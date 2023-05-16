James Harden doesn't want to play for Doc Rivers again?

“James Harden can become a free agent, which means you have to decide if you want to give him a four-year contract. Do you want to lock this in for the next four years? That decision, from what I understand talking to people around the [Sixers], it also now becomes tied to the decision about Doc Rivers. “Because James Harden was not all that supportive of Doc Rivers in his press conference yesterday. I think behind the scenes, from what I’m told, one person said ‘It would be hard for me to see James wanting to come back to play for Doc again.’
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
If James Harden leaves for #HoustonRockets, how will his #Sixers tenure be remembered? inquirer.com/sixers/76ers-j… via @phillyinquirer – 5:06 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
James Harden to be choosing between 76ers and Rockets this offseason? sportando.basketball/en/james-harde… – 4:43 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
I can’t believe how many James Harden rumors and reports we got Monday. Here’s a bunch of slop
libertyballers.com/2023/5/15/2372… – 12:27 AM
I can’t believe how many James Harden rumors and reports we got Monday. Here’s a bunch of slop
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Also like, all for people not taking stuff out of context. But I’ve watched the full video, still thought the Embiid quote about Harden’s free agency and the rest of the roster kinda wasn’t great? Am I missing something there on why people thought that was taken out of context? – 10:32 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Just finished filming w/Sheed
Since he’s been in the huddle with Doc Rivers through an entire playoffs & Finals, I asked him for his perspective on Doc and whether he’s being judged unfairly by the public.
Full episode will be up soon @UnderdogFantasy
Just finished filming w/Sheed
Since he’s been in the huddle with Doc Rivers through an entire playoffs & Finals, I asked him for his perspective on Doc and whether he’s being judged unfairly by the public.
Full episode will be up soon @UnderdogFantasy
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
As Joel Embiid was putting himself and James Harden above the rest of his team, he found time to praise the Celtics: “They’re the best team in the league, and they’ve got a huge opportunity in front of them.”
The @Sixers have a huge summer ahead of them.
As Joel Embiid was putting himself and James Harden above the rest of his team, he found time to praise the Celtics: “They’re the best team in the league, and they’ve got a huge opportunity in front of them.”
The @Sixers have a huge summer ahead of them.
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — Exploring the risk, rewards for the Rockets and James Harden in free agency ift.tt/IrigSC0 – 4:19 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I don’t even think James Harden can be called the guard Karl Malone anymore. Karl Malone lost to Michael Jordan. James Harden got outscored by Jonathan Simmons in an elimination game. – 3:25 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Whatever happens in NBA Draft Lottery, expect Rockets to make run at Harden nba.nbcsports.com/2023/05/15/wha… – 2:57 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
New Lowe Post podcast: Tatum’s masterpiece, another dud from Harden/Embiid/Sixers, Philly’s future from here, New York’s plans, Suns future, GSW future, Ja again, West finals preview, much more w/ @espn_macmahon
Spotify: spoti.fi/3BqHVDh
New Lowe Post podcast: Tatum’s masterpiece, another dud from Harden/Embiid/Sixers, Philly’s future from here, New York’s plans, Suns future, GSW future, Ja again, West finals preview, much more w/ @espn_macmahon
Spotify: spoti.fi/3BqHVDh
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
James Harden has the LOWEST 3-point percentage in NBA Game 7 history with a minimum of 5 games played and 25 attempts (22.2%) 🥶 pic.twitter.com/Ab1zYD4iTD – 1:09 PM
Howard Chen @TheHoChen
For all the talk from some Rockets faithful wanting Harden back for less than max & at a more guiding/passing role, why not someone else instead like a CP3 if avail who has a proven track record of elevating/guiding/passing to young talent? – 12:06 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
With free agency pending for James Harden, I’m hearing there is another team prominently on is radar in addition to Houston. That team is the Phoenix Suns. – 11:49 AM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
New odds from @betonline_ag this morning:
Will James Harden be a Sixer next season?
Yes +150 (3/2)
No -200 (1/2)
New odds from @betonline_ag this morning:
Will James Harden be a Sixer next season?
Yes +150 (3/2)
No -200 (1/2)
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Column: Joel Embiid wants to run it back. Doc Rivers, too. But after another disappointing second round exit, big changes could be coming in Philadelphia si.com/nba/2023/05/15… – 11:19 AM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Woj on ESPN this morning: “Houston is a very real possibility for Philadelphia’s James Harden. Regardless of whether or not they win the draft lottery, my sense is that would not necessarily change the Rockets intentions to pursue James Harden.” pic.twitter.com/1qto9PkGuT – 10:51 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Doc Rivers has the WORST record (17-33) in closeout games among NBA coaches that have been in at least 20 such games 😮💨 pic.twitter.com/iRVMkPdWta – 10:34 AM
David Locke @DLocke09
Busy morning means lots of content for you
LOCKED ON JAZZ – open.spotify.com/episode/4PHc2m…
If Luka Doncic were avaliable what do you do?
LOCKED ON NBA with @HowardBeck
open.spotify.com/show/4WnLuqG3N…
Tatum’s historical night, Harden’s legacy, coaching carousel, Lakers v. Nugs and Ja Morant – 9:56 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
“There’s a really strong case to be made to bring Doc Rivers back,” @wojespn on @GetUpESPN – 9:52 AM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Here is how ridiculous the NBA world is:
The PHX Suns lose to Denver and many comment that the Suns lacked depth around Durant and Booker.
76ers lose to Boston and Joel Embiid comments that he and Harden can’t win it by themselves (fact) and NBA twitter melts down.
Here is how ridiculous the NBA world is:
The PHX Suns lose to Denver and many comment that the Suns lacked depth around Durant and Booker.
76ers lose to Boston and Joel Embiid comments that he and Harden can’t win it by themselves (fact) and NBA twitter melts down.
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Doc Rivers has lost 33 potential closeout games, six more than any other coach in NBA history.
He has an overall record of 17-33 in those games (.340), the worst winning percentage in NBA history among coaches with at least 20 such games.
Doc Rivers has lost 33 potential closeout games, six more than any other coach in NBA history.
He has an overall record of 17-33 in those games (.340), the worst winning percentage in NBA history among coaches with at least 20 such games.
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
James Harden went 3-11 from the field (27.3%) yesterday, the sixth time in the last 10 games he shot less than 30% on 10 or more attempts.
The last player to record six such games in a 10-game span in a single postseason was Bob Cousy in 1960.
James Harden went 3-11 from the field (27.3%) yesterday, the sixth time in the last 10 games he shot less than 30% on 10 or more attempts.
The last player to record six such games in a 10-game span in a single postseason was Bob Cousy in 1960.
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
So what comes next for Joel Embiid and James Harden? They discuss the next steps. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/15/jam… via @SixersWire – 8:05 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
1. tatum, 2059 points
2. curry, 2001
3. giannis, 1887
4. kd, 1830
5. harden, 1817
6. lebron, 1749
7. jaylen, 1693
8. jimmy, 1614
9. jokic, 1607
1. tatum, 2059 points
2. curry, 2001
3. giannis, 1887
4. kd, 1830
5. harden, 1817
6. lebron, 1749
7. jaylen, 1693
8. jimmy, 1614
9. jokic, 1607
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Sixers group therapy
Embiid, Harden invisible
Their postgame comments 👀
Sixers group therapy
Embiid, Harden invisible
Their postgame comments 👀
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Joel Embiid: “Me and James Harden, we just can’t win alone” #NBAPlayoffs eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 5:20 AM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
If Doc Rivers is talking, he usually does so to @SteveBHoop.
Even after the Game 7 loss, Doc offered his thoughts on the @celtics’ Joe Mazzulla: “Joe was dumb two weeks ago.”
More at @HeavyOnSports:
If Doc Rivers is talking, he usually does so to @SteveBHoop.
Even after the Game 7 loss, Doc offered his thoughts on the @celtics’ Joe Mazzulla: “Joe was dumb two weeks ago.”
More at @HeavyOnSports:
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid endorsed Doc Rivers after the Game 7 loss today in Boston #Sixers
Joel Embiid endorsed Doc Rivers after the Game 7 loss today in Boston #Sixers
sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/14/joe… via @SixersWire – 9:36 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Harden was asked what his relationship is like with Doc Rivers: “Our relationship is okay.” – 8:44 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
George Karl, a coach with a reputation for presiding over teams that blow leads, was 13-13 when his teams had a chance to close out a series.
Again, Doc Rivers teams are now 16-33 after today. – 8:39 PM
George Karl, a coach with a reputation for presiding over teams that blow leads, was 13-13 when his teams had a chance to close out a series.
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Doc Rivers has coached in 16 Game 7s, five more than any other coach in NBA history. He’s lost 10 of those games, also five more than any other coach.
Rivers has lost each of his last five Game 7s, breaking a tie with Rick Adelman for the longest such streak in NBA history. – 8:19 PM
Doc Rivers has coached in 16 Game 7s, five more than any other coach in NBA history. He’s lost 10 of those games, also five more than any other coach.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Why the 76ers’ Doc Rivers era must immediately end following the latest postseason collapse
by @sportsreiter
Why the 76ers’ Doc Rivers era must immediately end following the latest postseason collapse
by @sportsreiter
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Joel Embiid, was asked what he thought about Doc Rivers, and the general state of how frequently contenders make coaching changes in the NBA. “I thought he’s done a fantastic job. We’ve gotten better over the years. I thought he’s done a great job.” – 7:42 PM
Joel Embiid, was asked what he thought about Doc Rivers, and the general state of how frequently contenders make coaching changes in the NBA. “I thought he’s done a fantastic job. We’ve gotten better over the years. I thought he’s done a great job.” – 7:42 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Doc Rivers comments on job security with 76ers after latest Game 7 loss, notes he has ‘two years left’ in deal
Doc Rivers comments on job security with 76ers after latest Game 7 loss, notes he has ‘two years left’ in deal
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Joe Embiid on Doc Rivers: “We’ve gotten better over the years. He’s done a great job. He should be fine. Coach has been fantastic.” #76ers #Celtics – 7:32 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid said he thinks Doc Rivers has done a “fantastic job” coaching the Sixers and “should be fine,” but noted those aren’t his decisions to make. – 7:29 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid on Doc Rivers: “As far as my coach, I thought he’s done a fantastic job.”
Joel Embiid on Doc Rivers: “As far as my coach, I thought he’s done a fantastic job.”
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Embiid said he’s glad he doesn’t make coaching decisions and that Doc Rivers has done a great job, but he pointed out Bud & Monty also did and their GMs felt differently. – 7:27 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid said Doc Rivers has done a “fantastic job” and that “he should be fine.” He then said the other coaches around the league who have been let go didn’t deserve to be, including Monty Williams and Mike Budenholzer.
Joel Embiid said Doc Rivers has done a “fantastic job” and that “he should be fine.” He then said the other coaches around the league who have been let go didn’t deserve to be, including Monty Williams and Mike Budenholzer.
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“uhhh… our relationship is OK.”
Not exactly a ringing endorsement from Harden towards Doc Rivers after Game 7 🤔
“uhhh… our relationship is OK.”
Not exactly a ringing endorsement from Harden towards Doc Rivers after Game 7 🤔
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
On Doc Rivers, Embiid says “I don’t know … I think he has done a fantastic job. We have gotten better over the years. I don’t make the decisions. I think he should be fine … he has been a great leader for all of us.” Notes the run of firings of quality coaches lately. “I’m… – 7:26 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
James Harden postgame said he hasn’t thought about his player option. Wants an opportunity “to compete” next year.
James Harden postgame said he hasn’t thought about his player option. Wants an opportunity “to compete” next year.
Noted he and Joel Embiid have only played one full season together, have room to improve as a duo. He said his relationship with Doc Rivers is “OK.” – 7:01 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
James Harden said he hasn’t thought about his future & he wants to compete wherever he plays next year. Said he’s only a year in with Embiid and sees a ceiling beyond this. As for Doc Rivers: “Our relationship is OK.” – 6:51 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Game 7 losses:
10 — Doc Rivers
9 — Bucks, Celtics, Hawks
Game 7 losses:
10 — Doc Rivers
9 — Bucks, Celtics, Hawks
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
James Harden, when asked about what he wants in his next opportunity, be that Philly or elsewhere: “I just want to have a chance to compete.”
James Harden, when asked about what he wants in his next opportunity, be that Philly or elsewhere: “I just want to have a chance to compete.”
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
James Harden, asked about his relationship with Doc Rivers and if he wants Rivers back, says “our relationship is OK.” – 6:49 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
James Harden was asked how his relationship with Doc Rivers is and if he’d like to see him return as Sixers coach.
James Harden was asked how his relationship with Doc Rivers is and if he’d like to see him return as Sixers coach.
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Doc Rivers of the belief that this Sixers team has not hit a ceiling. Notes the decision will come from Philadelphia’s front office but believes this team should be brought back. – 6:26 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers says he thought James Harden adapted well to the role he was asked to play, and that he believes this group has a higher ceiling to reach but that it’s not up to him to decide that, saying that’s instead for Daryl Morey and ownership to determine. – 6:23 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers says Jayson Tatum’s game was second only to LeBron in 2012 in Game 6. – 6:21 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Doc Rivers expects to be the coach of the Sixers moving forward. He noted he has two seasons left on his contract. But when asked about recent coaching firings, he said “No one is safe. I get that.” – 6:20 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers says he wishes Joel Embiid could have one postseason where he doesn’t have a freak injury.
Doc Rivers says he wishes Joel Embiid could have one postseason where he doesn’t have a freak injury.
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers was asked whether he plans to be the Sixers’ head coach next year: “Yeah. I think I’ve got two years left (on my contract).” – 6:19 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Doc Rivers on if he plans on being the coach of the Sixers next year: “Yeah, I think I got two years left.” – 6:18 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @Underdog__NBA
– Jayson Tatum’s historic performance
– Bubble Conference Finals, the sequel
– Futures of James Harden and Doc Rivers
– Embiid
Taking your calls!
Radio Roulette is LIVE @Underdog__NBA
– Jayson Tatum’s historic performance
– Bubble Conference Finals, the sequel
– Futures of James Harden and Doc Rivers
– Embiid
Taking your calls!
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Doc Rivers: “I thought we had opportunities. I thought we had the ball in the right place a lot tonight…Guys had great shots. I don’t know what else we could have done.”
Rivers, on his stars, says he “thought they played right overall, they just didn’t play well.” – 6:16 PM
Doc Rivers: “I thought we had opportunities. I thought we had the ball in the right place a lot tonight…Guys had great shots. I don’t know what else we could have done.”
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Doc Rivers: “We played great all year and this loss absolutely diminishes what we did in some way.” – 6:16 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers gave Boston credit for the defense on James Harden and Joel Embiid. “I thought we had opportunities … I don’t know what else we could have done.” – 6:15 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Doc Rivers has now blown 7 playoff series with a 3-1 or 3-2 lead. pic.twitter.com/F6drtQco0V – 6:07 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
NBA Playoffs 2023:
Now on @njdotcom
NBA Playoffs 2023:
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Guandong Tigers would break the Twitter like record if they quote tweet one of these Doc Rivers slander posts with “no thanks” – 6:04 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
James Harden and Doc Rivers in an elimination game: pic.twitter.com/VPUoMXDU3T – 6:01 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers pulls his starters, as Gino Time plays here at TD Garden.
Joel Embiid finishes 5-for-18 for 15 points, to go with 8 boards and two blocks, while James Harden was 3-for-11 and had 9 points, 6 rebounds and 7 assists. – 5:57 PM
Joel Embiid finishes 5-for-18 for 15 points, to go with 8 boards and two blocks, while James Harden was 3-for-11 and had 9 points, 6 rebounds and 7 assists. – 5:57 PM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
James Harden with more turnovers than made field goals.
Joel Embiid currently 5-17 and still hasn’t reached a Conference Finals.
Doc Rivers on the verge of extending an NBA all time record for most blown series leads.
James Harden with more turnovers than made field goals.
Joel Embiid currently 5-17 and still hasn’t reached a Conference Finals.
Doc Rivers on the verge of extending an NBA all time record for most blown series leads.
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
If I’m Doc Rivers I wouldn’t even give them a chance to fire me… I’ll just step down right after the game! A blind man can see this ain’t on him. His 2 Stars basically QUIT – 5:41 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Doc Rivers about to be fired before the end of game.
Doc Rivers about to be fired before the end of game.
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
James Harden and Doc Rivers in a game 7.
It’s like giving away money. – 5:29 PM
James Harden and Doc Rivers in a game 7.
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Assuming Philly doesn’t rally, Doc Rivers-coached teams will fall to 16-33 when they have three wins in a seven-game series. – 5:22 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I look forward to hearing Doc Rivers explain why none of this is on Doc Rivers. – 5:22 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The Sixers’ 9-point lead is down to 2 following several horrible possessions. Doc Rivers has to be like …. pic.twitter.com/kf5XscZDRV – 4:29 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
That was a big call from Doc Rivers to not call timeout after the quick 8-2 Celtics start and the Sixers have responded really well. – 3:48 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: Ahead of Game 7 here in Boston this afternoon, Doc Rivers said he was disappointed in the 13-to-4 officiating error disparity between Philly and Boston in Game 6. “That’s hard to recover from. It really is.”
New ESPN story: Ahead of Game 7 here in Boston this afternoon, Doc Rivers said he was disappointed in the 13-to-4 officiating error disparity between Philly and Boston in Game 6. “That’s hard to recover from. It really is.”
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Doc Rivers’ advice to coaches when asked about Monty Williams’ dismissal in Phoenix
(h/t @TimBontemps) pic.twitter.com/Yjct1kt48A – 2:53 PM
(h/t @TimBontemps) pic.twitter.com/Yjct1kt48A – 2:53 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Doc Rivers called out an array of calls that went against Philly pre-game asked about the Woj report. Some highly intriguing gamesmanship going into a game with overwhelming stakes for both teams. Just over an hour away – 2:22 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
When asked about Monty Williams being fired in Phoenix, Doc Rivers half-joked “Don’t win Coach of the Year.” Added they chatted last night, and that he’ll want to say more about that after today’s game.
As you probably know, they’re close:
When asked about Monty Williams being fired in Phoenix, Doc Rivers half-joked “Don’t win Coach of the Year.” Added they chatted last night, and that he’ll want to say more about that after today’s game.
As you probably know, they’re close:
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers on Monty Williams being let go in Phoenix: “Don’t win Coach of the Year.” Rivers said he spoke to Williams yesterday but that he wouldn’t be commenting on it further, saying he wanted to focus on the game ahead. – 2:10 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Doc Rivers on gratitude for the opportunity to play in huge games like today’s, shouting out Billie Jean King:
Doc Rivers on gratitude for the opportunity to play in huge games like today’s, shouting out Billie Jean King:
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Doc Rivers said he talked to Monty Williams earlier after she got fired by the Suns.
Doc Rivers said he talked to Monty Williams earlier after she got fired by the Suns.
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Doc Rivers on Monty Williams: “Don’t win Coach of the Year. It doesn’t go well, I’m telling you.” – 2:08 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Doc Rivers: “Analytically we won the game by 20 or whatever. No comment.” – 2:08 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers: “It’s a privilege” to be in these kinds of games. “You put yourself out there because you want to win … it’s worth it. It’s worth it.” – 2:06 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Doc Rivers said the Sixers got every shot they wanted when the Celtics went back to Rob Williams in the starting lineup:
Doc Rivers said the Sixers got every shot they wanted when the Celtics went back to Rob Williams in the starting lineup:
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Doc Rivers on report that there was a huge officiating disparity in Game 6: “That’s hard to recover form. It really is. Having said that, it’s a human game and you just have to play through it. The disparities aren’t usually that huge.” – 2:03 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Doc Rivers on the Woj report: “It was disappointing to see. 13 to 4 is hard to recover from… The disparities are usually 2 to 3, which you can live with.”
Doc Rivers on the Woj report: “It was disappointing to see. 13 to 4 is hard to recover from… The disparities are usually 2 to 3, which you can live with.”
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Why 76ers’ Doc Rivers could be coaching for his job in Game 7 vs. Celtics
By: @therealmikekb
Why 76ers’ Doc Rivers could be coaching for his job in Game 7 vs. Celtics
By: @therealmikekb
“I don’t know what Harden is going to do,” said Zach Lowe on his podcast. “God only knows. I don’t know what the hell James Harden is going to do. “The Rockets think he’s coming, but go on,” replied Tim MacMahon. “I know the Rockets think he’s coming,” said Lowe. -via RealGM / May 16, 2023
Woj: “But there’s a comfort level for James Harden at Houston. He’s got family there, he’s comfortable in that environment and this is an organization where he knows ownership and the front office. And I think regardless if they won the lottery tomorrow night, and they’re the ones who can draft Victor Wembanyama, my sense is that that would not change the Rockets’ intentions to pursue James Harden. It may ultimately all be a leverage play, Houston may be his way to get him the guarantee he gets long-term money from Philadelphia. But I would not underestimate it as just a leverage play. I think he’s very serious about returning to Houston.” -via Twitter @GetUpESPN / May 15, 2023