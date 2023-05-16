Jazz keenly interested in Luka Doncic

The Athletic’s John Hollinger wrote last week, “My spies (are) telling me that Utah in particular is keeping a very interested eye on Luka Doncic’s situation.” I’ve heard similar things, for what it’s worth. I don’t have spies, but I do have sources within the Jazz organization, who say that the Jazz are keenly interested in Doncic. That being said, it’s also fair to say that the Jazz are “keeping a very interested eye” on many stars around the league — they want to use at least some of those draft picks acquired in the Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert trades on acquiring a star in the trade market.
Source: Salt Lake Tribune
Exactly one year ago today: The ecstasy of the Mavs G7 blowout in PHX, & the agony of the Stars OT loss in Calgary despite Jake Oettinger's performance for the ages. Here's to a much better outcome for the Stars tonight. Who will reprise the Luka & Dinwiddie vs PHX roles for them
To be honest, the package for Doncic would probably be even more vast than that traded for Paul George from the Clippers. That deal involved five first round picks, plus two “pick swaps” that allow the Oklahoma City Thunder to essentially have control of the Clippers’ drafts from 2022 to 2026. But given that the Jazz are owed 11 draft picks through 2029, the Jazz could afford such a haul. -via / May 16, 2023
“It’s really about just keeping your composure while you’re going up through your shot,” Edwards said. “I sometimes try to rush my shot once I see it’s heavily contested, but I still can get it off in time. I got to learn how to keep my composure. Kind of like how [Dallas guard] Luka Doncic never rushes his shot no matter how close the defense is. I started to learn that as we were longer into the season.” -via Minneapolis Star-Tribune / May 13, 2023
The Mavericks, desperate to add to a thin group around Luka Doncic, have been mentioned as a potential Ayton suitor. But sources told Heavy Sports there is not much of a match there. “I saw a sign-and-trade with Kyrie was talked about,” the executive said. “Can you imagine going to Kevin Durant and saying, ‘Hey, we got you out of Brooklyn but we’re bringing in Kyrie!’ I think you can say KD is not crazy about the idea of Kyrie on his team again. I can’t see that at all. -via Heavy.com / May 12, 2023