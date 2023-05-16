Barry Jackson: Jimmy Butler, who goes into every year expressing belief his team will win a title, said just now: “This year is our year. We’re going to go into this game 1 and do what we’re supposed to do and be the first one to four. We are very capable of it. We have enough...
Source: Twitter @flasportsbuzz
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Confidence keeps carrying Jimmy Butler, and the Miami Heat hope it continues (from @AP) apnews.com/article/d02ef8… – 2:28 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler:
“This year is our year. We’re gonna go into this game 1 and do what we’re supposed to do. Be the first one to 4.” pic.twitter.com/delkjU9do4 – 2:15 PM
Austin Burton @AmaarBurton
REPORT: The Boston Celtics have been studying film on how to stop Jimmy Butler… pic.twitter.com/jdnPT56RQr – 1:06 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Jimmy Butler predicted the Heat would be back in the ECF 😳🔮 pic.twitter.com/tGuR0E3ltd – 8:52 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Never forget this is how Jimmy Butler started the year. pic.twitter.com/BBmPNNgdfj – 9:21 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most clutch points this playoffs:
28 — Jimmy Butler
26 — Jayson Tatum
23 — Steph Curry, Marcus Smart
20 — De’Aaron Fox pic.twitter.com/s1lkKaPovF – 3:29 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Jayson Tatum! Jimmy Butler! We are previewing Celtics-Heat! Come join us NOW live! theathletic.com/live-rooms/eas… – 2:12 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ICYMI: It turns out Pat Riley would have had Heat unretire Michael Jordan’s No. 23 for Jimmy Butler. sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/14/it-… – 9:43 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG by a remaining player this playoffs:
31.1 — Jimmy Butler
30.7 — Nikola Jokic
28.2 — Jayson Tatum
25.9 — Jamal Murray
24.6 — Jaylen Brown pic.twitter.com/L9xPpci5cU – 9:23 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
When Jimmy Butler kept receipts on the Sixers 🧾 pic.twitter.com/PEWSizO8uk – 9:11 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
With the Heat set to return to the practice court tomorrow in preparation for the East finals, the time off before Game 1 on Wednesday comes at a good time for Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 8:30 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — It turns out Pat Riley would have had Heat unretire Michael Jordan’s No. 23 for Jimmy Butler. sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/14/it-… – 7:57 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Celtics over Heat in 7.
I’m never picking the Heat to lose a series in less than seven ever again. Nope. Jimmy Butler could play the series in a body cast and he’d still find a way.
Nuggets over Lakers in 6.
I just don’t think the Lakers can score with the Nuggets. – 6:04 PM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
How soon before Jimmy Butler mentions Embiid in a postgame interview? Game 2? – 5:22 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
It turns out Pat Riley would have had Heat unretire Michael Jordan’s No. 23 for Jimmy Butler. sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/14/it-… “You can’t wear 23 here, because of M.J. Literally, Pat Riley retired it. But, I will say this, whenever I did come here, Pat told me that I could wear 23.” – 2:20 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
As the Heat waits to learn its East finals opponent later today, the time off before Game 1 on Wednesday comes at a good time for Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 2:09 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Nobody cares less about the winner of this game 7 today than Jimmy Butler probably LOL – 11:20 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: As the Heat waits to learn its East finals opponent later today, the time off before Game 1 on Wednesday comes at a good time for Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:29 AM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
Postgame w/ Jimmy Butler after The Heat advance to the Eastern Conference Finals after beating the Knicks in Game 6 in Miami! #NBAPlayoffs 🏀🔥🎤 pic.twitter.com/lb6Z52sGec – 3:58 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Getting Jimmy Butler to admit Playoff Jimmy is a thing when he wins a championship this year >>>>>>
That would be my peak content lol – 3:19 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Crazy stat from second round: The Heat’s bench combined to outscore the Knicks’ reserves 183-90 in the series.
Heat’s depth has been a big strength. Miami has outscored opponents by 14.7 points per 100 possessions when Jimmy Butler is off the court in the playoffs. – 3:11 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG by quarter/half among remaining players:
1st Q — Jimmy Butler
2nd Q — LeBron James
3rd Q — Nikola Jokic
4th Q — Jimmy Butler
1st H — Jimmy Butler
2nd H — Nikola Jokic pic.twitter.com/9K8tV9S3dX – 2:30 PM
More on this storyline
Barry Jackson: Guys are playing some incredible basketball. I like our chances, as does everyone in this organization.” He also says how good Celtics are, noting “if there’s ever a need for perfect basketball, even though it’s not really a thing, we better get as close to it as we can.” -via Twitter @flasportsbuzz / May 16, 2023
Wes Goldberg: Asked Kevin Love if he was watching Game 7 last year. He said he did and loved Jimmy Butler’s shot. Said when Jimmy pulled up, “I thought it was good.” pic.twitter.com/risrEA4O4n -via Twitter @wcgoldberg / May 15, 2023