Woj: Ja Morant got off easy last time, he's facing lengthy, significant suspension if gun in video wasn't doctored

Get Up: Woj speaks on Ja Morant after his latest video: “If the league finds out this was not a doctored or enhanced video… if that was indeed a gun in his hand, he’s facing a significant suspension to start next season. I think the feeling all around the league is that Adam Silver, there was so leniency with that eight-game suspension. He took Morant at his word that he was contrite and understood his behavior had to change and it wasn’t just the gun incident with the gun at the bar in Denver, it had been a pattern that the league had spent the better part of a year-plus investigating the concerning behavior that concerned the Grizzlies and the league.
Source: Twitter @GetUpESPN
Source: Twitter @GetUpESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
David Locke @DLocke09
Busy morning means lots of content for you
LOCKED ON JAZZ – open.spotify.com/episode/4PHc2m…
If Luka Doncic were avaliable what do you do?
LOCKED ON NBA with @HowardBeck
open.spotify.com/show/4WnLuqG3N…
Tatum’s historical night, Harden’s legacy, coaching carousel, Lakers v. Nugs and Ja Morant – 9:56 AM
Busy morning means lots of content for you
LOCKED ON JAZZ – open.spotify.com/episode/4PHc2m…
If Luka Doncic were avaliable what do you do?
LOCKED ON NBA with @HowardBeck
open.spotify.com/show/4WnLuqG3N…
Tatum’s historical night, Harden’s legacy, coaching carousel, Lakers v. Nugs and Ja Morant – 9:56 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free episode: PHI/BOS Game 7, Ja Morant, Monty is Out with @DannyLeroux
nateduncannba.com/podcast-episod…
For six ad-free episodes per week, including one with @johnhollinger, subscribe to Dunc’d On Prime:
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/Bpjjtx6cVt – 9:12 AM
Free episode: PHI/BOS Game 7, Ja Morant, Monty is Out with @DannyLeroux
nateduncannba.com/podcast-episod…
For six ad-free episodes per week, including one with @johnhollinger, subscribe to Dunc’d On Prime:
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/Bpjjtx6cVt – 9:12 AM
Eli Savoie @Eli560
We’re talking a lot about Ja Morant this morning. Up next @Matt_Infield joins us. Join us!
98.5FM/AM560
sports56whbq.com or the app – 9:05 AM
We’re talking a lot about Ja Morant this morning. Up next @Matt_Infield joins us. Join us!
98.5FM/AM560
sports56whbq.com or the app – 9:05 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST W/ @TheBoxAndOne_!
-Deep Diving Game 7 of Celtics-76ers!
-FILM: How BOS attacked PHI on Defense
-FILM: How Tatum hammered PHI/Embiid in ball-screens for 51
-Where does Philly go from here?
-Ja Morant
-PHX fires Monty Williams
youtube.com/watch?v=uoxtnK… pic.twitter.com/zpbiG3KPnx – 8:52 AM
GAME THEORY PODCAST W/ @TheBoxAndOne_!
-Deep Diving Game 7 of Celtics-76ers!
-FILM: How BOS attacked PHI on Defense
-FILM: How Tatum hammered PHI/Embiid in ball-screens for 51
-Where does Philly go from here?
-Ja Morant
-PHX fires Monty Williams
youtube.com/watch?v=uoxtnK… pic.twitter.com/zpbiG3KPnx – 8:52 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
NEW #thisleague UNCUT pod w/@ChrisBHaynes already OUT on this Sunday night. Covering:
🏀 What Next for Philly after its Game 7 flop
🏀 Monty Williams ousted
🏀 The defending champs are out, too
🏀 West and East finals previews
🏀 Ja Morant
LISTEN: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi… – 12:36 AM
NEW #thisleague UNCUT pod w/@ChrisBHaynes already OUT on this Sunday night. Covering:
🏀 What Next for Philly after its Game 7 flop
🏀 Monty Williams ousted
🏀 The defending champs are out, too
🏀 West and East finals previews
🏀 Ja Morant
LISTEN: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi… – 12:36 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST here will go live at 5:20 PT/8:20 ET with @TheBoxAndOne_
-Celtics blow out Sixers. Film on how they did it on both ends.
-What now for Philly?
-Quick Ja Morant thoughts
-Phoenix fires Monty Williams, and now the uncertainty begins
youtube.com/live/uoxtnKXUr… pic.twitter.com/WJZvZXlOeZ – 8:08 PM
GAME THEORY PODCAST here will go live at 5:20 PT/8:20 ET with @TheBoxAndOne_
-Celtics blow out Sixers. Film on how they did it on both ends.
-What now for Philly?
-Quick Ja Morant thoughts
-Phoenix fires Monty Williams, and now the uncertainty begins
youtube.com/live/uoxtnKXUr… pic.twitter.com/WJZvZXlOeZ – 8:08 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime: PHI/BOS Game 7, Ja Morant, Monty is Out. Join @DannyLeroux and me duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 7:48 PM
New Dunc’d On Prime: PHI/BOS Game 7, Ja Morant, Monty is Out. Join @DannyLeroux and me duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 7:48 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Column: Ja Morant promised to make better decisions. Instead he made the exact same one. The NBA was lenient last time. It won’t be again. si.com/nba/2023/05/14… – 6:31 PM
Column: Ja Morant promised to make better decisions. Instead he made the exact same one. The NBA was lenient last time. It won’t be again. si.com/nba/2023/05/14… – 6:31 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
COLUMN: Ja Morant was apparently holding up a gun on Instagram Live – AGAIN!?! – but he might as well have been spitting in the faces of everybody that should matter to him.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 5:54 PM
COLUMN: Ja Morant was apparently holding up a gun on Instagram Live – AGAIN!?! – but he might as well have been spitting in the faces of everybody that should matter to him.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 5:54 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Players, media and others in the sports world react to Ja Morant being suspended while the NBA reviews another incident including an apparent gun in an Instagram live video.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 4:32 PM
Players, media and others in the sports world react to Ja Morant being suspended while the NBA reviews another incident including an apparent gun in an Instagram live video.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 4:32 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Grizzlies suspend Ja Morant after another gun video appears on social media (from @AP) apnews.com/article/7fe15d… – 2:40 PM
Grizzlies suspend Ja Morant after another gun video appears on social media (from @AP) apnews.com/article/7fe15d… – 2:40 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Everything Ja Morant has done, was done because he showed us. Literally. – 2:40 PM
Everything Ja Morant has done, was done because he showed us. Literally. – 2:40 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Grizzlies suspend Ja Morant, NBA investigates… sportando.basketball/en/grizzlies-s… – 2:12 PM
Grizzlies suspend Ja Morant, NBA investigates… sportando.basketball/en/grizzlies-s… – 2:12 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Grizzlies suspend Ja Morant after another incident where he appears to flash gun on Instagram nba.nbcsports.com/2023/05/14/gri… – 2:12 PM
Grizzlies suspend Ja Morant after another incident where he appears to flash gun on Instagram nba.nbcsports.com/2023/05/14/gri… – 2:12 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Late but, Ja Morant suspended from team activities with the Grizzlies after video of him flashing gun (again) and…
NBA spokesperson Mike Bass: “We are aware of the social media post involving Ja Morant and are in the process of gathering more information.” pic.twitter.com/p52K5eGNYb – 1:28 PM
Late but, Ja Morant suspended from team activities with the Grizzlies after video of him flashing gun (again) and…
NBA spokesperson Mike Bass: “We are aware of the social media post involving Ja Morant and are in the process of gathering more information.” pic.twitter.com/p52K5eGNYb – 1:28 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I hope Ja Morant gets whatever help he needs to avoid ruining his career and his life. That’s all I got – 1:26 PM
I hope Ja Morant gets whatever help he needs to avoid ruining his career and his life. That’s all I got – 1:26 PM
Scott Cacciola @ScottCacciola
Here’s @taniaganguli on Ja Morant’s latest mess: nytimes.com/2023/05/14/spo… – 1:15 PM
Here’s @taniaganguli on Ja Morant’s latest mess: nytimes.com/2023/05/14/spo… – 1:15 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Two months after an 8-game suspension for flashing a gun in an IG Live video, Ja Morant appeared to do it again Saturday.
The Grizzlies on Sunday suspended Morant from all team activities pending league review.
More ➡️ yhoo.it/42QQZgA pic.twitter.com/SpxMJdDm7L – 12:41 PM
Two months after an 8-game suspension for flashing a gun in an IG Live video, Ja Morant appeared to do it again Saturday.
The Grizzlies on Sunday suspended Morant from all team activities pending league review.
More ➡️ yhoo.it/42QQZgA pic.twitter.com/SpxMJdDm7L – 12:41 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Grizzlies star Ja Morant suspended (again) for appearing to flash a gun in social media video nj.com/sports/2023/05… – 12:13 PM
Now on @njdotcom
Grizzlies star Ja Morant suspended (again) for appearing to flash a gun in social media video nj.com/sports/2023/05… – 12:13 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
The Grizzlies have suspended Ja Morant following his Instagram Live video, where he appears to be flashing a gun again 😳 pic.twitter.com/u36SbcRoky – 12:09 PM
The Grizzlies have suspended Ja Morant following his Instagram Live video, where he appears to be flashing a gun again 😳 pic.twitter.com/u36SbcRoky – 12:09 PM
Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones
I saw the Ja Morant news alert and thought there had to be a glitch … no way he did that again, right? Well damn I was wrong 🤦🏾♂️ – 12:06 PM
I saw the Ja Morant news alert and thought there had to be a glitch … no way he did that again, right? Well damn I was wrong 🤦🏾♂️ – 12:06 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Ja Morant got a $39 million lesson. And he apparently didn’t learn a thing. Column: dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 12:04 PM
Ja Morant got a $39 million lesson. And he apparently didn’t learn a thing. Column: dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 12:04 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Ja Morant’s quick rehab and return to play as well as the Jalen Rose interview all felt very token-y. Adam Silver may be left with no choice but to severely punish now, Ja needs to know and feel there are major consequences for these actions just to save him from himself. – 12:03 PM
Ja Morant’s quick rehab and return to play as well as the Jalen Rose interview all felt very token-y. Adam Silver may be left with no choice but to severely punish now, Ja needs to know and feel there are major consequences for these actions just to save him from himself. – 12:03 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Ja Morant, after the Grizzlies were eliminated with a 40-point loss to the Lakers: “I’ve just got to be better with my decision-making. That’s pretty much it. Off-the-court issues affected us as an organization pretty much. Just [need] more discipline.” – 11:59 AM
Ja Morant, after the Grizzlies were eliminated with a 40-point loss to the Lakers: “I’ve just got to be better with my decision-making. That’s pretty much it. Off-the-court issues affected us as an organization pretty much. Just [need] more discipline.” – 11:59 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Ja Morant was suspended eight games for flashing a gun at a Denver nightclub last March. Safe to assume the punishment this time will be more significant. 15 games? 20? It’s May and the Grizzlies could already be looking at missing Morant for a quarter of next season. – 11:48 AM
Ja Morant was suspended eight games for flashing a gun at a Denver nightclub last March. Safe to assume the punishment this time will be more significant. 15 games? 20? It’s May and the Grizzlies could already be looking at missing Morant for a quarter of next season. – 11:48 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Ja Morant involved in new gun incident
Memphis Grizzlies suspend him from all team activities #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 11:47 AM
Ja Morant involved in new gun incident
Memphis Grizzlies suspend him from all team activities #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 11:47 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Ja Morant has been suspended from all Grizzlies team activities after an Instagram Live video showed him with a gun in a car
cbssports.com/nba/news/ja-mo… – 11:43 AM
Ja Morant has been suspended from all Grizzlies team activities after an Instagram Live video showed him with a gun in a car
cbssports.com/nba/news/ja-mo… – 11:43 AM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Rockets fans:
Would you include Jalen Green in a Ja Morant trade? – 11:39 AM
Rockets fans:
Would you include Jalen Green in a Ja Morant trade? – 11:39 AM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Grizzlies have suspended Ja Morant from all team activities after he was seen in another social media video flashing an apparent gun. This incident is under league review. pic.twitter.com/UPZc6pfmrT – 11:38 AM
Grizzlies have suspended Ja Morant from all team activities after he was seen in another social media video flashing an apparent gun. This incident is under league review. pic.twitter.com/UPZc6pfmrT – 11:38 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
NBA spokesperson Mike Bass: “We are aware of the social media post involving Ja Morant and are in the process of gathering more information.” – 11:35 AM
NBA spokesperson Mike Bass: “We are aware of the social media post involving Ja Morant and are in the process of gathering more information.” – 11:35 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Re: the Ja Morant situation…
Prob worth noting that ppl cry out for help in different ways.
Kid seems lost. – 11:35 AM
Re: the Ja Morant situation…
Prob worth noting that ppl cry out for help in different ways.
Kid seems lost. – 11:35 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NBA spokesman Mike Bass on the IG video that appears to show Ja Morant brandishing a gun: “We are aware of the social media post involving Ja Morant and are in the process of gathering more information.” – 11:35 AM
NBA spokesman Mike Bass on the IG video that appears to show Ja Morant brandishing a gun: “We are aware of the social media post involving Ja Morant and are in the process of gathering more information.” – 11:35 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant has been suspended from all team activities pending league review. – 11:35 AM
Ja Morant has been suspended from all team activities pending league review. – 11:35 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Memphis Grizzlies say star Ja Morant is suspended from all team activities pending league review after he allegedly flashed a gun during an IG Live session over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/m8LNYiqRtm – 11:34 AM
Memphis Grizzlies say star Ja Morant is suspended from all team activities pending league review after he allegedly flashed a gun during an IG Live session over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/m8LNYiqRtm – 11:34 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Grizzlies suspend Ja Morant from all team activities after another video with a gun on social media. pic.twitter.com/ojJCikC2XX – 11:34 AM
Grizzlies suspend Ja Morant from all team activities after another video with a gun on social media. pic.twitter.com/ojJCikC2XX – 11:34 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant is suspended from all team activities pending league review, per the Grizzlies. – 11:33 AM
Ja Morant is suspended from all team activities pending league review, per the Grizzlies. – 11:33 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
NBA spokesperson Mike Bass: “We are aware of the social media post involving Ja Morant and are in the process of gathering more information.” – 11:33 AM
NBA spokesperson Mike Bass: “We are aware of the social media post involving Ja Morant and are in the process of gathering more information.” – 11:33 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Ja Morant has been suspended from all Grizzlies activities after the Memphis star was seen flashing an apparent gun in recent social media video. – 11:33 AM
Ja Morant has been suspended from all Grizzlies activities after the Memphis star was seen flashing an apparent gun in recent social media video. – 11:33 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Ja Morant appeared to flash a gun in an Instagram Live video posted yesterday.
(Via _dtap2/IG) pic.twitter.com/b320UrpKGp – 11:10 AM
Ja Morant appeared to flash a gun in an Instagram Live video posted yesterday.
(Via _dtap2/IG) pic.twitter.com/b320UrpKGp – 11:10 AM
More on this storyline
Woj: “The eight-game suspension that was really just two games retroactively, Silver let Morant off fairly easy. I don’t think that’s going to be the case this time, I think Ja Morant is facing a lengthy, significant suspension to start next season if indeed that was a firearm in his hand in that video. I think there’s going to be some pressure from other teams around the NBA that this isn’t just harmful to the Grizzlies but it is harmful at a league level. I don’t think Adam Silver is going to take this one lightly, I think there’s going to be real consequences in this case.” -via Twitter @GetUpESPN / May 15, 2023
The Grizzlies, who announced on Sunday that they’ve suspended Morant from all team activities while the league investigates, have created a classic small-market culture where the fear of upsetting the star supersedes all and undermines any chance they might have at being holistically sound. We’ve seen this on the court, where the team’s lack of poise has long since become a hallmark of this once-promising era. We’ve seen it in the way the Grizzlies handle the media, with league-mandated rules being routinely circumvented long before any of these incidents took place and excuses made all along the way in an attempt to cater to their superstar. -via The Athletic / May 15, 2023
But perhaps most surprising, from this vantage point, is that this hubris didn’t stop even after the headlines took a turn for the worse. As recently as last month — long after the “it’s free to see how hollows feel” tweet and the accusations about Morant beating up a teenager after a pick-up game at his house, threatening a shoe salesman at a local mall and taking part in an alleged confrontation with a high school student — a Grizzlies official continued to downplay the severity of the Jan. 29 incident involving the Pacers in ongoing conversations with The Athletic about the Morant situation. -via The Athletic / May 15, 2023