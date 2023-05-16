Ray Allen does not include LeBron James in his all-time starting five, does say he could be Sixth Man for his team

Ishaan Bhattachary: Ray Allen reveals who’d be on his all-time starting five with a sixth man. “With a sixth man? Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Shaquille O’Neal and Hakeem Olajuwon. Sixth man? It would be, I would say LeBron James.”
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Victor Wembanyama is arguably the most hyped-up NBA prospect since LeBron James. In October, James was asked about this, and he mentioned one huge difference between his pre-draft hype and Wemby’s.
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
It’s #NBADraftLottery Day! Of the last 40 No. 1 overall picks, here are the ones who won a title with the team that drafted them:
Olajuwon
Robinson + Duncan (together)
LeBron + Kyrie (together)
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Tonight, one team will earn the right to draft the best prospect since LeBron James.
Who will win the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes?
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Solo on @WhatsWrightShow today… gonna go ahead & do ~40 minutes on everything Lakers-Warriors & LeBron-Steph since there’s ALREADY being revisionist history being written about the narratives surrounding that series… then we’ll hit on everything else.
Tom Ziller @teamziller
If Victor Wembanyama is as advertised, the team that wins his rights should gear up to contend within 2-3 years. That’s how soon LeBron, KD and Luka were ready.
Evan Sidery @esidery
Tonight, one lucky team will secure the rights to Victor Wembanyama, a generational talent that hasn’t been this hyped since LeBron James 20 years ago. pic.twitter.com/4cmo6dl2L1 – 7:33 AM
Katy Winge @katywinge
LeBron James on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, his teammate when the Lakers won the championship in the bubble, and now current Nugget:
Katy Winge @katywinge
Some bits/bites of practice sound from Nuggets & Lakers today. Featuring: Jokić, AG, LeBron James, and both head coaches ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/8Xv8JKouZi – 8:09 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
New story from L.A.‘s Monday morning practice in Denver with quotes from LeBron and Darvin Ham as the Lakers prep for Tuesday’s Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals:
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Lakers Game 1 injury report:
– LeBron James is probable (right foot soreness)
– Anthony Davis is probable (right foot stress injury)
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL list LeBron and AD as probable for Game 1 at Denver on Tuesday, as expected, with Mo Bamba (left ankle soreness) the only player ruled out. – 6:16 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
West Finals coverage, at @TheAthletic
* @jovanbuha with a fascinating look at how LBJ and AD have evolved since the Bubble battle with Denver – theathletic.com/4518812/2023/0…
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
Saw @maxkellerman rate his top 5 players in the Conference Finals. Curious to hear what others think here is how I have them ranked based on their current value –
Jokic
AD
(big gap)
Tatum
LeBron
Jimmy
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James and Anthony Davis have made the conference finals twice in four years, with completely different rosters, identities and by playing different positions.
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
LeBron James on the Denver altitude: “It is real. You get tired a lot faster than you would if you weren’t in it.” – 3:21 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
LeBron James on the Nuggets: “They’re a better team (than they were in 2020). We come in with the utmost respect for them.” – 3:19 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone on the similarities between Nikola Jokic and LeBron James: “The athleticism is a striking difference, but their IQ, their feel for the game, seeing things before they happen, work ethic, very, very similar players. There are a lot of ways to be great.” – 2:58 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone on the similarities between Nikola Jokic and LeBron James: “The athleticism is a striking difference, but their IQ, their feel for the game, seeing things before they happen, very, very similar players. It shows you that there are a lot of ways to be great.” – 2:56 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone expands on his comparison of LeBron and Jokić:
“There’s a lot of ways to be great…both of those guys take the greatest joy in making others better.”
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Aaron Gordon on guarding Kevin Durant last series and LeBron James this series: “Love the challenge. I’m here to do whatever my team needs me to.” – 2:47 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron this playoffs:
23.4 PPG
10.0 RPG
5.3 APG
So have a ton of NBA players, even the game’s biggest stars. LeBron James famously called Wembanyama “an alien,” and Giannis Antetokounmpo — who said he enjoyed hearing that Wembanyama counts him among his favorite players — insisted that the kid should make immediate impact in the NBA. “At the end of the day, as we know, NBA players also will want to make sure that when someone gets so much hype, that they let him know what it’s about,” NBA great and soon-to-be Basketball Hall of Famer Pau Gasol said. “He’s going to be challenged. But great players thrive off of challenge, right? So, I expect him to continue to progress and continue to get better and continue to show why people are so excited about him at this point.” -via Salt Lake Tribune / May 16, 2023
DeRozan then expounded on why he believes LeBron James was right in calling out some players in the league. Apparently, the Chicago Bulls star also has some pretty strong feelings about this issue: “Being in the league so long, you realize how many motherf**kers don’t love the game of basketball, who take it for granted, who feel so entitled, who just want everything that come with it but don’t want to put the work in. It’s so frustrating,” DeRozan continued. “We played in an era where you had to earn everything So you got so many guys coming in thinking they should be playing because their homeboy told them they’re nice. It’s like, ‘Bro, you’re not good.’ I definitely got Bron’s standpoint of that, because you’d be surprised.” -via YouTube / May 16, 2023
Bronny, the oldest son of LeBron James, committed to USC earlier this month, joining fellow McDonald’s All-American Isaiah Collier as part of a highly-touted recruiting class. In addition to DeRozan’s praise, George also spoke highly of Bronny’s talent and predicted he’d have success in the college game. “He’s got all the s— that [LeBron James] got: high IQ, he’s athletic, he makes the right plays … I was amazed,” George said. “He’s got the personality, the charisma, he’s got the humbleness. ‘SC really got a good one.” -via Sports Illustrated / May 16, 2023
The National Basketball Association (NBA) today announced that two-time NBA champion and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame member Ray Allen is visiting India from Friday, May 12 – Tuesday, May 16 as part of the league’s continued efforts to grow the game of basketball in the country. Allen will first visit Mumbai, where he will attend a live T20 cricket match and make a guest appearance on JioCinema’s cricket show. -via Hindustan Times / May 13, 2023
Joe Arruda: Basketball Hall of Famer Ray Allen will receive his Bachelor’s Degree in General Studies (BGS) from the University of Connecticut this morning. His reserved seat is right under his retired number 34 in the rafters. -via Twitter / May 7, 2023
