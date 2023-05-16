Suns tired of Deandre Ayton?

Zach Lowe: “There’s a lot of people in that organization that are tired of DeAndre. You can see it in the game, you don’t even have to be at the game to see the body language, the eye rolling, the ‘what the what is this guy doing?’ I do think there’s going to be a tendency to pile on Ayton and say that’s his fault, he’s immature, he wants to be a certain type of player-“
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
The Chicago Bulls are reportedly showing an interest in Phoenix Suns big man Deandre Ayton, whose name has been mentioned in trade rumors. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/15/chi… – 1:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Deandre Ayton got Monty Williams FIRED! – Stephen A. Smith | NBA Countdown #Suns youtu.be/SXbEPN4jYwg via @YouTube – 6:03 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Here’s what the Suns have this offseason.
87% of the committed $164M of salary is tied into Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton.
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I would guess that Phoenix believes its best path to improving the roster is through internal improvement out of DeAndre Ayton, and that his relationship with Monty Williams is so fractured that even a coaching downgrade could be an upgrade in the aggregate. – 9:46 PM
More on this storyline
“I think they’ll have to leverage veteran minimums and hope they can get something good in return for Ayton,” one rival team strategist told Yahoo Sports. -via Yahoo! Sports / May 13, 2023
Duane Rankin: “Everytime they scored, I was clinching on my jaws.” Deandre Ayton (ribs) on missing Game 6. “I’m feeling pain right now just sitting up.” If there was Game 7? “It was going to have to be a push or I was going to have to just bite on the nail and do what I got to do.” #Suns pic.twitter.com/pYgCIBzOiS -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / May 12, 2023
Duane Rankin: “We had high expectations because that’s just who the #Suns organization is. We play to win, but at the same time, you have to realize we didn’t have training camp with this team. We didn’t have enough time.” Deandre Ayton as Suns made trades before Feb. 9 deadline. #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/PW17du4lJl -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / May 12, 2023