Mike D'Antoni, Nick Nurse among candidates for 76ers coaching job

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Sixers’ search for a new coach is expected to include Mike Budenholzer, Sam Cassell, Mike D’Antoni, Nick Nurse, Frank Vogel and Monty Williams, sources tell ESPN.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Sixers’ search for a new coach is expected to include Mike Budenholzer, Sam Cassell, Mike D’Antoni, Nick Nurse, Frank Vogel and Monty Williams, sources tell ESPN. – 11:16 AM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Oh God I want to see Nick Nurse try to get James Harden to play pressure defence. – 5:45 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Nick Nurse is potentially going to have a some attractive choices. Coach Giannis? Durant? Embiid … – 5:43 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On Nick Nurse, Kevin Young and a few other potential candidates to replace Monty Williams as Suns head coach: bit.ly/42RNBlr pic.twitter.com/ZTzKOqWHqr – 3:09 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Suns, Nick Nurse and Mike Budenholzer reportedly among candidates for head coaching job sportando.basketball/en/suns-nick-n… – 10:42 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Phoenix Suns are formulating a list of head coaching candidates that includes assistant Kevin Young, Mike Budenholzer and Nick Nurse, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 9:24 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Of the six head coaches to win the NBA Head Coach of the Year award from from 2017 thru 2022, five have been fired (Mike D’Antoni, Dwyane Casey, Mike Budenholzer, Nike Nurse, Monty Williams).
The only CoY winner not fired: Tom Thibodeau – 10:49 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Since 2015, 9 coaches have taken teams to the NBA Finals.
Of those, 7 have since been fired by the team they took there.
Not fired: Steve Kerr and Erik Spoelstra.
Fired: Ime Udoka, Monty Williams, Mike Budenholzer, Frank Vogel, Nick Nurse, Tyronn Lue, David Blatt. – 10:33 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Here’s Kevin Durant last season heaping praise on Nick Nurse:
“I’m just more so thinking about Nick Nurse and the type of coach he is. How he guards me. The schemes and adjustments they make throughout a game is pretty impressive. As an opposing player, it can keep you up at… pic.twitter.com/SxzpaAWEq4 – 10:07 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Here’s Kevin Durant last season heaping praise on Nick Nurse:
“I’m just more so thinking about Nick Nurse and the type of coach he is. How he guards me. The schemes and adjustments they make throughout a game is pretty impressive. As an opposing player, it keep you up at night.”… – 10:00 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I really believe four of the best 10-12 professional basketball coaches in the world are available right now.
You can’t go wrong with Nick Nurse, Monty Williams, Mike Budenholzer or Frank Vogel. Very different strengths among them, but all excellent coaches. – 9:50 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Of the last 6 NBA Coach of the Year recipients
4 have been fired (Dwane Casey in Toronto, Mike Budenholzer in Milwaukee, Nick Nurse in Toronto, Monty Williams in Phoenix)
Still employed: 2021 winner Tom Thibodeau (who entered last season on hot seat), 2023 winner Mike Brown. – 9:48 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Seven different coaches have reached the NBA Finals since 2019.
Fuve of them have been fired since then: Nick Nurse, Frank Vogel, Ime Udoka, Monty Williams and Mike Budenholzer.
The last two standing are Steve Kerr and Erik Spoelstra. – 9:44 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
The NBA head coach landscape now has three top candidates on the market:
Monty Williams
Mike Budenholzer
Nick Nurse – 9:33 PM
“Obviously, he’s jumping ahead of a few guys that I would love to see get an opportunity that’s been waiting in line,” Perk said. “Sam Cassell. Phil Handy. You hate to see it because those guys served as assistants for about 10, 15, 20 years.” -via TMZ.com / May 13, 2023
Mark Berman: NBA source: @sixers assistant Sam Cassell interviewed with the @HoustonRockets today. -via Twitter @MarkBermanFox26 / April 23, 2023
Kelly Iko: The Houston Rockets will interview longtime assistant Sam Cassell for the franchise’s head coaching job on Sunday, sources tell @TheAthletic. Cassell, a three-time champion and former Rocket, has been with the Philadelphia 76ers since 2020. -via Twitter @KellyIko / April 20, 2023
