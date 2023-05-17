Ja Morant sneakers no longer on Nike or Finish Line apps

Ja Morant’s Hunger Ja 1 sneakers are no longer listed on the Nike or Finish Line apps. The Hunger Ja 1s have been expected to release on May 25. The mismatch red and blue colorway was listed on both the Finish Line and Nike apps as recently as Tuesday.
Source: Memphis Commercial Appeal
Source: Memphis Commercial Appeal
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“We got some idiots, some fools, some jackasses on television that really piss me off.”
Charles Barkley gives his stance on the Ja Morant commentary 😬 pic.twitter.com/s7yWoSZANA – 8:13 PM
“We got some idiots, some fools, some jackasses on television that really piss me off.”
Charles Barkley gives his stance on the Ja Morant commentary 😬 pic.twitter.com/s7yWoSZANA – 8:13 PM
Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
The Ja Morant PR challenge: How the ace media manipulators at HoS would have handled this latest IG Live mishap houseofstrauss.com/p/the-ja-moran… – 1:00 PM
The Ja Morant PR challenge: How the ace media manipulators at HoS would have handled this latest IG Live mishap houseofstrauss.com/p/the-ja-moran… – 1:00 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Endless talk about 6-3 Bronny James being a lottery pick. With no clear skill set. In the last 10 drafts. 140 selections. There have been exactly five 6-3 under players selected in the lottery.
Three are generational players. All-Stars.
De’Aaron Fox
Ja Morant
Trae Young – 10:38 AM
Endless talk about 6-3 Bronny James being a lottery pick. With no clear skill set. In the last 10 drafts. 140 selections. There have been exactly five 6-3 under players selected in the lottery.
Three are generational players. All-Stars.
De’Aaron Fox
Ja Morant
Trae Young – 10:38 AM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
I waded through four elements of the Ja Morant story yesterday. This was before the Adam Silver and Morant statements, but it all still holds.
dailymemphian.com/article/36191/… – 9:43 AM
I waded through four elements of the Ja Morant story yesterday. This was before the Adam Silver and Morant statements, but it all still holds.
dailymemphian.com/article/36191/… – 9:43 AM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
COLUMN: Last night was a reminder that of all the people Ja Morant disappointed showing up on Instagram live flashing a gun, one man matters more than the rest.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 9:11 AM
COLUMN: Last night was a reminder that of all the people Ja Morant disappointed showing up on Instagram live flashing a gun, one man matters more than the rest.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 9:11 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Wrote some things yesterday …
On Pop and Wemby: apnews.com/article/wemban…
On Panthers coach Paul Maurice: apnews.com/article/nhl-st…
On Jimmy Butler: apnews.com/article/heat-j…
On NBA coach firings: apnews.com/article/nba-co…
On Ja Morant: apnews.com/article/nba-ja… – 8:21 AM
Wrote some things yesterday …
On Pop and Wemby: apnews.com/article/wemban…
On Panthers coach Paul Maurice: apnews.com/article/nhl-st…
On Jimmy Butler: apnews.com/article/heat-j…
On NBA coach firings: apnews.com/article/nba-co…
On Ja Morant: apnews.com/article/nba-ja… – 8:21 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Adam Silver on Ja Morant: Honestly, I was shocked
sportando.basketball/en/adam-silver… – 2:25 AM
Adam Silver on Ja Morant: Honestly, I was shocked
sportando.basketball/en/adam-silver… – 2:25 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– Nikola Jokic goes nuts. Again.
– Lakers find a hole in the armor late
– Spurs win the #NBADraftLottery
– Ja Morant statement
– Game 1 reactions
Taking your calls now!
📺youtube.com/watch?v=bn1Snu… pic.twitter.com/oxalKtEcaZ – 11:29 PM
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– Nikola Jokic goes nuts. Again.
– Lakers find a hole in the armor late
– Spurs win the #NBADraftLottery
– Ja Morant statement
– Game 1 reactions
Taking your calls now!
📺youtube.com/watch?v=bn1Snu… pic.twitter.com/oxalKtEcaZ – 11:29 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Ja Morant breaks his silence following his latest indiscretion 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/9fxjlg3HMy – 11:09 PM
Ja Morant breaks his silence following his latest indiscretion 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/9fxjlg3HMy – 11:09 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant issued a statement on Tuesday night via his agency: dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 11:07 PM
Ja Morant issued a statement on Tuesday night via his agency: dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 11:07 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Now is all about actions, but Ja Morant issued his first words and took responsibility for his recent struggles off the floor.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 11:06 PM
Now is all about actions, but Ja Morant issued his first words and took responsibility for his recent struggles off the floor.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 11:06 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant statement: “I know I’ve disappointed a lot of people who have supported me. This is a journey and I recognize there is more work to do. My words may not mean much right now, but I take full accountability for my actions. I’m committed to continuing to work on myself.” – 10:40 PM
Ja Morant statement: “I know I’ve disappointed a lot of people who have supported me. This is a journey and I recognize there is more work to do. My words may not mean much right now, but I take full accountability for my actions. I’m committed to continuing to work on myself.” – 10:40 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Ja Morant statement: “I know I’ve disappointed a lot of people who have supported me. This is a journey and I recognize there is more work to do. My words may not mean much right now, but I take full accountability for my actions. I’m committed to continuing to work on myself.” – 10:39 PM
Ja Morant statement: “I know I’ve disappointed a lot of people who have supported me. This is a journey and I recognize there is more work to do. My words may not mean much right now, but I take full accountability for my actions. I’m committed to continuing to work on myself.” – 10:39 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Adam Silver to @malika_andrews: “Honestly, I was shocked when I saw this weekend that video. …The video is a bit grainy and all that, but I’m assuming the worst.”
ESPN story on the NBA commissioner’s reaction to the latest Ja Morant controversy: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 9:14 PM
Adam Silver to @malika_andrews: “Honestly, I was shocked when I saw this weekend that video. …The video is a bit grainy and all that, but I’m assuming the worst.”
ESPN story on the NBA commissioner’s reaction to the latest Ja Morant controversy: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 9:14 PM
Drew Shiller @DrewShiller
If I’m the Charlotte Hornets, there is no f’ing way I pass up on Scoot Henderson with the No. 2 overall pick. The guy is going to be a superstar. He’s like Ja Morant but without all the baggage/bad stuff. Don’t screw this up Michael Jordan … draft Scoot! – 8:35 PM
If I’m the Charlotte Hornets, there is no f’ing way I pass up on Scoot Henderson with the No. 2 overall pick. The guy is going to be a superstar. He’s like Ja Morant but without all the baggage/bad stuff. Don’t screw this up Michael Jordan … draft Scoot! – 8:35 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on Ja Morant seen brandishing what appeared to be another firearm on social media: “Honestly, I was shocked.” pic.twitter.com/cGq3r1uG7g – 8:13 PM
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on Ja Morant seen brandishing what appeared to be another firearm on social media: “Honestly, I was shocked.” pic.twitter.com/cGq3r1uG7g – 8:13 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver made his first public comments since another viral video of Ja Morant with what appeared to be a gun surfaced on Sunday. Not sounding great for Ja.
“The video is a little grainy and all that, but I’m assuming the worst.”
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 8:04 PM
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver made his first public comments since another viral video of Ja Morant with what appeared to be a gun surfaced on Sunday. Not sounding great for Ja.
“The video is a little grainy and all that, but I’m assuming the worst.”
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 8:04 PM
More on this storyline
Jeff Zillgitt: Statement from Ja Morant: “I know I’ve disappointed a lot of people who have supported me. This is a journey & I recognize there is more work to do. My words may not mean much right now, but I take full accountability for my actions. I’m committed to continuing to work on myself” -via Twitter @JeffZillgitt / May 16, 2023
ESPN: “Honestly, I was shocked when I saw this weekend — that video. Now, we’re in the process of investigating it.” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver spoke on Ja Morant after his latest video. -via Twitter / May 16, 2023
Michael Grange: “My concern … & I though he shared it with me was millions of kids … would see him as … celebrating that act of using a firearm … I was left with the impression that he was taking this incredibly seriously,” — Adam Silver on his first meeting with Ja Morant re: firearms. -via Twitter @michaelgrange / May 16, 2023