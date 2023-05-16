Steve Kerr believes Jordan Poole is still a foundational player for the Warriors

Connor Letourneau: Asked whether he still views Jordan Poole as a franchise building block, Steve Kerr said, “Absolutely. I called him one of the Foundational Six at the end of last season, and I still believe that.”
Source: Twitter @Con_Chron
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Here is an extended Steve Kerr perspective on Draymond Green and his future. Said the Warriors are not a title contender if they lose Draymond, but said the preseason punch “compromised” the season. pic.twitter.com/JP4NXtb3HM – 4:32 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr on Draymond Green’s future: “If Draymond’s not back, we’re not a championship contender.” – 4:29 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Steve Kerr: “If Draymond’s not back (next season), we’re not a championship contender. We know that. He’s that important to who we are.” – 4:29 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steve Kerr: “If Draymond’s not back, we’re not a championship contender… so I absolutely want him back.” – 4:28 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Steve Kerr on Klay’s season and what he can improve upon this off-season:
After two major injuries, wants him to come into camp next season in better shape and know he can’t solely rely on the things that made him great at 28. pic.twitter.com/IfIaAOFI72 – 4:28 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr on Klay Thompson: “He’s got to be more prepared than ever coming into training camp.”
Kerr thought Klay was fantastic in the second half, just knows that at 33 years old, he can’t rely on everything he could have before the injuries and at this point in his career – 4:26 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Here is Steve Kerr on Jonathan Kuminga’s future outlook and the reason he didn’t fit Kuminga into the playoff rotation pic.twitter.com/qQKp2uZyO0 – 4:22 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Kerr emphasizes that he still sees Poole as of the the six foundational pieces of this franchise.
He says he wants to see Poole work on offensive efficiency and better shots. On defense, it’s about putting forth a more consistent effort. – 4:19 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Asked whether he still views Jordan Poole as a franchise building block, Steve Kerr said, “Absolutely. I called him one of the Foundational Six at the end of last season, and I still believe that.” – 4:18 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr addresses his future. There’s one year left on his deal. He said it’s not yet time to discuss an extension. He wants to keep coaching Warriors long term, but understands realities of business. “Look at your phone every day and see the next Hall of Fame coach fired.” pic.twitter.com/SFigwUm601 – 4:17 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steve Kerr said he absolutely still views Jordan Poole as a foundational player. “As his coach, it’s my job to help him get better and help him really find his groove and his comfort zone next year,” Kerr said. – 4:16 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Steve Kerr, in the last year of his contract, says there has been no talk of an extension – nor should there be. Loves coaching the Warriors, but the future of GM Bob Myers’ (contract thru June) is the priority. – 4:15 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steve Kerr on his contract: “Our organization has a lot to sort through this summer and my contract situation is not, nor should it be, at the top of the list.”
He said Bob Myers’ contract is top priority since his decision would influence free agency. – 4:13 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Kerr says there’s “no hiding” that the incident between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole at the start of the year impacted their season.
“There was some trust lost … we have to get back to what made us successful, which is a trusting environment.” – 4:11 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr on Bob Myers: “I absolutely hope he comes back. But it’s also a case where I want what’s best for Bob. If he decides he’s going to leave, I’m going to support him 100% … I will miss him but I support him, regardless.” – 4:09 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steve Kerr: “Bob and I have a great friendship, great working relationship and I absolutely hope he comes back, but it’s also a case where I want I want what’s best for Bob and if he decides he’s going to leave, I will support him 100%.• – 4:09 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr: “It’s a lot easier when you lose for everybody to look in the mirror.” – 4:02 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
One four head coaches remain with the same team since 2018:
Gregg Popovich (1996)
Erik Spoelstra (2008)
Steve Kerr (2014)
Michael Malone (2015)
Bud, Casey, Monty, & Nurse were hired and fired within 5 years. – 11:53 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Jordan Poole commented on where his relationship with Draymond stands. pic.twitter.com/08SQnjhvuI – 1:32 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Jordan Poole to @loganmmurdock on his relationship with Draymond Green:
“I don’t have no answer for you. We was just on the court and teammates…It’s just business, honestly. And that’s really all it was, it is, it has been. It’s just been business.” theringer.com/nba/2023/5/15/… – 12:43 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Jordan Poole wraps up tumultuous season with the Warriors ahead of uncertain offseason mercurynews.com/2023/05/13/jor… via @AlexSimonSports – 5:16 PM
Kendra Andrews: Steve Kerr says there’s “no hiding” that the incident between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole at the start of the year impacted their season. “There was some trust lost … we have to get back to what made us successful, which is a trusting environment.” -via Twitter @DaltonJ_Johnson / May 16, 2023
“You can’t do anything about it,” he says. “That’s what you have to resort to, that’s what you have to tell yourself, that you can’t do anything about it. Like, what are you going to stress out about it for? This is all from regular people. Most of it is from regular people. Obviously, you have commentators or analysts who will go and say something, but these guys aren’t in the rooms, they’re not in the front office.” -via The Ringer / May 16, 2023
However, some within the Warriors organization say those relationships haven’t recovered, and that the incident furthered a growing divide between the members of each timeline within the team. “I don’t have no answer for you,” Jordan Poole tells me when asked where his relationship with Green stands now. “Other than that, we was just on the court and teammates, and we was out there trying to win games. “What I do recall saying at the beginning of the season is that, ‘We’re coming. We’re going to come out here. We’re going to play on the court. We’re going to try to win a championship.’ We were teammates. It’s just business, honestly. And that’s really all it was, it is, it has been. It’s just been business. It’s been basketball.” -via The Ringer / May 15, 2023