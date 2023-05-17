Along with aggressive push for James Harden, Rockets to use No. 4 pick as trade bait for win-now players?

With Houston preparing to make an aggressive push to sign James Harden this summer, rival NBA executives believe this pick will be used as trade bait as the Rockets look to take a significant step forward next season. […] Whether Houston keeps the pick for itself or uses it in trade talks to acquire a proven star, the best available talent is likely Amen or Ausar Thompson.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Daryl Morey: “I think, ultimately, James [Harden] came up big in a lot of games…No loss or win is on any one player, and both Joel and James had big games during the playoffs.” – 12:45 PM
Daryl Morey: “I think, ultimately, James [Harden] came up big in a lot of games…No loss or win is on any one player, and both Joel and James had big games during the playoffs.” – 12:45 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
B/R Sources: James Harden to decline player option to seek 4-year deal, Ty Lue’s reps met with Clippers to discuss future, Suns likely to guarantee Chris Paul’s contract & Portland expected to make No. 3 pick available. Details inside. bleacherreport.com/articles/10076… – 12:39 PM
B/R Sources: James Harden to decline player option to seek 4-year deal, Ty Lue’s reps met with Clippers to discuss future, Suns likely to guarantee Chris Paul’s contract & Portland expected to make No. 3 pick available. Details inside. bleacherreport.com/articles/10076… – 12:39 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
I swear if the Rockets trade the fourth pick for a veteran and turn around and sign James Harden, Adam Silver should take control of the franchise. – 12:38 PM
I swear if the Rockets trade the fourth pick for a veteran and turn around and sign James Harden, Adam Silver should take control of the franchise. – 12:38 PM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
NEW @bballilluminati on @LeBatardShow
drop65.harden the interruption
👁️ @DarthAmin @CornPuzzle
🔮 @espn_macmahon
Apple: apple.co/3MgbFHY
Spotify: spoti.fi/3BwAU4b pic.twitter.com/Wof03cB1zq – 8:12 AM
NEW @bballilluminati on @LeBatardShow
drop65.harden the interruption
👁️ @DarthAmin @CornPuzzle
🔮 @espn_macmahon
Apple: apple.co/3MgbFHY
Spotify: spoti.fi/3BwAU4b pic.twitter.com/Wof03cB1zq – 8:12 AM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Doc out. What’s next?
Morey-Harden-D’Antoni trio?
Phillies have a big problem
Greatest candy bar ever
⬇️ go.audacy.com/OHBorYx7Rzb – 6:14 AM
Doc out. What’s next?
Morey-Harden-D’Antoni trio?
Phillies have a big problem
Greatest candy bar ever
⬇️ go.audacy.com/OHBorYx7Rzb – 6:14 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On the latest @PHNX_Suns pod, we talked about the James Harden rumors, Doc Rivers and who we’re rooting for in the Western Conference Finals!
Full episode: link.chtbl.com/PHNXSuns pic.twitter.com/xbQlHZkTou – 11:53 PM
On the latest @PHNX_Suns pod, we talked about the James Harden rumors, Doc Rivers and who we’re rooting for in the Western Conference Finals!
Full episode: link.chtbl.com/PHNXSuns pic.twitter.com/xbQlHZkTou – 11:53 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Victor to Houston has to make a more enticing landing spot for Harden…. And Woj doesn’t think landing VW would change their Beard plans. So if you want Harden in Philly I think you’d like to see Vic land “safely” in San Antonio or s/t. – 7:50 PM
Victor to Houston has to make a more enticing landing spot for Harden…. And Woj doesn’t think landing VW would change their Beard plans. So if you want Harden in Philly I think you’d like to see Vic land “safely” in San Antonio or s/t. – 7:50 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
James Harden posted this on his IG story for those who love reading into this type of stuff #Sixers pic.twitter.com/gGvxWq3Hyj – 7:45 PM
James Harden posted this on his IG story for those who love reading into this type of stuff #Sixers pic.twitter.com/gGvxWq3Hyj – 7:45 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
We’re going live on @PHNX_Suns to talk about those James Harden rumors, Doc Rivers and the latest with the Suns head coaching search! Come hang out:
youtube.com/watch?v=XX-2vu… pic.twitter.com/orASm8DCAE – 5:58 PM
We’re going live on @PHNX_Suns to talk about those James Harden rumors, Doc Rivers and the latest with the Suns head coaching search! Come hang out:
youtube.com/watch?v=XX-2vu… pic.twitter.com/orASm8DCAE – 5:58 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
New RNH episode w/ @Kchile22:
Pre-lottery nerves + an extended James Harden debate
rednationhoops.com/p/pre-lottery-… – 4:20 PM
New RNH episode w/ @Kchile22:
Pre-lottery nerves + an extended James Harden debate
rednationhoops.com/p/pre-lottery-… – 4:20 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Next NBA team for James Harden odds:
In general (Bookies.com):
Philadelphia +150
Houston +300
Chicago +750
Clippers +800
Detroit +1200
If not Philly (@betonline_ag)
Houston – 1/2
Clippers – 7/1
Dallas – 8/1
Miami- 10/1
New York – 10/1 – 3:36 PM
Next NBA team for James Harden odds:
In general (Bookies.com):
Philadelphia +150
Houston +300
Chicago +750
Clippers +800
Detroit +1200
If not Philly (@betonline_ag)
Houston – 1/2
Clippers – 7/1
Dallas – 8/1
Miami- 10/1
New York – 10/1 – 3:36 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I’m really wondering what coach can hold Joel Embiid and James Harden accountable”
🏀 @RealJayWilliams reacts to the 76ers firing Doc Rivers #BrotherlyLove
@RickKamlaSports | @adaniels33 pic.twitter.com/UqFFannjaM – 3:30 PM
“I’m really wondering what coach can hold Joel Embiid and James Harden accountable”
🏀 @RealJayWilliams reacts to the 76ers firing Doc Rivers #BrotherlyLove
@RickKamlaSports | @adaniels33 pic.twitter.com/UqFFannjaM – 3:30 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
We Expected Doc Rivers to be fired because of the love affair between Morey and Harden… but the TRUTH is that Embiid and Harden FOLDED like a fresh set of clean sheets!!!! Carry the hell on… pic.twitter.com/JJ6w7HynsS – 3:28 PM
We Expected Doc Rivers to be fired because of the love affair between Morey and Harden… but the TRUTH is that Embiid and Harden FOLDED like a fresh set of clean sheets!!!! Carry the hell on… pic.twitter.com/JJ6w7HynsS – 3:28 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Could a Harden-D’Antoni reunion be in the works? 😯 pic.twitter.com/vhRTVgYKsz – 2:43 PM
Could a Harden-D’Antoni reunion be in the works? 😯 pic.twitter.com/vhRTVgYKsz – 2:43 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
New ep. “That’s What Sheed Said” @UnderdogFantasy
– We go 30 minutes on Doc Rivers
– What the Celtics players did while playing for him
– Embiid/Harden
– Jokic vs. AD Preview
– Messing with Jason Maxiell & Jermaine O’Neal when they were rookies stories
📺youtube.com/watch?v=o0xrB1… pic.twitter.com/TK5uyOG0R4 – 2:40 PM
New ep. “That’s What Sheed Said” @UnderdogFantasy
– We go 30 minutes on Doc Rivers
– What the Celtics players did while playing for him
– Embiid/Harden
– Jokic vs. AD Preview
– Messing with Jason Maxiell & Jermaine O’Neal when they were rookies stories
📺youtube.com/watch?v=o0xrB1… pic.twitter.com/TK5uyOG0R4 – 2:40 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Harden sounds like he wants a change to a coach who’d diversify the offensive attack a bit more.
I ranked the Sixers top candidates. Thoughts?
libertyballers.com/2023/5/16/2372… – 2:21 PM
Harden sounds like he wants a change to a coach who’d diversify the offensive attack a bit more.
I ranked the Sixers top candidates. Thoughts?
libertyballers.com/2023/5/16/2372… – 2:21 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
If the Sixers’ spot does ultimately go to MDA, I’m more interested in what he can scheme up to get Tyrese Maxey to take a jump than I am in seeing whether he can elevate Harden back to his former glory (he doesn’t have a Delorean, that I’m aware of). – 2:14 PM
If the Sixers’ spot does ultimately go to MDA, I’m more interested in what he can scheme up to get Tyrese Maxey to take a jump than I am in seeing whether he can elevate Harden back to his former glory (he doesn’t have a Delorean, that I’m aware of). – 2:14 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
If this firing was to appease Harden in order to bring in D’Antoni… – 11:40 AM
If this firing was to appease Harden in order to bring in D’Antoni… – 11:40 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Writing was on the wall for Doc Rivers after James Harden’s lukewarm endorsement following Sunday’s season ending loss. There’s a strong field of available coaches but the Sixers will have competition for them. – 11:32 AM
Writing was on the wall for Doc Rivers after James Harden’s lukewarm endorsement following Sunday’s season ending loss. There’s a strong field of available coaches but the Sixers will have competition for them. – 11:32 AM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Another uncertain offseason awaits for the Sixers, and at least to start, James Harden and Doc Rivers are at the center of it.
Harden on Rivers after the Game 7 loss in Boston: “Our relationship is OK.”
theathletic.com/4522666/2023/0… – 11:11 AM
Another uncertain offseason awaits for the Sixers, and at least to start, James Harden and Doc Rivers are at the center of it.
Harden on Rivers after the Game 7 loss in Boston: “Our relationship is OK.”
theathletic.com/4522666/2023/0… – 11:11 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Story: NBA executives and scouts discussed the futures of James Harden and Doc Rivers and who can be Sixers coaching candidates if Rivers is fired. Plus, coaching intel on the Rockets, Nets, Mavericks, Celtics, and more on Frank Vogel and Stephen Silas. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-inte… – 10:11 AM
Story: NBA executives and scouts discussed the futures of James Harden and Doc Rivers and who can be Sixers coaching candidates if Rivers is fired. Plus, coaching intel on the Rockets, Nets, Mavericks, Celtics, and more on Frank Vogel and Stephen Silas. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-inte… – 10:11 AM
More on this storyline
Executives and agents in Chicago are buzzing about the future of the Philadelphia 76ers. The team’s firing of Doc Rivers Tuesday morning had several league sources in Chicago cautioning that James Harden’s much-rumored interest in returning to the Houston Rockets may not be such a shoo-in with Rivers gone in Philly. (To be clear, Harden and the Rockets remain very much interested in the concept of a reunion, sources said.) -via Zach Lowe @ ESPN / May 17, 2023
How does Houston losing out on Wembanyama and falling to No. 4 impact their potential pursuit of Harden? Winning the lottery would have reoriented the entire franchise around Wembanyama — perhaps reducing their interest in Harden. Does dropping to No. 4 enflame it? Time will tell. Remember: Houston owes a top-4 protected first-round pick next season to the Oklahoma City Thunder, so they have some incentive to improve fast. -via ESPN / May 17, 2023
“I don’t know what Harden is going to do,” said Zach Lowe on his podcast. “God only knows. I don’t know what the hell James Harden is going to do. “The Rockets think he’s coming, but go on,” replied Tim MacMahon. “I know the Rockets think he’s coming,” said Lowe. -via RealGM / May 16, 2023
Main Rumors, Draft, Free Agency, Trade, Amen Thompson, Ausar Thompson, James Harden, Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers