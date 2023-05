Woj: The Rockets are a 'very real possibility' for James Harden in free agency, they're not just being used as leverage play

Get Up: Woj says there’s “a very real possibility” that James Harden returns to Houston 👀. “It was a real possibility back on Christman and it remains so now that the Sixers are in the offseason, that we’re started to head towards July free agency. Houston is a very real possibility for James Harden in free agency. They’ve got upwards of $60 million in cap space, they want to be much better next season. And James Harden certainly pushed his way out of Houston when he felt he had reached the end of the line there as a contender and got to Brooklyn with Durant and Irving. Obviously, that did not last long. Daryl Morey had always targeted getting Harden to Philly and now, with free agency upon him, for the Sixers, they’ve got to decide how much they want to invest long-term in Harden at his age, where he’s at.Source: Twitter @GetUpESPN