve told you guys for years, I wanna be a Warrior for the rest of my life.” pic.twitter.com/WQNd5pdjrt – 8:30 AM
Draymond Green: “We’ll see what happens as far as my contract goes. Obviously, I have an opt-out, everybody knows about that. I know about that. I’m aware of that. But, you know, as I’ve told you guys for years, I wanna be a Warrior for the rest of my life.” pic.twitter.com/WQNd5pdjrt – 8:30 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
the lakers are the first w.c. team to eliminate steph, klay, and draymond before the finals under steve kerr. they did it being +42 with lebron on the bench.
their no. 1 defense (led by an invaluable AD) has been great, ham pushed every button. i was dead wrong about this team – 8:16 AM
the lakers are the first w.c. team to eliminate steph, klay, and draymond before the finals under steve kerr. they did it being +42 with lebron on the bench.
their no. 1 defense (led by an invaluable AD) has been great, ham pushed every button. i was dead wrong about this team – 8:16 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
After the Warriors were eliminated from playoff contention Friday night, I talked to Draymond Green about his future and the impact of his preseason punch.
I also chatted with Stephen Curry about why he wants Green back in San Francisco.
sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… pic.twitter.com/6hAsRkYdcP – 4:48 AM
After the Warriors were eliminated from playoff contention Friday night, I talked to Draymond Green about his future and the impact of his preseason punch.
I also chatted with Stephen Curry about why he wants Green back in San Francisco.
sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… pic.twitter.com/6hAsRkYdcP – 4:48 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Klay Thompson no longer has the best record in NBA playoffs history (minimum: 100 games) after losing to the Lakers.
At No. 1 now, it’s @harper04_5 (of Bulls and Lakers fame) with 68.75 percent of his playoff games won.
(Michael Jordan is at No. 14. LeBron at 19). – 2:11 AM
Klay Thompson no longer has the best record in NBA playoffs history (minimum: 100 games) after losing to the Lakers.
At No. 1 now, it’s @harper04_5 (of Bulls and Lakers fame) with 68.75 percent of his playoff games won.
(Michael Jordan is at No. 14. LeBron at 19). – 2:11 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Draymond Green on his future: “I want to be a Warrior for the rest of my life. I want to ride out with the same dudes I rode in with. I think we’ve put the work in to make that happen.”
Green also said he may play for Team USA in FIBA. pic.twitter.com/eu4hpgPQHh – 1:55 AM
Draymond Green on his future: “I want to be a Warrior for the rest of my life. I want to ride out with the same dudes I rode in with. I think we’ve put the work in to make that happen.”
Green also said he may play for Team USA in FIBA. pic.twitter.com/eu4hpgPQHh – 1:55 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Stephen Curry remains great, Draymond Green will likely be back, but Warriors have to change their ways
by @bradbotkincbs
cbssports.com/nba/news/steph… – 1:49 AM
Stephen Curry remains great, Draymond Green will likely be back, but Warriors have to change their ways
by @bradbotkincbs
cbssports.com/nba/news/steph… – 1:49 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Klay Thompson: “I got so many great looks. That’s why it hurts.” – 1:46 AM
Klay Thompson: “I got so many great looks. That’s why it hurts.” – 1:46 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors’ Steph Curry on he, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green and the importance of them still playing together pic.twitter.com/u9p7rDq5fS – 1:45 AM
Warriors’ Steph Curry on he, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green and the importance of them still playing together pic.twitter.com/u9p7rDq5fS – 1:45 AM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Ahead of big offseason, Draymond Green says ‘I want to be Warrior for the rest of my life’ mercurynews.com/2023/05/12/ahe… – 1:44 AM
Ahead of big offseason, Draymond Green says ‘I want to be Warrior for the rest of my life’ mercurynews.com/2023/05/12/ahe… – 1:44 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Steph Curry on the trio of him, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green: “The trust that we’re all going to compete until the wheels fall off. That’s something that should not be taken for granted in this league.” – 1:40 AM
Steph Curry on the trio of him, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green: “The trust that we’re all going to compete until the wheels fall off. That’s something that should not be taken for granted in this league.” – 1:40 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
After paying his respect to Steph, Draymond and Klay first after yet another playoff battle against them, LeBron said it was LAL’s defense that got the job done in Game 6:
“I thought we were locked in for as close to 48 minutes as possible tonight.” – 1:40 AM
After paying his respect to Steph, Draymond and Klay first after yet another playoff battle against them, LeBron said it was LAL’s defense that got the job done in Game 6:
“I thought we were locked in for as close to 48 minutes as possible tonight.” – 1:40 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Warriors forward Draymond Green tells @andscape that he hasn’t made a decision on his player option for next season and he is going to take his time deciding after deliberating with agent Rich Paul. – 1:31 AM
Warriors forward Draymond Green tells @andscape that he hasn’t made a decision on his player option for next season and he is going to take his time deciding after deliberating with agent Rich Paul. – 1:31 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Interesting line tonight from Draymond Green for fans of international basketball: Green said after tonight’s season-ending defeat for Golden State that he might “possibly play FIBA” for @usabasketball and a coach named Steve Kerr in the @FIBAWC in the late summer. – 1:30 AM
Interesting line tonight from Draymond Green for fans of international basketball: Green said after tonight’s season-ending defeat for Golden State that he might “possibly play FIBA” for @usabasketball and a coach named Steve Kerr in the @FIBAWC in the late summer. – 1:30 AM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors coach Steve Kerr said team ‘maxed out’ in the postseason. He’s right not wrong in some ways. They went from 24 over .500 last season to 6 over this season.
But they probably beat the Lakers IF Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole shoot near their norms. LA’s defense is real – 1:30 AM
Warriors coach Steve Kerr said team ‘maxed out’ in the postseason. He’s right not wrong in some ways. They went from 24 over .500 last season to 6 over this season.
But they probably beat the Lakers IF Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole shoot near their norms. LA’s defense is real – 1:30 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green: “We’re not done yet. Lost this year. We’ll be back next year.” pic.twitter.com/4h4CsrZtLa – 1:27 AM
Draymond Green: “We’re not done yet. Lost this year. We’ll be back next year.” pic.twitter.com/4h4CsrZtLa – 1:27 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Draymond Green agreed with Kerr that this team “maxed out” but added “this wasn’t a championship group but we have champions with a championship mindset.” – 1:24 AM
Draymond Green agreed with Kerr that this team “maxed out” but added “this wasn’t a championship group but we have champions with a championship mindset.” – 1:24 AM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Draymond Green said, “we’ll see what happens” with his contract situation. “I want to be a Warriors for the rest of my life. I want to ride out with the same dudes I rode in with.” – 1:21 AM
Draymond Green said, “we’ll see what happens” with his contract situation. “I want to be a Warriors for the rest of my life. I want to ride out with the same dudes I rode in with.” – 1:21 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond Green: “I want to be a Warrior the rest of my life.” Draymond says he knows about his opt out and knows we all know about it, too.
Makes his stance pretty clear where he’s at, at least right after the Warriors’ season-ending loss – 1:21 AM
Draymond Green: “I want to be a Warrior the rest of my life.” Draymond says he knows about his opt out and knows we all know about it, too.
Makes his stance pretty clear where he’s at, at least right after the Warriors’ season-ending loss – 1:21 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Draymond Green: “I want to be a Warrior for the rest of my life.” – 1:21 AM
Draymond Green: “I want to be a Warrior for the rest of my life.” – 1:21 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors’ Draymond Green diagnosed what went wrong pic.twitter.com/59ko5yN0Dz – 1:21 AM
Warriors’ Draymond Green diagnosed what went wrong pic.twitter.com/59ko5yN0Dz – 1:21 AM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Draymond Green: We’ll see what happens as far as my contract goes. I have an opt out, everyone knows that I know that … I want to be a Warrior for the rest of my life. I want to ride with the same dudes.” – 1:20 AM
Draymond Green: We’ll see what happens as far as my contract goes. I have an opt out, everyone knows that I know that … I want to be a Warrior for the rest of my life. I want to ride with the same dudes.” – 1:20 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“I want to be a Warrior the rest of my life. I want to ride out with the same dudes I rode in with,” Warriors forward Draymond Green, who has a player option next season, said. – 1:20 AM
“I want to be a Warrior the rest of my life. I want to ride out with the same dudes I rode in with,” Warriors forward Draymond Green, who has a player option next season, said. – 1:20 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Draymond Green: “I wanna be a Warrior for the rest of my life. I want to ride out with the same guys I rode in with.” – 1:19 AM
Draymond Green: “I wanna be a Warrior for the rest of my life. I want to ride out with the same guys I rode in with.” – 1:19 AM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Draymond reemphasizes that he wants to be a Warriors for the rest of his life. He wants to ride out to the sunset as a Warrior. – 1:19 AM
Draymond reemphasizes that he wants to be a Warriors for the rest of his life. He wants to ride out to the sunset as a Warrior. – 1:19 AM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Draymond reiterates, “I want to be a Warrior for the rest of my life.” – 1:19 AM
Draymond reiterates, “I want to be a Warrior for the rest of my life.” – 1:19 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Draymond: “I want to be a Warrior for the rest of my life.” – 1:19 AM
Draymond: “I want to be a Warrior for the rest of my life.” – 1:19 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green: “I want to be a Warrior for the rest of my life. I want to ride out with the same dudes I rode in with.” – 1:19 AM
Draymond Green: “I want to be a Warrior for the rest of my life. I want to ride out with the same dudes I rode in with.” – 1:19 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Draymond Green: “I want to be a Warrior for the rest of my life. I want to ride out with the same dudes I rode in with.” – 1:19 AM
Draymond Green: “I want to be a Warrior for the rest of my life. I want to ride out with the same dudes I rode in with.” – 1:19 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Draymond Green said Bob Myers told him not to go back in the game, but he was fine. – 1:18 AM
Draymond Green said Bob Myers told him not to go back in the game, but he was fine. – 1:18 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors’ Draymond Green: “We’re not done yet. We’ll be back next year.” – 1:16 AM
Warriors’ Draymond Green: “We’re not done yet. We’ll be back next year.” – 1:16 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond Green: “We’re not done yet. Lost this year, we’ll be back next year.” – 1:16 AM
Draymond Green: “We’re not done yet. Lost this year, we’ll be back next year.” – 1:16 AM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Draymond Green: “We’re not done yet. Lost this year, we’ll be back next year.” – 1:16 AM
Draymond Green: “We’re not done yet. Lost this year, we’ll be back next year.” – 1:16 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“We not done yet. We lost last year. We will be back next year,” Draymond Green said. – 1:16 AM
“We not done yet. We lost last year. We will be back next year,” Draymond Green said. – 1:16 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“Definitely disappointing. We just don’t know how to feel. It’s been a long time since we’ve finished in May,” Warriors forward Draymond Green said. – 1:14 AM
“Definitely disappointing. We just don’t know how to feel. It’s been a long time since we’ve finished in May,” Warriors forward Draymond Green said. – 1:14 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green: “It’s been a long time since we finished in May. Just trying to process the feelings and move forward. ” – 1:14 AM
Draymond Green: “It’s been a long time since we finished in May. Just trying to process the feelings and move forward. ” – 1:14 AM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
“I don’t know how to feel. It’s been a long time since we were finished in May. I am still processing it.” -Dray – 1:14 AM
“I don’t know how to feel. It’s been a long time since we were finished in May. I am still processing it.” -Dray – 1:14 AM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Educated instincts proclaim the following: team won’t be rebuilt (Klay, Dray and Dead Poole figure to relocate) by Pres/GM Bob Myers, replaced by owner Joe Lacob’s sons, Kent & Kirk. Also expect Steve Kerr to turn over head job to Kenny Atkinson & focus on coaching Olympic team. – 1:12 AM
Educated instincts proclaim the following: team won’t be rebuilt (Klay, Dray and Dead Poole figure to relocate) by Pres/GM Bob Myers, replaced by owner Joe Lacob’s sons, Kent & Kirk. Also expect Steve Kerr to turn over head job to Kenny Atkinson & focus on coaching Olympic team. – 1:12 AM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Steve Kerr says it is “too raw” to fully evaluate where the Warriors go from here. Adds: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green still have “plenty in the tank…. I still feel like this team has championship potential… it’s not like this is the end of the road… but this… – 1:11 AM
Steve Kerr says it is “too raw” to fully evaluate where the Warriors go from here. Adds: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green still have “plenty in the tank…. I still feel like this team has championship potential… it’s not like this is the end of the road… but this… – 1:11 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Kerr believes that Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green still have plenty left in the tank. In his mind, this isn’t the end of the road. – 1:09 AM
Kerr believes that Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green still have plenty left in the tank. In his mind, this isn’t the end of the road. – 1:09 AM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
“Draymond, Klay, Steph, our core guys, they’ve got plenty left to offer,” Kerr said. “I still feel like this team has championship potential… But it’s not like this is the end of the road.” – 1:08 AM
“Draymond, Klay, Steph, our core guys, they’ve got plenty left to offer,” Kerr said. “I still feel like this team has championship potential… But it’s not like this is the end of the road.” – 1:08 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“Draymond, Klay and Steph have plenty left to offer and have plenty left in the tank,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said. Kerr believes the Warriors still have “championship potential” in the future. – 1:08 AM
“Draymond, Klay and Steph have plenty left to offer and have plenty left in the tank,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said. Kerr believes the Warriors still have “championship potential” in the future. – 1:08 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Warriors Coach Steve Kerr: “Draymond, Klay, Steph — our core guys have plenty left to offer. … All three guys are still high-level players, and I still feel like this team has championship potential. We didn’t get there this year, but it’s not like this is the end of the road.” – 1:08 AM
Warriors Coach Steve Kerr: “Draymond, Klay, Steph — our core guys have plenty left to offer. … All three guys are still high-level players, and I still feel like this team has championship potential. We didn’t get there this year, but it’s not like this is the end of the road.” – 1:08 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr: “Draymond. Klay. Steph. Our core guys, they have plenty left to offer.” – 1:07 AM
Steve Kerr: “Draymond. Klay. Steph. Our core guys, they have plenty left to offer.” – 1:07 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Draymond and LeBron embrace after the Lakers’ Game 6 win 🫂
pic.twitter.com/ZEUFjlnMCq – 12:57 AM
Draymond and LeBron embrace after the Lakers’ Game 6 win 🫂
pic.twitter.com/ZEUFjlnMCq – 12:57 AM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
I know there were a lot more issues in play (injuries, etc), and I get that this is a horrible oversimplification……. but didn’t the Warriors’ season just seem doomed from the moment Draymond Green’s haymaker connected with Jordan Poole? – 12:57 AM
I know there were a lot more issues in play (injuries, etc), and I get that this is a horrible oversimplification……. but didn’t the Warriors’ season just seem doomed from the moment Draymond Green’s haymaker connected with Jordan Poole? – 12:57 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
With the reigning NBA champions now eliminated, an inside look at future of critical members of the Warriors dynasty – Draymond Green, Bob Myers, Klay Thompson, more – as Stephen Curry’s greatness remains focal point.
At @TheAthletic with @anthonyVslater: theathletic.com/4515361/2023/0… – 12:55 AM
With the reigning NBA champions now eliminated, an inside look at future of critical members of the Warriors dynasty – Draymond Green, Bob Myers, Klay Thompson, more – as Stephen Curry’s greatness remains focal point.
At @TheAthletic with @anthonyVslater: theathletic.com/4515361/2023/0… – 12:55 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
draymond arriving for game 1 of the western conference finals pic.twitter.com/0ZCQi9F81f – 12:52 AM
draymond arriving for game 1 of the western conference finals pic.twitter.com/0ZCQi9F81f – 12:52 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
With the reigning NBA champions now eliminated, an inside look at future of critical members of the Warriors dynasty – Draymond Green, Bob Myers, Klay Thompson, more – as Stephen Curry’s greatness remains focal point.
At @theathetic with @anthonyVslater: theathletic.com/4515361/2023/0… – 12:47 AM
With the reigning NBA champions now eliminated, an inside look at future of critical members of the Warriors dynasty – Draymond Green, Bob Myers, Klay Thompson, more – as Stephen Curry’s greatness remains focal point.
At @theathetic with @anthonyVslater: theathletic.com/4515361/2023/0… – 12:47 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers finished with a 122-101 Game 6 win over the Warriors. Lakers & Nuggets to meet in the Western Conference Finals beginning Tuesday for the second time in four seasons. LeBron James giving deep hugs to Draymond Green and Stephen Curry afterwards – 12:46 AM
Lakers finished with a 122-101 Game 6 win over the Warriors. Lakers & Nuggets to meet in the Western Conference Finals beginning Tuesday for the second time in four seasons. LeBron James giving deep hugs to Draymond Green and Stephen Curry afterwards – 12:46 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Steph and Klay in the series loss:
32 PTS 8 PTS
11-28 FG 3-19 FG
4-14 3P 2-12 3P
Warriors shot a collective 13-48 from three. pic.twitter.com/M4s7ffezgb – 12:45 AM
Steph and Klay in the series loss:
32 PTS 8 PTS
11-28 FG 3-19 FG
4-14 3P 2-12 3P
Warriors shot a collective 13-48 from three. pic.twitter.com/M4s7ffezgb – 12:45 AM
Rick Noland @RickNoland
End of great era for GSW. Draymond dropoff significant, Klay can’t guard anyone when he’s shooting 5-22, Poole maddening, Wiggins unpredictable. Steph’s sustainability remarkable, but who’s going to help him? – 12:43 AM
End of great era for GSW. Draymond dropoff significant, Klay can’t guard anyone when he’s shooting 5-22, Poole maddening, Wiggins unpredictable. Steph’s sustainability remarkable, but who’s going to help him? – 12:43 AM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
LeBron has won 8 of the last 10 postseason games against Steph, Klay & Draymond without Kevin Durant. – 12:41 AM
LeBron has won 8 of the last 10 postseason games against Steph, Klay & Draymond without Kevin Durant. – 12:41 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Steph out, Klay out. Green out for the rest of the night with calf tightness. A 20-point game. Their season ends in 6 – 12:40 AM
Steph out, Klay out. Green out for the rest of the night with calf tightness. A 20-point game. Their season ends in 6 – 12:40 AM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Klay looking a shadow of himself, Draymond’s contract status and his lack of individual offence becoming a bigger factor, very much feels like the end of an era for that Big 3 alongside Steph.
Fitting that LeBron’s team does it (if this is indeed the end). – 12:40 AM
Klay looking a shadow of himself, Draymond’s contract status and his lack of individual offence becoming a bigger factor, very much feels like the end of an era for that Big 3 alongside Steph.
Fitting that LeBron’s team does it (if this is indeed the end). – 12:40 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors empty the bench
The night is over for Steph, Klay and Draymond and the Warriors now will face an avalanche of offseason questions – 12:40 AM
Warriors empty the bench
The night is over for Steph, Klay and Draymond and the Warriors now will face an avalanche of offseason questions – 12:40 AM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Draymond Green is dealing with right calf tightness. His return is doubtful, team says.
The Lakers are up by 20 with 3:50 left in the game. – 12:37 AM
Draymond Green is dealing with right calf tightness. His return is doubtful, team says.
The Lakers are up by 20 with 3:50 left in the game. – 12:37 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Warriors say Draymond Green (Right calf tightness) is doubtful to return to tonight’s game. – 12:37 AM
Warriors say Draymond Green (Right calf tightness) is doubtful to return to tonight’s game. – 12:37 AM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Steph, Klay & Draymond are 23-2 in playoff series when they’re all healthy… both losses are to LeBron James.
Steph, Klay & Draymond were 19-0 in the Western Conference playoffs… until they played LeBron James in the West. – 12:36 AM
Steph, Klay & Draymond are 23-2 in playoff series when they’re all healthy… both losses are to LeBron James.
Steph, Klay & Draymond were 19-0 in the Western Conference playoffs… until they played LeBron James in the West. – 12:36 AM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Gonna call this a 5% loss on the Warriors. Outplayed all night and a horrible shooting performance from Klay Thompson. Can’t win them all but this was a rough watch. Congrats to the Lakers. – 12:26 AM
Gonna call this a 5% loss on the Warriors. Outplayed all night and a horrible shooting performance from Klay Thompson. Can’t win them all but this was a rough watch. Congrats to the Lakers. – 12:26 AM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
We can get more nuanced and breakdown other things but at the end of the day, Klay Thompson & Jordan Poole were outplayed by Austin Reaves & Lonnie Walker this series.
Really what it came down to. Everything else broke out about even. Tough pill. – 12:23 AM
We can get more nuanced and breakdown other things but at the end of the day, Klay Thompson & Jordan Poole were outplayed by Austin Reaves & Lonnie Walker this series.
Really what it came down to. Everything else broke out about even. Tough pill. – 12:23 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Klay in the post vs Russell gets waved off so Poole can iso Hachimura? – 12:23 AM
Klay in the post vs Russell gets waved off so Poole can iso Hachimura? – 12:23 AM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
The Klay that showed up tonight pic.twitter.com/6e4tUFdu8v – 12:21 AM
The Klay that showed up tonight pic.twitter.com/6e4tUFdu8v – 12:21 AM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
At this point, this is Klay Thompson’s worst shooting game of his playoff career (minimum 10 attempts).
3 of 18 (16.7%)
150+ games
stathead.com/tiny/4KQDN – 12:20 AM
At this point, this is Klay Thompson’s worst shooting game of his playoff career (minimum 10 attempts).
3 of 18 (16.7%)
150+ games
stathead.com/tiny/4KQDN – 12:20 AM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
We can probably retire Game 6 Klay at this point.
Dudes been dining off 2016, the statute of limitations is expired. – 12:16 AM
We can probably retire Game 6 Klay at this point.
Dudes been dining off 2016, the statute of limitations is expired. – 12:16 AM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Klay certainly got the looks tonight
He’s 10-for-36 since going 8-for-11 in Game 2 – 12:16 AM
Klay certainly got the looks tonight
He’s 10-for-36 since going 8-for-11 in Game 2 – 12:16 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond Green just walked down the Warriors tunnel followed by Rick Celebrini and Bob Myers – 12:15 AM
Draymond Green just walked down the Warriors tunnel followed by Rick Celebrini and Bob Myers – 12:15 AM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Draymond Green said something the head trainer Rick Celebrini as he made his way to the bench after picking up his fifth foul and the two immediately made their way down the tunnel. – 12:15 AM
Draymond Green said something the head trainer Rick Celebrini as he made his way to the bench after picking up his fifth foul and the two immediately made their way down the tunnel. – 12:15 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
How the refs see Draymond Green… AK pic.twitter.com/nZZ0HOqLtV – 12:11 AM
How the refs see Draymond Green… AK pic.twitter.com/nZZ0HOqLtV – 12:11 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Dennis Schroder ejected after Draymond Green shoves ball in face
cbssports.com/nba/news/denni… – 12:09 AM
Dennis Schroder ejected after Draymond Green shoves ball in face
cbssports.com/nba/news/denni… – 12:09 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Absolutely amazing that we have this farce of SG Moses Moody trying to guard LeBron in a desperation situation with Wiggins and Klay out. What a fail that they couldn’t get 1 meaningful minute out of Kuminga in this series. – 12:04 AM
Absolutely amazing that we have this farce of SG Moses Moody trying to guard LeBron in a desperation situation with Wiggins and Klay out. What a fail that they couldn’t get 1 meaningful minute out of Kuminga in this series. – 12:04 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Drama I mean Draymond Green gives us another playoff memory. pic.twitter.com/olOG4OsZOg – 12:03 AM
Drama I mean Draymond Green gives us another playoff memory. pic.twitter.com/olOG4OsZOg – 12:03 AM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
The announcers said that was a double technical, but Steph shot a technical free throw so it absolutely wasn’t. That was called purely a tech on Schroeder and nothing on Draymond. – 12:02 AM
The announcers said that was a double technical, but Steph shot a technical free throw so it absolutely wasn’t. That was called purely a tech on Schroeder and nothing on Draymond. – 12:02 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Don’t like the tech but Schroder has to be smarter than that. You stop, stare/yell at Draymond right in front of the referee, you can’t be surprised when that happens. Now LA has to play 18 minutes without a top perimeter defender. – 11:56 PM
Don’t like the tech but Schroder has to be smarter than that. You stop, stare/yell at Draymond right in front of the referee, you can’t be surprised when that happens. Now LA has to play 18 minutes without a top perimeter defender. – 11:56 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Draymond Green is now -33 (Looney is +20).
Schröder is +16.
Big win for GSW in the context of tonight’s game. – 11:56 PM
Draymond Green is now -33 (Looney is +20).
Schröder is +16.
Big win for GSW in the context of tonight’s game. – 11:56 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis scores a dunk on a lob, then steals the inbounds and is fouled by Draymond Green. In the moments that followed, Green pushed the ball into Dennis Schroder’s forehead and the two were both called for a tech. It was Schroder’s second of the game, so he’s gone. – 11:55 PM
Anthony Davis scores a dunk on a lob, then steals the inbounds and is fouled by Draymond Green. In the moments that followed, Green pushed the ball into Dennis Schroder’s forehead and the two were both called for a tech. It was Schroder’s second of the game, so he’s gone. – 11:55 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Draymond and Schroder drawing techs, with Schroder being tossed because it’s his second. Lakers lead by 18 – 11:54 PM
Draymond and Schroder drawing techs, with Schroder being tossed because it’s his second. Lakers lead by 18 – 11:54 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
A costly interchange for the Lakers, as Dennis Schröder, the key man in LAL’s smaller starting lineup tonight, who’s been guarding Steph Curry, is ejected as he and Draymond Green get matching technicals.
Still 6:20 to play in the 3rd Q.
LAL lead 76-58 after 2 AD free throws. – 11:54 PM
A costly interchange for the Lakers, as Dennis Schröder, the key man in LAL’s smaller starting lineup tonight, who’s been guarding Steph Curry, is ejected as he and Draymond Green get matching technicals.
Still 6:20 to play in the 3rd Q.
LAL lead 76-58 after 2 AD free throws. – 11:54 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Draymond switches to LeBron and picks up 3 fouls in 3 possessions, 2 of them not guarding LeBron. – 11:54 PM
Draymond switches to LeBron and picks up 3 fouls in 3 possessions, 2 of them not guarding LeBron. – 11:54 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Draymond Green and Dennis Schroder both hit with technicals, DS ejected for second tech – 11:54 PM
Draymond Green and Dennis Schroder both hit with technicals, DS ejected for second tech – 11:54 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Dennis Schroder just got ejected with his second technical foul. Double tech on Draymond Green and Schroder. – 11:53 PM
Dennis Schroder just got ejected with his second technical foul. Double tech on Draymond Green and Schroder. – 11:53 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Anthony Davis is hyped both after his finish and after Draymond Green got called for a technical. – 11:53 PM
Anthony Davis is hyped both after his finish and after Draymond Green got called for a technical. – 11:53 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Double technicals called on Draymond and Schröder. Dennis is tossed – 11:53 PM
Double technicals called on Draymond and Schröder. Dennis is tossed – 11:53 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Draymond is -32 in 18 mins. But he’s gonna make a great podcast about it! – 11:51 PM
Draymond is -32 in 18 mins. But he’s gonna make a great podcast about it! – 11:51 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Lakers completely locked in on defense. Also just really hate the Warriors playing these GP2/Draymond/reduced-version-of-Wiggins lineups. Lakers just don’t care at all if any of those three are outside of the paint. So the Dubs have to get predictable with AD on-ball actions – 11:49 PM
Lakers completely locked in on defense. Also just really hate the Warriors playing these GP2/Draymond/reduced-version-of-Wiggins lineups. Lakers just don’t care at all if any of those three are outside of the paint. So the Dubs have to get predictable with AD on-ball actions – 11:49 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
LeBron has contested 3 Draymond layups, with a huge block and 2 airmailed finishes. Steph and Draymond missed layups lead to back to back layups for LeBron and a 17 point Laker lead. – 11:47 PM
LeBron has contested 3 Draymond layups, with a huge block and 2 airmailed finishes. Steph and Draymond missed layups lead to back to back layups for LeBron and a 17 point Laker lead. – 11:47 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Warriors outscored by 25 points in Draymond’s first half minutes, and foul trouble isn’t even the problem – 11:38 PM
Warriors outscored by 25 points in Draymond’s first half minutes, and foul trouble isn’t even the problem – 11:38 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Kerr played Looney over Draymond some in that half, with Green only playing 15 mins. I think that’s a mistake because Warriors have no chance of getting transition with Looney out there. Need Draymond to push the pace. – 11:31 PM
Kerr played Looney over Draymond some in that half, with Green only playing 15 mins. I think that’s a mistake because Warriors have no chance of getting transition with Looney out there. Need Draymond to push the pace. – 11:31 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Austin Reaves’ halfcourt heave beats the halftime buzzer to put LAL up 56-46 at the break. The Lakers are 6-for-11 from 3; the Warriors are 5-for-23 from deep. LeBron leads all scorers with 15p; Reaves 13p; AD 9p 12r. GSW: Steph 12p; DiVincenzo 10p; Klay 8p on 3-for-13. – 11:27 PM
Austin Reaves’ halfcourt heave beats the halftime buzzer to put LAL up 56-46 at the break. The Lakers are 6-for-11 from 3; the Warriors are 5-for-23 from deep. LeBron leads all scorers with 15p; Reaves 13p; AD 9p 12r. GSW: Steph 12p; DiVincenzo 10p; Klay 8p on 3-for-13. – 11:27 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Austin Reaves with a longggg buzzer beater to end the first half. Lakers 56, Warriors 46. The Lakers led by as much as 17 points. Klay and Steph are a combined 6-for-26 from the field. – 11:24 PM
Austin Reaves with a longggg buzzer beater to end the first half. Lakers 56, Warriors 46. The Lakers led by as much as 17 points. Klay and Steph are a combined 6-for-26 from the field. – 11:24 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Seismic swing to close the half. Klay Thompson misses a wing 3 that would’ve cut Lakers lead to four, Anthony Davis blocks DiVincenzo putback and Austin Reaves cans a halfcourter at the buzzer. Lakers up 10. – 11:24 PM
Seismic swing to close the half. Klay Thompson misses a wing 3 that would’ve cut Lakers lead to four, Anthony Davis blocks DiVincenzo putback and Austin Reaves cans a halfcourter at the buzzer. Lakers up 10. – 11:24 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Warriors need one of Poole or Klay to show up to have a chance tonight. Said it going in. Not looking great. – 11:20 PM
Warriors need one of Poole or Klay to show up to have a chance tonight. Said it going in. Not looking great. – 11:20 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Kerr went straight to Draymond after that Reaves dunk intransition. – 11:20 PM
Kerr went straight to Draymond after that Reaves dunk intransition. – 11:20 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Getting AD switched onto Klay is the result the Warriors want–because they can then run their offense with AD stuck on a guy you need to guard. But Klay holds the ball and nobody moves to give him an outlet. – 11:04 PM
Getting AD switched onto Klay is the result the Warriors want–because they can then run their offense with AD stuck on a guy you need to guard. But Klay holds the ball and nobody moves to give him an outlet. – 11:04 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors assistant coaches have been furious at some of these foul calls, especially that one on Klay – 11:03 PM
Warriors assistant coaches have been furious at some of these foul calls, especially that one on Klay – 11:03 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Donte DiVincenzo is giving the Warriors exactly what the Warriors need from Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole. Huge minutes by him to keep this close. – 11:02 PM
Donte DiVincenzo is giving the Warriors exactly what the Warriors need from Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole. Huge minutes by him to keep this close. – 11:02 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Over 40% orebs for Golden State so far. 4 by Looney, 3 for Draymond, 2 for GPII. – 10:59 PM
Over 40% orebs for Golden State so far. 4 by Looney, 3 for Draymond, 2 for GPII. – 10:59 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Klay is 1-10…it doesn’t matter what Steph does if he gets nothing from Klay and Poole – 10:54 PM
Klay is 1-10…it doesn’t matter what Steph does if he gets nothing from Klay and Poole – 10:54 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors to start the second quarter
Poole
Klay
DiVincenzo
Draymond
Looney – 10:53 PM
Warriors to start the second quarter
Poole
Klay
DiVincenzo
Draymond
Looney – 10:53 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
great comeback by the warriors but they’ll need klay to come alive at some point. he’s 1-for-8. – 10:51 PM
great comeback by the warriors but they’ll need klay to come alive at some point. he’s 1-for-8. – 10:51 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Taking Klay out and putting in future #Cavs swingman (maybe, possibly) Donte DiVincenzo completely flipped that quarter. – 10:51 PM
Taking Klay out and putting in future #Cavs swingman (maybe, possibly) Donte DiVincenzo completely flipped that quarter. – 10:51 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
That’s now two fouls on Jordan Poole, two fouls on Draymond and two fouls on GP2 – 10:45 PM
That’s now two fouls on Jordan Poole, two fouls on Draymond and two fouls on GP2 – 10:45 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Before the playoffs we questioned if Anthony Davis’ and LeBron’s legs would hold up playing heavy minutes every other day. We should have asked if Klay Thompson’s would hold up (1-8, he’s been cold the second half of the series). – 10:44 PM
Before the playoffs we questioned if Anthony Davis’ and LeBron’s legs would hold up playing heavy minutes every other day. We should have asked if Klay Thompson’s would hold up (1-8, he’s been cold the second half of the series). – 10:44 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
I doubt it matters if things continue like this, but Lakers have gotten away from attacking with 3 straight jumpers. LeBron had Steph and Klay in the post and settled for fadeaways. – 10:42 PM
I doubt it matters if things continue like this, but Lakers have gotten away from attacking with 3 straight jumpers. LeBron had Steph and Klay in the post and settled for fadeaways. – 10:42 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Warriors have no chance if Klay continues to be a zero on offense – 10:38 PM
Warriors have no chance if Klay continues to be a zero on offense – 10:38 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson and Steph Curry a combined 1-of-7 from 3. Two quick fouls on Gary Payton II. Andrew Wiggins looks a bit hesitant with that injury. Two stop the bleeding Steve Kerr timeouts already. Danger time early for the Warriors. Lakers up 27-10. – 10:37 PM
Klay Thompson and Steph Curry a combined 1-of-7 from 3. Two quick fouls on Gary Payton II. Andrew Wiggins looks a bit hesitant with that injury. Two stop the bleeding Steve Kerr timeouts already. Danger time early for the Warriors. Lakers up 27-10. – 10:37 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Dennis Schroder was taunting Draymond Green when he was on the ground. Draymond shoved him away. – 10:34 PM
Dennis Schroder was taunting Draymond Green when he was on the ground. Draymond shoved him away. – 10:34 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay’s shot is still way off. Nothing from the Warriors’ offense so far – 10:31 PM
Klay’s shot is still way off. Nothing from the Warriors’ offense so far – 10:31 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Lakers haven’t missed early. 6-6. Steph and Klay 1-6, Lakers up 18-7 in the opening 5 minutes – 10:27 PM
Lakers haven’t missed early. 6-6. Steph and Klay 1-6, Lakers up 18-7 in the opening 5 minutes – 10:27 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Andrew Wiggins is starting Game 6 against the Lakers
Warriors starters
Steph
Klay
Wiggins
GP2
Draymond – 9:32 PM
Andrew Wiggins is starting Game 6 against the Lakers
Warriors starters
Steph
Klay
Wiggins
GP2
Draymond – 9:32 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Andrew Wiggins is starting tonight. Same starters for Warriors: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Gary Payton II, Wiggins, Draymond Green. – 9:32 PM
Andrew Wiggins is starting tonight. Same starters for Warriors: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Gary Payton II, Wiggins, Draymond Green. – 9:32 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Kerr on Draymond podcasting during the playoffs: “It’s 2023, twenty years ago coaches would have been furious…I trust Draymond implicitly. He’s a champion. If he wants to have a podcast, he can have a podcast.” – 8:39 PM
Kerr on Draymond podcasting during the playoffs: “It’s 2023, twenty years ago coaches would have been furious…I trust Draymond implicitly. He’s a champion. If he wants to have a podcast, he can have a podcast.” – 8:39 PM
Drew Shiller @DrewShiller
Klay Thompson in 14 career Game 6s:
-Last two = 17 points, 24 percent 3s (4-for-17)
-Prior seven = 28.1 points, 54.4 percent 3s (43-for-79)
-First five = 10.2 points, 31.8 percent 3s (7-for-22)
#Game6Klay – 5:15 PM
Klay Thompson in 14 career Game 6s:
-Last two = 17 points, 24 percent 3s (4-for-17)
-Prior seven = 28.1 points, 54.4 percent 3s (43-for-79)
-First five = 10.2 points, 31.8 percent 3s (7-for-22)
#Game6Klay – 5:15 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Steph, Dray, and Klay hoping this isn’t their last shootaround of the season. And maybe even teammates. You never know in this crazy league. pic.twitter.com/6ePNagifYJ – 3:34 PM
Steph, Dray, and Klay hoping this isn’t their last shootaround of the season. And maybe even teammates. You never know in this crazy league. pic.twitter.com/6ePNagifYJ – 3:34 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
With Andrew Wiggins unavailable/compromised, burden gets heavier for Klay Thompson. Warriors can’t overcome a third consecutive dreadful shooting performance in LA nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 2:55 PM
With Andrew Wiggins unavailable/compromised, burden gets heavier for Klay Thompson. Warriors can’t overcome a third consecutive dreadful shooting performance in LA nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 2:55 PM
More on this storyline
Klay Thompson and Draymond Green entered the 2023 postseason as the players with the best winning percentage in NBA playoffs history (minimum: 100 games played). That is no more after the Warriors’ second-round elimination against the Lakers. At No. 1 now is Ron Harper, a role player for both Bulls and Lakers, which is quite fitting given the list is filled with players from Chicago’s and L.A.’s dynasties at the top. (Not to mention Celtics and Warriors). -via HoopsHype / May 14, 2023
The Warriors are privately optimistic about their chances of retaining Green if he opts out of the final year and $27.6 million of his contract, sources say. Thompson and his expiring $43 million contract might make it seem he would be a logical trade candidate, but sources say Thompson still has strong internal support. -via ESPN / May 14, 2023
Clutch Points: “Ultimately, your team has to get better to win back-to-back championships. I’m not sure this team got better… This wasn’t a better team than we had last year… Like Steve [Kerr] said, it maxed out.” Draymond Green on the Warriors (via @TheVolumeSports) pic.twitter.com/Si0REoTurS -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / May 14, 2023
“I don’t know why I wouldn’t be [back],” Jordan Poole told me a day after the Warriors’ season ended. “It wasn’t a bad year. I mean, career highs in two categories. I was able to make history with Klay and Steph. My first game-winner. It was a lot of good things that happened this season. It wasn’t a bad season. Yes, I’m in the fabric. Yes, I belong here in this organization, bridging the gap. And I’m a young guy who was drafted here. We won a championship last year, and we have another chance to do it again. And I don’t know why anybody else would feel otherwise. I don’t think anybody is thinking like that.” -via The Ringer / May 15, 2023
Still, these situations will be delicate. Both Green and Thompson are eligible for extensions. Both will likely have to be open to more team-friendly contracts to stay. Myers is known for his skill in navigating the human factors around such negotiations. But there’s the possibility he might not be there to handle them. “That’s the one thing that could f— this all up,” one source close to the situation said after Friday’s elimination game. -via ESPN / May 13, 2023
Marc J. Spears: Top NBA draft prospect guard Scoot Henderson and Warriors star Stephen Curry have formed a mentorship and strategic alliance, according to ID PR. Henderson will gain the support and mentorship of Curry as he looks to take ownership of his off-court business enterprise and brand. -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / May 15, 2023
Main Rumors, Free Agency, Trade, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors