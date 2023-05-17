Blazers to use No. 3 pick as trade bait to help improve roster around Damian Lillard?

Rival executives are closely monitoring Portland, believing that this pick is potential trade bait if the Blazers try to improve the roster and compete with Damian Lillard entering the end of his prime years. As one agent told HoopsHype following the draft lottery, “If Portland puts Lillard on the market, the entire NBA is going to stop until he’s traded.”
Erik Slater @erikslater_
My take on the trade for Dame vs. blow it up discussion:
If Brooklyn can get Dame without touching these picks, I’d strongly consider it:
2027 PHX
2029 PHX
2029 DAL
2028 BKN
2029 BKN
If Portland demands several of those, I’m hanging up. If Nets can get it done with their two… – 12:15 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
The summer of Damian Lillard is here: Trail Blazers season review, look ahead oregonlive.com/sports/2023/05… – 12:10 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Does Dame or doesn’t Dame wanna be a part of a rebuild? Maybe that depends on Wemby 🧐 pic.twitter.com/1UQCy5okb5 – 10:21 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Draft starts w/Vic and Miller. 3 is where it gets interesting. POR doesn’t need Scoot as long as Lillard is there. Who’s trading w/POR to take Scoot? Or is POR taking Scoot and trading Lillard (which would cause a ruckus for sure), but could accelerate a quicker rebuild? – 9:36 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Tonight’s outcome is incredible for the NBA.
Wemby goes to the storybook Spurs.
LaMelo and Scoot sharing a backcourt will rule.
Portland can trade No. 3 for a star and take one last real run at this thing with Damian Lillard.
We don’t have to waste a top prospect on Houston. – 8:36 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
This is really one of the wildest outcomes for picks 2-4.
Does Charlotte want to pair LaMelo and Scoot?
If not, he slides to three, but do the Trail Blazers need Scoot, Dame, and Simons.
Do they trade Dame now?
Even Jalen Green and Amen Thompson is a little wonky. – 8:35 PM
Jonathan Wasserman @NBADraftWass
Miller going to #2 creates another major storyline with Blazers ability to get Scoot. Could take pressure off Dame. Could deal #3 for a win-now star. Could rebuild around Scoot. – 8:33 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Portland jumping up to No. 3 is, imo, nearly as big a story as San Antonio getting Wemby.
The Blazers have their blue chip asset now. They have what they need to trade for a co-star for Damian Lillard if they so choose, and if the right one becomes available. – 8:31 PM
Portland jumping up to No. 3 is, imo, nearly as big a story as San Antonio getting Wemby.
Jon Santiago @itsjonsantiago
Will the Blazers trade the No. 3 pick to get help for Dame?
Or will they trade Dame and rebuild? – 8:30 PM
Will the Blazers trade the No. 3 pick to get help for Dame?
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Would getting number one make Portland more or less likely to trade Dame?
An interesting question. – 8:23 PM
Would getting number one make Portland more or less likely to trade Dame?
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Now I’m rooting for Portland to get that top pick. Wembanyama learning from Damian Lillard to start his career would be great for his growth. – 8:21 PM
More on this storyline
The Blazers moving up from No. 5 to No. 3 raised eyebrows all over the league right away. The Blazers could of course keep that pick, but rival executives expect them to explore the kind of veteran help that pick — plus other players — might fetch for Damian Lillard. (Executives also expect the Blazers to re-sign Jerami Grant.) The No. 3 pick by itself won’t net a game-changing veteran. What might the combination of that pick and Anfernee Simons get Portland? If they do try to load up around Lillard — which requires Lillard indicating he’d like to stay in Portland — expect the Blazers to go after wings and big men, sources said. Portland also has Shaedon Sharpe, but his strong finish to the season would make the Blazers even queasier about including him in any kind of win-now trade. -via ESPN / May 17, 2023
Damian Lillard: I saw the full. And I love Embiid… I also love their roster … did I miss or did you? Basketball talk not personal. -via Twitter / May 16, 2023