Adam Silver on Ja Morant: I was shocked when I saw that video

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver made his first public comments since another viral video of Ja Morant with what appeared to be a gun surfaced on Sunday. Not sounding great for Ja.
“The video is a little grainy and all that, but I’m assuming the worst.”
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 8:04 PM
Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
FREE POST: The Ja Morant PR Challenge. What I, as a PR sociopath, would advise Morant to say about his latest incident. houseofstrauss.com/p/the-ja-moran… – 4:38 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
What’s next for Ja Morant’s future?
@DavidAldridgedc joins @VinceGoodwill on an all-new Good Word with Goodwill to discuss the latest controversy surrounding the Grizzlies’ star.
🍎: apple.co/3nWPY81
✳️: spoti.fi/3IgfY4Z
📺: youtu.be/PbvTBLZLPIA pic.twitter.com/dKLM3vhLbl – 2:58 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
I too wrote about the Ja Morant thing.
Four thoughts on the Grizzlies’ Ja Morant problem dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 2:37 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
ICMYI yesterday: Lowe Post mega-podcast w/ @espn_macmahon on Philly’s future, where GSW and PHX go from here, CP3/Ayton, NYK options, Ja Morant, much more:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3BqHVDh
Apple: apple.co/453jHwt – 11:33 AM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Updates from the last week:
– At least nine Pacers were in town for optional workouts
– T.J. McConnell expecting his second child in the fall
– Daniel Theis attended Game 7
– Coach K joins the NBA
– Quick thoughts on Monty Williams, Ja Morant and “Air”
fieldhousefiles.com/p/not-so-quiet… – 10:54 AM
Candace Buckner @CandaceDBuckner
Every time Ja Morant finds the smoke he so often searches out, a popular opinion is that he needs to hang around better friends.
But friends are not his main problem. It’s his own judgment.
Some thoughts on Morant, friendship & personal responsibility: washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/05… – 8:57 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW: Jumped on @TheVolumeSports YouTube w/@HowardBeck to talk Ja Morant, the NBA’s likely response and how the Grizzlies will handle Morant moving forward youtu.be/DEDJKQrV4m0 – 6:50 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Ja Morant lost $40M by not making All-NBA. He didn’t make All-NBA because he was suspended for 8 games for acting a fool. – 12:39 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ja Morant must realize friends proving to be anything but – and fix it nypost.com/2023/05/15/ja-… via @nypostsports – 10:52 PM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
This is the exact opposite of the speech Ja Morant got from his friends.
youtu.be/KrgqMwxoc4M – 10:20 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New Mismatch just dropped EARLY on everything happening in the NBA with the Conference Finals, the Ja Morant situation, the future of the Suns, and takeaways from seasons ending for the Warriors, Knicks, Sixers, and Warriors. – 9:55 PM
More on this storyline
Michael Grange: “My concern … & I though he shared it with me was millions of kids … would see him as … celebrating that act of using a firearm … I was left with the impression that he was taking this incredibly seriously,” — Adam Silver on his first meeting with Ja Morant re: firearms. -via Twitter @michaelgrange / May 16, 2023
The NBA is investigating the incident, the Grizzlies have suspended their star player who likely faces a lengthy ban and sports analysts across the United States have been left stunned that Morant has not learnt from previous mistakes. But Memphis rapper Blocboy JB – real name James Lee Baker – posted a message on his Instagram story in defense of Morant. ‘Guns are not illegal,’ he wrote. ‘If he turnt (drunk) in his car with his gun dats in his name in his yard and somebody recorded him dat ain’t on him. Free Ja.’ -via Daily Mail / May 16, 2023