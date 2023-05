Suns tired of Deandre Ayton?

Duane Rankin: “Everytime they scored, I was clinching on my jaws.” Deandre Ayton (ribs) on missing Game 6. “I’m feeling pain right now just sitting up.” If there was Game 7? “It was going to have to be a push or I was going to have to just bite on the nail and do what I got to do.” #Suns pic.twitter.com/pYgCIBzOiS -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / May 12, 2023