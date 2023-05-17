Anthony Davis on defense against Nuggets: 'They pay me the big bucks, I got to figure it out'

Dave McMenamin: After film today Anthony Davis accepted the responsibility of guiding LAL’s defense against DEN – whether that’s going 1-on-1 vs. Nikola Jokic or roaming and still keeping an eye on Aaron Gordon at the same time: “That’s why they pay me the big bucks. I got to figure it out.”
Source: Twitter @mcten
Source: Twitter @mcten
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dave McMenamin @mcten
After film today Anthony Davis accepted the responsibility of guiding LAL’s defense against DEN – whether that’s going 1-on-1 vs. Nikola Jokic or roaming and still keeping an eye on Aaron Gordon at the same time: “That’s why they pay me the big bucks. I got to figure it out.” – 8:17 PM
After film today Anthony Davis accepted the responsibility of guiding LAL’s defense against DEN – whether that’s going 1-on-1 vs. Nikola Jokic or roaming and still keeping an eye on Aaron Gordon at the same time: “That’s why they pay me the big bucks. I got to figure it out.” – 8:17 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The real problem for the Lakers here is that if the Nuggets find a solve for the Rui/AD minutes, there’s literally nothing left for them to go to against the Nuggets. – 4:54 PM
The real problem for the Lakers here is that if the Nuggets find a solve for the Rui/AD minutes, there’s literally nothing left for them to go to against the Nuggets. – 4:54 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free episode: The New CBA With the Capfather @LarryCoon
nateduncannba.com/podcast-episod…
For six ad-free episodes per week and much more, subscribe to Dunc’d On Prime:
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/DEf355AzTv – 4:23 PM
Free episode: The New CBA With the Capfather @LarryCoon
nateduncannba.com/podcast-episod…
For six ad-free episodes per week and much more, subscribe to Dunc’d On Prime:
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/DEf355AzTv – 4:23 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Seeing the “Rui mystified Jokic” takes is quite a sight. It’s the adjustment the Lakers had to go to – that most teams facing an all-world center go to. Anybody can give up 35 / 20 to Jokic, so let Rui do that while AD roams. Denver didn’t show its cards in game 1. That’s coming. – 2:35 PM
Seeing the “Rui mystified Jokic” takes is quite a sight. It’s the adjustment the Lakers had to go to – that most teams facing an all-world center go to. Anybody can give up 35 / 20 to Jokic, so let Rui do that while AD roams. Denver didn’t show its cards in game 1. That’s coming. – 2:35 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free episode: The New CBA With the Capfather @LarryCoon
nateduncannba.com/podcast-episod…
For six ad-free episodes per week and much more, subscribe to Dunc’d On Prime:
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/r6ysIFqzD9 – 2:02 PM
Free episode: The New CBA With the Capfather @LarryCoon
nateduncannba.com/podcast-episod…
For six ad-free episodes per week and much more, subscribe to Dunc’d On Prime:
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/r6ysIFqzD9 – 2:02 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Exclusive for @FOXSports : Kentavious Caldwell-Pope spent nearly 100 days in the Bubble alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Now he’s competing against them in the Conference Finals.
“It’s war,” he told me.
foxsports.com/stories/nba/ke… – 1:22 PM
Exclusive for @FOXSports : Kentavious Caldwell-Pope spent nearly 100 days in the Bubble alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Now he’s competing against them in the Conference Finals.
“It’s war,” he told me.
foxsports.com/stories/nba/ke… – 1:22 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Jokic shot 1-3 with 3 turnovers when guarded by Rui Hachimura in Game 1. In the 14 minutes AD, LeBron and Hachimura shared the court, the Lakers outscored Denver by eight points and held the Nuggets to 8-of-23 shooting. Will LAL go to more of that in G2?
latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 12:26 PM
Jokic shot 1-3 with 3 turnovers when guarded by Rui Hachimura in Game 1. In the 14 minutes AD, LeBron and Hachimura shared the court, the Lakers outscored Denver by eight points and held the Nuggets to 8-of-23 shooting. Will LAL go to more of that in G2?
latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 12:26 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
There has been more discussion about Rui Hachimura’s defense than the fact that a player finished with 34 pts, 21 rebs, & 14 asts in the WCF against a formidable defender
If LeBron or AD did that and Nuggets placed Jeff Green there, how much discussion would there be honestly? – 12:18 PM
There has been more discussion about Rui Hachimura’s defense than the fact that a player finished with 34 pts, 21 rebs, & 14 asts in the WCF against a formidable defender
If LeBron or AD did that and Nuggets placed Jeff Green there, how much discussion would there be honestly? – 12:18 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
It’s too bad that none of the clips I used to preview the series of Jokić cooking AD early in the season can be used because Patrick Beverley was on the floor for the Lakers.
Different team. – 11:52 AM
It’s too bad that none of the clips I used to preview the series of Jokić cooking AD early in the season can be used because Patrick Beverley was on the floor for the Lakers.
Different team. – 11:52 AM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Look at where AD is allowed to be defensively as a paint deterrent when the Lakers put Rui on Jokic pic.twitter.com/EPka24TjfX – 11:15 AM
Look at where AD is allowed to be defensively as a paint deterrent when the Lakers put Rui on Jokic pic.twitter.com/EPka24TjfX – 11:15 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free episode: The New CBA With the Capfather @LarryCoon
nateduncannba.com/podcast-episod…
For six ad-free episodes per week and much more, subscribe to Dunc’d On Prime:
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/AbDxHzB3ij – 9:40 AM
Free episode: The New CBA With the Capfather @LarryCoon
nateduncannba.com/podcast-episod…
For six ad-free episodes per week and much more, subscribe to Dunc’d On Prime:
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/AbDxHzB3ij – 9:40 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Even AD was shook by Jokic’s buzzer-beater 😅 pic.twitter.com/PGYV8F6FvI – 9:11 AM
Even AD was shook by Jokic’s buzzer-beater 😅 pic.twitter.com/PGYV8F6FvI – 9:11 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Nikola Jokic and Anthony Davis are just the third pair of opposing players in NBA history to record a 30-point triple-double and a 40-point double-double, respectively, in the same playoff game:
— James & Durant (6/6/2018)
— Butler & James (10/9/2020)
— Jokic & Davis (5/16/2023) – 9:01 AM
Nikola Jokic and Anthony Davis are just the third pair of opposing players in NBA history to record a 30-point triple-double and a 40-point double-double, respectively, in the same playoff game:
— James & Durant (6/6/2018)
— Butler & James (10/9/2020)
— Jokic & Davis (5/16/2023) – 9:01 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
New for @YahooSports: Nikola Jokic struck first blood in matchup against Anthony Davis and the Lakers sports.yahoo.com/nba-playoffs-n… – 2:18 AM
New for @YahooSports: Nikola Jokic struck first blood in matchup against Anthony Davis and the Lakers sports.yahoo.com/nba-playoffs-n… – 2:18 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
One thing to point out, because sports analysis often has no room for anything but “Pick a side!!!” Nikola Jokic outplayed Anthony Davis, but Anthony Davis still had a really good game. Both things can be true at once. AK – 12:32 AM
One thing to point out, because sports analysis often has no room for anything but “Pick a side!!!” Nikola Jokic outplayed Anthony Davis, but Anthony Davis still had a really good game. Both things can be true at once. AK – 12:32 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jokic on the 3-pointer over AD: “It’s a crazy shot.”
Said he doesn’t work on it. – 12:24 AM
Jokic on the 3-pointer over AD: “It’s a crazy shot.”
Said he doesn’t work on it. – 12:24 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tandem scoring tonight in Game 1
Bron/AD: 66 points on 39 shots
Joker/Jamal: 65 points on 37 shots – 12:08 AM
Tandem scoring tonight in Game 1
Bron/AD: 66 points on 39 shots
Joker/Jamal: 65 points on 37 shots – 12:08 AM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Game one goes to the Nuggets. RT, QT and let’s hangout in the Winners Lounge.
✅ Jokic vs AD lived up to the hype
✅ Lakers attacking Murray
✅ First Impressions of the series
youtube.com/live/8DshT_LhL… – 11:33 PM
Game one goes to the Nuggets. RT, QT and let’s hangout in the Winners Lounge.
✅ Jokic vs AD lived up to the hype
✅ Lakers attacking Murray
✅ First Impressions of the series
youtube.com/live/8DshT_LhL… – 11:33 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
AD and Jokic left it all out on the court in Game 1 🤝 pic.twitter.com/VZIcP4F6S1 – 11:30 PM
AD and Jokic left it all out on the court in Game 1 🤝 pic.twitter.com/VZIcP4F6S1 – 11:30 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
The Lakers found success having AD on Gordon and Rui on Jokic, but I think Denver can easily solve that by using Gordon as an initiator and getting AD away from the rim and into the action. – 11:23 PM
The Lakers found success having AD on Gordon and Rui on Jokic, but I think Denver can easily solve that by using Gordon as an initiator and getting AD away from the rim and into the action. – 11:23 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Denver just put LeBron James at 39:52 and Anthony Davis at 41:50
The way that game started and ended decided it… only one day off before Game 2 – 11:22 PM
Denver just put LeBron James at 39:52 and Anthony Davis at 41:50
The way that game started and ended decided it… only one day off before Game 2 – 11:22 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Game 1 is a feel out and Denver’s gotta Lakers’ wrinkle to figure out. Same problem Warriors had — how to get AD out of the paint
Don’t think counter is that hard. Make Rui defend Jokic all game. Joker will wear him down and figure it out – 11:22 PM
Game 1 is a feel out and Denver’s gotta Lakers’ wrinkle to figure out. Same problem Warriors had — how to get AD out of the paint
Don’t think counter is that hard. Make Rui defend Jokic all game. Joker will wear him down and figure it out – 11:22 PM
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
The #Nuggets survive here after the Lakers really amped up the defensive pressure on ballhandlers, shrank the court to cut off points in the paint, and then switched Rui onto Nikola to allow Anthony Davis to roam. Game 2 is going to be fascinating… – 11:22 PM
The #Nuggets survive here after the Lakers really amped up the defensive pressure on ballhandlers, shrank the court to cut off points in the paint, and then switched Rui onto Nikola to allow Anthony Davis to roam. Game 2 is going to be fascinating… – 11:22 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Game 1: Nuggets 132, Lakers 126
LA nearly pulls off the comeback but falls down 0-1 for the first time in these playoffs. AD had 40 points and 10 rebounds. LeBron had 26/12/9. LA’s adjustment of switching Rui onto Jokic swung some momentum.
Up next: Game 2 on Thursday. – 11:22 PM
Game 1: Nuggets 132, Lakers 126
LA nearly pulls off the comeback but falls down 0-1 for the first time in these playoffs. AD had 40 points and 10 rebounds. LeBron had 26/12/9. LA’s adjustment of switching Rui onto Jokic swung some momentum.
Up next: Game 2 on Thursday. – 11:22 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Game 1 goes to the Denver Nuggets, 132-126….Jokic ridiculous. Murray with 31. KCP with 21. Brown with 16. MPJ, 15…..
Anthony Davis with 40 and 10 to lead Los Angeles. LeBron with 26, 12 rebounds and 9 assists…Reaves with 23…
Game 2, Thursday – 11:22 PM
Game 1 goes to the Denver Nuggets, 132-126….Jokic ridiculous. Murray with 31. KCP with 21. Brown with 16. MPJ, 15…..
Anthony Davis with 40 and 10 to lead Los Angeles. LeBron with 26, 12 rebounds and 9 assists…Reaves with 23…
Game 2, Thursday – 11:22 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Denver wins game 1 of the Western Conference Finals
Nikola Jokic finishes with 34 points, 21 rebounds, 14 assists. 1st player in NBA history with two 30/20/10 games.
Jamal Murray has 31 points
LeBron with 26/12/9.
Anthony Davis has 40 points, 10 rebounds
What a game! – 11:21 PM
Denver wins game 1 of the Western Conference Finals
Nikola Jokic finishes with 34 points, 21 rebounds, 14 assists. 1st player in NBA history with two 30/20/10 games.
Jamal Murray has 31 points
LeBron with 26/12/9.
Anthony Davis has 40 points, 10 rebounds
What a game! – 11:21 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LAL cut DEN’s 21-point lead all the way to 3 but couldn’t close the gap and drop Game 1, 132-126 to Denver. It’s the first time they’ve trailed in a series this postseason. AD 40p on 14-of-23 10r 3s 2b; LeBron 26p on 9-of-16 12r 9a; Reaves 23p 8a; Rui 17p on 8-of-11 – 11:20 PM
LAL cut DEN’s 21-point lead all the way to 3 but couldn’t close the gap and drop Game 1, 132-126 to Denver. It’s the first time they’ve trailed in a series this postseason. AD 40p on 14-of-23 10r 3s 2b; LeBron 26p on 9-of-16 12r 9a; Reaves 23p 8a; Rui 17p on 8-of-11 – 11:20 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Denver is falling apart on both ends of the floor and cannot get a good look at a shot with Anthony Davis now roaming instead of the primary defender on Jokic.
Lakers have surged back into the game after being down by 20.
125-121 with 3:00 remaining. – 11:11 PM
Denver is falling apart on both ends of the floor and cannot get a good look at a shot with Anthony Davis now roaming instead of the primary defender on Jokic.
Lakers have surged back into the game after being down by 20.
125-121 with 3:00 remaining. – 11:11 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
no coincidence this run has paralleled Darvin Ham running Rui & AD together, having Rui guard Jokic so AD can play free safety, allowing that basketball godzilla to rim run with impunity. – 11:11 PM
no coincidence this run has paralleled Darvin Ham running Rui & AD together, having Rui guard Jokic so AD can play free safety, allowing that basketball godzilla to rim run with impunity. – 11:11 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
rui defending jokic well enough to let ad get back into his wheelhouse of roving terror has been huuuuge for the lakers – 11:10 PM
rui defending jokic well enough to let ad get back into his wheelhouse of roving terror has been huuuuge for the lakers – 11:10 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
This is a nervous building right now, folks. AD with 40. And we got 3:22 left – 11:09 PM
This is a nervous building right now, folks. AD with 40. And we got 3:22 left – 11:09 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
What was once a 21-point second-half lead for the #Nuggets has fizzled to three. Lakers have scored 67 points in the second half. AD (40 and counting) is cooking. – 11:09 PM
What was once a 21-point second-half lead for the #Nuggets has fizzled to three. Lakers have scored 67 points in the second half. AD (40 and counting) is cooking. – 11:09 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
Can’t have Gordon in the dunker spot when guarded by AD. Thats pretty obvious. – 11:08 PM
Can’t have Gordon in the dunker spot when guarded by AD. Thats pretty obvious. – 11:08 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
First 40-point postseason game for Anthony Davis against a non-Trail Blazers opponent – 11:05 PM
First 40-point postseason game for Anthony Davis against a non-Trail Blazers opponent – 11:05 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
the nuggets have a couple obvious adjustments to make but this has been one of LA’s best offensive performances all year. they’ve done a great job taking care of the ball, shot the lights out, and anthony davis has been incredible. – 11:05 PM
the nuggets have a couple obvious adjustments to make but this has been one of LA’s best offensive performances all year. they’ve done a great job taking care of the ball, shot the lights out, and anthony davis has been incredible. – 11:05 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis is up to 40 points on 14 of 22 FG’s and 11 of 11 FT’s.
His career playoff high is 47, in 2018, for NOP. – 11:05 PM
Anthony Davis is up to 40 points on 14 of 22 FG’s and 11 of 11 FT’s.
His career playoff high is 47, in 2018, for NOP. – 11:05 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
LeBron is at 35 minutes, AD 37…games every other day, and it’s still 5 minutes left in this one – 11:02 PM
LeBron is at 35 minutes, AD 37…games every other day, and it’s still 5 minutes left in this one – 11:02 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis started 2 for 8.
He’s now 13 for 20, hitting 11 of his last 12, including a 3 to get him up to 36 points.
Denver, however, answered again, with KCP’s 3rd (their 15th). – 10:56 PM
Anthony Davis started 2 for 8.
He’s now 13 for 20, hitting 11 of his last 12, including a 3 to get him up to 36 points.
Denver, however, answered again, with KCP’s 3rd (their 15th). – 10:56 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
This lineup — AD, LeBron, Rui, Reaves and Schroder — is the group they should close with. – 10:51 PM
This lineup — AD, LeBron, Rui, Reaves and Schroder — is the group they should close with. – 10:51 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nuggets trainer Steve Short and guard Collin Gillespie were just re-enacting Jokic’s shot over AD during that timeout. Collin nailed the pumpfake. – 10:49 PM
Nuggets trainer Steve Short and guard Collin Gillespie were just re-enacting Jokic’s shot over AD during that timeout. Collin nailed the pumpfake. – 10:49 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
With the attention demanded by LeBron and AD, Denver doesn’t have another big body to match up with Hachimura, who’s been scoring over a variety of defenders. He’s 8 for 10 from the field for 17 points. – 10:45 PM
With the attention demanded by LeBron and AD, Denver doesn’t have another big body to match up with Hachimura, who’s been scoring over a variety of defenders. He’s 8 for 10 from the field for 17 points. – 10:45 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Hechimura’s guarding Joker with AD roaming. Not surprised they went to this. – 10:45 PM
Hechimura’s guarding Joker with AD roaming. Not surprised they went to this. – 10:45 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Can’t play defense any better than that if you’re AD 😅 pic.twitter.com/99BD2L7lrB – 10:35 PM
Can’t play defense any better than that if you’re AD 😅 pic.twitter.com/99BD2L7lrB – 10:35 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
AD at a loss for words after Jokic’s 29-foot buzzer beater 😅
pic.twitter.com/KR62RAhvwT – 10:35 PM
AD at a loss for words after Jokic’s 29-foot buzzer beater 😅
pic.twitter.com/KR62RAhvwT – 10:35 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
The reaction from Phil Handy and AD on that Jokic shot. All you can do is laugh. pic.twitter.com/v6gX4XDXIh – 10:35 PM
The reaction from Phil Handy and AD on that Jokic shot. All you can do is laugh. pic.twitter.com/v6gX4XDXIh – 10:35 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Anthony Davis and Phil Handy laughing at that shot by Jokic. He has 31-19-12 through three quarters. – 10:31 PM
Anthony Davis and Phil Handy laughing at that shot by Jokic. He has 31-19-12 through three quarters. – 10:31 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Nuggets 106, Lakers 92
Nikola Jokic’s 28-foot buzzer-beating 3-pointer is good. LA closed the quarter on an 11-5 run to stay within striking distance if they can make a run early in the fourth. AD has 31 points, 2 steals and 2 blocks. LeBron has 19/8/5. – 10:30 PM
Third quarter: Nuggets 106, Lakers 92
Nikola Jokic’s 28-foot buzzer-beating 3-pointer is good. LA closed the quarter on an 11-5 run to stay within striking distance if they can make a run early in the fourth. AD has 31 points, 2 steals and 2 blocks. LeBron has 19/8/5. – 10:30 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Anthony Davis is defending Nikola Jokic well. It just doesn’t matter because Nikola Jokic is a glitch in the matrix. – 10:30 PM
Anthony Davis is defending Nikola Jokic well. It just doesn’t matter because Nikola Jokic is a glitch in the matrix. – 10:30 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
The LOOK that Anthony Davis gives Jokic after Nikola hit that buzzer-beating 3 is fabulous. Somebody screenshot that, immediately. – 10:30 PM
The LOOK that Anthony Davis gives Jokic after Nikola hit that buzzer-beating 3 is fabulous. Somebody screenshot that, immediately. – 10:30 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
All AD can do there is smile. It’s that kind of night for Jokic. – 10:30 PM
All AD can do there is smile. It’s that kind of night for Jokic. – 10:30 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Anthony Davis looked at Joker like “Are you freaking kidding me?”
Game recognize game. – 10:30 PM
Anthony Davis looked at Joker like “Are you freaking kidding me?”
Game recognize game. – 10:30 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
When is the last time we’ve seen a player drop 30 in three quarters like Anthony Davis has and lose his matchup this badly? – 10:29 PM
When is the last time we’ve seen a player drop 30 in three quarters like Anthony Davis has and lose his matchup this badly? – 10:29 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
The Lakers are getting a lot of things they want offensively. AD is scoring pretty easy. LeBron is 8-12. As a whole, they’re shooting 54 from the field and 40 from 3.
That can win on the road – 10:21 PM
The Lakers are getting a lot of things they want offensively. AD is scoring pretty easy. LeBron is 8-12. As a whole, they’re shooting 54 from the field and 40 from 3.
That can win on the road – 10:21 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
How did they manage to completely break continuation rules in the NBA? Taking away that AD oop makes no logical sense except in the rulebook. Just change everything to advantage play like soccer and use techs and flagrants to make sure there’s no excessive fouling to stop plays. – 10:15 PM
How did they manage to completely break continuation rules in the NBA? Taking away that AD oop makes no logical sense except in the rulebook. Just change everything to advantage play like soccer and use techs and flagrants to make sure there’s no excessive fouling to stop plays. – 10:15 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
AD: You’re not getting past me in this defensive crouch, Nikola.
Jokic: *passes directly over his crouched-down head for a KCP layup* – 10:13 PM
AD: You’re not getting past me in this defensive crouch, Nikola.
Jokic: *passes directly over his crouched-down head for a KCP layup* – 10:13 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
AD is gonna be on the injured list before this series is out if he’s defending Joker 1 v 1. Gonna get broken in half defending him in the post – 10:13 PM
AD is gonna be on the injured list before this series is out if he’s defending Joker 1 v 1. Gonna get broken in half defending him in the post – 10:13 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis started 2 for 8 from the field, but has hit 6 of his last 7 shots to reach 8 for 15 overall, towards 20 points.
LAL trail 78-62 after Russell hit his first 2 FGA’s of the 2nd half. – 10:09 PM
Anthony Davis started 2 for 8 from the field, but has hit 6 of his last 7 shots to reach 8 for 15 overall, towards 20 points.
LAL trail 78-62 after Russell hit his first 2 FGA’s of the 2nd half. – 10:09 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
This game should be way closer, but Nuggets have:
– 1 more 3
– 5 more FTs
– ELEVEN more offensive rebounds
Nuggets winning FT battle is major, because they’re not that kind of team.
Lakers eventually got to get AD off Jokic – 9:52 PM
This game should be way closer, but Nuggets have:
– 1 more 3
– 5 more FTs
– ELEVEN more offensive rebounds
Nuggets winning FT battle is major, because they’re not that kind of team.
Lakers eventually got to get AD off Jokic – 9:52 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Nikola Jokic 19 points, 16 rebounds, 7 assists. At halftime.
Headed for a 20-point, 20-rebound triple-double. Might even tinker with a 30-30 triple-dub.
Anthony Davis started slow offensively, finished half with 18 points.
Jamal Murray 17 points. – 9:48 PM
Nikola Jokic 19 points, 16 rebounds, 7 assists. At halftime.
Headed for a 20-point, 20-rebound triple-double. Might even tinker with a 30-30 triple-dub.
Anthony Davis started slow offensively, finished half with 18 points.
Jamal Murray 17 points. – 9:48 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Reaves and Schröder having a hard time chasing off the screens because AD can’t help. He has to stay attached to AD – 9:48 PM
Reaves and Schröder having a hard time chasing off the screens because AD can’t help. He has to stay attached to AD – 9:48 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Nuggets 72, Lakers 54
Denver has been the hungrier and more energetic team. They’ve dominated the paint. AD has 18 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 blocks. LeBron has 11 points and 8 rebounds. Nikola Jokic has 19 points, 16 rebounds, 7 assists and 2 blocks. – 9:48 PM
Halftime: Nuggets 72, Lakers 54
Denver has been the hungrier and more energetic team. They’ve dominated the paint. AD has 18 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 blocks. LeBron has 11 points and 8 rebounds. Nikola Jokic has 19 points, 16 rebounds, 7 assists and 2 blocks. – 9:48 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
A quick spurt sends the Nuggets up 72-54 at the half. Murray is getting open shot after open shot, he’s got 17. Joker with 19-16-7. AD with 18 for the Lakers – 9:47 PM
A quick spurt sends the Nuggets up 72-54 at the half. Murray is getting open shot after open shot, he’s got 17. Joker with 19-16-7. AD with 18 for the Lakers – 9:47 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nikola Jokic, at halftime, is on pace for 38 points, 32 rebounds and 14 assists against the best defender all postseason long in Anthony Davis. – 9:47 PM
Nikola Jokic, at halftime, is on pace for 38 points, 32 rebounds and 14 assists against the best defender all postseason long in Anthony Davis. – 9:47 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL are closing the half with a bigger group, putting Hachimura in for Schröder.
Denver continues to hit shots, however, with a Porter Jr. 3 and Murray 2 keeping them up 15 despite a pair of AD hoops.
Jokic then got a kind whistle while fouling out of bounds to make it 68-51. – 9:46 PM
LAL are closing the half with a bigger group, putting Hachimura in for Schröder.
Denver continues to hit shots, however, with a Porter Jr. 3 and Murray 2 keeping them up 15 despite a pair of AD hoops.
Jokic then got a kind whistle while fouling out of bounds to make it 68-51. – 9:46 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Joker picks up his 2nd foul. AD hits the jumper with Joker sagging off – 9:44 PM
Joker picks up his 2nd foul. AD hits the jumper with Joker sagging off – 9:44 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
I didn’t envision Jokic posting up AD, spinning, driving and dunking so easily past AD entering this series. Jokic up to 17 points, 16 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 blocks so far. – 9:42 PM
I didn’t envision Jokic posting up AD, spinning, driving and dunking so easily past AD entering this series. Jokic up to 17 points, 16 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 blocks so far. – 9:42 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Anthony Davis is a great defender. Nikola Jokic is making him look like he’s never played defense in his life – 9:39 PM
Anthony Davis is a great defender. Nikola Jokic is making him look like he’s never played defense in his life – 9:39 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Man, that Nikola Jokic spin move past AD…….He makes it all look so easy – 9:38 PM
Man, that Nikola Jokic spin move past AD…….He makes it all look so easy – 9:38 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Battle of the big men 🍿
Joker and AD going at it 😤 pic.twitter.com/CuqP5yOsJa – 9:38 PM
Battle of the big men 🍿
Joker and AD going at it 😤 pic.twitter.com/CuqP5yOsJa – 9:38 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Jokic sent a limo for AD tonight. Starting to wear him out. 15-15 – 9:38 PM
Jokic sent a limo for AD tonight. Starting to wear him out. 15-15 – 9:38 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Joker’s on pace for a 30/30/10 game and the second quarter’s not over. Second dunk past AD just now. – 9:38 PM
Joker’s on pace for a 30/30/10 game and the second quarter’s not over. Second dunk past AD just now. – 9:38 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Nikola Jokic has had at least three drives where he went strong and hard to the basket trying to take his man, often AD, off the dribble. He’s been VERY aggressive at start. Yet, when @msinger asked him yesterday, Jokic swore he had no strategy going into Game 1. – 9:34 PM
Nikola Jokic has had at least three drives where he went strong and hard to the basket trying to take his man, often AD, off the dribble. He’s been VERY aggressive at start. Yet, when @msinger asked him yesterday, Jokic swore he had no strategy going into Game 1. – 9:34 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
A better shift from LAL allowed the trimming of the 17-point deficit back to 10, with a pair of LeBron FT’s coming out of a Nuggets time out.
On one sequence, Davis blocked Jokic in the paint, and earned FT’s on the other end.
LeBron and AD are up to 10 points apiece. – 9:33 PM
A better shift from LAL allowed the trimming of the 17-point deficit back to 10, with a pair of LeBron FT’s coming out of a Nuggets time out.
On one sequence, Davis blocked Jokic in the paint, and earned FT’s on the other end.
LeBron and AD are up to 10 points apiece. – 9:33 PM
More on this storyline
Vinny Benedetto: Jamal Murray is no longer on the injury report with his illnesses. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are once again probable with right foot soreness for the Lakers. Mo Bamba remains out. -via Twitter @VBenedetto / May 17, 2023
Harrison Wind: Asked Nikola Jokic about going 1-on-1 with Anthony Davis: “He’s probably the most skilled guy, if you think about his size, what he can do with the ball, and how good of a shooter he is, how he’s attacking the glass. Probably one of the most talented players in the league.” pic.twitter.com/WIDykumYp6 -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / May 17, 2023
Mike Trudell: Darvin Ham noted the adjustment LAL made in the 2nd half to put Rui Hachimura as the initial defender on Jokic more often, and keep Anthony Davis off him as a help defender. LAL outscored DEN 72-60 in that half, trimming a 21-point deficit to as few as 3, but it wasn’t enough. -via Twitter @LakersReporter / May 16, 2023
Main Rumors, Aaron Gordon, Anthony Davis, Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks