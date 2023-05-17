James Harden to decline last year of contract, will only entertain suitors with a strong roster that will allow him to be the star

Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden intends to decline his $35.6 million player option to become an unrestricted free agent this summer in order to secure a long-term deal, league sources tell Bleacher Report. Harden, 33, took a sizable pay cut last offseason to help the Sixers build the roster out. The guard will now be seeking a four-year contract. The 10-time All-Star is coming off a year averaging 21.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and a league-leading 10.7 assists. The Houston Rockets have long been a rumored destination, but sources say Harden will only entertain suitors that present a competitive roster and the basketball freedom for the star to be himself, sources say. At the moment, the Sixers are the only logical option, coming off a third-place finish in the Eastern Conference in the regular season. But the dynamic in Philadelphia will undoubtedly change next season, considering the Sixers have to find the right coach after dismissing Doc Rivers.
Source: Chris Haynes @ Bleacher Report
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
In talking about what happens if Harden leaves, Morey mentioned that Scenario A is “to bring James back” and Scenario B is “to get more creative.” – 12:55 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Morey says he simply isn’t allowed to comment on how much they’d offer James Harden.
Asked if Harden left does he think they could compete says they’re prepared for that scenario too. And can continue to move forward. – 12:53 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Daryl Morey said that the haven’t had discussions with James Harden yet, but without getting into specifics about contract, they would be interested in bringing him back. – 12:50 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Daryl Morey, asked whether the plan is to bring James Harden back, says that they cannot have those conversations yet but that they are interested in bringing him back. – 12:50 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Daryl Morey: “I think, ultimately, James [Harden] came up big in a lot of games…No loss or win is on any one player, and both Joel and James had big games during the playoffs.” – 12:45 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
B/R Sources: James Harden to decline player option to seek 4-year deal, Ty Lue’s reps met with Clippers to discuss future, Suns likely to guarantee Chris Paul’s contract & Portland expected to make No. 3 pick available. Details inside. bleacherreport.com/articles/10076… – 12:39 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
I swear if the Rockets trade the fourth pick for a veteran and turn around and sign James Harden, Adam Silver should take control of the franchise. – 12:38 PM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
NEW @bballilluminati on @LeBatardShow
drop65.harden the interruption
👁️ @DarthAmin @CornPuzzle
🔮 @espn_macmahon
Apple: apple.co/3MgbFHY
Spotify: spoti.fi/3BwAU4b pic.twitter.com/Wof03cB1zq – 8:12 AM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Doc out. What’s next?
Morey-Harden-D’Antoni trio?
Phillies have a big problem
Greatest candy bar ever
⬇️ go.audacy.com/OHBorYx7Rzb – 6:14 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On the latest @PHNX_Suns pod, we talked about the James Harden rumors, Doc Rivers and who we’re rooting for in the Western Conference Finals!
Full episode: link.chtbl.com/PHNXSuns pic.twitter.com/xbQlHZkTou – 11:53 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Victor to Houston has to make a more enticing landing spot for Harden…. And Woj doesn’t think landing VW would change their Beard plans. So if you want Harden in Philly I think you’d like to see Vic land “safely” in San Antonio or s/t. – 7:50 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
James Harden posted this on his IG story for those who love reading into this type of stuff #Sixers pic.twitter.com/gGvxWq3Hyj – 7:45 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
We’re going live on @PHNX_Suns to talk about those James Harden rumors, Doc Rivers and the latest with the Suns head coaching search! Come hang out:
youtube.com/watch?v=XX-2vu… pic.twitter.com/orASm8DCAE – 5:58 PM
We’re going live on @PHNX_Suns to talk about those James Harden rumors, Doc Rivers and the latest with the Suns head coaching search! Come hang out:
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
New RNH episode w/ @Kchile22:
Pre-lottery nerves + an extended James Harden debate
rednationhoops.com/p/pre-lottery-… – 4:20 PM
New RNH episode w/ @Kchile22:
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Next NBA team for James Harden odds:
In general (Bookies.com):
Philadelphia +150
Houston +300
Chicago +750
Clippers +800
Detroit +1200
If not Philly (@betonline_ag)
Houston – 1/2
Clippers – 7/1
Dallas – 8/1
Miami- 10/1
New York – 10/1 – 3:36 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I’m really wondering what coach can hold Joel Embiid and James Harden accountable”
🏀 @RealJayWilliams reacts to the 76ers firing Doc Rivers #BrotherlyLove
@RickKamlaSports | @adaniels33 pic.twitter.com/UqFFannjaM – 3:30 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
We Expected Doc Rivers to be fired because of the love affair between Morey and Harden… but the TRUTH is that Embiid and Harden FOLDED like a fresh set of clean sheets!!!! Carry the hell on… pic.twitter.com/JJ6w7HynsS – 3:28 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Could a Harden-D’Antoni reunion be in the works? 😯 pic.twitter.com/vhRTVgYKsz – 2:43 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
New ep. “That’s What Sheed Said” @UnderdogFantasy
– We go 30 minutes on Doc Rivers
– What the Celtics players did while playing for him
– Embiid/Harden
– Jokic vs. AD Preview
– Messing with Jason Maxiell & Jermaine O’Neal when they were rookies stories
📺youtube.com/watch?v=o0xrB1… pic.twitter.com/TK5uyOG0R4 – 2:40 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Harden sounds like he wants a change to a coach who’d diversify the offensive attack a bit more.
I ranked the Sixers top candidates. Thoughts?
libertyballers.com/2023/5/16/2372… – 2:21 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
If the Sixers’ spot does ultimately go to MDA, I’m more interested in what he can scheme up to get Tyrese Maxey to take a jump than I am in seeing whether he can elevate Harden back to his former glory (he doesn’t have a Delorean, that I’m aware of). – 2:14 PM
More on this storyline
If Houston is all in on a Harden reunion, it will take some roster reconstructing to entice Harden. Houston has a promising young core that includes Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun, along with the No. 4 pick in the upcoming NBA draft, but the team tied for the worst record in the Western Conference last season (22-60). -via Bleacher Report / May 17, 2023
With Houston preparing to make an aggressive push to sign James Harden this summer, rival NBA executives believe this pick will be used as trade bait as the Rockets look to take a significant step forward next season. […] Whether Houston keeps the pick for itself or uses it in trade talks to acquire a proven star, the best available talent is likely Amen or Ausar Thompson. -via HoopsHype / May 17, 2023
Executives and agents in Chicago are buzzing about the future of the Philadelphia 76ers. The team’s firing of Doc Rivers Tuesday morning had several league sources in Chicago cautioning that James Harden’s much-rumored interest in returning to the Houston Rockets may not be such a shoo-in with Rivers gone in Philly. (To be clear, Harden and the Rockets remain very much interested in the concept of a reunion, sources said.) -via ESPN / May 17, 2023