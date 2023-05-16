Georges Niang: 'I love it here in Philly'

After the Game 7 loss to the Boston Celtics, Niang expressed a desire to return to the Sixers. “Obviously, I love it here in Philly,” Niang said. “Like I said, I haven’t really wrapped my head around everything, but I really enjoyed being here and the guys, the camaraderie, the organization, it’s been amazing.”
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
The #NBA has rescinded Jaylen Brown’s technical foul when he screamed at the #76ers bench after having his leg tugged by Philadelphia’s Georges Niang in Game 7. #Celtics. – 4:47 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Jaylen Brown’s technical foul for yelling toward the 76ers’ bench after having his leg grabbed by Georges Niang has been rescinded. – 4:43 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
There was an odd play in the 1st half involving Georges Niang and Jaylen Brown. The Minivan gave his perspective on the play. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/14/six… via @SixersWire – 9:07 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Jaylen Brown did not hold back with his displeasure when asked about how the Georges Niang bench grab incident was handled in Game 7 masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 8:34 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Georges Niang basically doing what last year’s Miami Heat did in the playoffs😆 – 4:35 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Georges Niang was signing autographs and some kid was like “only hit a couple 3s today, okay?” hahaha – 2:39 PM
NBA Official: The following was announced by the NBA. Jaylen Brown’s (BOS) technical foul (6:50, 2nd qtr) from the game on 5/14/23 has been rescinded upon league office review. -via Twitter / May 15, 2023
After the game, Jaylen Brown was asked about the incident and made it clear he wasn’t in agreement with the double-tech call. According to Brown, “He made a play and I responded to it. And here comes Scott Foster. Right away before even deciphering the situation, gives me a tech.” -via Clutch Points / May 14, 2023
Tucker becomes frustrated when his teammates lack focus. He wants the Sixers to work on building great habits instead of being careless with the ball and becoming content as they wait for Monday’s game. “P.J. is really intelligent when it comes to knowing little things matter where other teams … kind of look past them,” Georges Niang said. “They think their talent will get them through where P.J. [knows], more or less, we need to devour the details and win the little details for when it does come time.” -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / April 26, 2023