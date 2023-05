Austin Reaves becoming too expensive for Lakers to re-sign?

This situation could present itself as a major dilemma for the Lakers, though, according to NBA insider Shams Charania, Simply put, LA might not be able to match whatever offer Reaves is able to receive in free agency in the offseason: “The most the Lakers can offer outright is four years, a bit over $50 million,” Shams said. “… But then, if you’re Austin Reaves, what can you get out in the marketplace? I think more and more teams around the league, teams with cap space, teams like Houston (and) San Antonio, you have to look at a guy like that because he’s not old. He’s not super young either. He’s kind of that middle-of-the-pack age range guy that is still young enough career-wise that can come in, fit among your group, be a veteran leader to an extent, but still grow and develop with your group. I think there is a concern for sure if you’re the Lakers that he’s gonna get potentially an offer sheet way, way, way higher than 50.”Source: Paolo Songco @ Clutch Points