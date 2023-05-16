Warriors open to negotiating multi-year deal with Draymond Green

Kerr’s response mirrored the growing sentiment throughout the organization as the Warriors hope to extend the greatest run in franchise history. But doing so will require answering immediate questions, including ones about the futures of Myers, Thompson, and, of course, Green. League sources believe that the Warriors will be open to negotiating a multiyear deal with Green, should he decline his player option over the summer.
Source: Logan Murdock @ The Ringer
On the season finale of HoopSession, I broke down what I believe to be the three biggest questions heading into the off-season: The immediate futures of Bob Myers, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.
Following Jayson Tatum’s scoring 51-point performance in Game 7 against the Sixers, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala took to Twitter with reactions. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/14/dra… – 8:00 PM
This offseason, the Warriors could start to ensure that Steph-Draymond-Klay will remain. Or they could begin transitioning off them. Either choice fraught with risk. There’s a price for dynasty. – 5:29 PM
In 73 games during the 2022-23 season, Draymond Green averaged 8.5 points on 52.7% shooting from the floor with 7.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists in 31.5 minutes per contest. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/13/rep… – 4:00 PM
Jordan Poole commented on where his relationship with Draymond stands. pic.twitter.com/08SQnjhvuI – 1:32 PM
Jordan Poole to @loganmmurdock on his relationship with Draymond Green:
“I don’t have no answer for you. We was just on the court and teammates…It’s just business, honestly. And that’s really all it was, it is, it has been. It’s just been business.” theringer.com/nba/2023/5/15/… – 12:43 PM
Draymond Green 2023-2024 Team Odds (via Bookies.com):
Golden State Warriors +200 (33.3%)
Los Angeles Lakers +300 (25%)
Detroit Pistons +450 (18.2%)
Houston Rockets +500 (16.7%)
Milwaukee Bucks +800 (11.1%)
The Field +550 (15.4%) – 11:19 AM
Following Jayson Tatum’s scoring 51-point performance in Game 7 against the Sixers, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala took to Twitter with reactions. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/14/dra… – 10:00 AM
A rare early playoff exit for the Warriors’ trio of champions didn’t prompt nostalgia or reflection. But defiance.
“Everybody will say we’re done and all that. But they said that last year, too.” — Draymond Green
theathletic.com/4516635/2023/0… – 11:22 PM
Warriors plan to discuss new contract with Draymond Green; Jonathan Kuminga seeking a larger role, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/warri… – 3:02 PM
if contract talks break down between the warriors and draymond green, he’d be a fascinating fit in dallas: theringer.com/nba/2023/5/13/… – 2:53 PM
Warriors’ Draymond Green on if Bob Myers’ future will affect how he handles his player option: ” Yes, that is one of the things that matters. All right? But ultimately, I can’t hinge my whole decision on that. But f— right it matters.” bit.ly/44Uz7mO pic.twitter.com/u4T5EUCUJo – 12:11 PM
Draymond Green can opt out of his contract this summer, but he says he wants to finish his career as a Warrior. pic.twitter.com/TVKLhEf5Nf – 11:03 AM
new @ringer: on where the warriors go from here, including thoughts on draymond, poole, and a few trade ideas for a team that may have one more run left: theringer.com/nba/2023/5/13/… – 10:50 AM
Despite early elimination, both Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are now Top 25 in playoff wins.
Klay tied with John Havlicek at No. 19. Draymond tied with Bill Russell at No. 21.
(Far fewer playoff games back in the day, though). – 10:07 AM
Klay Thompson: “It’s gonna sting all summer. The first time in a long time that Dray, Steph and I were healthy and not making the Finals. It’s rare to be off during this time of year. We gave everything we had. It stings but I believe that we have greatness in our future still.” pic.twitter.com/KK1I2PF7BM – 9:20 AM
Draymond Green: “It doesn’t matter when you’re not having success, but when you are, every little thing matters and so the clock is on us, just because we’ve been successful for so long. That’s cool. I think that’s the position that you wanna be in.” pic.twitter.com/VxGQg5Xulh – 9:00 AM
Draymond Green: “We’ll see what happens as far as my contract goes. Obviously, I have an opt-out, everybody knows about that. I know about that. I’m aware of that. But, you know, as I’ve told you guys for years, I wanna be a Warrior for the rest of my life.” pic.twitter.com/WQNd5pdjrt – 8:30 AM
the lakers are the first w.c. team to eliminate steph, klay, and draymond before the finals under steve kerr. they did it being +42 with lebron on the bench.
their no. 1 defense (led by an invaluable AD) has been great, ham pushed every button. i was dead wrong about this team – 8:16 AM
More on this storyline
Sources close to the situation have consistently insisted that Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green all continuing to be Warriors next season is the most likely scenario. -via marcstein.substack.com / May 15, 2023
Klay Thompson and Draymond Green entered the 2023 postseason as the players with the best winning percentage in NBA playoffs history (minimum: 100 games played). That is no more after the Warriors’ second-round elimination against the Lakers. At No. 1 now is Ron Harper, a role player for both Bulls and Lakers, which is quite fitting given the list is filled with players from Chicago’s and L.A.’s dynasties at the top. (Not to mention Celtics and Warriors). -via HoopsHype / May 14, 2023
The Warriors are privately optimistic about their chances of retaining Green if he opts out of the final year and $27.6 million of his contract, sources say. Thompson and his expiring $43 million contract might make it seem he would be a logical trade candidate, but sources say Thompson still has strong internal support. -via ESPN / May 14, 2023