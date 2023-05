Jazz keenly interested in Luka Doncic

The Athletic’s John Hollinger wrote last week, “My spies (are) telling me that Utah in particular is keeping a very interested eye on Luka Doncic’s situation.” I’ve heard similar things, for what it’s worth. I don’t have spies, but I do have sources within the Jazz organization, who say that the Jazz are keenly interested in Doncic. That being said, it’s also fair to say that the Jazz are “keeping a very interested eye” on many stars around the league — they want to use at least some of those draft picks acquired in the Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert trades on acquiring a star in the trade market.Source: Salt Lake Tribune