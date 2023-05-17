Bruce Brown on D'Angelo Russell: He's not the best defender

Tony Jones: Bruce Brown said the Nuggets’ goal was to attack D’Angelo Russell defensively on every possession. “He’s not the best defender, so we wanted to make it tough on him”
Source: Twitter @Tjonesonthenba
Source: Twitter @Tjonesonthenba
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Bruce Brown says Denver isn’t too worried about adjusting to the Rui Hachimura matchup on Nikola Jokic that the Lakers went to in Game 1. Overall, the Nuggets aren’t concerned. They’ve seen that adjustment made against them many times throughout the regular season and playoffs. – 2:57 PM
Bruce Brown says Denver isn’t too worried about adjusting to the Rui Hachimura matchup on Nikola Jokic that the Lakers went to in Game 1. Overall, the Nuggets aren’t concerned. They’ve seen that adjustment made against them many times throughout the regular season and playoffs. – 2:57 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Bruce Brown was pretty spicy today. Pretty interesting quotes.
Said the Nuggets goal was to play D’Angelo Russell off the floor. – 2:52 PM
Bruce Brown was pretty spicy today. Pretty interesting quotes.
Said the Nuggets goal was to play D’Angelo Russell off the floor. – 2:52 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Bruce Brown on Nikola Jokic seeing Rui Hachimura as a primary defender: He’s going to be fine. He’s seen every coverage. He’ll make the right read every time – 2:49 PM
Bruce Brown on Nikola Jokic seeing Rui Hachimura as a primary defender: He’s going to be fine. He’s seen every coverage. He’ll make the right read every time – 2:49 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Bruce Brown on why he thinks the Nuggets have been underestimated all season: Nobody watched us – 2:48 PM
Bruce Brown on why he thinks the Nuggets have been underestimated all season: Nobody watched us – 2:48 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Bruce Brown said the Nuggets’ goal was to attack D’Angelo Russell defensively on every possession.
“He’s not the best defender, so we wanted to make it tough on him” – 2:45 PM
Bruce Brown said the Nuggets’ goal was to attack D’Angelo Russell defensively on every possession.
“He’s not the best defender, so we wanted to make it tough on him” – 2:45 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Bruce Brown: we got out in transition. We attacked them, we got D’Angelo Russell out of the game. We played really well in the first half – 2:44 PM
Bruce Brown: we got out in transition. We attacked them, we got D’Angelo Russell out of the game. We played really well in the first half – 2:44 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Porter Jr. told Michael Malone during the Suns series that he’s fine if Bruce Brown closes games over him.
“I just want to win,” MPJ said.
Then in the 4th quarter of Game 1 vs. the Lakers, Porter backed up his words.
His hustle saved Denver:
thednvr.com/i-just-want-to… – 1:21 PM
Michael Porter Jr. told Michael Malone during the Suns series that he’s fine if Bruce Brown closes games over him.
“I just want to win,” MPJ said.
Then in the 4th quarter of Game 1 vs. the Lakers, Porter backed up his words.
His hustle saved Denver:
thednvr.com/i-just-want-to… – 1:21 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Parody becoming reality.
-Bruce Brown with an incredible play
-Van Gundy (not mentioning the play at all) goes on a rant about Christian Braun’s last name
-Mike Breen quietly continues announcing the action pic.twitter.com/mwTcmpzXoT – 10:32 AM
Parody becoming reality.
-Bruce Brown with an incredible play
-Van Gundy (not mentioning the play at all) goes on a rant about Christian Braun’s last name
-Mike Breen quietly continues announcing the action pic.twitter.com/mwTcmpzXoT – 10:32 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
DLo getting some postgame shots up after scoring 8 points and went 4-11 in Game 1 👀
(via @AllenSliwa)
pic.twitter.com/OFUL6KWsBs – 12:53 AM
DLo getting some postgame shots up after scoring 8 points and went 4-11 in Game 1 👀
(via @AllenSliwa)
pic.twitter.com/OFUL6KWsBs – 12:53 AM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Coach Malone on MPJ: “this season has been by far the best defensive season of his young career.” Said he’s using his length and he cares and wants a championship.
Said in Phoenix, MPJ told Malone to go with Bruce Brown if he needed to, “whatever you have to do to win the game.” – 11:49 PM
Coach Malone on MPJ: “this season has been by far the best defensive season of his young career.” Said he’s using his length and he cares and wants a championship.
Said in Phoenix, MPJ told Malone to go with Bruce Brown if he needed to, “whatever you have to do to win the game.” – 11:49 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
DLo getting shots up Post Game. Shot 4 of 11 tonight pic.twitter.com/Bk97FhJQCs – 11:43 PM
DLo getting shots up Post Game. Shot 4 of 11 tonight pic.twitter.com/Bk97FhJQCs – 11:43 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone says Michael Porter Jr. approached him during the Phoenix series and said he’s fine if Malone chooses to close games with Bruce Brown over him. “I just want to win,” Porter told him. – 11:39 PM
Michael Malone says Michael Porter Jr. approached him during the Phoenix series and said he’s fine if Malone chooses to close games with Bruce Brown over him. “I just want to win,” Porter told him. – 11:39 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone: “I thought we did a really good job on D’Angelo Russell, so much so that he wasn’t in the game in the second half.” – 11:37 PM
Michael Malone: “I thought we did a really good job on D’Angelo Russell, so much so that he wasn’t in the game in the second half.” – 11:37 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
POLL! What was more bizarre? The Lakers taking so long to foul, or Bruce Brown not just taking a layup? AK @LockedOnLakers @lockedonnuggets @LockedOnNBAPods @ESPNLosAngeles – 11:20 PM
POLL! What was more bizarre? The Lakers taking so long to foul, or Bruce Brown not just taking a layup? AK @LockedOnLakers @lockedonnuggets @LockedOnNBAPods @ESPNLosAngeles – 11:20 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Quick cheat sheet on the Nuggets if you’re tuning in for the first time tonight:
– Nikola Jokic is the best player in the NBA
– Michael Porter Jr. is an improved defender
– Jamal Murray is back
– Bruce Brown is a perfect fit
– The bench is shaky – 10:54 PM
Quick cheat sheet on the Nuggets if you’re tuning in for the first time tonight:
– Nikola Jokic is the best player in the NBA
– Michael Porter Jr. is an improved defender
– Jamal Murray is back
– Bruce Brown is a perfect fit
– The bench is shaky – 10:54 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Looks like Lakers might have cancelled D’Angelo Russell for the rest of this game – 10:42 PM
Looks like Lakers might have cancelled D’Angelo Russell for the rest of this game – 10:42 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Jokic is great, and just played his best opening 3 quarters of his career.
The Nuggets have hit two cartoonish, last second 3s & are shooting 50% from 3 overall.
Bruce Brown has 16 points.
The Nuggets are +10 in offensive boards.
8 point game with 10 minutes left. 👀👀👀 – 10:40 PM
Jokic is great, and just played his best opening 3 quarters of his career.
The Nuggets have hit two cartoonish, last second 3s & are shooting 50% from 3 overall.
Bruce Brown has 16 points.
The Nuggets are +10 in offensive boards.
8 point game with 10 minutes left. 👀👀👀 – 10:40 PM
Vincent Ellis @AlabamaScribe56
Didn’t know my life needed tomahawk dunks followed by flexing from Bruce Brown. – 10:24 PM
Didn’t know my life needed tomahawk dunks followed by flexing from Bruce Brown. – 10:24 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Bruce Brown still has the room buzzing at @DNVR_Sports after that poster dunk – 10:23 PM
Bruce Brown still has the room buzzing at @DNVR_Sports after that poster dunk – 10:23 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
D’Angelo Russell is unplayable and we haven’t gotten through the third quarter of Game 1 yet – 10:21 PM
D’Angelo Russell is unplayable and we haven’t gotten through the third quarter of Game 1 yet – 10:21 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
At the half: Nuggets 72, Lakers 54
Denver’s offense is humming.
Jokic has a monster statline of 19 points, 16 rebounds and 7 assists.
Murray has added 16 and Bruce Brown has 14 points
If you’re Malone, what’s your message to the team? – 10:00 PM
At the half: Nuggets 72, Lakers 54
Denver’s offense is humming.
Jokic has a monster statline of 19 points, 16 rebounds and 7 assists.
Murray has added 16 and Bruce Brown has 14 points
If you’re Malone, what’s your message to the team? – 10:00 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
MPJ has as many points as D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, and Dennis Schroder combined – 9:55 PM
MPJ has as many points as D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, and Dennis Schroder combined – 9:55 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jamal Murray: percolating.
#Nuggets up 18 points at halftime – their biggest lead of the night.
MPJ getting it on both ends, Bruce Brown carrying second unit and Joker just doing everything.
72-54, Denver. – 9:47 PM
Jamal Murray: percolating.
#Nuggets up 18 points at halftime – their biggest lead of the night.
MPJ getting it on both ends, Bruce Brown carrying second unit and Joker just doing everything.
72-54, Denver. – 9:47 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Here’s how Darvin Ham described Bruce Brown on Monday going into Tuesday’s Game 1:
“I think [he] is a huge X factor for them and what he’s able to do and how versatile he is on a basketball floor”
Brown has 14 pts on 5-for-9 shooting and 4 rebs in the 1st half so far. – 9:40 PM
Here’s how Darvin Ham described Bruce Brown on Monday going into Tuesday’s Game 1:
“I think [he] is a huge X factor for them and what he’s able to do and how versatile he is on a basketball floor”
Brown has 14 pts on 5-for-9 shooting and 4 rebs in the 1st half so far. – 9:40 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
You win with guys like Bruce Brown. Confident, competitive, edgy, and athletic – 9:39 PM
You win with guys like Bruce Brown. Confident, competitive, edgy, and athletic – 9:39 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Bruce Brown has always been about the right things, and has almost always been the toughest dude on the floor. – 9:23 PM
Bruce Brown has always been about the right things, and has almost always been the toughest dude on the floor. – 9:23 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Bruce Brown might only be in Denver for one year – the Nuggets likely won’t be able to afford him – but he’s trying to get them to retire his jersey for this one year, and I appreciate the effort. – 9:23 PM
Bruce Brown might only be in Denver for one year – the Nuggets likely won’t be able to afford him – but he’s trying to get them to retire his jersey for this one year, and I appreciate the effort. – 9:23 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Bruce Brown is incredible to watch live. Just has turned it up to an entirely different level in the playoffs. A ball of energy that never stops going 100 mph. – 9:22 PM
Bruce Brown is incredible to watch live. Just has turned it up to an entirely different level in the playoffs. A ball of energy that never stops going 100 mph. – 9:22 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron caught a second wind after his initial rest, and scored six quick points, all in the paint, to help the Lakers close the gap to 37-25 despite a late 3 from Bruce Brown.
Big story was on the glass, where Jokic dominated with 6 offensive boards and 12 total (22-6 overall). – 9:14 PM
LeBron caught a second wind after his initial rest, and scored six quick points, all in the paint, to help the Lakers close the gap to 37-25 despite a late 3 from Bruce Brown.
Big story was on the glass, where Jokic dominated with 6 offensive boards and 12 total (22-6 overall). – 9:14 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James in for D’Angelo Russell out of the timeout. Lakers going with a bigger frontcourt: AD, LeBron and Rui. – 9:09 PM
LeBron James in for D’Angelo Russell out of the timeout. Lakers going with a bigger frontcourt: AD, LeBron and Rui. – 9:09 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Lakers Game 1 starters:
D’Angelo Russell
Dennis Schroder
Austin Reaves
LeBron James
Anthony Davis – 8:10 PM
Lakers Game 1 starters:
D’Angelo Russell
Dennis Schroder
Austin Reaves
LeBron James
Anthony Davis – 8:10 PM
More on this storyline
D’Angelo Russell — who shot just 4-for-11 and played only nine minutes in the second half after registering a plus-minus of -23 in 17 first-half minutes — would naturally be under consideration; however, multiple team sources told ESPN that there is concern the team could “lose” the 27-year-old point guard if he views the adjustment as a demotion after starting every other game this postseason. -via ESPN / May 17, 2023
D’Angelo Russell: If you can’t change the people around you, change the people around you. -via Twitter @Dloading / May 16, 2023
Anonymous coach: The Lakers seem to have a little bit of that championship magic a little bit where they’re getting the random Russell game, they get the Hachimura game, they get the Lonnie Walker game. They get stuff like that where it’s these guys in big moments they’re getting role players to step up and so they’ve survived those games where LeBron hasn’t been as effective. -via NBA.com / May 15, 2023
Tony Jones: Bruce Brown: we just can’t let them shoot 60 percent in the second half. We have to be better defensively against the lakers -via Twitter @Tjonesonthenba / May 17, 2023
Ryan Blackburn: Bruce Brown on why he thinks the Nuggets are underestimated this year: “Nobody watches us.” -via Twitter @NBABlackburn / May 17, 2023
Gerald Bourguet: Asked about the Nikola Jokic-Kevin Durant situation where KD and Bruce Brown got hit with double technicals, Monty Williams said the league has to figure out how to eliminate these sorts of things. “There’s just too much silliness going on in the NBA with stuff like that.” -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / May 10, 2023