Austin Reaves becoming too expensive for Lakers to re-sign?

This situation could present itself as a major dilemma for the Lakers, though, according to NBA insider Shams Charania, Simply put, LA might not be able to match whatever offer Reaves is able to receive in free agency in the offseason: “The most the Lakers can offer outright is four years, a bit over $50 million,” Shams said. “… But then, if you’re Austin Reaves, what can you get out in the marketplace? I think more and more teams around the league, teams with cap space, teams like Houston (and) San Antonio, you have to look at a guy like that because he’s not old. He’s not super young either. He’s kind of that middle-of-the-pack age range guy that is still young enough career-wise that can come in, fit among your group, be a veteran leader to an extent, but still grow and develop with your group. I think there is a concern for sure if you’re the Lakers that he’s gonna get potentially an offer sheet way, way, way higher than 50.”
Source: Paolo Songco @ Clutch Points
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
My dude @DanWoikeSports has this nice piece in @latimessports on: ‘Super cool’: Lakers’ Austin Reaves puts on a show for visiting brother Spencer latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 12:07 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Woke up and wrote about Austin Reaves, who’s pushing the Lakers toward another title — and pushing up his asking price in free agency too.
Don’t let him get away, Lakers.
Woke up and wrote about Austin Reaves, who’s pushing the Lakers toward another title — and pushing up his asking price in free agency too.
Don’t let him get away, Lakers.
More on this storyline
Jovan Buha: Austin Reaves on LeBron: “I’m happy for him. I know he wanted this series badly.” -via Twitter @jovanbuha / May 13, 2023
Clutch Points: “We started off 2-10. It was not fun. When you’re in an organization like this, you’re expected to win… I feel like the month before the playoffs was basically playoff basketball for us… We were in must-win situations for a long time.” – Austin Reaves (via @michaelcorvoNBA) pic.twitter.com/qRqvR4k7jg -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / May 13, 2023
But we’ve seen social media personalities — mainly, Fake Klay — try to infiltrate arena security before. And we saw it once again with TikTok star Airrack (Eric Decker, not the former NFL player). Decker posted a video to TikTok this week, showing that he made it through security checkpoints at the Lakers’ Crypto.com Arena by impersonating Austin Reaves. -via For The Win / May 13, 2023