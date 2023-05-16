Ja Morant puts out statement: 'I know I’ve disappointed a lot of people who have supported me'

Jeff Zillgitt: Statement from Ja Morant: “I know I’ve disappointed a lot of people who have supported me. This is a journey & I recognize there is more work to do. My words may not mean much right now, but I take full accountability for my actions. I’m committed to continuing to work on myself”
Source: Twitter @JeffZillgitt
Source: Twitter @JeffZillgitt
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant issued a statement on Tuesday night via his agency: dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 11:07 PM
Ja Morant issued a statement on Tuesday night via his agency: dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 11:07 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Now is all about actions, but Ja Morant issued his first words and took responsibility for his recent struggles off the floor.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 11:06 PM
Now is all about actions, but Ja Morant issued his first words and took responsibility for his recent struggles off the floor.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 11:06 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant statement: “I know I’ve disappointed a lot of people who have supported me. This is a journey and I recognize there is more work to do. My words may not mean much right now, but I take full accountability for my actions. I’m committed to continuing to work on myself.” – 10:40 PM
Ja Morant statement: “I know I’ve disappointed a lot of people who have supported me. This is a journey and I recognize there is more work to do. My words may not mean much right now, but I take full accountability for my actions. I’m committed to continuing to work on myself.” – 10:40 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Ja Morant statement: “I know I’ve disappointed a lot of people who have supported me. This is a journey and I recognize there is more work to do. My words may not mean much right now, but I take full accountability for my actions. I’m committed to continuing to work on myself.” – 10:39 PM
Ja Morant statement: “I know I’ve disappointed a lot of people who have supported me. This is a journey and I recognize there is more work to do. My words may not mean much right now, but I take full accountability for my actions. I’m committed to continuing to work on myself.” – 10:39 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Statement from Ja Morant:
“I know I’ve disappointed a lot of people who have supported me. This is a journey & I recognize there is more work to do. My words may not mean much right now, but I take full accountability for my actions. I’m committed to continuing to work on myself” – 10:38 PM
Statement from Ja Morant:
“I know I’ve disappointed a lot of people who have supported me. This is a journey & I recognize there is more work to do. My words may not mean much right now, but I take full accountability for my actions. I’m committed to continuing to work on myself” – 10:38 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Adam Silver to @malika_andrews: “Honestly, I was shocked when I saw this weekend that video. …The video is a bit grainy and all that, but I’m assuming the worst.”
ESPN story on the NBA commissioner’s reaction to the latest Ja Morant controversy: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 9:14 PM
Adam Silver to @malika_andrews: “Honestly, I was shocked when I saw this weekend that video. …The video is a bit grainy and all that, but I’m assuming the worst.”
ESPN story on the NBA commissioner’s reaction to the latest Ja Morant controversy: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 9:14 PM
Drew Shiller @DrewShiller
If I’m the Charlotte Hornets, there is no f’ing way I pass up on Scoot Henderson with the No. 2 overall pick. The guy is going to be a superstar. He’s like Ja Morant but without all the baggage/bad stuff. Don’t screw this up Michael Jordan … draft Scoot! – 8:35 PM
If I’m the Charlotte Hornets, there is no f’ing way I pass up on Scoot Henderson with the No. 2 overall pick. The guy is going to be a superstar. He’s like Ja Morant but without all the baggage/bad stuff. Don’t screw this up Michael Jordan … draft Scoot! – 8:35 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on Ja Morant seen brandishing what appeared to be another firearm on social media: “Honestly, I was shocked.” pic.twitter.com/cGq3r1uG7g – 8:13 PM
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on Ja Morant seen brandishing what appeared to be another firearm on social media: “Honestly, I was shocked.” pic.twitter.com/cGq3r1uG7g – 8:13 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver made his first public comments since another viral video of Ja Morant with what appeared to be a gun surfaced on Sunday. Not sounding great for Ja.
“The video is a little grainy and all that, but I’m assuming the worst.”
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 8:04 PM
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver made his first public comments since another viral video of Ja Morant with what appeared to be a gun surfaced on Sunday. Not sounding great for Ja.
“The video is a little grainy and all that, but I’m assuming the worst.”
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 8:04 PM
Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
FREE POST: The Ja Morant PR Challenge. What I, as a PR sociopath, would advise Morant to say about his latest incident. houseofstrauss.com/p/the-ja-moran… – 4:38 PM
FREE POST: The Ja Morant PR Challenge. What I, as a PR sociopath, would advise Morant to say about his latest incident. houseofstrauss.com/p/the-ja-moran… – 4:38 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
What’s next for Ja Morant’s future?
@DavidAldridgedc joins @VinceGoodwill on an all-new Good Word with Goodwill to discuss the latest controversy surrounding the Grizzlies’ star.
🍎: apple.co/3nWPY81
✳️: spoti.fi/3IgfY4Z
📺: youtu.be/PbvTBLZLPIA pic.twitter.com/dKLM3vhLbl – 2:58 PM
What’s next for Ja Morant’s future?
@DavidAldridgedc joins @VinceGoodwill on an all-new Good Word with Goodwill to discuss the latest controversy surrounding the Grizzlies’ star.
🍎: apple.co/3nWPY81
✳️: spoti.fi/3IgfY4Z
📺: youtu.be/PbvTBLZLPIA pic.twitter.com/dKLM3vhLbl – 2:58 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
I too wrote about the Ja Morant thing.
Four thoughts on the Grizzlies’ Ja Morant problem dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 2:37 PM
I too wrote about the Ja Morant thing.
Four thoughts on the Grizzlies’ Ja Morant problem dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 2:37 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
ICMYI yesterday: Lowe Post mega-podcast w/ @espn_macmahon on Philly’s future, where GSW and PHX go from here, CP3/Ayton, NYK options, Ja Morant, much more:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3BqHVDh
Apple: apple.co/453jHwt – 11:33 AM
ICMYI yesterday: Lowe Post mega-podcast w/ @espn_macmahon on Philly’s future, where GSW and PHX go from here, CP3/Ayton, NYK options, Ja Morant, much more:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3BqHVDh
Apple: apple.co/453jHwt – 11:33 AM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Updates from the last week:
– At least nine Pacers were in town for optional workouts
– T.J. McConnell expecting his second child in the fall
– Daniel Theis attended Game 7
– Coach K joins the NBA
– Quick thoughts on Monty Williams, Ja Morant and “Air”
fieldhousefiles.com/p/not-so-quiet… – 10:54 AM
Updates from the last week:
– At least nine Pacers were in town for optional workouts
– T.J. McConnell expecting his second child in the fall
– Daniel Theis attended Game 7
– Coach K joins the NBA
– Quick thoughts on Monty Williams, Ja Morant and “Air”
fieldhousefiles.com/p/not-so-quiet… – 10:54 AM
Candace Buckner @CandaceDBuckner
Every time Ja Morant finds the smoke he so often searches out, a popular opinion is that he needs to hang around better friends.
But friends are not his main problem. It’s his own judgment.
Some thoughts on Morant, friendship & personal responsibility: washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/05… – 8:57 AM
Every time Ja Morant finds the smoke he so often searches out, a popular opinion is that he needs to hang around better friends.
But friends are not his main problem. It’s his own judgment.
Some thoughts on Morant, friendship & personal responsibility: washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/05… – 8:57 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW: Jumped on @TheVolumeSports YouTube w/@HowardBeck to talk Ja Morant, the NBA’s likely response and how the Grizzlies will handle Morant moving forward youtu.be/DEDJKQrV4m0 – 6:50 AM
NEW: Jumped on @TheVolumeSports YouTube w/@HowardBeck to talk Ja Morant, the NBA’s likely response and how the Grizzlies will handle Morant moving forward youtu.be/DEDJKQrV4m0 – 6:50 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Ja Morant lost $40M by not making All-NBA. He didn’t make All-NBA because he was suspended for 8 games for acting a fool. – 12:39 AM
Ja Morant lost $40M by not making All-NBA. He didn’t make All-NBA because he was suspended for 8 games for acting a fool. – 12:39 AM
More on this storyline
ESPN: “Honestly, I was shocked when I saw this weekend — that video. Now, we’re in the process of investigating it.” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver spoke on Ja Morant after his latest video. -via Twitter / May 16, 2023
Michael Grange: “My concern … & I though he shared it with me was millions of kids … would see him as … celebrating that act of using a firearm … I was left with the impression that he was taking this incredibly seriously,” — Adam Silver on his first meeting with Ja Morant re: firearms. -via Twitter @michaelgrange / May 16, 2023
The NBA is investigating the incident, the Grizzlies have suspended their star player who likely faces a lengthy ban and sports analysts across the United States have been left stunned that Morant has not learnt from previous mistakes. But Memphis rapper Blocboy JB – real name James Lee Baker – posted a message on his Instagram story in defense of Morant. ‘Guns are not illegal,’ he wrote. ‘If he turnt (drunk) in his car with his gun dats in his name in his yard and somebody recorded him dat ain’t on him. Free Ja.’ -via Daily Mail / May 16, 2023