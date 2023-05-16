Jamal Murray will play against Lakers despite illness

Michael Singer: Jamal Murray is active for tonight, I’m told.
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets Game 1 starters:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic – 8:09 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jamal Murray looked locked in during his pregame warmup. Hit his behind-the-backboard shot on his first attempt. Wearing his New Balance ‘Spin Cycle’ colorway again too. – 8:04 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ starters for Game 1 vs. Denver:
Dennis Schroder
D’Angelo Russell
Austin Reaves
LeBron James
Anthony Davis
Schroder will draw the Jamal Murray assignment. Davis will start on Jokic. – 7:59 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
I missed him making the shot on the first try, but it appears that Jamal Murray is ready to go. pic.twitter.com/veGtEb9OB5 – 7:58 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Jamal Murray is active for Game 1 as @msinger tweeted and currently on court warming up. – 7:47 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Jamal Murray is active for Game 1 tonight. @msinger had it first. – 7:45 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jamal Murray just came out for his regular warmup. Look good to go tonight in Game 1 – 7:45 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Michael Malone says Jamal Murray is still questionable for tonight with an illness. – 6:55 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Jamal Murray remains questionable, per Denver coach Michael Malone, but thinks he’ll try to play – 6:47 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jamal Murray (non-COVID illness) is still questionable tonight. – 6:46 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone on Jamal Murray:“He’s still questionable.”
Adds that knowing Murray like he does, he expects him to do everything he can to be available for Game 1. – 6:46 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said that Jamal Murray is still questionable but he expects he will try to give it a go. – 6:46 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Michael Malone says Jamal Murray remains questionable with a non-COVID illness but he expects Murray will battle through it. – 6:46 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 3-pointers this playoffs (remaining players only):
42 — Jayson Tatum
33 — Jaylen Brown
32 — Jamal Murray
30 — Malcolm Brogdon
29 — Marcus Smart
28 — Michael Porter Jr
27 — Derrick White
All Celtics and Nuggets. pic.twitter.com/fpGmzaeF1D – 6:07 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
When Jamal Murray scored this acrobatic layup on Bron in the bubble 😮💨🔥 pic.twitter.com/V8suAe5K2R – 5:50 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic are the two biggest playoff risers in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/sHtfd3adTA – 3:51 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Did you know?
Jamal Murray was drafted by the Nuggets with the Knicks pick. It was the final pick swap of the Carmelo Anthony trade. – 3:35 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Tuesday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! We preview Lakers-Nuggets with @Adam_Mares from @lockedonnuggets! The AD-Jokic matchup. What can LeBron still summon? Can the Lakers contain Jamal Murray? Who are the X-Factors? @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/can… – 1:14 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Jamal Murray is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals with non-Covid illness.
Remember, before Game 6 in Phoenix he had this same status and he said after the game he was always going to play.
Also saw him at Nuggets practice today. – 8:15 PM
