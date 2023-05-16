Steve Kerr: The incident between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole impacted our season

Kendra Andrews: Steve Kerr says there’s “no hiding” that the incident between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole at the start of the year impacted their season. “There was some trust lost … we have to get back to what made us successful, which is a trusting environment.”
Steve Kerr on his contract: “Our organization has a lot to sort through this summer and my contract situation is not, nor should it be, at the top of the list.”
He said Bob Myers’ contract is top priority since his decision would influence free agency. – 4:13 PM
Kerr says there’s “no hiding” that the incident between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole at the start of the year impacted their season.
“There was some trust lost … we have to get back to what made us successful, which is a trusting environment.” – 4:11 PM
Steve says the incident between Draymond and Jordan in the beginning of the season did impact the team.
The context was about the difficulties of the season and if everyone trusted eachother.
“There was some trust lost and that’s as blunt as I can be.” – 4:11 PM
Steve Kerr on the Warriors finding their joy and culture again next season: “There’s no hiding from it. The incident between Draymond and Jordan played a role in it.” – 4:09 PM
Steve Kerr on Bob Myers: “I absolutely hope he comes back. But it’s also a case where I want what’s best for Bob. If he decides he’s going to leave, I’m going to support him 100% … I will miss him but I support him, regardless.” – 4:09 PM
Steve Kerr: “Bob and I have a great friendship, great working relationship and I absolutely hope he comes back, but it’s also a case where I want I want what’s best for Bob and if he decides he’s going to leave, I will support him 100%.• – 4:09 PM
Steve Kerr: “It’s a lot easier when you lose for everybody to look in the mirror.” – 4:02 PM
One four head coaches remain with the same team since 2018:
Gregg Popovich (1996)
Erik Spoelstra (2008)
Steve Kerr (2014)
Michael Malone (2015)
Bud, Casey, Monty, & Nurse were hired and fired within 5 years. – 11:53 AM
‘Next team’ for Warriors’ Draymond Green could be Kings, Clippers, Pistons, Thunder, Suns sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 10:51 AM
On the season finale of HoopSession, I broke down what I believe to be the three biggest questions heading into the off-season: The immediate futures of Bob Myers, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.
instagram.com/reel/CsSc-pSM-… – 11:16 PM
Following Jayson Tatum’s scoring 51-point performance in Game 7 against the Sixers, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala took to Twitter with reactions. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/14/dra… – 8:00 PM
This offseason, the Warriors could start to ensure that Steph-Draymond-Klay will remain. Or they could begin transitioning off them. Either choice fraught with risk. There’s a price for dynasty. – 5:29 PM
In 73 games during the 2022-23 season, Draymond Green averaged 8.5 points on 52.7% shooting from the floor with 7.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists in 31.5 minutes per contest. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/13/rep… – 4:00 PM
Jordan Poole commented on where his relationship with Draymond stands. pic.twitter.com/08SQnjhvuI – 1:32 PM
Jordan Poole to @loganmmurdock on his relationship with Draymond Green:
“I don’t have no answer for you. We was just on the court and teammates…It’s just business, honestly. And that’s really all it was, it is, it has been. It’s just been business.” theringer.com/nba/2023/5/15/… – 12:43 PM
Draymond Green 2023-2024 Team Odds (via Bookies.com):
Golden State Warriors +200 (33.3%)
Los Angeles Lakers +300 (25%)
Detroit Pistons +450 (18.2%)
Houston Rockets +500 (16.7%)
Milwaukee Bucks +800 (11.1%)
The Field +550 (15.4%) – 11:19 AM
Following Jayson Tatum’s scoring 51-point performance in Game 7 against the Sixers, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala took to Twitter with reactions. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/14/dra… – 10:00 AM
A rare early playoff exit for the Warriors’ trio of champions didn’t prompt nostalgia or reflection. But defiance.
“Everybody will say we’re done and all that. But they said that last year, too.” — Draymond Green
theathletic.com/4516635/2023/0… – 11:22 PM
Since 2015, 9 coaches have taken teams to the NBA Finals.
Of those, 7 have since been fired by the team they took there.
Not fired: Steve Kerr and Erik Spoelstra.
Fired: Ime Udoka, Monty Williams, Mike Budenholzer, Frank Vogel, Nick Nurse, Tyronn Lue, David Blatt. – 10:33 PM
Seven different coaches have reached the NBA Finals since 2019.
Fuve of them have been fired since then: Nick Nurse, Frank Vogel, Ime Udoka, Monty Williams and Mike Budenholzer.
The last two standing are Steve Kerr and Erik Spoelstra. – 9:44 PM
Erik Spoelstra and Steve Kerr are the only head coaches to make that Finals since 2015 that have kept their jobs. – 9:36 PM
Jordan Poole wraps up tumultuous season with the Warriors ahead of uncertain offseason mercurynews.com/2023/05/13/jor… via @AlexSimonSports – 5:16 PM
Kerr’s response mirrored the growing sentiment throughout the organization as the Warriors hope to extend the greatest run in franchise history. But doing so will require answering immediate questions, including ones about the futures of Myers, Thompson, and, of course, Green. League sources believe that the Warriors will be open to negotiating a multiyear deal with Green, should he decline his player option over the summer. -via The Ringer / May 16, 2023
Sources close to the situation have consistently insisted that Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green all continuing to be Warriors next season is the most likely scenario. -via marcstein.substack.com / May 15, 2023
Klay Thompson and Draymond Green entered the 2023 postseason as the players with the best winning percentage in NBA playoffs history (minimum: 100 games played). That is no more after the Warriors’ second-round elimination against the Lakers. At No. 1 now is Ron Harper, a role player for both Bulls and Lakers, which is quite fitting given the list is filled with players from Chicago’s and L.A.’s dynasties at the top. (Not to mention Celtics and Warriors). -via HoopsHype / May 14, 2023
“You can’t do anything about it,” he says. “That’s what you have to resort to, that’s what you have to tell yourself, that you can’t do anything about it. Like, what are you going to stress out about it for? This is all from regular people. Most of it is from regular people. Obviously, you have commentators or analysts who will go and say something, but these guys aren’t in the rooms, they’re not in the front office.” -via The Ringer / May 16, 2023
However, some within the Warriors organization say those relationships haven’t recovered, and that the incident furthered a growing divide between the members of each timeline within the team. “I don’t have no answer for you,” Jordan Poole tells me when asked where his relationship with Green stands now. “Other than that, we was just on the court and teammates, and we was out there trying to win games. “What I do recall saying at the beginning of the season is that, ‘We’re coming. We’re going to come out here. We’re going to play on the court. We’re going to try to win a championship.’ We were teammates. It’s just business, honestly. And that’s really all it was, it is, it has been. It’s just been business. It’s been basketball.” -via The Ringer / May 15, 2023
But throughout the series, Poole’s dismal performance provided the most fodder. “It caught me by surprise,” Poole tells me of the attention he’s attracted this postseason. “I don’t be on social media during the playoffs, so if I’m seeing it, that means it’s everywhere.” -via The Ringer / May 15, 2023