Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green continuing in Golden State next season likeliest scenario

Still, these situations will be delicate. Both Green and Thompson are eligible for extensions. Both will likely have to be open to more team-friendly contracts to stay. Myers is known for his skill in navigating the human factors around such negotiations. But there’s the possibility he might not be there to handle them. “That’s the one thing that could f— this all up,” one source close to the situation said after Friday’s elimination game . -via ESPN / May 13, 2023