Victor Wembanyama wanted to play for the Spurs all along?

Wembanyama was telling people close to him that he wanted to play for the Spurs. Parker became a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer in San Antonio. Diaw, the president of Metropolitans 92, won a title with the Spurs in 2014. The Spurs have been the NBA’s best at developing international players such as Parker, Diaw and Hall of Famers Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili.
Source: Marc J. Spears @ Andscape
Source: Marc J. Spears @ Andscape
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST: 2023 NBA DRAFT POST-LOTTERY SHOW w/ @TheBoxAndOne_
-San Antonio Wins! What does it get in Victor Wembanyama?
-Scoot or Miller for Charlotte at No. 2?
-What is Portland’s franchise direction at No. 3?
-POST LOTTERY MOCK DRAFT!
youtube.com/watch?v=mQUjoj… pic.twitter.com/xN4XnyXDCJ – 10:55 PM
GAME THEORY PODCAST: 2023 NBA DRAFT POST-LOTTERY SHOW w/ @TheBoxAndOne_
-San Antonio Wins! What does it get in Victor Wembanyama?
-Scoot or Miller for Charlotte at No. 2?
-What is Portland’s franchise direction at No. 3?
-POST LOTTERY MOCK DRAFT!
youtube.com/watch?v=mQUjoj… pic.twitter.com/xN4XnyXDCJ – 10:55 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Spurs win 2023 #NBA Draft Lottery and the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes: “[They’re getting] a team player. I’m going to make everything to win as many games as I can. And I’m trying to win a ring ASAP, so be ready!” nypost.com/2023/05/16/spu… via @nypostsports – 10:48 PM
#Spurs win 2023 #NBA Draft Lottery and the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes: “[They’re getting] a team player. I’m going to make everything to win as many games as I can. And I’m trying to win a ring ASAP, so be ready!” nypost.com/2023/05/16/spu… via @nypostsports – 10:48 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
French NBA players see Victor Wembanyama’s potential to inspire. The future No. 1 pick has impressed a slew of his countrymen, including Rudy Gobert, Boris Diaw, Mickaël Piétrus and more. bit.ly/3BzjLXk @andscape #nba #NBADraft – 10:23 PM
French NBA players see Victor Wembanyama’s potential to inspire. The future No. 1 pick has impressed a slew of his countrymen, including Rudy Gobert, Boris Diaw, Mickaël Piétrus and more. bit.ly/3BzjLXk @andscape #nba #NBADraft – 10:23 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
The Spurs have Victor Wembanyama, a treasure trove of picks, and oodles of cap space. – 10:01 PM
The Spurs have Victor Wembanyama, a treasure trove of picks, and oodles of cap space. – 10:01 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
The Spurs will be using one first-round pick to select Victor Wembanyama. They still have 12 more after that over the next five years, with about a million more second-round picks to boot. – 9:55 PM
The Spurs will be using one first-round pick to select Victor Wembanyama. They still have 12 more after that over the next five years, with about a million more second-round picks to boot. – 9:55 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Going to miss the excitement of OKC landing Victor Wembanyama once every 50 Tankathon spins. – 9:52 PM
Going to miss the excitement of OKC landing Victor Wembanyama once every 50 Tankathon spins. – 9:52 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
🚨NEW MOCK DRAFT🚨
Victor Wembanyama goes first to the Spurs…and then what? The way this draft order shook out it’s unclear what happens next.
I could also see a lot of trades given the amount of teams with multiple firsts.
First round mock on @ringer: nbadraft.theringer.com/mock-draft/ – 9:32 PM
🚨NEW MOCK DRAFT🚨
Victor Wembanyama goes first to the Spurs…and then what? The way this draft order shook out it’s unclear what happens next.
I could also see a lot of trades given the amount of teams with multiple firsts.
First round mock on @ringer: nbadraft.theringer.com/mock-draft/ – 9:32 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Story: The San Antonio Spurs win the 2023 NBA Draft lottery and the right to select French phenom Victor Wembanyama @washingtonpost @PostSports washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/05… – 9:08 PM
Story: The San Antonio Spurs win the 2023 NBA Draft lottery and the right to select French phenom Victor Wembanyama @washingtonpost @PostSports washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/05… – 9:08 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Victor Wembanyama has all the lights but the Charlotte Hornets draft pick will be so underrated. A potential Brandon Miller acquisition can upgrade the whole team.
Potential Hornets lineup
LaMelo Ball
Terry Rozier
Brandon Miller
PJ Washington
Mark Williams
#NBADraftLottery – 8:58 PM
Victor Wembanyama has all the lights but the Charlotte Hornets draft pick will be so underrated. A potential Brandon Miller acquisition can upgrade the whole team.
Potential Hornets lineup
LaMelo Ball
Terry Rozier
Brandon Miller
PJ Washington
Mark Williams
#NBADraftLottery – 8:58 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Spurs win 2023 #NBA Draft Lottery and the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes nypost.com/2023/05/16/spu… via @nypostsports – 8:56 PM
Spurs win 2023 #NBA Draft Lottery and the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes nypost.com/2023/05/16/spu… via @nypostsports – 8:56 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Spurs CEO R.C. Buford turned 63 today. Just caught up with him after San Antonio won the right to draft Victor Wembanyama on June 22 and a giddy Buford confirmed that, yes indeed, this is his all-time top birthday present.
More to come from Chicago: marcstein.substack.com – 8:52 PM
Spurs CEO R.C. Buford turned 63 today. Just caught up with him after San Antonio won the right to draft Victor Wembanyama on June 22 and a giddy Buford confirmed that, yes indeed, this is his all-time top birthday present.
More to come from Chicago: marcstein.substack.com – 8:52 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
David Robinson, Tim Duncan and now Victor Wembanyama. The San Antonio Spurs culture remains alive with generational players like these. And the upcoming no.1 draft pick will give another one championship shot to Gregg Popovich. Not bad at all. #NBADraftLottery – 8:52 PM
David Robinson, Tim Duncan and now Victor Wembanyama. The San Antonio Spurs culture remains alive with generational players like these. And the upcoming no.1 draft pick will give another one championship shot to Gregg Popovich. Not bad at all. #NBADraftLottery – 8:52 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
2023 NBA Draft Lottery results: Spurs win No. 1 pick, right to select Victor Wembanyama; No. 2 goes to Hornets
cbssports.com/nba/news/2023-… – 8:42 PM
2023 NBA Draft Lottery results: Spurs win No. 1 pick, right to select Victor Wembanyama; No. 2 goes to Hornets
cbssports.com/nba/news/2023-… – 8:42 PM
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
Victor Wembanyama has created nearly 30% of his shots attacking one-on-one, made 31 more pull-up jumpers than he did a season ago, and shot 73% around the rim this season. pic.twitter.com/lstjBD2Fma – 8:37 PM
Victor Wembanyama has created nearly 30% of his shots attacking one-on-one, made 31 more pull-up jumpers than he did a season ago, and shot 73% around the rim this season. pic.twitter.com/lstjBD2Fma – 8:37 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
The San Antonio Spurs celebrate winning the 2023 NBA Draft lottery and the right to select Victor Wembanyama pic.twitter.com/z8YP0e18E5 – 8:36 PM
The San Antonio Spurs celebrate winning the 2023 NBA Draft lottery and the right to select Victor Wembanyama pic.twitter.com/z8YP0e18E5 – 8:36 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
This was the moment I became a Victor Wembanyama fan. 😀 pic.twitter.com/QdgbTTr4MZ – 8:35 PM
This was the moment I became a Victor Wembanyama fan. 😀 pic.twitter.com/QdgbTTr4MZ – 8:35 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @ForbesSports
The San Antonio Spurs Win The Victor Wembanyama Sweepstakes: ‘I Want To Win A Ring ASAP, So Get Ready’ via @forbes forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 8:35 PM
Now on @ForbesSports
The San Antonio Spurs Win The Victor Wembanyama Sweepstakes: ‘I Want To Win A Ring ASAP, So Get Ready’ via @forbes forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 8:35 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
The San Antonio Spurs got the no1 pick and Victor Wembanyama
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 8:34 PM
The San Antonio Spurs got the no1 pick and Victor Wembanyama
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 8:34 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
The Bulls didn’t land Victor Wembanyama.
But they still must build a team.
How will they do this? It’s anyone’s guess. But the fan base is growing restless.
✍🏾 via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/4522689/2023/0… – 8:32 PM
The Bulls didn’t land Victor Wembanyama.
But they still must build a team.
How will they do this? It’s anyone’s guess. But the fan base is growing restless.
✍🏾 via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/4522689/2023/0… – 8:32 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
I’m in Cambridge, it’s 1.30am, and my wife is considering a divorce. I will leave analysis of the Victor Wembanyama/Spurs story to my able colleagues. Good night. – 8:32 PM
I’m in Cambridge, it’s 1.30am, and my wife is considering a divorce. I will leave analysis of the Victor Wembanyama/Spurs story to my able colleagues. Good night. – 8:32 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Gregg Popovich will coach David Robinson, Tim Duncan and Victor Wembanyama across 5 different decades. pic.twitter.com/8PtycYO8FW – 8:32 PM
Gregg Popovich will coach David Robinson, Tim Duncan and Victor Wembanyama across 5 different decades. pic.twitter.com/8PtycYO8FW – 8:32 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
“i want to win a ring asap.”
-victor wembanyama pic.twitter.com/qG5YlG4IAI – 8:32 PM
“i want to win a ring asap.”
-victor wembanyama pic.twitter.com/qG5YlG4IAI – 8:32 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
The San Antonio Spurs won the NBA Draft lottery and the right to select Victor Wembanyama with the ping pong ball combo 14, 5, 8, 2.
The Portland Trail Blazers held the combination 14, 5, 8, 3. They missed by just one number on the final ball. – 8:31 PM
The San Antonio Spurs won the NBA Draft lottery and the right to select Victor Wembanyama with the ping pong ball combo 14, 5, 8, 2.
The Portland Trail Blazers held the combination 14, 5, 8, 3. They missed by just one number on the final ball. – 8:31 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
The San Antonio Spurs won the NBA Draft lottery and the right to select Victor Wembanyama with the ping pong ball combo 14, 5, 8, 2.
After the first three numbers were picked, the Washington Wizards had 6 of the possible 11 remaining numbers (7, 9, 10, 12, 13) and barely missed. – 8:29 PM
The San Antonio Spurs won the NBA Draft lottery and the right to select Victor Wembanyama with the ping pong ball combo 14, 5, 8, 2.
After the first three numbers were picked, the Washington Wizards had 6 of the possible 11 remaining numbers (7, 9, 10, 12, 13) and barely missed. – 8:29 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
SPURS WIN
SPURS WIN
PANDEMONIUM
BIENVENUE A SAN ANTONIO VICTOR WEMBANYAMA pic.twitter.com/demSoxfTfn – 8:29 PM
SPURS WIN
SPURS WIN
PANDEMONIUM
BIENVENUE A SAN ANTONIO VICTOR WEMBANYAMA pic.twitter.com/demSoxfTfn – 8:29 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Victor Wembanyama was born seven months after Gregg Popovich won his second NBA title coaching the Spurs – 8:29 PM
Victor Wembanyama was born seven months after Gregg Popovich won his second NBA title coaching the Spurs – 8:29 PM
RJ Marquez @KSATRJ
BREAKING: The Spurs have landed the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft and will select generational talent Victor Wembanyama. Unbelievable. #KSATnews #KSATsports – 8:28 PM
BREAKING: The Spurs have landed the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft and will select generational talent Victor Wembanyama. Unbelievable. #KSATnews #KSATsports – 8:28 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
With the 1st pick in the 2023 NBA Draft the San Antonio Spurs select… Victor Wembanyama! #NBADraftLottery #NBA – 8:27 PM
With the 1st pick in the 2023 NBA Draft the San Antonio Spurs select… Victor Wembanyama! #NBADraftLottery #NBA – 8:27 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Pelicans’ Zion Williamson vs. Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama four times a year!
Let’s go!!! – 8:27 PM
Pelicans’ Zion Williamson vs. Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama four times a year!
Let’s go!!! – 8:27 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
The Spurs were the luckiest team in draft lottery history before this.
Now they get Victor Wembanyama. – 8:27 PM
The Spurs were the luckiest team in draft lottery history before this.
Now they get Victor Wembanyama. – 8:27 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
David Robinson.
Tim Duncan.
Victor Wembanyama.
I’ll have what the Spurs are drinking. – 8:26 PM
David Robinson.
Tim Duncan.
Victor Wembanyama.
I’ll have what the Spurs are drinking. – 8:26 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
The Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes are officially over.
The French prodigy will play for the San Antonio Spurs 🚨
basketnews.com/news-189592-vi… – 8:26 PM
The Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes are officially over.
The French prodigy will play for the San Antonio Spurs 🚨
basketnews.com/news-189592-vi… – 8:26 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
The San Antonio Spurs won the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and will have the right to select Victor Wembanyama. – 8:26 PM
The San Antonio Spurs won the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and will have the right to select Victor Wembanyama. – 8:26 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
San Antonio Spurs
David Robinson No. 1
Tim Duncan No. 1
Victor Wembanyama No. 1
Unreal – 8:26 PM
San Antonio Spurs
David Robinson No. 1
Tim Duncan No. 1
Victor Wembanyama No. 1
Unreal – 8:26 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
OMG FROM DAVID ROBINSON TO TIM DUNCAN TO VICTOR WEMBANYAMA – 8:26 PM
OMG FROM DAVID ROBINSON TO TIM DUNCAN TO VICTOR WEMBANYAMA – 8:26 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
gregg popovich rushing to the airport to pick up victor wembanyama pic.twitter.com/lEUWIc03mt – 8:26 PM
gregg popovich rushing to the airport to pick up victor wembanyama pic.twitter.com/lEUWIc03mt – 8:26 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Victor Wembanyama to the San Antonio Spurs.
Pop is NEVER gonna retire!!! – 8:26 PM
Victor Wembanyama to the San Antonio Spurs.
Pop is NEVER gonna retire!!! – 8:26 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Spurs get the No. 1 pick and the chance to select Victor Wembanyama. – 8:25 PM
The Spurs get the No. 1 pick and the chance to select Victor Wembanyama. – 8:25 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
victor wembanyama taking selfies with a disposable camera, is already the greatest nba player of all time – 8:25 PM
victor wembanyama taking selfies with a disposable camera, is already the greatest nba player of all time – 8:25 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
The No. 1 pick of the 2023 NBA Draft for the rights to draft 7-foot-5 Frenchmen Victor Wembanyama goes to the Spurs. pic.twitter.com/vKMf4Hg8z0 – 8:25 PM
The No. 1 pick of the 2023 NBA Draft for the rights to draft 7-foot-5 Frenchmen Victor Wembanyama goes to the Spurs. pic.twitter.com/vKMf4Hg8z0 – 8:25 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
I’m more than ready for a Victor Wembanyama-Keldon Johnson-Jeremy Sochan big-3 next season. Bring it on, please! #NBADraftLottery – 8:23 PM
I’m more than ready for a Victor Wembanyama-Keldon Johnson-Jeremy Sochan big-3 next season. Bring it on, please! #NBADraftLottery – 8:23 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The final four teams in the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes. pic.twitter.com/rUTUbj2OGo – 8:20 PM
The final four teams in the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes. pic.twitter.com/rUTUbj2OGo – 8:20 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Hoop Streams is BACK! 🤩
@CassidyHubbarth, @itsthebaldgirl and @LegsESPN are joined by @Ronnie2K to talk Lakers-Nuggets. Plus, our hosts react to the NBA draft lottery and the winner of the No. 1 pick in the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes 🎫 twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 8:16 PM
Hoop Streams is BACK! 🤩
@CassidyHubbarth, @itsthebaldgirl and @LegsESPN are joined by @Ronnie2K to talk Lakers-Nuggets. Plus, our hosts react to the NBA draft lottery and the winner of the No. 1 pick in the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes 🎫 twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 8:16 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Best case scenario for the Sacramento Kings in tonight’s NBA Draft Lottery: Victor Wembanyama goes to a team in the Eastern Conference. – 8:07 PM
Best case scenario for the Sacramento Kings in tonight’s NBA Draft Lottery: Victor Wembanyama goes to a team in the Eastern Conference. – 8:07 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Shaquille O’Neal & LeBron James are the most hyped NBA draft prospects in my lifetime. Nobody else is really comparable. Not even Victor Wembanyama. He’s gotten his share of attention, but the anticipation doesn’t quite feel like it’s on the same level as it was for Shaq or LBJ. – 8:02 PM
Shaquille O’Neal & LeBron James are the most hyped NBA draft prospects in my lifetime. Nobody else is really comparable. Not even Victor Wembanyama. He’s gotten his share of attention, but the anticipation doesn’t quite feel like it’s on the same level as it was for Shaq or LBJ. – 8:02 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
It’s packed at Roo Pub as Spurs fans wait to see where they’ll pick in the upcoming draft.
If it’s 1 and Victor Wembanyama, the bar is paying every open tab.
Anticipation is high. pic.twitter.com/Hhz9eFVVBK – 7:38 PM
It’s packed at Roo Pub as Spurs fans wait to see where they’ll pick in the upcoming draft.
If it’s 1 and Victor Wembanyama, the bar is paying every open tab.
Anticipation is high. pic.twitter.com/Hhz9eFVVBK – 7:38 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Which team do you most want to land Victor Wembanyama, and why? – 7:31 PM
Which team do you most want to land Victor Wembanyama, and why? – 7:31 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
We decided to run the 2023 NBA Draft Guide profile for Victor Wembanyama early.
A 2,500-word deep dive into Wembanyama’s background, what makes him so special as a player in terms of his strengths, his potential improvement areas, and a summary
theathletic.com/4522983/2023/0… pic.twitter.com/HYHS1faSRK – 7:14 PM
We decided to run the 2023 NBA Draft Guide profile for Victor Wembanyama early.
A 2,500-word deep dive into Wembanyama’s background, what makes him so special as a player in terms of his strengths, his potential improvement areas, and a summary
theathletic.com/4522983/2023/0… pic.twitter.com/HYHS1faSRK – 7:14 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Remember Color Me Badd? Their single “I Wanna Sex You Up” was No. 2 on the Billboard charts the last time the #Hornets won the NBA Draft Lottery.
Yeah, it’s been a minute.
Will their fortunes change tonight with the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes?
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 6:02 PM
Remember Color Me Badd? Their single “I Wanna Sex You Up” was No. 2 on the Billboard charts the last time the #Hornets won the NBA Draft Lottery.
Yeah, it’s been a minute.
Will their fortunes change tonight with the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes?
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 6:02 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
The prize in the NBA Draft Lottery isn’t a Boblo boatload of money, but Victor Wembanyama is something close:
Early column: Anticipation builds as #Pistons look for No. 1 pick: detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 5:21 PM
The prize in the NBA Draft Lottery isn’t a Boblo boatload of money, but Victor Wembanyama is something close:
Early column: Anticipation builds as #Pistons look for No. 1 pick: detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 5:21 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“You have to sort of project where he’s going to be in 3-5 years”
No matter who wins the Lottery, @WindhorstESPN joined @TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine and preached patience with Victor Wembanyama
Listen to Draft Lottery coverage now on NBA Radio: siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive pic.twitter.com/x3eN1T3G7i – 5:01 PM
“You have to sort of project where he’s going to be in 3-5 years”
No matter who wins the Lottery, @WindhorstESPN joined @TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine and preached patience with Victor Wembanyama
Listen to Draft Lottery coverage now on NBA Radio: siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive pic.twitter.com/x3eN1T3G7i – 5:01 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Victor Wembanyama moving like this at 7’4” is a cheat code. pic.twitter.com/YLCdD57Rwq – 3:56 PM
Victor Wembanyama moving like this at 7’4” is a cheat code. pic.twitter.com/YLCdD57Rwq – 3:56 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Kylian Mbappe was loving this block from Victor Wembanyama 😬😅
pic.twitter.com/62dbq8B7w3 – 3:38 PM
Kylian Mbappe was loving this block from Victor Wembanyama 😬😅
pic.twitter.com/62dbq8B7w3 – 3:38 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Which team will land Victor Wembanyama today? 👀 pic.twitter.com/1uu8YRdIVV – 2:44 PM
Which team will land Victor Wembanyama today? 👀 pic.twitter.com/1uu8YRdIVV – 2:44 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jeremy Evans is still out here dunking on fools
…related: Victor Wembanyama has 3 first half fouls in 12:49 and probably isn’t coming back until after halftime – 2:34 PM
Jeremy Evans is still out here dunking on fools
…related: Victor Wembanyama has 3 first half fouls in 12:49 and probably isn’t coming back until after halftime – 2:34 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Even Kylian Mbappe couldn’t miss out on watching Victor Wembanyama 👋
pic.twitter.com/yL33XPKVPb – 2:19 PM
Even Kylian Mbappe couldn’t miss out on watching Victor Wembanyama 👋
pic.twitter.com/yL33XPKVPb – 2:19 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Want to learn more about the top prospects and their fit in CLT?
Brandon Miller➡️ si.com/nba/hornets/nb…
Ausar Thompson ➡️ si.com/nba/hornets/nb…
Cam Whitmore ➡️ si.com/nba/hornets/nb…
Scoot Henderson ➡️ si.com/nba/hornets/nb…
Victor Wembanyama ➡️si.com/nba/hornets/nb… – 2:16 PM
Want to learn more about the top prospects and their fit in CLT?
Brandon Miller➡️ si.com/nba/hornets/nb…
Ausar Thompson ➡️ si.com/nba/hornets/nb…
Cam Whitmore ➡️ si.com/nba/hornets/nb…
Scoot Henderson ➡️ si.com/nba/hornets/nb…
Victor Wembanyama ➡️si.com/nba/hornets/nb… – 2:16 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Column: Which NBA lottery team needs Victor Wembanyama the most? @washingtonpost @PostSports washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/05… – 1:58 PM
Column: Which NBA lottery team needs Victor Wembanyama the most? @washingtonpost @PostSports washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/05… – 1:58 PM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
video i made in the fall about what’s potentially at stake tonight with the #1 pick and victor wembanyama
youtu.be/FCcV83SKL2Y – 1:58 PM
video i made in the fall about what’s potentially at stake tonight with the #1 pick and victor wembanyama
youtu.be/FCcV83SKL2Y – 1:58 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Once and only once every time Bulls are in draft lottery.
Lauri Markkanen and Victor Wembanyama? Say it isn’t so @tankathon pic.twitter.com/rDKY64WFdt – 1:55 PM
Once and only once every time Bulls are in draft lottery.
Lauri Markkanen and Victor Wembanyama? Say it isn’t so @tankathon pic.twitter.com/rDKY64WFdt – 1:55 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
How does Victor Wembanyama statistically compare to the top international prospects that came before him?
@zachkram: theringer.com/nba-draft/2023… – 1:53 PM
How does Victor Wembanyama statistically compare to the top international prospects that came before him?
@zachkram: theringer.com/nba-draft/2023… – 1:53 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
NBA Draft Lottery winner gets Victor Wembanyama but what next?
Do @DetroitPistons trade Jalen Duren?
@HoustonRockets Alperen Sengun?
Myles Turner & @Pacers?
Teams are monitoring it all, as one GM said: “I’m interested in what comes AFTER the lottery.”
heavy.com/sports/detroit… – 1:01 PM
NBA Draft Lottery winner gets Victor Wembanyama but what next?
Do @DetroitPistons trade Jalen Duren?
@HoustonRockets Alperen Sengun?
Myles Turner & @Pacers?
Teams are monitoring it all, as one GM said: “I’m interested in what comes AFTER the lottery.”
heavy.com/sports/detroit… – 1:01 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
What makes Victor Wembanyama such a special NBA prospect? I asked his trainer @TimMartin_TX: pic.twitter.com/etVbllwcES – 12:40 PM
What makes Victor Wembanyama such a special NBA prospect? I asked his trainer @TimMartin_TX: pic.twitter.com/etVbllwcES – 12:40 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
How much of a sure thing is Victor Wembanyama to be the No. 1 overall pick?
With -20000 odds, you would need to bet $20,000 to only win $100 on @DKSportsbook. – 12:10 PM
How much of a sure thing is Victor Wembanyama to be the No. 1 overall pick?
With -20000 odds, you would need to bet $20,000 to only win $100 on @DKSportsbook. – 12:10 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
“We may think of him as one of the best players to ever live when he’s all said and done.”
Tonight, we’ll find out which team will win the NBA draft lottery and have the chance to select Victor Wembanyama 👀 pic.twitter.com/ESbVS7gMhY – 11:58 AM
“We may think of him as one of the best players to ever live when he’s all said and done.”
Tonight, we’ll find out which team will win the NBA draft lottery and have the chance to select Victor Wembanyama 👀 pic.twitter.com/ESbVS7gMhY – 11:58 AM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
Would love to see Victor Wembanyama in one of these 👀🔴 pic.twitter.com/nRbxiJyh5i – 11:12 AM
Would love to see Victor Wembanyama in one of these 👀🔴 pic.twitter.com/nRbxiJyh5i – 11:12 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Everyone is talking about Victor Wembanyama, but Scoot Henderson is also a very special prospect with superstar potential.
G League Ignite head coach Jason Hart told @SpinDavies that Scoot is “trying to be the best ever.” Hart compared Henderson to “a young Derrick Rose.” pic.twitter.com/jKDbqySPDv – 11:09 AM
Everyone is talking about Victor Wembanyama, but Scoot Henderson is also a very special prospect with superstar potential.
G League Ignite head coach Jason Hart told @SpinDavies that Scoot is “trying to be the best ever.” Hart compared Henderson to “a young Derrick Rose.” pic.twitter.com/jKDbqySPDv – 11:09 AM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Where does Victor Wembanyama fit best? NBA Draft Lottery breakdown
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/4514339/2023/0… – 11:06 AM
Where does Victor Wembanyama fit best? NBA Draft Lottery breakdown
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/4514339/2023/0… – 11:06 AM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
When the Chicago Bulls jumped up to select Derrick Rose, their odds were slim. Their chances to draft Victor Wembanyama look similar. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/16/chi… – 11:06 AM
When the Chicago Bulls jumped up to select Derrick Rose, their odds were slim. Their chances to draft Victor Wembanyama look similar. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/16/chi… – 11:06 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Tuesday Newsletter Extravaganza leads off with a special audio dispatch from the scene here at Lottery Central to properly get you ready tonight’s Victor Wembanyama festivities: marcstein.substack.com/p/audio-dispat… – 11:00 AM
The Tuesday Newsletter Extravaganza leads off with a special audio dispatch from the scene here at Lottery Central to properly get you ready tonight’s Victor Wembanyama festivities: marcstein.substack.com/p/audio-dispat… – 11:00 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Victor Wembanyama is arguably the most hyped-up NBA prospect since LeBron James. In October, James was asked about this, and he mentioned one huge difference between his pre-draft hype and Wemby’s.
LeBron: “Thank God I didn’t have social media, that’s all I can say. I can’t… pic.twitter.com/7vWqXUYpUr – 10:51 AM
Victor Wembanyama is arguably the most hyped-up NBA prospect since LeBron James. In October, James was asked about this, and he mentioned one huge difference between his pre-draft hype and Wemby’s.
LeBron: “Thank God I didn’t have social media, that’s all I can say. I can’t… pic.twitter.com/7vWqXUYpUr – 10:51 AM
Rod Boone @rodboone
When the #Hornets last won the lottery, Color Me Badd had the No. 2 song on the Billboard charts.
Lottery luck just hasn’t been on their side. Will that finally change tonight with the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes?
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 10:49 AM
When the #Hornets last won the lottery, Color Me Badd had the No. 2 song on the Billboard charts.
Lottery luck just hasn’t been on their side. Will that finally change tonight with the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes?
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 10:49 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
For the sake of @Ky_Carlin smiling for the first time in 3 years and being nice to me on the Sixers beat next season, I hope the Pistons get Victor Wembanyama. – 10:49 AM
For the sake of @Ky_Carlin smiling for the first time in 3 years and being nice to me on the Sixers beat next season, I hope the Pistons get Victor Wembanyama. – 10:49 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
NBA Draft lottery: Why Victor Wembanyama will be a generational star bit.ly/3OdB2Nm pic.twitter.com/q4Pxo4kM7F – 10:46 AM
NBA Draft lottery: Why Victor Wembanyama will be a generational star bit.ly/3OdB2Nm pic.twitter.com/q4Pxo4kM7F – 10:46 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
In October, Giannis Antetokounmpo said that Victor Wembanyama has a “chance to be one of the best to ever play this game.”
Giannis: “He’s incredible, man… His skills, the way he can shoot the ball, the way he can move, he’s extremely fast for his size, he can block shots, he… pic.twitter.com/VjbXUtE6HA – 10:45 AM
In October, Giannis Antetokounmpo said that Victor Wembanyama has a “chance to be one of the best to ever play this game.”
Giannis: “He’s incredible, man… His skills, the way he can shoot the ball, the way he can move, he’s extremely fast for his size, he can block shots, he… pic.twitter.com/VjbXUtE6HA – 10:45 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Tonight, we find out who wins the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes.
Wemby recently filmed this to show his POV on the court, and it’s insane 😅 pic.twitter.com/RT2jVxn47Q – 10:39 AM
Tonight, we find out who wins the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes.
Wemby recently filmed this to show his POV on the court, and it’s insane 😅 pic.twitter.com/RT2jVxn47Q – 10:39 AM
Kelly Iko @KellyIko
The Rockets and Pistons have been lottery buddies for consecutive seasons. Can either of them stop the cycle by winning the No.1 pick — and the battle for Victor Wembanyama — tonight?
New for @TheAthleticNBA with @JLEdwardsIII — theathletic.com/4522294/2023/0… – 10:14 AM
The Rockets and Pistons have been lottery buddies for consecutive seasons. Can either of them stop the cycle by winning the No.1 pick — and the battle for Victor Wembanyama — tonight?
New for @TheAthleticNBA with @JLEdwardsIII — theathletic.com/4522294/2023/0… – 10:14 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
All 14 lottery teams ranked by how happy I’d be if they landed Victor Wembanyama:
1. Blazers
2. Pacers
3. Spurs
4. Raptors
5. Jazz
6. Pistons
7. Magic
8. Thunder
9. Hornets
10. Pelicans
11. Wizards
12. Bulls
13. Mavericks
14. Rockets – 10:04 AM
All 14 lottery teams ranked by how happy I’d be if they landed Victor Wembanyama:
1. Blazers
2. Pacers
3. Spurs
4. Raptors
5. Jazz
6. Pistons
7. Magic
8. Thunder
9. Hornets
10. Pelicans
11. Wizards
12. Bulls
13. Mavericks
14. Rockets – 10:04 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Tonight, one team will earn the right to draft the best prospect since LeBron James.
Who will win the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes?
NBA Draft Lottery primer ➡️ yhoo.it/41EeaJW pic.twitter.com/JYCkkMLnwY – 10:00 AM
Tonight, one team will earn the right to draft the best prospect since LeBron James.
Who will win the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes?
NBA Draft Lottery primer ➡️ yhoo.it/41EeaJW pic.twitter.com/JYCkkMLnwY – 10:00 AM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Lives are going to change tonight. Not just Victor Wembanyama’s, who’ll find out where he’s going in the NBA Draft Lottery. But an entire organization will be energized by getting the 7-4 phenom, over whom NBA execs drool. From last fall, in @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3s82zDz – 10:00 AM
Lives are going to change tonight. Not just Victor Wembanyama’s, who’ll find out where he’s going in the NBA Draft Lottery. But an entire organization will be energized by getting the 7-4 phenom, over whom NBA execs drool. From last fall, in @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3s82zDz – 10:00 AM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
New story: The day Victor Wembanyama has been waiting for is finally here. The NBA Draft Lottery is tonight and the French phenom will find out which of the 14 lottery teams will earn the opportunity to draft him with the No. 1 pick on June 22. detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 9:55 AM
New story: The day Victor Wembanyama has been waiting for is finally here. The NBA Draft Lottery is tonight and the French phenom will find out which of the 14 lottery teams will earn the opportunity to draft him with the No. 1 pick on June 22. detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 9:55 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Which Draft Lottery result would break NBA Twitter tonight?
@jkylemann and I say it’s the Mavericks—after tanking out of the play-in—landing the #1 pick to pair Victor Wembanyama with Luka Doncic.
This clip is from The Ringer’s NBA Draft Show, follow wherever you get your pods! pic.twitter.com/zqPAD9iltz – 9:52 AM
Which Draft Lottery result would break NBA Twitter tonight?
@jkylemann and I say it’s the Mavericks—after tanking out of the play-in—landing the #1 pick to pair Victor Wembanyama with Luka Doncic.
This clip is from The Ringer’s NBA Draft Show, follow wherever you get your pods! pic.twitter.com/zqPAD9iltz – 9:52 AM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
If Victor Wembanyama is as advertised, the team that wins his rights should gear up to contend within 2-3 years. That’s how soon LeBron, KD and Luka were ready.
My long piece on how to respond to winning the rights to a generational superstar: tinyurl.com/4kxrta6u pic.twitter.com/SUSl4rHzZb – 9:32 AM
If Victor Wembanyama is as advertised, the team that wins his rights should gear up to contend within 2-3 years. That’s how soon LeBron, KD and Luka were ready.
My long piece on how to respond to winning the rights to a generational superstar: tinyurl.com/4kxrta6u pic.twitter.com/SUSl4rHzZb – 9:32 AM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
NBA Draft Lottery is tonight with all eyes on the No. 1 pick for Victor Wembanyama.
– Pacers have the 7th-best odds
– 6.8% chance for No. 1
– Best odds to be 8th (35.61%)
fieldhousefiles.com/p/who-will-rep… pic.twitter.com/C2Bp1CUHAm – 9:28 AM
NBA Draft Lottery is tonight with all eyes on the No. 1 pick for Victor Wembanyama.
– Pacers have the 7th-best odds
– 6.8% chance for No. 1
– Best odds to be 8th (35.61%)
fieldhousefiles.com/p/who-will-rep… pic.twitter.com/C2Bp1CUHAm – 9:28 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Happy lottery day. Here’s a fun trek through lottery history as we await Victor Wembanyama’s fate.
I combed through all 38 Draft Lotteries to answer a simple question: who is the luckiest team in lottery history? I promise, the answers will surprise you.
cbssports.com/nba/news/who-i… – 9:16 AM
Happy lottery day. Here’s a fun trek through lottery history as we await Victor Wembanyama’s fate.
I combed through all 38 Draft Lotteries to answer a simple question: who is the luckiest team in lottery history? I promise, the answers will surprise you.
cbssports.com/nba/news/who-i… – 9:16 AM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Morning, Pistons fans.
Column on why the Pistons can’t let tonight’s Victor Wembanyama result make-or-break their rebuild. freep.com/story/sports/n… – 9:10 AM
Morning, Pistons fans.
Column on why the Pistons can’t let tonight’s Victor Wembanyama result make-or-break their rebuild. freep.com/story/sports/n… – 9:10 AM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The stakes are high — and the odds are low — for the Chicago Bulls in tonight’s NBA draft lottery.
What to expect from a night of chance that will revolve around who gets a shot at picking Victor Wembanyama: chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 8:59 AM
The stakes are high — and the odds are low — for the Chicago Bulls in tonight’s NBA draft lottery.
What to expect from a night of chance that will revolve around who gets a shot at picking Victor Wembanyama: chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 8:59 AM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Tonight is the NBA Draft lottery. The Wizards have a 6.7% chance of getting the No. 1 pick and 28.9% odds of landing in the top-4.
Here’s our final lottery simulator, looking at what it would mean to pick 1st and get Victor Wembanyama. nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 8:57 AM
Tonight is the NBA Draft lottery. The Wizards have a 6.7% chance of getting the No. 1 pick and 28.9% odds of landing in the top-4.
Here’s our final lottery simulator, looking at what it would mean to pick 1st and get Victor Wembanyama. nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 8:57 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Today is the day.
Which team is winning the NBA lottery and the chance to draft Victor Wembanyama? pic.twitter.com/8ly94grg3p – 8:30 AM
Today is the day.
Which team is winning the NBA lottery and the chance to draft Victor Wembanyama? pic.twitter.com/8ly94grg3p – 8:30 AM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Tonight, one lucky team will secure the rights to Victor Wembanyama, a generational talent that hasn’t been this hyped since LeBron James 20 years ago. pic.twitter.com/4cmo6dl2L1 – 7:33 AM
Tonight, one lucky team will secure the rights to Victor Wembanyama, a generational talent that hasn’t been this hyped since LeBron James 20 years ago. pic.twitter.com/4cmo6dl2L1 – 7:33 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @ForbesSports
NBA Draft Lottery:
Pistons, Rockets, Spurs Favorites In Victor Wembanyama Sweepstakes
forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 7:21 AM
Now on @ForbesSports
NBA Draft Lottery:
Pistons, Rockets, Spurs Favorites In Victor Wembanyama Sweepstakes
forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 7:21 AM
More on this storyline
Wembanyama has several NBA mentors with French ties, but none he is closer to in relationship and height than the 7-1 Gobert. Gobert told Andscape he has spoken to Wembanyama regularly since meeting him when he was 13 years old in France. Gobert and Wembanyama share an agent, Bouna Ndiaye and a trainer in Dallas, Tim Martin. -via Andscape / May 16, 2023
“It’s huge for France,” Gobert told Andscape. “Being drafted No. 1 is cool, obviously. I know he doesn’t care about that. But for him it’s about really being the best basketball player he can be. For the country of France, it’s a lot to be proud of.” -via Andscape / May 16, 2023