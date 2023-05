Woj: Ja Morant got off easy last time, he's facing lengthy, significant suspension if gun in video wasn't doctored

Get Up: Woj speaks on Ja Morant after his latest video: “If the league finds out this was not a doctored or enhanced video… if that was indeed a gun in his hand, he’s facing a significant suspension to start next season. I think the feeling all around the league is that Adam Silver, there was so leniency with that eight-game suspension. He took Morant at his word that he was contrite and understood his behavior had to change and it wasn’t just the gun incident with the gun at the bar in Denver, it had been a pattern that the league had spent the better part of a year-plus investigating the concerning behavior that concerned the Grizzlies and the league.Source: Twitter @GetUpESPN