Ja Morant puts out statement: 'I know I’ve disappointed a lot of people who have supported me'

The NBA is investigating the incident, the Grizzlies have suspended their star player who likely faces a lengthy ban and sports analysts across the United States have been left stunned that Morant has not learnt from previous mistakes. But Memphis rapper Blocboy JB – real name James Lee Baker – posted a message on his Instagram story in defense of Morant. ‘Guns are not illegal,’ he wrote. ‘If he turnt (drunk) in his car with his gun dats in his name in his yard and somebody recorded him dat ain’t on him. Free Ja.’ -via Daily Mail / May 16, 2023